10 best earphones under 300 to look out for

Summary:
Earphones form a very essential part of one’s everyday life nowadays. Be it a meeting or any true-crime podcast, an earphone can save the day in a crowded metro, or a quiet library. In this article, we have made a list of the best earphones under ₹300, that you can easily trust for giving you the best sound quality, durability and also comfort all packed into one.
Best earphones under ₹300
1. Boult Audio BassBuds X1
An earphone that is not only stylish but also lightweight and provides utmost comfort. One of the best earphones available under Rs. 300 right now in the market.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality due to micro woofers.
|The earbuds might hurt the ears of some people.
|Durable wires that will not tear.
|Not magnetic.
|Supports HD calling.
2. Zebronics Zeb-Calyx
Zebronics provides one of the best earphones under 300 which provides superior bass and durability. It is trustworthy and absolutely under your budget. Well yes! Let's look at some specifications and pros and cons.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fits comfortably inside the ears.
|Does not have a wired clip holder.
|Provides pump bass to the ears.
|The design might hurt some users.
|Cheap and affordable.
3. Kratos in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic
Kratos is a new product on the market and is living up to the standards. They have products within your budget and guess what! They are giving you noise-cancelling earphones under 300. This is one of the best earphones under 300 available in the market.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Noise cancellation
|Thin wires might lead to tearing.
|Lightweight
|Does not hurt the ears
4. pTron Pride Lite HBE
pTron is a trustworthy company when it comes to electronics. Are you looking for a stylish noise-cancelling durable earphones under 300? This should be your choice. One of the best earphones under 300 in the market right now.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing build quality.
|Mid-range sound needs improvement.
|Noise cancellation.
|Stylish look.
5. Ambrane Stringz 38
An earphone that is not only stylish but gives you utmost comfort at a minimal price. Ambrane strings 38 is one of the best earphones under 300 available in the electronic market. For a seamless experience, this should be your go-to purchase.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable fit
|Mic needs improvement as it can affect call quality.
|Single-button operations.
|High bass audio quality.
6. Philips Audio SHE1505
We have all had some electronic gadget that belongs to the Philips company. This earphone, therefore, is no exception. With a stylish body and classy build, this is one of the best earphones under 300 currently available. If you want an earphone that is built to last, you should go for this without a doubt.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Blocks external noise.
|The earbuds cause irritation after some time.
|Amazing sound quality.
|Low voice quality for calls.
|Durable.
7. iBall Earwear Gem
Are you looking for a durable, stylish and universally compatible earphone that doe snot burn a hole in your pocket? This is the earphone you are looking for. iBall earwear gem is one of the best earphones under 300 that is available. Go ahead and purchase it soon!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for gaming and chatting.
|Not waterproof.
|Extremely lightweight
|Bass is on the lower side.
|Mic quality is mind-blowing.
8. UBON Earphones Universal Champ GP 321
Want an earphone under 300 that will not only provide you noise cancellation but also a universal design that will make you look stylish? This earphone is the one that you should go for.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good bass quality.
|Not tangle-free.
|Noise cancellation.
|Universal design.
9. MINISO Wired in-Ear Earphone
Miniso is a worldwide known brand that not only gives you quality products at a less price but also extremely cute ones that will match your aesthetic. They have therefore come out with one of the best earphones under 300 in the market that are not only cute but also durable.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Balanced bass and Tribble.
|No extra earbuds.
|Single-button operation.
|No carry pouch.
|Strong volume output.
10. Ant Audio Thump 504 Wired Portable Hi-Fi Earphone
Looking for a wired earphone under budget that serves your purpose without burning a hole in your pocket? This is the one you should be looking for. Ant Audio thump is one of the best earphones under 300 that is currently available.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Aesthetically pleasing design.
|Not durable.
|Easy to carry with the given container.
|Good sound quality.
Best 3 important features for customers
If you are looking for best earphones under 300, then there are certain features that customers normally want their earphones to have. Let us look at the top 3 features.
Best value for money
If you have read the article here, then you do know about the best earphones under 300 that are available in the market. The Kratos in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic comes for ₹279 and cover almost all of the features of being a good earphone. It will be under your budget and will provide a good value for money.
Best overall
From the above-mentioned 10 products, the one earphone that provides a good value for money, as well as covers all the features of being a good earphone, is the Boult Audio BassBuds X1. Right from high sound quality to durability, it has all the features that you want in an earphone but under a budget. It has an ergonomically designed driver, and also an ear fin that will help you to run, jog and workout without the earphone falling off. The built-in mic allows you to communicate under any circumstance. This is one of the best earphones under 300.
How to find the perfect earphones for under 300?
If you are looking for the best earphones and are under a tight budget, then you need some tips to find the perfect pair!
These are the tips you need to keep in mind before finding the best earphones under 300.
|Product
|Price
|Boult Audio BassBuds X1
|₹299
|Zebronics Zeb Calyx
|₹179
|Kratos in-ear wired earphones
|₹279
|pTron Pride Lite HBE
|₹199
|Ambrane Stringz 38
|₹299
|Philips Audio SHE1505
|₹249
|iBAll Earwear gem
|₹200
|UBON earphones universal champ GP 321
|₹179
|MINISO wired in-ear earphone
|₹200
|Ant audio Thump 504
|₹189
FAQ
1. What is the best earphone under ₹300 in the year 2022?
The best earphone under ₹300 in the year 2022 is the Boult Audio BassBuds X1. it is priced at only ₹299 and is a great earphone for anyone who is under a tight budget.
2. What are the best features in an earphone that one should look out for?
The features that a customer should always look out for are noise cancellation, durability, great sound quality, comfortable fit, long-lasting built quality and good drivers that will make your earphone the best.
3. What are the features of Kratos earphones?
There are many features of Kratos earphones the best ones being- Tangle-free cable, Comfort ear fit, Noise cancellation earphones, Powerful bass, Dynamic stereo, 3.5 mm jack and Volume control with microphone.
4. What is the best noise-cancelling earphone in the market for under ₹300?
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux has the best noise cancellation available at this price.
5. What is the best earphone in the world?
The best earphones in the world are from the company Sennheiser. They make world-class products that are not only durable but also of great quality. Their earphones have the best features available.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase