Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 best Linux laptops to look for in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Best Linux laptops to look for in 2022: Our list includes laptops that mostly come with 11th Gen Intel Core processors ranging from i3 to i5, which are best for work purposes, basic gaming, entertainment and online studies.

Linux laptops have superior processors and good battery life.

Here is a guide to the best 10 Linux laptops you can look for in 2022. All the laptops mentioned in the list are some of the best Linux laptops with important features and pricing. So, if you are looking to buy a new laptop, your search ends here. Linux laptops offer features, including an excellent processor and a long-lasting battery. Here are the 10 best Linux laptops to look for in 2022.

10 Best Linux Laptops in 2022

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

This laptop comes with a 15.6" FHD display, is 1.79cm thin and weighs 1.6 kg. It offers a 42Wh battery life for up to 7.5 hours of uninterrupted usage. An AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD and in-built windows 11 make it a perfect laptop for day-to-day purposes. It is available only for 33,590.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: 42Wh

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Processor Speed: ‎2.6 GHz

ProsCons
In-built windows 112 Core processor
15.6 FHD display with 220nits brightnessNo backlit keyboard
512 GB SSDNo extra internal slot for HDD
Good battery backup with 42Wh battery life 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R10049IN
43% off
30,820 54,490
Buy now

2. MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U

The MSI Modern 14 is an ultra-thin 14" laptop best for students and professionals for everyday use. The i5 intel core processor has 8GB RAM and in-built windows 10, which makes it one of the best Linux laptops for everyday purposes.

The wide variety of hardware configurations makes MSI Modern 14 the best Linux laptop, with tailored functionalities and fantastic portability. It is available at just Rs. 41,990.

Specifications

Display: 14inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: 1 Lithium Polymer

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB M.2 SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Processor Speed: ‎4.2 GHz

ProsCons
In-built windows 10Graphics card absent
14inch display with 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS level panelNo multi-colour lightning on the keyboard
512 GB SSDDoes not support GTA5
Lightweight 
MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U, 14"(35cm) FHD IPS-Level 60Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Carbon Grey/1.3Kg), B10MW-639IN
Check Price on Amazon

3. Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop

The Lenovo E41-55 laptop is a daily gadget with DOS and 4GB RAM. The 14-inch screen makes it super attractive and also provides a 1TB HDD.

This laptop requires 1 lithium-ion battery, which is already included with the gadget. You can buy the Athlon II X3 Triple-Core 450 processor laptop at just Rs. 22,999.

Specifications

Display: 14 inches

OS: DOS

Battery: 1 Lithium-Ion battery(included)

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 1 TB

Graphics: AMD Radeon

Processor: Athlon II X3 Triple-Core 450

Processor Speed: ‎3.8 GHz

ProsCons
RAM can be upgraded up to 12GBDoes not have rj45 ethernet port
14-inch display with AMD Radeon GraphicsMicrosoft not included
1 TB Hard Disk Drive 
Slot available for SSD storage 
Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop ( AMD Athlon Pro 3045B/ 4GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/ DOS/ AMD Radeon Graphics/ 14 Inches/ 1 Year Warranty) Black
40% off
22,900 38,000
Buy now

4. Dell New Vostro 3405 Laptop

Dell Vostro is an efficient laptop that provides various features to its users. It provides high performance, using a Ryzen 3-3250U processor. The laptop offers storage of 512 GB SSD and RAM of 8 GB. The price of this laptop is Rs. 40,500, and you can buy it from Amazon for Rs. 37,990.

Specifications

Display: 14.0" FHD WVA AG Narrow Border

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Lithium Ion Batteries

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated

Processor: Ryzen 3-3250U

Processor Speed: ‎2.60 GHz up to 3.50 GHz

ProsCons
In-built Windows 11No Fingerprint sensor
Provides 8GB RAMIt does not have a backlit keyboard
Ryzen 3-3250U processorNot a gaming laptop
Integrated graphic design 
Dell New Vostro 3405 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3-3250U 14 inches (35.5cm)FHD Display, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 + MS Office'21, Radeon Graphics, Black (D552235WIN9B), 1.59Kgs
35% off
32,490 49,990
Buy now

5. MSI Gaming Sword 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

The MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop is designed for pro players and offers cutting-edge hardware efficiency housed in an intricately designed chassis. This device has been designed carefully, keeping in mind the target users as gamers.

