10 best earbuds under 1,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 09, 2022 18:52 IST

Looking for the perfect earbuds to buy? This earphone buying guide covers all the essential factors that you need to consider while purchasing earbuds.

Earbuds under 1,000 provide great sound quality at affordable price.

Who doesn’t love listening to music, it is the most opted way to retrieve memories and feel happy and relaxed. However, a pair of tangled earphones can ruin this entire blissful experience even before it begins. We live in an era wherein technology has solutions to a majority of your problems. Many top brands have launched stunning earbuds that are wireless and can save you from a tangled earphone experience. So, if you think that earbuds are a must-have and vital accessory for your smartphone, then wave goodbye to tangled, boring earphones. However, choosing the right pair of truly wireless earbuds can be confusing.

Don’t worry! In this earbuds buying guide, we have listed the best truly wireless earbuds under Rs.1000 along with their price, specifications, special features, and pros & cons.

1. pTron bass buds duo in-ear earbuds

This super cool, trendy product is equipped with deep bass, immersive stereo sound, and smart touch controls. Its ergonomics & lightweight nature are simply an add-on to its mind-blowing features. It also gives you crystal clear audio quality during calls and allows passive noise cancellation. Also, as this high-tech device comes with the IPX 4 water/ sweat proof rating, you need not need to worry about any water spills or sweat during workouts.

Specifications

brand:‎pTron

model number:bass buds duo

warranty:1 Year

connector type:wireless

connectivity modes: bluetooth v 5.1

battery life:32 Hours of total playtime with case

microphone form factor:‎in-ear

item weight:‎ 43 g

ProsCons
value for moneyaverage connectivity
good battery backup 
sweat & waterproof 
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, Dual Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
65% off
899 2,599
Buy now

2.Zebronics zeb-sound bomb 3 TWS earbuds

If you love binge-watching online series or prefer listening to music on the go, then this classy pair of earbuds is for you. This product features a sleek look with a comfortable fit. It is a truly wireless device equipped with a splash proof design. Its 13 mm drivers give out great audio and its stem touch controls allow calls, music, and voice assistant with a simple tap. Also, its charging case is quite compact and easily fits into a tiny pocket.

Specifications

  • brand:‎ZEBRONICS
  • model number:zeb - sound bomb 3 (black)
  • connector type:Wireless
  • connectivity modes:bluetooth v 5.2
  • battery life:12 Hours of total playtime with case
  • rechargeable battery: yes
  • microphone form factor:‎in-ear
  • item weight:‎120 g

ProsCons
good sound & bass qualityaverage call clarity
good bluetooth connectivityaverage battery life
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS Earbuds with Bluetooth v5.2, up to 12H Backup, Flash Connect, Splash Proof, Voice Assistant, stem Touch Control, 13mm Driver, Built in Microphone and Type C(Black)
77% off
799 3,499
Buy now

3. Croma true wireless earbuds

You can enjoy uninterrupted music during workouts, travel or work with croma’s true wireless earbuds. This classy pair of earbuds allows easy access to calls with its outstanding built-in microphone and smart touch control. Also, it offers smooth access to music controls like play/pause or next/previous. It also comes with a google and siri Voice assistant feature, which is a great feature for a device at this price. Its lightweight nature simply adds to its value.

Specifications

brand: ‎ ‎croma

model number: CREEH 2008s BTEB

connector type: wireless

connectivity modes: bluetooth 5.0

battery life: 15 hours of total playtime with case and 3 hours with a single charge (buds);

rechargeable battery: yes

microphone form factor: ‎in-ear

warranty: 1 Year

item weight: ‎65 g

ProsCons
good sound & bass qualityaverage bluetooth connectivity
budget-friendlyaverage battery life
good touch control 
splash proof 
Croma True Wireless Earbuds with bluetooth version 5.0, supports voice assistant function, supports Type-C fast charging, Built in mic (12 Months Warranty) (CREEH2008sBTEB, Black)
33% off
799 1,200
Buy now

4. Wecool moonwalk mini earbuds

This is a pretty cool product that comes with a sleek, magnetic charging case which can charge the earbuds up to 6 times. This product offers a secure and stable connection with your smartphone, laptop, or tablet. This product is also featured with AI-based environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for crystal-clear call quality. Its highly comfortable and snug fit design and multi-functional buttons for calling and music control make it an ideal product for sports and gym lovers.

