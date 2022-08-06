Story Saved
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles

  Published on Aug 06, 2022 09:00 IST
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now, and this article will guide you through some of the best gaming console deals and offers to choose from.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get attractive discounts on a whole range of gaming consoles.

We’ll look at seven different gaming consoles from various brands and will come to know about their specifications, features, pros, and cons, so that you can easily select a suitable console to purchase as per your budget and requirements.

1. Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is the most miniature and slimmest gaming console with the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital and disk-free console at an accessible price. It is powered by velocity architecture, custom SDD, integrated software, and a wireless controller.

Specifications

CPU: Custom AMD Zen 2; 8 Cores

GPU: Custom RDNA 2; 20 CUs

Memory: 10 GB GDDR6

Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD; 2 TB expansion card

Display: 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

Ports: HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Attractive priceNo disc drive
Good AV and gaming performanceDoesn’t support native 4K gaming
Good SSD and CPU 

2. Sony PS4 1TB

The Sony PS4 1TB Slim bundles with games such as Spider-Man, GT Sport, and Ratchet & Clank. In addition, it comes with a PlayStation Network subscription of three months. One can play games, stream, or download movies from Netflix, the PS Store, or your other entertainment services.

Specifications

CPU: 1.6 GHz Semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar

Memory: 8 GB GDDR5 + 256 DDR3

Storage: 1 TB HDD/SSD

GPU: Custom integrated into APU AMD GCN Radeon GPU

Display: Up to 1080p

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

ProsCons
Attractive priceNo 4K UHD support
Powerful hardware and storage 
HDMI, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 

3. Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB gaming console comes with the Metro Saga Bundle: full-game downloads of Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus. It also has a wireless controller and supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR.

Specifications

CPU: Custom 2.3 GHz AMD 8-core APU

GPU: AMD Radeon GCN architecture

Memory: 12 GB GDDR5

Storage: 1 TB HDD

Display: 4K UHD

Ports: HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Powerful Hardware specsCostly
HDMI, USB, Ethernet 
4K UHD 

4. Nintendo Switch OLED model

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a portable handheld gaming console with white Joy-Con controllers and enhanced audio through onboard speakers. It includes an adjustable stand for tablet mode and a built-in wired LAN port for TV mode.

Specifications

CPU: ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores

GPU: 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Audio: Onboard speakers

Storage: 64 GB expandable up to 2TB

Display: 7” OLED 1280x720

Connectivity: Built-in wired LAN, 2 USB Type-C; Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Handheld, tablet, and TV modeNintendo games only
Good hardware capability 
Built-in LAN, USB, and Wi-Fi 

5. Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console

The Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue is a portable and light handheld gaming console with a built-in control pad for on-the-go gaming. It is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more.

Specifications

CPU: ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores

GPU: 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4

Storage: 32 GB eMMC expandable up to 2TB

Sound: Stereo speakers

Display: 5.5-inch, 1280×720p LCD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

ProsCons
Portable with a built-in control padNintendo Switch games only
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm jackA bit costly
Powerful hardware 

6. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console

EvoFox Game Box is a TV gaming console with a smart remote and wireless gamepad. One can play 100s of Android TV games, 1000s of mobile games, and 100s of retro games. It features a native Fox OS, multiple ports and wireless connectivity.

Specifications

CPU: Quad-Core Cortex A55

GPU: Dedicated ARM Mali G31

Memory: 4 GB DDR RAM

Storage: 32 GB expandable up to 128GB via micro SD

Performance: 4K support, Fox OS

Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 1 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack

ProsCons
4K supportAndroid TV, mobile, and retro games only
Powerful hardware 
HDMI, USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 

7. GSH Video Game Box G5

The GSH Video Game Box G5 Gaming Console supports 20+ emulators and 5,600+ games. It comes with a professional game chip and dual joystick wireless gamepad. Up to four players can play on PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Linux platforms.

Specifications

CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A53

Memory: DDR 1GB, 8GB Flash memory

Storage: 32 GB; 64GB TF Card

Performance: 4K HD, HDMI 1080×720p, Android TV

Connectivity: TV Output HDMI, AV, Wi-Fi; USB; WAN

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, WANSuitable for classic games only
Wireless joystick gamepad 
4K HD support 

Price of Gaming Consoles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xbox Series S 34,490
Sony PS4 1TB SlimCurrently unavailable
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console 45,990
Nintendo Switch OLED model With a White set 32,999
Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console 16,999
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console 9,999
GSH Video Game Box G5 5,949

Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xbox Series SAMD Zen 2 - Octa Core10 GB DDR6 RAM; 512 GB SSD + 2 TB Expansion CardHDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
Sony PS4 1TB Slim8 Core AMD x86-64 Jaguar8 GB DDR 5 + 256 DDR3, 1TB HDD/SSDHDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console2.3 GHz AMD 8-core APU, 4K UHD12 GB GDDR5, 1TB HDDHDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
Nintendo Switch OLED modelARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores, 7” OLED4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable up to 2TBBuilt-in wired LAN, 2 USB Type-C; Wi-Fi
Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue ConsoleARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores, 5.5-inch LCD4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC expandable up to 2 TBWi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming ConsoleQuad-Core Cortex A55, 4K support4 GB DDR RAM, 32 GB expandable up to 128 GBDual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack
GSH Video Game Box G5Quad-core Cortex-A53, 4K HDDDR 1GB, 8 GB Flash memory, 32 GB; 64 GB TF CardHDMI, AV, Wi-Fi; USB; WAN

Best value for money

The Xbox Series S is the smallest and slimmest gaming console with the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital and disk-free console with the best value for money deal. It is powered by velocity architecture, custom SDD, integrated software, and a wireless controller.

Best overall

The Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB is the best overall gaming console deal on Amazon Sale. It comes with the Metro Saga Bundle: full-game downloads of Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus. It also has a wireless controller and supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR.

FAQs

1. What types of gaming consoles are there?

There are mainly four types of gaming consoles:

Home consoles: To be connected to a TV or external display for gaming

Portable or handheld: They come with built-in display and game controller

Hybrid consoles: They can be used as handheld and can also be connected to a TV or other display

VR-supported consoles: They can be used with VR hardware to play games on the Home console or independently.

2. What do I need to start playing games with a gaming console?

To start playing games on a gaming console, you need an HDMI cable to connect to a display, a power cable, a controller to play games, a TV/monitor with an HDMI port, and a Wi-Fi connection to access the internet.

3. What are the components of a gaming console?

A gaming console mainly consists of: A console unit that includes a processor, motherboard, storage, etc.; TV or external display with optimal resolution; Wired or wireless game controllers; Game media such as Disc, Blu-ray, or online services; External storage such as SD card, External Hard Drive; Online services for live multiplayer gaming, and accessories such as camera, headset, VR, etc.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

