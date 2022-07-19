Sign out
10 best earphones under 300 to look out for

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022 21:15 IST

If you are looking for earphones with good sound quality but you are working under a small budget then you have come to the right place. 

Earphones under 300 offer an amazing sound experience.

Earphones form a very essential part of one’s everyday life nowadays. Be it a meeting or any true-crime podcast, an earphone can save the day in a crowded metro, or a quiet library. In this article, we have made a list of the best earphones under 300, that you can easily trust for giving you the best sound quality, durability and also comfort all packed into one.

Best earphones under 300

1. Boult Audio BassBuds X1

An earphone that is not only stylish but also lightweight and provides utmost comfort. One of the best earphones available under Rs. 300 right now in the market.

Specifications:

  • Type: Wired
  • Mic : Yes
  • Cord type/Size: 1.2 meters
  • Audio jack: 3.5mm
  • Control buttons: One-touch play button
  • Compatible: All 3.5mm Jack devices
  • Warranty: One Year
  • Additional Features: In-Ear

ProsCons
Great sound quality due to micro woofers.The earbuds might hurt the ears of some people.
Durable wires that will not tear.Not magnetic.
Supports HD calling. 
Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones with 10mm Extra Bass Driver and HD Sound with mic(Black)
299 999
2. Zebronics Zeb-Calyx

Zebronics provides one of the best earphones under 300 which provides superior bass and durability. It is trustworthy and absolutely under your budget. Well yes! Let's look at some specifications and pros and cons.

Specifications:

  • Drive Size: 10mm
  • Impedance: 32Ω
  • Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 105dB
  • Connector: 3.5mm Jack
  • Cable length: 1.2m
  • In-line Microphone
  • Stylish Design
  • Strong and long-lasting cable
  • Light Weight

ProsCons
Fits comfortably inside the ears.Does not have a wired clip holder.
Provides pump bass to the ears.The design might hurt some users.
Cheap and affordable. 
Zebronics Zeb-Calyx Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
179 399
3. Kratos in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic

Kratos is a new product on the market and is living up to the standards. They have products within your budget and guess what! They are giving you noise-cancelling earphones under 300. This is one of the best earphones under 300 available in the market.

Specifications:

  • Wired: Yes
  • Mic: Yes
  • Tangle-free cable
  • Comfort ear fit
  • Noise cancellation earphones
  • Powerful bass
  • Dynamic stereo
  • 3.5 mm jack
  • Volume control with microphone
  • Weight: 50 gm

ProsCons
Noise cancellationThin wires might lead to tearing.
Lightweight 
Does not hurt the ears 
Kratos in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Powerful Bass, HD Sound Quality Earphones, Tangle Free Cable, Comfort in Ear Fit, 3.5 mm Jack, Compatible with Smartphones and Laptops - Black
279 799
4. pTron Pride Lite HBE

pTron is a trustworthy company when it comes to electronics. Are you looking for a stylish noise-cancelling durable earphones under 300? This should be your choice. One of the best earphones under 300 in the market right now.

Specifications:

  • Powerful bass and crystal clear sound.
  • Metallic finish.
  • Passive noise cancellation.
  • In-line HD mic.
  • Convenient Remote Control.
  • Universal Compatibility.
  • 1.2 Meter Tangle-free Cable.
  • Aluminium and plastic body.
  • Lightweight.
  • Durable body and wires.
  • 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio

ProsCons
Amazing build quality.Mid-range sound needs improvement.
Noise cancellation. 
Stylish look. 
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Blue)
199 899
5. Ambrane Stringz 38

An earphone that is not only stylish but gives you utmost comfort at a minimal price. Ambrane strings 38 is one of the best earphones under 300 available in the electronic market. For a seamless experience, this should be your go-to purchase.

Specifications:

  • Exceptional sound
  • Lightweight Design
  • One-Button Universal Control
  • Coexistence of style and quality
  • Wide Compatibility
  • Wear Without Fatigue.
  • Metallic finish.
  • Soft silicone ear tips
  • Tangle-free cable.
  • 3.5 mm jack

 ProsCons
 Comfortable fitMic needs improvement as it can affect call quality.
 Single-button operations. 
 High bass audio quality. 
Ambrane Stringz 38 Wired Earphones with Mic, Powerful HD Sound with High Bass, Tangle Free Cable, Comfort in-Ear Fit, 3.5mm Jack (Green), Normal
199 449
6. Philips Audio SHE1505

We have all had some electronic gadget that belongs to the Philips company. This earphone, therefore, is no exception. With a stylish body and classy build, this is one of the best earphones under 300 currently available. If you want an earphone that is built to last, you should go for this without a doubt.

Specifications:

  • Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
  • 3.5mm plug with 1.2m Cable
  • Tangle-free wire.
  • Integrated microphone and call button
  • 3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears
  • 10mm Speaker driver
  • Compatible across all devices.

 ProsCons
 Blocks external noise.The earbuds cause irritation after some time.
Amazing sound quality.Low voice quality for calls.
Durable.  
Philips Audio SHE1505 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
249 399
7. iBall Earwear Gem

Are you looking for a durable, stylish and universally compatible earphone that doe snot burn a hole in your pocket? This is the earphone you are looking for. iBall earwear gem is one of the best earphones under 300 that is available. Go ahead and purchase it soon!

Specifications:

  • High sound quality.
  • Built-in mic.
  • Perfect fit into the ears.
  • 1-year warranty.
  • Tangle-free wires.
  • Control buttons available.

ProsCons
Good for gaming and chatting.Not waterproof.
Extremely lightweightBass is on the lower side.
Mic quality is mind-blowing. 
iBall Earwear Gem in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic (Black)
200 399
8. UBON Earphones Universal Champ GP 321

Want an earphone under 300 that will not only provide you noise cancellation but also a universal design that will make you look stylish? This earphone is the one that you should go for.

