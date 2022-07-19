10 best earphones under ₹ 300 to look out for By Affiliate Desk

Summary: If you are looking for earphones with good sound quality but you are working under a small budget then you have come to the right place.

Earphones under ₹ 300 offer an amazing sound experience.

Earphones form a very essential part of one’s everyday life nowadays. Be it a meeting or any true-crime podcast, an earphone can save the day in a crowded metro, or a quiet library. In this article, we have made a list of the best earphones under ₹300, that you can easily trust for giving you the best sound quality, durability and also comfort all packed into one. Best earphones under ₹300 1. Boult Audio BassBuds X1 An earphone that is not only stylish but also lightweight and provides utmost comfort. One of the best earphones available under Rs. 300 right now in the market. Specifications: Type : Wired

: Wired Mic : Yes

: Yes Cord type/Size : 1.2 meters

: 1.2 meters Audio jack : 3.5mm

: 3.5mm Control buttons : One-touch play button

: One-touch play button Compatible : All 3.5mm Jack devices

: All 3.5mm Jack devices Warranty : One Year

: One Year Additional Features: In-Ear

Pros Cons Great sound quality due to micro woofers. The earbuds might hurt the ears of some people. Durable wires that will not tear. Not magnetic. Supports HD calling.

2. Zebronics Zeb-Calyx Zebronics provides one of the best earphones under 300 which provides superior bass and durability. It is trustworthy and absolutely under your budget. Well yes! Let's look at some specifications and pros and cons. Specifications: Drive Size : 10mm

: 10mm Impedance : 32Ω

: 32Ω Frequency response : 20Hz-20kHz

: 20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity : 105dB

: 105dB Connector : 3.5mm Jack

: 3.5mm Jack Cable length: 1.2m

1.2m In-line Microphone

Stylish Design

Strong and long-lasting cable

Light Weight

Pros Cons Fits comfortably inside the ears. Does not have a wired clip holder. Provides pump bass to the ears. The design might hurt some users. Cheap and affordable.

3. Kratos in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic Kratos is a new product on the market and is living up to the standards. They have products within your budget and guess what! They are giving you noise-cancelling earphones under 300. This is one of the best earphones under 300 available in the market. Specifications: Wired: Yes

Yes Mic: Yes

Yes Tangle-free cable

Comfort ear fit

Noise cancellation earphones

Powerful bass

Dynamic stereo

3.5 mm jack

Volume control with microphone

Weight: 50 gm

Pros Cons Noise cancellation Thin wires might lead to tearing. Lightweight Does not hurt the ears

4. pTron Pride Lite HBE pTron is a trustworthy company when it comes to electronics. Are you looking for a stylish noise-cancelling durable earphones under 300? This should be your choice. One of the best earphones under 300 in the market right now. Specifications: Powerful bass and crystal clear sound.

Metallic finish.

Passive noise cancellation.

In-line HD mic.

Convenient Remote Control.

Universal Compatibility.

1.2 Meter Tangle-free Cable.

Aluminium and plastic body.

Lightweight.

Durable body and wires.

10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio

Pros Cons Amazing build quality. Mid-range sound needs improvement. Noise cancellation. Stylish look.

5. Ambrane Stringz 38 An earphone that is not only stylish but gives you utmost comfort at a minimal price. Ambrane strings 38 is one of the best earphones under 300 available in the electronic market. For a seamless experience, this should be your go-to purchase. Specifications: Exceptional sound

Lightweight Design

One-Button Universal Control

Coexistence of style and quality

Wide Compatibility

Wear Without Fatigue.

Metallic finish.

Soft silicone ear tips

Tangle-free cable.

3.5 mm jack

Pros Cons Comfortable fit Mic needs improvement as it can affect call quality. Single-button operations. High bass audio quality.

6. Philips Audio SHE1505 We have all had some electronic gadget that belongs to the Philips company. This earphone, therefore, is no exception. With a stylish body and classy build, this is one of the best earphones under 300 currently available. If you want an earphone that is built to last, you should go for this without a doubt. Specifications: Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

3.5mm plug with 1.2m Cable

Tangle-free wire.

Integrated microphone and call button

3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears

10mm Speaker driver

Compatible across all devices.

Pros Cons Blocks external noise. The earbuds cause irritation after some time. Amazing sound quality. Low voice quality for calls. Durable.

7. iBall Earwear Gem Are you looking for a durable, stylish and universally compatible earphone that doe snot burn a hole in your pocket? This is the earphone you are looking for. iBall earwear gem is one of the best earphones under 300 that is available. Go ahead and purchase it soon! Specifications: High sound quality.

Built-in mic.

Perfect fit into the ears.

1-year warranty.

Tangle-free wires.

Control buttons available.

Pros Cons Good for gaming and chatting. Not waterproof. Extremely lightweight Bass is on the lower side. Mic quality is mind-blowing.

