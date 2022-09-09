10 best gaming consoles under 3,000

Gaming consoles under ₹ 3,000 are a delight for gaming enthusiasts.

Currently, the most in-demand video game accessory in the market is a gaming console. A gaming console that is highly compatible and has features like turbo mode will give you breathtaking experiences. If you are interested in gaming, we have curated a list of the best gaming consoles under 3000 that have the best features and offer you the option to play numerous games. Gaming consoles with 3D sound and capacious storage memory at an accessible price point will enrich your video game-playing experience. Let's take a peek at these gaming consoles so that you can find the best one for yourself. Best Gaming Consoles Under 3000 1. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad Redgear Pro Series gaming console has illuminated ABXY keys and a 1.8m USB cable for PC. It also has an ergonomic design to ensure playing for long hours without causing pain to your hands. This console is equipped with two analogue triggers, two analogue sticks, and 11 digital keys. It has a year's warranty, except for physical damage. Redgear gamepad supports all PC games, specifically games played on Windows operating systems. Specifications: Compatibility: PC, Windows Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: Wired Colour: Black Special feature(s): Touchpad Best features: Backlit Illuminated Keys allow visibility in dark Dedicated switch to shift between direct-input and X-input mode

Pros Cons New turbo mode Wired gaming console Does not require any driver Poor compatibility

2. Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G This Nebula wireless gamepad has a mind-blowing design. With turbo mode and vibration effects, this console becomes a unique product on the list. It has a 600 mAh battery which gives 12 hours of uninterrupted gaming. Integrated with dual mode, Nebula wireless gamepad provides a realistic gaming experience to the players. It is made with an ultra-precise eight-way D cross. The console lets you feel the crashes and bumps with its intense vibration effect. Specifications: Battery: 600 mAh lithium polymer Playtime: 12 Hours Technology: Wireless 2.4GHz, Range up to 8m Compatibility: Supports some Android phones Design: Precise eight-way cross Warranty: One year Best features: Analogue triggers with vibration effects A long-lasting 600 mAh battery A variety of colour options

Pros Cons Vibration effects Doesn't support PUBG 12 hours playtime Poor connectivity with Bluetooth

3. Infinizy 8 Bit Video Gaming Console This gaming console has impressive visual fidelity. You will get accurate reflections and lightning with good acoustics with this gaming console. In addition, it decreases the loading time with the help of inbuilt software. The best part about the Infinizy gaming console is that it contains games like Double Dragon, Contra, Donkey Kong, Mario, Excite bike, etc. Specifications: Model: ‎LK320 Model Year: 2022 Batteries Required: ‎No Age Range: Adults and kids Special feature(s): Comes with a laser gun Compatible devices: TV and PC Best features: Next-gen speed and performance Contains numerous games

Pros Cons Easy to install Small size Good picture quality Cluttered user interface

4. Kay-Joy Slim Digital PVP Station Light Kay-Joy’s Slim Digital PVP Station Light features an AC adapter, loudspeaker, and a lithium-ion rechargeable battery. You will not be able to resist its powerful graphics. It will constantly meet your expectations with the colour LCD screen, which is made to deliver a smoother experience while playing even on an Android TV. Specifications: Material: Plastic Genre: Entertainment Number of players: 1 Edition: Kids edition Battery: 700mAH lithium rechargeable battery Colour: Black Display: 2.7" LCD Display Best features: PVP game with two cassettes Dedicated graphics

Pros Cons 2.7" LCD 1X Power charger 700mAH lithium rechargeable battery Small and delicate

5. Sameo Little Master Sameo’s gaming console has inbuilt games like Contra, Double Dragon, Mario, etc. It also comes with two wired joysticks and an AV cable. This gaming console also supports 8 Bit game cartridges, which is above the expectations at such an affordable price. It will allow you to play for a long time without heating the device. Specifications: Quality of material: ABS plastic Type of console: TV connected Best features: Includes two wired joysticks Supports 8-bit game cartridge

Pros Cons Have exciting games Less storage Affordable price Low quality of material

6. Evo Fox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad You can connect the Evo Fox gaming console to Android TV and PC via a type-C charging cable. You can continuously play for more than eight hours with this amazing console. This wireless gaming console is specifically designed to ensure the best performance and enhance your gaming experience. You need to simply plug it in to play with high-precision analogue joysticks. It comes in a dusty grey colour. Specifications: Compatibility: Android TV, PC and PS3 X Input mode: Yes Android TV support: Yes, full support with USB extender cable Triggers: Digital Charging port: Type-C Playback time: Eight hours Charging time: Two hours Battery: 400mAh Connectivity: 2.4GHz USB receiver Operating range: 10m Best features: Eight hours of gaming 360-degree concave joysticks

Pros Cons Dual rumble vibration motors No colour options Accurate and precise controls Needs a clear line of sight

