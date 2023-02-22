Sign out
10 best hand juicers for traditional and portable juicing

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:15 IST

Summary:

Are you looking for hand juicers? Check out our top 10 list of the best hand juicers which are less cumbersome than heavy and bulky electronic juicers.

A hand juicer retains all the nutrition in fruits and vegetables.

Hand juicers are one of the most versatile and convenient kitchen appliances that you can own. With a hand juicer, you can easily make fresh juices, smoothies, and even baby food without having to lug out a heavy and bulky juicer. If you're looking for a convenient way to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet, a hand juicer is a great option.

Product List

1-Bellemain Fruit juicer, Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer

A Fruit Juicer is a manual tool used to extract juice from fruits like lemons, oranges, and others. The Aluminium Manual Juicer is made of heavy-duty aluminium alloy and is designed to be sturdy and durable. It operates by hand squeezing the fruit to extract the juice, making it an easy-to-use tool for households. This juicer is also versatile, as it can be mounted under the kitchen cabinet or used as a standalone tool.

Specifications

  • Material: Aluminium Alloy
  • Type: Hand Squeezer, Manual Fruit Press
  • Use: Lemon, Orange, and other fruits
  • Heavy Duty Design

ProsCons
Durable: Made of aluminum alloy, it is heavy duty and built to lastPhysical Effort: Extracting juice requires manual effort, which can be tiring for some people.
Fruit juicer,Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Interchangeable Fineness (Aluminium)
4.6 (3,644)
63% off
749 1,999
Buy now

2-OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer

OXO Aluminum Manual Fruit Juicer is a heavy-duty hand press juicer that is designed for efficient and effective juicing of oranges, limes, and other citrus fruits. It features a sturdy metal construction and a steel handle for comfortable grip and easy operation. The Mudiam - 1 model is an instant juicer that provides quick and convenient access to fresh, nutritious juice.

 

Specifications

  • Product: OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer
  • Material: Aluminium construction, Steel Handle
  • Type: Manual/Hand-Press Juicer
  • Color: Orange 

ProsCons
Heavy-duty construction: Made of aluminum, this manual juicer is built to last and can handle tough fruits and vegetablesManual operation: This juicer requires manual effort, which can be tiring for those who need to juice large quantities of fruit.

embed space

3- SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker Manual Fruit Juicer

The SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker is a manual fruit juicer machine designed for heavy-duty use. It is capable of extracting juice from a variety of fruits, including oranges and limes, using a hand-press mechanism. The steel handle provides added durability, and the silver finish gives it a sleek look. This hand juicer is an instant solution for fresh, homemade juice and is a must-have for any kitchen.

Specifications

  • Material: Aluminum and Steel
  • Color: Silver
  • Design: Heavy-duty hand press
  • Capacity: Suitable for making juices from a range of fruits
  • Handle: Steel handle for easy operation
  • Finish: Silver finish
  • Sturdy steel handle: The juicer comes with a sturdy steel handle for easy operation.
  • Sleek and modern look: The silver finish of this juicer gives it a sleek and modern look that will complement any kitchen decor.

ProsCons
Manual operation, no need for electricity.Time-consuming and requires manual effort to juice fruits
SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker Manual Fruit Juicer Machine Hand Juicer For Fruits Heavy Duty Hand Press Fruit Juicer Lime Juicer Hand Press Juicer, Juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Silver)
4.8 (71)
27% off
726 999
Buy now

4- Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer For Fruits Hand Juicer 

The Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer is a manual hand press juicer designed to extract juice from fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes. It is made with a steel handle and has a simple design for easy use. The juicer operates by manually pressing the fruit onto the grated surface to extract the juice, making it an instant solution for fresh fruit juice. Its compact size makes it easy to store and use at home or on the go. The silver finish adds a touch of style to the functional design.

 

Specifications

  • Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer Specifications:
  • Material: Steel handle, stainless steel strainer and reamer
  • Color: Silver
  • Dimensions: 12.5 x 7 x 5.5 inches (L x W x H)

ProsCons
Manual operation allows for control over the amount of pressure applied to the fruitRequire manual effort to operate, which may be tiring for those with hand or wrist problems
Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer For Fruits Hand Juicer ,orange Juicer Machine, Fruit Juice Squeezer,steel Handle, Juicer Manual Hand Press Juicer, Fruit Juicer, Lemon-lime Squeezer, Instant Juicer Orange Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer(silver)
3.7 (38)
53% off
699 1,499
Buy now

5- One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer 

The One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer is a heavy-duty juicer made from aluminum alloy. It features a detachable lever and removable parts, making it easy to clean and use. The silver color gives it a sleek and modern look, while the sturdy construction ensures it can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables. With its manual hand press design, you have complete control over the juicing process, resulting in fresh and delicious juice every time. Whether you're making a single serving or multiple servings for friends and family, this juicer is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a convenient and reliable way to enjoy fresh, healthy juice.