8. UBON Earphones Universal Champ GP 321 Want an earphone under 300 that will not only provide you noise cancellation but also a universal design that will make you look stylish? This earphone is the one that you should go for. Specifications: Type : Wired

: Wired Mic: Yes, HD

Yes, HD Cord type/Size: Adjustable Cable Fastener

Adjustable Cable Fastener Audio jack : 3.5mm

: 3.5mm Control buttons : One Button

: One Button Compatible : all devices

: all devices Warranty : One Year

: One Year Additional Features: ear hook, in-ear

Pros Cons Good bass quality. Not tangle-free. Noise cancellation. Universal design.

9. MINISO Wired in-Ear Earphone Miniso is a worldwide known brand that not only gives you quality products at a less price but also extremely cute ones that will match your aesthetic. They have therefore come out with one of the best earphones under 300 in the market that are not only cute but also durable. Specifications: HD Acoustics

Light-weight

1.2m Y-shaped Cable

Passive Noise Cancellation

Tangle-free cable to plug it in anywhere

Colorful Design - Available in 8 colours

Easy To Carry-Unique headphone box

Ergonomically Design

High-Q Cable

Silicone Earbuds

3.5mm jack for most mobile Android phones, Pads, laptops.

Pros Cons Balanced bass and Tribble. No extra earbuds. Single-button operation. No carry pouch. Strong volume output.

10. Ant Audio Thump 504 Wired Portable Hi-Fi Earphone Looking for a wired earphone under budget that serves your purpose without burning a hole in your pocket? This is the one you should be looking for. Ant Audio thump is one of the best earphones under 300 that is currently available. Specifications: Type: Wired

Wired Mic: Yes

Yes Cord type/Size : 1.2m Flat Wire

: 1.2m Flat Wire Audio jack : 3.5mm

: 3.5mm Material : Metal, Aluminum

: Metal, Aluminum Control buttons : Multifunction Key

: Multifunction Key Compatible : iPod/MP3s, tablets, smartphones and laptops

: iPod/MP3s, tablets, smartphones and laptops Warranty: One Year

One Year Additional Features: Stereo bass, noise isolation, high-quality dynamic drivers

Pros Cons Aesthetically pleasing design. Not durable. Easy to carry with the given container. Good sound quality.

Best 3 important features for customers If you are looking for best earphones under 300, then there are certain features that customers normally want their earphones to have. Let us look at the top 3 features. Noise cancellation: This feature is the most wanted among customers who are looking for earphones. Earlier this was available in only over-the-ear headphones, but technology has become so efficient nowadays that it is also available in wired in-ear earphones like Kratos, Ambrane and others.

This feature is the most wanted among customers who are looking for earphones. Earlier this was available in only over-the-ear headphones, but technology has become so efficient nowadays that it is also available in wired in-ear earphones like Kratos, Ambrane and others. Extreme durability: Customers do not want an earphone that will stop working after a few usages. An earphone that is durable in nature and doe snot break, tear or give up so easily is one of the most wanted criteria.

Customers do not want an earphone that will stop working after a few usages. An earphone that is durable in nature and doe snot break, tear or give up so easily is one of the most wanted criteria. Good sound quality: If an earphone does not provide you with a good sound quality then what is its purpose of it? Customers always look out for the best sound quality that one can get under a budget. Best value for money If you have read the article here, then you do know about the best earphones under 300 that are available in the market. The Kratos in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic comes for ₹279 and cover almost all of the features of being a good earphone. It will be under your budget and will provide a good value for money. Best overall From the above-mentioned 10 products, the one earphone that provides a good value for money, as well as covers all the features of being a good earphone, is the Boult Audio BassBuds X1 . Right from high sound quality to durability, it has all the features that you want in an earphone but under a budget. It has an ergonomically designed driver, and also an ear fin that will help you to run, jog and workout without the earphone falling off. The built-in mic allows you to communicate under any circumstance. This is one of the best earphones under 300. How to find the perfect earphones for under 300? If you are looking for the best earphones and are under a tight budget, then you need some tips to find the perfect pair! Read customer reviews, they are brutally honest!

Always check the warranty period of the product.

Do look for features such as noise cancellation, drivers and sound quality.

The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around, therefore check the weight, and the material it is made out of and then only make the purchase.

Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying! These are the tips you need to keep in mind before finding the best earphones under 300. Price of earphones at a glance:

Product Price Boult Audio BassBuds X1 ₹ 299 Zebronics Zeb Calyx ₹ 179 Kratos in-ear wired earphones ₹ 279 pTron Pride Lite HBE ₹ 199 Ambrane Stringz 38 ₹ 299 Philips Audio SHE1505 ₹ 249 iBAll Earwear gem ₹ 200 UBON earphones universal champ GP 321 ₹ 179 MINISO wired in-ear earphone ₹ 200 Ant audio Thump 504 ₹ 189