Specifications

brand:‎wecool

model number:moonwalk mini

connector type:wireless

connectivity modes: bluetooth v 5.2

battery life:30 hours of total playtime with case and 5 hours with a single charge (earbuds);

microphone form factor:‎in-ear

item weight:‎ 34 g

ProsCons
good sound qualityaverage bass quality
highly comfortable & ultra-lightweight 
good battery life 
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case, 30 Hours Playtime, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds with Digital Battery Indicator for Crisp Sound, True Wireless Earbuds with Clear Calling (Black and Yellow)
65% off
699 1,999
Buy now

5. Talotech earbuds

This earbuds offer deep bass & treble, and an amusing musical experience. The product is equipped with a cancelling technology which delivers a HIFI bass stereo sound, giving you a concert-like music experience in your cosy corners. Its classy look, ergonomic and snug fit design, and lightweight structure makes it a comfortable-to-wear device, especially for females.

Specifications

  • brand:‎talotech
  • model number:T 88-pink-FBA
  • connector type: wireless
  • connectivity modes:bluetooth 5.1
  • battery life:30 hours of total playtime with case and 5 hours with a single charge (earbuds);
  • microphone form factor:‎in ear
  • warranty:1 year
  • item weight:‎100g

ProsCons
good sound qualityaverage power on/off button
highly comfortableno noise cancellation
excellent design for females 
TALOTECH Earbuds Airbuds Bluetooth Wireless Lady Style Headphones Cute Earphones Headset Fashion Style Eardopes 6 Hrs Playtime Best Gift for Girlfriend
44% off
999 1,799
Buy now

6. Meckwell bluetooth earbuds M-10

This product features an elegant design with a really cool LED display, displaying its battery status. It allows fast charging within 2 hours with a battery backup of 48 hours. The product also offers noise cancellation and auto-reconnect features. It is equipped with a built-in mic. for calling.

Specifications

brand: ‎meckwell

model number: ‎M-10 earbud

connector type: wireless

connectivity modes: bluetooth v 5.0

battery life: 48 hours of total playtime

rechargeable battery: yes

microphone form factor: ‎in-ear

item weight: ‎50 g

ProsCons
good sound & bass qualityaverage bluetooth connectivity
budget-friendlyaverage transmission distance
excellent battery life 
MECKWELL Bluetooth Earbuds M-10 with Power Bank Upto 48 Hours Playback, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant, Splash Proof in-Ear (Black)
33% off
799 1,199
Buy now

7. BENCO flow-1 truly wireless earphone TWS earbuds

This product gives you the freedom to move & groove while you are on calls or listening to your favourite music. Also, its loud and clear audio quality and powerful bass can win the hearts of many music lovers. This sleek and trendy product is equipped with IPX 4 sweat proof ratings and is also water resistant.

Specifications

  • brand:‎benco
  • model number:‎flow1
  • connector type:wireless
  • connectivity modes:bluetooth 5.0
  • battery life:38 hours of total playtime with case and 4 hours with a single charge (earbuds);
  • microphone form factor:‎in-ear
  • item weight:‎ 50 g

ProsCons
excellent basssensitive case
highly comfortable 
good battery life 
BENCO Flow-1 Truly Wireless Earphone TWS Earbuds with Deep Bass, Bluetooth5.0 and Voice Assistant, Black
78% off
664 2,999
Buy now

8. Vekin TWS-T 2 sport wireless earbud

This super cool product is jammed-packed with lots of amazing features. Be it a sports person, gym lover or audiophile or workaholic person, this pair of earbuds will never let you down. It has IPX 4 waterproof ratings and a noise cancellation feature as well. It is even a good pick for Dj or game lovers.

Specifications

  • brand:‎vekin
  • model number:‎ ‎TWS-02
  • connector type:wireless
  • connectivity modes: bluetooth 5.0
  • rechargeable battery: yes
  • microphone form factor:‎in-ear
  • item weight:‎ 199 g

ProsCons
good sound qualitya bit heavy weight
good noise cancellationaverage battery backup 
  
VEKIN TWS-T2 Sport Wireless In-Ear Earbud Headphone with Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Headset with Microphone (Black)
20% off
799 999
Buy now

9. Mivi duopods A 25 bluetooth truly wireless in ear earbuds

This trendy earbud can bring a concert-like rich sound experience while you are in the middle of the city noise. It is a super cool product with a splash proof and sweat proof feature that helps you enjoy all your adventures while moving and grooving to the rhythm of your favourite music. Also, it is equipped with deep bass, immersive stereo sound, and smart touch control.

