Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 best mid-range phones for college students in India in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 04, 2023 14:07 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article discusses some of the top rated mid-range phones, best suited for use by college students. It gives details on their features and price.

product info
Mid-range phones come with decent features, are well priced and are ideal for college students.

Smartphones come in different price ranges. There has yet to be a consensus among experts about the definition of a mid-range phone. But in general terms, it refers to phones which are not so high-end and come under the affordable price range of most people. Students often have limited money, so mid-range phones are good for them. As a student, you can find all the qualities in a mid-range phone, like smooth browsing, great wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, gaming, fast processing, and long battery life. We have picked up some of the finest mid-range phones that will fulfil your budget, taste, and other requirements well.

You can compare them based on their features before choosing the best mid-range phone from the list. However, we do not encourage you to discard other brands while offering you this list.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13

This light green smartphone is ideal for students as it is powered by a strong processor and 64 GB storage, and 4 GB ram. It comes with a triple camera setup which tremendously improves the quality of the photographs even in poor lighting conditions. This phone has a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects and 6 months warranty for batteries and other accessories. It provides dual sim benefits, which allow you to use two sims simultaneously without buying a separate phone. AnFHD+ LCD, which means a full HD screen, adds to the brightness and clarity of the phone. Additionally, you will get an adaptor, type a to c cable, a sim ejection pin, and a user guide to understand the use of this phone.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product dimensions: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm ; 207 Grams
  • Colour: light green
  • Special features: 64 GB storage, triple set camera, full HD screen

Pros

Cons

Good customer service                

mirroring is not good

cellpic 27% off
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
4.1 (24,022)
4.1 (24,022)
27% off
10,999 14,999
Buy now

2. Redmi Note 11

If you are planning to upgrade your old phone and buy thebest mid-range phone in 2023,consider this stylish phone with 64 GB storage capacity, which gives enough storage facility. The SD card slot is also given to expanding this storage. It comes with a quad camera set up, which means four lenses in the rear for better picture quality with good focus and more detail-capturing ability. With a fast c type charger, this phone will never give you any problems with charging. This is a fast phone with its good 6nm processor.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Product dimensions16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm; 179 Grams
  • Colour: space black
  • Special features 4gb ram, quad camera

Pros      

Cons

Superb camera, good display               

the issue with battery life is reported 

cellpic 28% off
Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | 33W Charger Included
4.1 (54,585)
4.1 (54,585)
28% off
12,999 17,999
Buy now

3. OPPO A74 5G

With a large display size, this dual sim phone gives you comfort while using the phone. It comes with a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery for a longer-lasting battery so that you do not face the problems of frequent charging. Its advanced processor allows you to browse your phone faster and more securely. You can click crystal clear, high-quality images through its 48MP Quad Camera. With brilliant 128 GB storage capacity, you will always have space on your mobile.

Specifications

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Product dimensions: ‎16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 188 Grams
  • Colour: fluid black
  • Special features: 128 GB storage, quad camera, bigger display

Pros      

Cons

Good battery power, good storage              

some issues with charging are reported 

cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (35,094)
4.2 (35,094)
Get Price

4. Lava Blaze 5G

The best part about this smartphone is that it is a 5g enabled phone, and students can enjoy a faster network. With 128gb storage, you can store many images on your phone. You can enjoy browsing content on its HD screen. An anonymous call recording facility is also available with this phone. It retains a good speed because of its advancedMediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. This price is very suitable for all college students. As far as images are concerned, its triple camera can do the magic.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lava
  • Product dimensions:‎‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 207 Grams
  • Colour: glass blue
  • Special features: 128 GB storage, triple camera, 5g supported

Pros      

Cons

Good camera, good storage 

The fingerprint option does not work properly

cellpic 27% off
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 7GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware)
4.1 (2,452)
4.1 (2,452)
27% off
10,999 14,999
Buy now

5. Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme is one of the most popular brands in the current mobile market, and this model of Realme can exceed the expectation of a college student. This5g mid-range phone gives you an excellent gaming experience with its Mediatek Dimensity 810, known for superb performance in mobiles. It comes with an HD display for better browsing your content. With its 64 GB storage and expandable ability, up to 256 GB will always make you feel safe about storage, and remember its 5000 mAh battery. Its 8mp selfie camera is another attractive feature of this phone.