With the specification of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Laptop GPU, you will experience high performance, full connectivity, enhanced audio, and a hybrid core processor. You can purchase the MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop at Rs. 83,490.

Specifications

Display: 40CM FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Panel

OS: In-built Windows 11, with lifetime validity

Battery: ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery

Ram: 16 GB

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 4GB

Processor: Intel core i7

Processor Speed: ‎4500 MHz

ProsCons
In-built Windows 11MS Office is not pre-installed
16 GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM MemoryHigher cost
15.6-inch IPS-Level display 
Cooler Boost 5 Thermal Design 
MSI Gaming Sword 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/ Black/2.6Kg), A12UC-467IN
23% off
82,489 106,990
Buy now

6. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS VivoBook 15 is a fast and efficient laptop with up to 10th Gen Intel core processor. Its dual-storage design provides high performance and a large storage capacity. It offers a Nano Edge display, improving user experience and satisfaction.

It is a lightweight laptop weighing about 1.8kg, making it easily portable. ASUS VivoBook 15 has a fingerprint sensor, allowing users to log in with a single touch. You can buy this amazing laptop for Rs. 25,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cms), LED-Backlit LCD, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9, 220nits, NanoEdge bezel, Anti-Glare Plane with 45% NTSC, 82% Screen-To-Body Ratio

OS: In-built Windows 11

Battery: 37WHrs, 2-cell Li-ion battery

Ram: 4GB

Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Processor Speed: ‎2.8 GHz

ProsCons
In-built Windows 11Cannot download SAP software
Fast and Efficient due to Intel Celeron N4020 ProcessorLAN Port not provided
Has storage of 256 GBMS Office not provided
Lightweight and portable 
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W
24% off
25,990 33,990
Buy now

7. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th Generation 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 is a high-performance laptop, having the latest 12th Gen Intel core i5-1235U Processor. With dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support, its elevated design and lightweight characteristic make the device more desirable.

The laptop contains Intel Iris XE graphics, improving its visual graphics and display. You can purchase this laptop for Rs. 56,990.

Specifications

Display: 15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080

OS: Windows

Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery

Ram: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: Intel Core i5

Processor Speed: ‎3.3 GHz

ProsCons
In-Built Windows 11Display quality is not that great
8GB RAM with 512 GB SSD 
High-performance laptop 
Easily Portable 
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th Generation 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/1.7 Kg/Silver) A315-59
11% off
56,990 63,999
Buy now

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an ultra-thin laptop which is easily portable due to its lightweight feature. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor in this laptop significantly boosts performance, allowing you to multitask easily. The integration of 4 GB of RAM and an extremely reliable 256GB SSD storage allows heavy-duty applications to run smoothly.

This Lenovo laptop has an 11.6" HD anti-glare display with a brightness of 250 nits. With its optimized colour and clarity and 2-sided narrow bezel, this screen will assist you in enjoying your creativity and favourite TV shows. The price for this laptop is Rs. 21,789.

Specifications

Display: 11.6" HD (1366x768)

OS: Windows 11 Home 64

Battery: 32Wh, Lithium-ion battery

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Processor Speed: ‎2.8 GHz

ProsCons
in-built WindowsDoes not support AutoCAD
Intel Celeron N4020 processorDoes not support biometric devices
Efficient Battery BackupDoes not have a CD drive
11.6" HD anti-glare display 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT009UIN
40% off
20,990 34,890
Buy now

9. Lenovo Thinkpad L14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen Display 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD Thin and Light Laptop

The L14 laptop is available with HD and FHD panels and a touchscreen.It has a rapid charging technology that charges the battery from 0% to 80% in just an hour—nearly a full charge over lunch.

ThinkPad L14 laptops are subjected to 12 military-grade requirements and over 200 quality checks to ensure that they can operate in harsh environments. The price to purchase this laptop is Rs. 48,499.