 

Specifications

  • Material: Aluminum alloy
  • Color: Silver
  • Type: Manual Hand Press Juicer
  • Detachable Lever: Yes

ProsCons
Heavy-duty metal construction: Made from high-quality aluminum alloy, the One94Store manual hand press fruit juicer is built to last.Requires manual effort: As it is a manual juicer, you have to put in physical effort to extract the juice, which may not be suitable for people with physical disabilities
One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer Heavy Quality with Detachable Lever and Removable Aluminium Manual Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer,Fruit Juicer (Aluminium, Silver Color)
3.2 (440)
35% off
649 999
Buy now

6- The Voltonix-Fruit Juicer is a manual juicer 

The Voltonix-Fruit Juicer is a manual juicer made of heavy-duty aluminum alloy. It is designed to make squeezing fruits like lemons, oranges, and others a breeze. With its sturdy construction, it can handle even the toughest fruits with ease and extract the maximum amount of juice possible. The manual operation of this juicer allows you to have complete control over the amount of pressure you apply, ensuring that you get the perfect amount of juice every time.

Specifications

  • Material: Aluminium Alloy
  • Color: Silver
  • Type: Manual Juicer
  • Suitable for: Lemons, Oranges, and other similar sized fruits

ProsCons
Durable Material: The Voltonix-Fruit juicer is made of aluminum, which is a strong and sturdy material that can withstand heavy use and pressure. This means that the juicer is less likely to break or become damaged over time.Limited Juice Yield: Because the Voltonix-Fruit juicer operates manually, the amount of juice that can be extracted from each fruit or vegetable is limited compared to electric juicers.
Voltonix-Fruit juicer,Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer (Aluminium)
4.6 (155)
71% off
749 2,599
Buy now

7- Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer

The Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer is a manual juicer designed for efficient juicing of various fruits, including oranges. This compact and portable juicer is a perfect solution for those who want to enjoy freshly squeezed juice without the hassle of electric juicers.

 

Specifications

  • Material: The juicer is made of high-quality aluminum and is durable.
  • Design: The juicer is designed in a compact and lightweight form to make it easy to use and store.
  • Usage: The juicer is designed for manual juicing of fruits like oranges and is easy to operate with a hand press mechanism.

ProsCons
Portable and lightweight design: The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry and store, making it ideal for use at home, in the office, or while travelingTime-consuming: Extracting juice from fruits manually can be a time-consuming process, especially when compared to using an electric juicer.
Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer | Manual juicer for fruits, Orange juicer, Fruit juicer, Hand juicer machine, Hand press juicer,
4.5 (2)
41% off
589 999
Buy now

8- UZQIC Fruit Juicer 

The UZQIC Fruit Juicer is a heavy duty manual squeezer that is designed to extract the juice from a variety of fruits, including lemons and oranges. The best hand juicer made from high-quality aluminum, this juicer is built to last and can withstand the rigors of frequent use.

 

Specifications

  • Material: Aluminium
  • Color: Silver
  • Design: Hand squeezer
  • Use: For squeezing lemons, oranges, and other fruits

ProsCons
Heavy-duty design: The heavy-duty design of the juicer means that it can easily handle tougher fruits like oranges and lemons, making it suitable for those who frequently make fresh juice.Limited to certain fruits: The manual operation of the juicer means that it may not be suitable for softer fruits like grapes or berries, and may struggle to juice these types of fruits effectively.
UZQIC Fruit Juicer -Aluminium Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Extractor Tool (Silver)
4.8 (101)
46% off
699 1,299
Buy now

9- Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer 

The Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is a heavy duty hand press designed for squeezing oranges, lemons, and limes.The best juicer  ade from durable aluminium, this juicer is built to last and can withstand daily use in the kitchen.

 

Specifications

  • Product Name: Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Color: Silver
  • Weight: 2.4 lbs (approx)
  • Dimensions: 10.5 x 6.5 x 5 inches (approx)
  • Handle: Steel Handle

ProsCons
Durability: Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is made from heavy-duty aluminum, making it sturdy and long-lastingPhysical Effort: The manual design requires physical effort to press and extract juice, which may not be ideal for people with arthritis or other conditions that limit manual dexterity.
Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Aluminium)
4 (88)
25% off
749 999
Buy now

10- KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit 

The KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is a heavy-duty hand press designed to make juicing a breeze. Made from high-quality aluminium, this manual juicer is built to last and is perfect for extracting juice from oranges, limes and other citrus fruits.

Specifications

  • Material: Aluminium body, steel handle
  • Color: Orange
  • Package Includes: 1 x KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer.

