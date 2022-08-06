Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get attractive discounts on a whole range of gaming consoles.

Display: 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

The Xbox Series S is the most miniature and slimmest gaming console with the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital and disk-free console at an accessible price. It is powered by velocity architecture, custom SDD, integrated software, and a wireless controller.

We’ll look at seven different gaming consoles from various brands and will come to know about their specifications, features, pros, and cons, so that you can easily select a suitable console to purchase as per your budget and requirements.

The Sony PS4 1TB Slim bundles with games such as Spider-Man, GT Sport, and Ratchet & Clank. In addition, it comes with a PlayStation Network subscription of three months. One can play games, stream, or download movies from Netflix, the PS Store, or your other entertainment services.

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB gaming console comes with the Metro Saga Bundle: full-game downloads of Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus. It also has a wireless controller and supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a portable handheld gaming console with white Joy-Con controllers and enhanced audio through onboard speakers. It includes an adjustable stand for tablet mode and a built-in wired LAN port for TV mode.

The Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue is a portable and light handheld gaming console with a built-in control pad for on-the-go gaming. It is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more.

Storage: 32 GB expandable up to 128GB via micro SD

EvoFox Game Box is a TV gaming console with a smart remote and wireless gamepad. One can play 100s of Android TV games, 1000s of mobile games, and 100s of retro games. It features a native Fox OS, multiple ports and wireless connectivity.

The GSH Video Game Box G5 Gaming Console supports 20+ emulators and 5,600+ games. It comes with a professional game chip and dual joystick wireless gamepad. Up to four players can play on PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Linux platforms.

FAQs

1. What types of gaming consoles are there?

There are mainly four types of gaming consoles:

Home consoles: To be connected to a TV or external display for gaming

Portable or handheld: They come with built-in display and game controller

Hybrid consoles: They can be used as handheld and can also be connected to a TV or other display

VR-supported consoles: They can be used with VR hardware to play games on the Home console or independently.

2. What do I need to start playing games with a gaming console?

To start playing games on a gaming console, you need an HDMI cable to connect to a display, a power cable, a controller to play games, a TV/monitor with an HDMI port, and a Wi-Fi connection to access the internet.

3. What are the components of a gaming console?

A gaming console mainly consists of: A console unit that includes a processor, motherboard, storage, etc.; TV or external display with optimal resolution; Wired or wireless game controllers; Game media such as Disc, Blu-ray, or online services; External storage such as SD card, External Hard Drive; Online services for live multiplayer gaming, and accessories such as camera, headset, VR, etc.