Specifications

Display: 14-inch screen with (1366x768) HD Display

OS: DOS

Battery: 43WH Lithium batteries

Ram: 4 GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated

Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U

Processor Speed: ‎2.1 GHz

ProsCons
256 GB SSD storageWindows not installed
Intel Core i3 processor 
HD Screen display 
Expandable RAM 
Lenovo Thinkpad L14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen Display 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/ 256GB SSD/ DOS/ Black/ 1.65 kg), 20U1S0MR00
12% off
48,499 54,999
Buy now

10. Hp Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6 Inches Laptop

This laptop's superior colour-ranging capabilities ensure a stunning colour array on its Full HD IPS display. It is a compact laptop with FHD and a Micro Edge bezel that enhances its visual experience.

It has a higher screen-to-body proportion and micro-edge bezels that enhance your view and ensure clear graphics. The price for this laptop is Rs. 65,750.

Specifications

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Lithium-ion battery

Ram: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

Processor Speed: ‎4 GHz

ProsCons
In-built WindowsNot waterproof
Lightweight, micro-edge display 
65 W Smart AC power adapter 
Provides anti-glare screen 
Hp Pavilion 15 Amd Ryzen 5 15.6 Inches Laptop (16Gb/512Gb Ssd, Fhd Micro-Edge Antiglare Display/Backlit Kb/Alexa/B&O Audio/Fingerprint Reader/720P Camera/Windows 11 Ready/3D Metal Design/1.75 Kg)
9% off
66,500 73,400
Buy now

Price of best Linux laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Rs. 33,590
 MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210URs. 44,900 
 Lenovo E41-55 Rs. 22,999
 Dell New Vistro Rs. 40,500
 MSI Gaming Sword 15 Rs. 83,490
 ASUS VivoBook 15 Rs. 25,990
 Acer Aspire 3 Rs. 56,990
 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Rs. 21,789
 Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Rs. 48,499
 HP Pavilion 15 Rs. 65,750

Features list of the best Linux Laptops

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U512 GB SSDAMD Ryzen 3 3250U42Wh battery life
MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U512 GB SSD512 GB SSD42Wh battery life
Lenovo E41-5514-inch Full-HD IPS display11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processorWindows 11
Dell New VistroIn-built Windows 11Provides 8GB RAMRyzen 3-3250U processor
MSI Gaming Sword 1516 GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM Memory15.6-inch IPS-Level displayCooler Boost 5 Thermal Design
ASUS VivoBook 15Fast and Efficient due to Intel Celeron N4020 ProcessorHas storage of 256 GBLightweight and portable
Acer Aspire 38GB RAM with 512 GB SSDHigh-performance laptopEasily Portable
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1Intel Celeron N4020 processorEfficient Battery Backup11.6" HD anti-glare display
Lenovo ThinkPad L14Intel Core i3 processorHD Screen displayExpandable RAM
HP Pavilion 15Lightweight, micro-edge display65 W Smart AC power adapterProvides anti-glare screen

Best value for money

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim1 provides the best value for your money. Not only does it comes within an affordable price range, but it also offers a variety of features. Some of the best features include:

4GB RAM

256 GB SSD Storage

11.6" HD Anti-glare

Best overall Linux laptop

The HP Pavilion 15 provides a variety of features that caters to your various requirements. It is one of the best overall Linux laptops to buy in 2022. The main features include,

Windows 10

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

How to find the perfect Linux laptop for yourself?

There are various options available online for you to choose the perfect Linux laptop. However, you should consider some important facts before choosing your Linux laptop.

Choose the laptop that meets your requirements

Check open sources for compatibility database

Ensure to check with the manufacturer or seller regarding the features provided by the Linux laptop.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
OPPO 64GB internal memory mobile phones
Best laptops under 50,000 in India: A complete buying guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy 75% off on western wear for women
Top 10 Infinix phones under 20,000
Best OPPO phones in India: The ultimate guide

Best Linux laptops

Are Linux laptops good?

Linux is well known for being highly reliable and stable. It has a simple user design and an interactive user interface. Here are some of the advantages of using Linux Laptops. 

Sublime Performance

Privacy and security

Up-to-date software

Community and support

What tasks can you perform with a Linux laptop?

When you buy a Linux laptop, you can do tasks like creating folders, erasing files, sending emails, format partition, web browsing, monitoring system performance, setting up the network connection and format partition, using the command line terminal.

 

What is the difference between HDDs and SSDs?

The conventional storage technology, HDD, uses spinning disks to read or write data. However, SSDs are far more efficient and faster than HDDs. Also, HDDs are low in price, but an SSD is relatively expensive.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS