10 best mid-range phones for college students in India in 2023

Mid-range phones come with decent features, are well priced and are ideal for college students.

Smartphones come in different price ranges. There has yet to be a consensus among experts about the definition of a mid-range phone. But in general terms, it refers to phones which are not so high-end and come under the affordable price range of most people. Students often have limited money, so mid-range phones are good for them. As a student, you can find all the qualities in a mid-range phone, like smooth browsing, great wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, gaming, fast processing, and long battery life. We have picked up some of the finest mid-range phones that will fulfil your budget, taste, and other requirements well. You can compare them based on their features before choosing the best mid-range phone from the list. However, we do not encourage you to discard other brands while offering you this list. 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 This light green smartphone is ideal for students as it is powered by a strong processor and 64 GB storage, and 4 GB ram. It comes with a triple camera setup which tremendously improves the quality of the photographs even in poor lighting conditions. This phone has a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects and 6 months warranty for batteries and other accessories. It provides dual sim benefits, which allow you to use two sims simultaneously without buying a separate phone. AnFHD+ LCD, which means a full HD screen, adds to the brightness and clarity of the phone. Additionally, you will get an adaptor, type a to c cable, a sim ejection pin, and a user guide to understand the use of this phone. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product dimensions: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm ; 207 Grams

Colour: light green

Special features: 64 GB storage, triple set camera, full HD screen

Pros Cons Good customer service mirroring is not good

2. Redmi Note 11 If you are planning to upgrade your old phone and buy thebest mid-range phone in 2023,consider this stylish phone with 64 GB storage capacity, which gives enough storage facility. The SD card slot is also given to expanding this storage. It comes with a quad camera set up, which means four lenses in the rear for better picture quality with good focus and more detail-capturing ability. With a fast c type charger, this phone will never give you any problems with charging. This is a fast phone with its good 6nm processor. Specifications Brand: Redmi

Product dimensions16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 Grams

Colour: space black

Special features 4gb ram, quad camera

Pros Cons Superb camera, good display the issue with battery life is reported

3. OPPO A74 5G With a large display size, this dual sim phone gives you comfort while using the phone. It comes with a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery for a longer-lasting battery so that you do not face the problems of frequent charging. Its advanced processor allows you to browse your phone faster and more securely. You can click crystal clear, high-quality images through its 48MP Quad Camera. With brilliant 128 GB storage capacity, you will always have space on your mobile. Specifications Brand: Oppo

Product dimensions: ‎16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 188 Grams

Colour: fluid black

Special features: 128 GB storage, quad camera, bigger display

Pros Cons Good battery power, good storage some issues with charging are reported

4. Lava Blaze 5G The best part about this smartphone is that it is a 5g enabled phone, and students can enjoy a faster network. With 128gb storage, you can store many images on your phone. You can enjoy browsing content on its HD screen. An anonymous call recording facility is also available with this phone. It retains a good speed because of its advancedMediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. This price is very suitable for all college students. As far as images are concerned, its triple camera can do the magic. Specifications Brand: Lava

Product dimensions:‎‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 207 Grams

Colour: glass blue

Special features: 128 GB storage, triple camera, 5g supported

Pros Cons Good camera, good storage The fingerprint option does not work properly

5. Realme Narzo 50 5G Realme is one of the most popular brands in the current mobile market, and this model of Realme can exceed the expectation of a college student. This5g mid-range phone gives you an excellent gaming experience with its Mediatek Dimensity 810, known for superb performance in mobiles. It comes with an HD display for better browsing your content. With its 64 GB storage and expandable ability, up to 256 GB will always make you feel safe about storage, and remember its 5000 mAh battery. Its 8mp selfie camera is another attractive feature of this phone. Specifications Brand: Realme

Product dimensions:18.4 x 9.8 x 6.5 cm; 195 Grams

Colour‎: Hyper Black

Special features: 64 gb storage, 8mp selfie camera, 5g supported

Pros Cons Fast phone, 5g enabled sometimes it hangs unexpectedly

6. Samsung Galaxy M04 This budget phone comes with all impressive features such as a fast processor, dual camera set up for a more detail-oriented clearer image with a good focus on the subject, a full HD display and a long-lasting battery. Additionally, you get a one-year manufacturer warranty on this product and another 6 months warranty on its accessories, including the battery. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product dimensions:‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 Grams

Colour‎: shadow blue

Special features: 128 GB storage, dual camera, fast processor

Pros Cons Fast phone, good storage screen quality could have been better

7. OPPO A15s This affordableoppo mid-range phone gives you more than what you expect as a college student, such as good storage, AI face unlock, eye comfort mode, a longer battery for uninterrupted talking, dual nano sim, a powerful triple rear camera, and a strong processor etc. This stylishly designed phone will enable you to enjoy all these premium features without ruining your pocket. Specifications Brand: Oppo

Product dimensions‎: 7.5 x 0.8 x 164.5 cm; 175 Grams

Colour:Fancy white

Special features: 128 GB storage, triple rear camera, fast processor

Pros Cons Good storage capacity camera quality could have been better

8. Vivo T1x Space Blue It is one of the bestmid-range phones for youngsters that comes with 64Gb storage with a full HD display that helps you view the content. It'sQualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor offers long-lasting and speedy interaction and allows you to enjoy your gaming activities. Moreover, its 50mp camera helps you take high-resolution photos with clarity and detail. The night sight mode will allow you to take pictures in the dark. Its 5000mAh battery lets you enjoy your activities on your phone for an extended period. Specifications Brand: Vivo

Product dimensions:‎18.4 x 9.4 x 5.9 cm; 470 Grams

Colour: space blue

Special features: 64 gb storage, 50mp camera, fast processor

Pros Cons Good camera, good storage

9. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition ThisSamsung mid-range phone comes with a 6000mAh battery that helps you continue your activities on the phone for the whole day. The full HD display is another advantage of this phone that add to the smooth browsing experience. The 64mp quad camera it incorporates will give you high-quality clear images. The MediaTek g 80 processor adds to the fastness of interaction. It must be one for those who love to spend time gaming. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Product dimensions:‎0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams

Colour: space blue

Special features: 64 GB storage, quad camera, fast processor

Pros Cons Budget phone, faster processing camera quality could have been improved

10. Redmi Note 12 5G This is an excellent 5 g-supported smartphone that offers stable connectivity with a good download speed. The48MP AI Triple camera it includes produces high-quality, detailed and sharp images. As far as battery quality are concerned, it is powered by a 5000mAh battery that will never give you any problem. Most importantly, it comes with an advanced display technology AMOLED which is a type of OLED technology that leads to better image quality. Specifications Brand: Redmi note 12

Product dimensions‎‎:16.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 188 Grams

Colour: matte black

Special features: 5g enabled,AI Triple camera, fast processor

Pros Cons Superb display, good storage

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 64 GB storage triple set camera full HD screen Redmi Note 11 4gb ram quad camera Good display OPPO A74 5G 128 GB storage quad camera Good display Lava Blaze 5G 128 GB storage Triple camera 5g supported Realme narzo 50 5G 64 gb storage triple camera 5g supported Samsung Galaxy M04 128 GB storage dual camera Fast processor OPPO A15s 128 GB storage triple rear camera Fast processor Vivo T1x Space Blue 64 gb storage 50mp camera Fast processor Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 64 gb storage quad camera Fast processor Redmi Note 12 5G 5g enabled AI Triple camera Fast processor