ProsCons
Heavy duty construction: The KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer is made of high-quality aluminum, making it durable and long-lastingPhysical effort required: The manual design requires physical effort to operate, which may be challenging for some people, especially those with hand or wrist injuries.
KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Steel Handle Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer Citrus Juicer Collectible Figure
5 (3)
49% off
663 1,299
Buy now

Top 3 features of the product

 Product Features 1 Features 2 Features 3
 Fruit juicer,Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Extractor Tool Universal Under Cabinet Jar (Aluminium) Durable Easy to use Versatile
 OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Mudiam Lasts long Effective juicing Steel handle
 SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker Manual Fruit Juicer Machine Hand Juicer For Fruits Heavy Duty Hand Press Fruit Juicer Lime Juicer Hand Press Juicer, Juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Silver) No need for electricity Steel handle for durability Can juice a variety of fruits
 Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer For Fruits Hand Juicer ,orange Juicer Machine, Fruit Juice Squeezer,steel Handle, Juicer Manual Hand Press Juicer, Fruit Juicer, Lemon-lime Squeezer, Instant Juicer Orange Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer(silver) Sturdy grip Suitable for variety of fruits Easy to clean and maintain
 One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer Heavy Quality Metal Aluminum alloy Juicer with Detachable Lever and Removable (Silver Color) Made from high qualityaluminium alloy Removable parts High Efficiency
 The Voltonix-Fruit Juicer is a manual juicer Durable material  Affordable Easy to store and use
 Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer | Manual juicer for fruits, Orange juicer, Fruit juicer, Hand juicer machine, Hand press juicer Portable and lightweight design Durable construction Environmental friendly
 UZQIC Fruit Juicer -Aluminium Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Extractor Tool (Silver) Efficient juicing Easy to clean Heavy duty design
 Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Aluminium) Long lasting Extraction is easy Allow easy press
 KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Steel Handle Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer Citrus Juicer Collectible Figure Accommodate large fruits Ideal squeezing High quality material

Best overall product

The Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer is a versatile and practical kitchen appliance for those who love to enjoy fresh fruit juices. This best hand juicer is made of high-quality stainless steel and features a sturdy handle for easy squeezing of oranges, lemons, limes and other fruits. The manual press design ensures that you retain the maximum amount of nutrients and flavor in your juice, making it a great alternative to electric juicers.

Best value for money

The Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a budget-friendly option for their juicing needs. This portable juicer is made with high-quality materials and is designed to be easy to use and clean. It is an economical way to enjoy fresh, healthy juices without breaking the bank. The hand-crank operation means that there is no need for electricity, making it a great option for outdoor activities, camping, or for use in areas without access to power.

How to find the perfect hand juicer?

Finding the perfect hand juicer can be a daunting task, with so many options available on the market. Here are some key factors to consider when shopping for a hand juicer:

Type of Juicer: Consider whether you want a citrus juicer, manual wheatgrass juicer or a multi-purpose hand juicer.

Material: Look for a juicer made of high-quality, durable materials like stainless steel or cast iron.

Product Price
Fruit juicer,Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Interchangeable Fineness (Aluminium) ₹ 749
SHAYONAM Aluminium Juice Maker Manual Fruit Juicer Machine Hand Juicer For Fruits Heavy Duty Hand Press Fruit Juicer Lime Juicer Hand Press Juicer, Juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Silver) ₹ 726
Rivuflo Heavy Manual Juicer For Fruits Hand Juicer ,orange Juicer Machine, Fruit Juice Squeezer,steel Handle, Juicer Manual Hand Press Juicer, Fruit Juicer, Lemon-lime Squeezer, Instant Juicer Orange Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer(silver) ₹ 699
One94Store Manual Hand Press Fruit Juicer Heavy Quality with Detachable Lever and Removable Aluminium Manual Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer,Fruit Juicer (Aluminium, Silver Color) ₹ 649
Voltonix-Fruit juicer,Aluminium Manual Juicer Alloy Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer (Aluminium) ₹ 749
Ojas Aluminium Handy Juicer | Manual juicer for fruits, Orange juicer, Fruit juicer, Hand juicer machine, Hand press juicer, ₹ 589
UZQIC Fruit Juicer -Aluminium Fruit Hand Squeezer Heavy Duty Lemon Orange Juicer Manual Fruit Press Squeezer Fruit Juicer Extractor Tool (Silver) ₹ 699
Antson Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Orange Juicer, Steel Handle Juicer (Aluminium) ₹ 749
KESI Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer Orange Juicer Heavy Duty Hand Press Metal Lime Juicer Hand Juicer, juicer Instant, Steel Handle Juicer, Simple Fruit Press Squeezer Citrus Juicer Collectible Figure ₹ 663

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Best 10 Hand Juicers for Traditional and Portable Juicing

What is a hand juicer?

A hand juicer is a kitchen tool used to extract juice from fruits and vegetables by manually applying pressure. It usually consists of a strainer and a handle that you turn to press the juice out of the fruit.

Is a hand juicer better than an electric juicer?

 It depends on your personal preferences and needs. Hand juicers are often more affordable, easier to clean, and take up less space than electric juicers. On the other hand, electric juicers are faster and can handle larger quantities of produce at once.

What types of fruits and vegetables can be juiced with a hand juicer?

A hand juicer can be used to juice a variety of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits, apples, carrots, and beetroot. However, some fruits and vegetables, like leafy greens, are more challenging to juice with a hand juicer and may require additional effort.