7. GameSir T4W This console is a recommended product if your priority is an ergonomic design. You can directly play your games with its efficient buttons and keys. That's because it has an anti-slip design with dual motor vibration. The wire length of this device is 6.56ft to allow you to play games freely. Its semi-transparent design makes it one of the best gaming consoles under 3000. Specifications: Compatibility: PC with Windows 10/8.1/8/7, Mac, Android Controller type: Gamepad, joystick Connectivity: Wired Special feature(s): Wireless, touchpad Battery: One lithium polymer battery required Best features: Faster response and better performance Colourful LED backlights

Pros Cons Wide compatibility Highly sensitive buttons Higher performance Poor quality

8. Live Tech Turbo Double Vibration The Live Tech Turbo gaming console is small and lightweight. It has an Android Button Mapping mode that supports almost all Android devices. You can start your adventure by playing any touch game with this console. From PUBG to FIFA, it supports all the games. Live Tech Turbo gamepad has concave analogue sticks and convex action buttons that require less force. Specifications: Compatibility: Windows Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: Wired Colour: Blue Special feature(s): Touchpad Best features: Directional and fire buttons Dual vibration gaming pad

Pros Cons User friendly Less compatible Comfortable feel Wired

9. Verilux® Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Console It is a beautifully designed PS4 Controller with a joystick with a dual shock touch panel. With excellent compatibility, you can use this device with PS4, PS3, PC(Windows 7/8/10) and Android. Don't worry about battery life, as it will not affect your gaming. Specifications: Compatibility: PC, Playstation 4, Android Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB Colour: Black Special feature(s): Wireless Power source: Corded electric and battery-powered Best features: Motion-sensing Technology Rechargeable lithium battery

Pros Cons Sweatproof materials are used The battery takes a lot of time to charge Excellent button dual analogue joystick Oversensitive touch

10. New World TV Game Console If you are a fan of retro games, this gaming console should be your first choice. You can have fun with your friend, as it supports two players simultaneously. Just connect with your TV through a data cable to play any game from the 626 classic built-in games. Specifications: Compatibility: TV Batteries: Two lithium polymer batteries Transmission: 1080p lossless transmission Key sensitivity: High Best features: Thin and compact body It supports one or two players

Pros Cons Powerful computing power Mini hidden console Has 628 in-built classic games Only retro games are available

Price of gaming consoles at a glance:

Product Price Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad ₹ 999 Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G Wireless Gamepad ₹ 1,419 Infinizy 8 Bit Video Gaming Console ₹ 1,999 Kay-Joy Slim Digital PVP Station Light ₹ 929 Sameo Little Master ₹ 1,899 Evo Fox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad ₹ 1,499 GameSir T4W ₹ 1,999 Live Tech Turbo Double Vibration Gamepad ₹ 690 Verilux® PS4 Controller,Wireless Bluetooth Controller Gamepad ₹ 2,299 New World TV Video Games Old Arcade Classic Retro TV Game Console ₹ 1,999

Best features comparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G Wireless Android TV, phones and PC Ultra-precise keys and buttons Redgear Pro Series Wired PC Touchpad Infinizy 8 Bit Video Gaming Console Wired Android TV and PC Built-in 620 games Kay-Joy Slim Digital PVP Station Light Wired Android TV and PC High life battery Sameo Little Master Wired Android TV and PC Support 8-bit cartridge Evo Fox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad Wireless Android TV and PC Works with PS3s GameSir T4W Wired PC Ergonomic anti-slip design Live Tech Wired Windows Built-in two motors Verilux® Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Console Wireless TV and PC Motion-sensing technology New World TV Game Console Wireless TV and PC Built-in advanced game chip

Best value for money Redgear Pro Series is a top pick among all the gaming consoles under 3000. It is worth the money as it has all the advanced features. In addition, Redgear is Amazon's choice, so you don't need to worry about its functioning. You have an advantage in shooting games while playing with this console because of its new turbo mode. Best overall product We recommend you buy the Nebula wireless gamepad because of its powerful battery. The rubberised texture provides you with a comfortable touch feeling. This might be the best product for you if you are a gamer who sits for long hours with a gaming console in hand. It also has a lithium polymer 600mAh battery and multiple colour options, giving you the perfect array of selections. How to find the best gaming console under ₹3,000? To find the best gaming console under 3000, you should look for its cost and features. The cheapest option might not come with the advanced features. Therefore, compare sound effects, material, battery life, playtime, design, and other important features of all the gaming consoles you come across while searching. Don't ignore the design, as it can cause hand pain and postural abnormalities. It should fit perfectly in your palms. Other than this, select a gaming console that boosts the visual quality of games while playing on your TV. It should also not lower the loading time. So, enter into the world of high-tech games with your perfect game console.