Specifications:

  • Type: Wired
  • Mic: Yes, HD
  • Cord type/Size: Adjustable Cable Fastener
  • Audio jack: 3.5mm
  • Control buttons: One Button
  • Compatible: all devices
  • Warranty: One Year
  • Additional Features: ear hook, in-ear

 ProsCons
 Good bass quality.Not tangle-free.
 Noise cancellation. 
 Universal design. 
UBON Earphones Universal Champ GP 321 with Mic Hi-Resolution Audio Deep Bass Headphones Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds for All Smartphones Dynamic 10mm Driver, (White)
9. MINISO Wired in-Ear Earphone

Miniso is a worldwide known brand that not only gives you quality products at a less price but also extremely cute ones that will match your aesthetic. They have therefore come out with one of the best earphones under 300 in the market that are not only cute but also durable.

Specifications:

  • HD Acoustics
  • Light-weight
  • 1.2m Y-shaped Cable
  • Passive Noise Cancellation
  • Tangle-free cable to plug it in anywhere
  • Colorful Design - Available in 8 colours
  • Easy To Carry-Unique headphone box
  • Ergonomically Design
  • High-Q Cable
  • Silicone Earbuds
  • 3.5mm jack for most mobile Android phones, Pads, laptops.

 ProsCons
 Balanced bass and Tribble.No extra earbuds.
 Single-button operation.No carry pouch.
Strong volume output.  
MINISO Wired In Ear Earphone with Mic (Blue)
10. Ant Audio Thump 504 Wired Portable Hi-Fi Earphone

Looking for a wired earphone under budget that serves your purpose without burning a hole in your pocket? This is the one you should be looking for. Ant Audio thump is one of the best earphones under 300 that is currently available.

Specifications:

  • Type: Wired
  • Mic: Yes
  • Cord type/Size: 1.2m Flat Wire
  • Audio jack: 3.5mm
  • Material: Metal, Aluminum
  • Control buttons: Multifunction Key
  • Compatible: iPod/MP3s, tablets, smartphones and laptops
  • Warranty: One Year
  • Additional Features: Stereo bass, noise isolation, high-quality dynamic drivers

 ProsCons
 Aesthetically pleasing design.Not durable.
 Easy to carry with the given container. 
 Good sound quality. 
Ant Audio Thump 504 Wired Portable Hi-Fi Earphone with Mic (Black)
Best 3 important features for customers

If you are looking for best earphones under 300, then there are certain features that customers normally want their earphones to have. Let us look at the top 3 features.

  • Noise cancellation: This feature is the most wanted among customers who are looking for earphones. Earlier this was available in only over-the-ear headphones, but technology has become so efficient nowadays that it is also available in wired in-ear earphones like Kratos, Ambrane and others.
  • Extreme durability: Customers do not want an earphone that will stop working after a few usages. An earphone that is durable in nature and doe snot break, tear or give up so easily is one of the most wanted criteria.
  • Good sound quality: If an earphone does not provide you with a good sound quality then what is its purpose of it? Customers always look out for the best sound quality that one can get under a budget.

Best value for money

If you have read the article here, then you do know about the best earphones under 300 that are available in the market. The Kratos in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic comes for 279 and cover almost all of the features of being a good earphone. It will be under your budget and will provide a good value for money.

Best overall

From the above-mentioned 10 products, the one earphone that provides a good value for money, as well as covers all the features of being a good earphone, is the Boult Audio BassBuds X1. Right from high sound quality to durability, it has all the features that you want in an earphone but under a budget. It has an ergonomically designed driver, and also an ear fin that will help you to run, jog and workout without the earphone falling off. The built-in mic allows you to communicate under any circumstance. This is one of the best earphones under 300.

How to find the perfect earphones for under 300?

If you are looking for the best earphones and are under a tight budget, then you need some tips to find the perfect pair!

  • Read customer reviews, they are brutally honest!
  • Always check the warranty period of the product.
  • Do look for features such as noise cancellation, drivers and sound quality.
  • The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around, therefore check the weight, and the material it is made out of and then only make the purchase.
  • Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying!

These are the tips you need to keep in mind before finding the best earphones under 300.

Price of earphones at a glance:

 ProductPrice 
 Boult Audio BassBuds X1 299
 Zebronics Zeb Calyx 179 
 Kratos in-ear wired earphones 279
 pTron Pride Lite HBE 199
 Ambrane Stringz 38 299 
 Philips Audio SHE1505 249
 iBAll Earwear gem 200 
 UBON earphones universal champ GP 321 179
 MINISO wired in-ear earphone 200
 Ant audio Thump 504 189 

FAQ

1. What is the best earphone under 300 in the year 2022?

The best earphone under 300 in the year 2022 is the Boult Audio BassBuds X1. it is priced at only 299 and is a great earphone for anyone who is under a tight budget.

2. What are the best features in an earphone that one should look out for?

The features that a customer should always look out for are noise cancellation, durability, great sound quality, comfortable fit, long-lasting built quality and good drivers that will make your earphone the best.

3. What are the features of Kratos earphones?

There are many features of Kratos earphones the best ones being- Tangle-free cable, Comfort ear fit, Noise cancellation earphones, Powerful bass, Dynamic stereo, 3.5 mm jack and Volume control with microphone.

4. What is the best noise-cancelling earphone in the market for under 300?

pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux has the best noise cancellation available at this price.

5. What is the best earphone in the world?

The best earphones in the world are from the company Sennheiser. They make world-class products that are not only durable but also of great quality. Their earphones have the best features available.