Specifications

brand:‎mivi

model number:TEDPMA25-BK

warranty:1 year

connector type:wireless

connectivity modes:bluetooth 5.0

battery life:40 hours of total playtime with case and 7.5 hours with a single charge (earbuds);

rechargeable battery: yes

microphone form factor:‎in ear

item weight:‎159 g

ProsCons
value for moneyaverage call clarity
excellent battery backup 
good connectivity 
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with 40Hours Battery, 13Mm Bass Drivers & Made in India. with Immersive Sound Quality, Voice Assistant, Touch Control (Black)
60% off
1,199 2,999
Buy now

10. pTron bass buds fute 5.1

This earbud has a super sleek elegant design that features a compact and translucent charging case with feather-light earbuds. If you want to experience crystal-clear voice during calls then this one is the perfect pick for you. It is designed using dual HD mics. and intuitive touch control features.It offers deep bass, immersive stereo sound, and an auto-reconnecting feature.

Specifications

  • brand:‎pTron
  • model name:bass buds fute
  • warranty:1 year
  • connector type:wireless
  • connectivity modes:bluetooth V 5.1
  • battery life:25 hours of total playtime with case
  • microphone form factor:‎in ear
  • item weight:3.7 g

ProsCons
value for moneyaverage connectivity
lightweight 
sweat & waterproof 
good call clarity 
pTron Bassbuds Fute 5.1 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Featherlite TWS in Ear Earbuds with Mic 25Hrs Playtime, 13Mm Dynamic Driver, Immersive Audio, Touch Control, Voice Assistance, Ipx4 & Type-C (White)
67% off
1,099 3,299
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature -1Feature - 2Feature - 3
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbudsexcellent battery lifelight weighexcellent for calls
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS EarbudsStem touch controlFast chargingSplashproof
Croma True Wireless EarbudsHigh-quality built-in microphoneHD sound qualityFast charging
WeCool Moonwalk Mini EarbudsHi-Fi stereo soundExcellent Battery LifeSports friendly design
TALOTECH EarbudsSmart LED power displayErgonomically designedDecent battery life
MECKWELL Bluetooth Earbuds M-10Excellent battery lifeNoise cancellationFast charging
BENCO Flow-1 Truly Wireless Earphone TWS EarbudsSturdy & lightweightLoud & clear soundPowerful bass
VEKIN TWS-T2 Sport Wireless EarbudGood noise cancellationWaterproof & SweatproofGood sound quality
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsStudio quality SoundGood connectivityComfortable Fit
pTron Bassbuds Fute 5.1Super lightweightExcellent b battery Life Flat Touch Sensors for precise controls

Best value for money

Wecool moonwalk mini earbuds offer the best value for money as it possesses not only a super classy design and appearance but also amazing features like ultra-lightweight, decent batter backup, and Hi-Fi stereo sound. And its digital battery indicator is the cherry on the cake at such a low price.

Best overall

Considering the overall features, the best earbuds under 1000 is the pTron bass buds fute 5.1. It has eye-catching looks as well as the most sought-after features. It offers amazing sound and call quality as well as a decent battery backup. Talking about its cost, it is worth buying at this price. So, the pTron bass buds fute 5.1 earbuds outclass all the other listed products in terms of overall features.

The key to find perfect earbuds

Firstly, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in earbuds. Now check all the above-listed products that satisfy your needs and price range and select the best one for you. Another point you should take note of is that whatever product you choose must be suitable and comfortable for you. Otherwise, even a device full of high-tech features won’t satisfy your expectations.

Price of best earbuds at a glance

ProductsPrice in Rs
 pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds 899
 Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb 3 TWS Earbuds 899
 Croma True Wireless Earbuds 799
 WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds 699
 TALOTECH Earbuds 799
 MECKWELL Bluetooth Earbuds M-10 799
 BENCO Flow-1 Truly Wireless Earphone TWS Earbuds 699
 VEKIN TWS-T2 Sport Wireless Earbud 799
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 999
 pTron Bassbuds Fute 5.1 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

10 best earbuds under 1,000

Which are the top 5 Earbud brands in India?

JBL, Sony, Philips, boat, and Intex are the leading earbuds brands in India. 

What are the main features to consider while buying earbuds?

The main factors that should be considered while buying earbuds are sound quality, noise cancellation, battery life, and connectivity

Do earbuds have a mic?

Many earbuds come with a mic. and even some more advanced earbuds have more than one mic. to offer better quality.