Specifications

  • Brand: Realme
  • Product dimensions:18.4 x 9.8 x 6.5 cm; 195 Grams
  • Colour‎: Hyper Black
  • Special features: 64 gb storage, 8mp selfie camera, 5g supported

Pros      

Cons

Fast phone, 5g enabled                   

sometimes it hangs unexpectedly 

cellpic 22% off
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
4.3 (3,564)
4.3 (3,564)
22% off
13,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M04

This budget phone comes with all impressive features such as a fast processor, dual camera set up for a more detail-oriented clearer image with a good focus on the subject, a full HD display and a long-lasting battery. Additionally, you get a one-year manufacturer warranty on this product and another 6 months warranty on its accessories, including the battery.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product dimensions:‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 Grams
  • Colour‎: shadow blue
  • Special features: 128 GB storage, dual camera, fast processor

Pros      

Cons

Fast phone, good storage                  

screen quality could have been better

cellpic 24% off
Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery
3.9 (2,552)
3.9 (2,552)
24% off
10,249 13,499
Buy now

7. OPPO A15s

This affordableoppo mid-range phone gives you more than what you expect as a college student, such as good storage, AI face unlock, eye comfort mode, a longer battery for uninterrupted talking, dual nano sim, a powerful triple rear camera, and a strong processor etc. This stylishly designed phone will enable you to enjoy all these premium features without ruining your pocket.

Specifications

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Product dimensions‎: 7.5 x 0.8 x 164.5 cm; 175 Grams
  • Colour:Fancy white
  • Special features: 128 GB storage, triple rear camera, fast processor

Pros      

Cons

Good storage capacity              

camera quality could have been better 

cellpic 23% off
OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB, 128GB Storage) AI Triple Camera | 6.52" HD+ Screen | 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor
4.2 (10,624)
4.2 (10,624)
23% off
11,490 14,990
Buy now

8. Vivo T1x Space Blue

It is one of the bestmid-range phones for youngsters that comes with 64Gb storage with a full HD display that helps you view the content. It'sQualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor offers long-lasting and speedy interaction and allows you to enjoy your gaming activities. Moreover, its 50mp camera helps you take high-resolution photos with clarity and detail. The night sight mode will allow you to take pictures in the dark. Its 5000mAh battery lets you enjoy your activities on your phone for an extended period.

Specifications

  • Brand: Vivo
  • Product dimensions:‎18.4 x 9.4 x 5.9 cm; 470 Grams
  • Colour: space blue
  • Special features: 64 gb storage, 50mp camera, fast processor

Pros      

Cons

Good camera, good storage 

 
cellpic 29% off
Vivo T1x Space Blue (4+64GB)
4.3 (26)
4.3 (26)
29% off
11,999 16,990
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition

ThisSamsung mid-range phone comes with a 6000mAh battery that helps you continue your activities on the phone for the whole day. The full HD display is another advantage of this phone that add to the smooth browsing experience. The 64mp quad camera it incorporates will give you high-quality clear images. The MediaTek g 80 processor adds to the fastness of interaction. It must be one for those who love to spend time gaming.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Product dimensions:‎0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams
  • Colour: space blue
  • Special features: 64 GB storage, quad camera, fast processor

Pros      

Cons

Budget phone, faster processing           

camera quality could have been improved 

cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB)
4.1 (58,317)
4.1 (58,317)
15,499
Buy now

10. Redmi Note 12 5G

This is an excellent 5 g-supported smartphone that offers stable connectivity with a good download speed. The48MP AI Triple camera it includes produces high-quality, detailed and sharp images. As far as battery quality are concerned, it is powered by a 5000mAh battery that will never give you any problem. Most importantly, it comes with an advanced display technology AMOLED which is a type of OLED technology that leads to better image quality.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi note 12
  • Product dimensions‎‎:16.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 188 Grams
  • Colour: matte black
  • Special features: 5g enabled,AI Triple camera, fast processor

Pros      

Cons

Superb display, good storage           

 
cellpic 10% off
Redmi Note 12 5G Matte Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | 1st Phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 | 48MP AI Triple Camera
3.9 (2,647)
3.9 (2,647)
10% off
17,999 19,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M1364 GB storagetriple set camerafull HD screen
Redmi Note 114gb ramquad cameraGood display 
OPPO A74 5G128 GB storagequad cameraGood display 
Lava Blaze 5G128 GB storageTriple camera 5g supported
Realme narzo 50 5G64 gb storagetriple camera5g supported
Samsung Galaxy M04128 GB storagedual cameraFast processor
OPPO A15s128 GB storagetriple rear cameraFast processor 
Vivo T1x Space Blue64 gb storage50mp cameraFast processor
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition64 gb storagequad cameraFast processor 
Redmi Note 12 5G5g enabledAI Triple cameraFast processor

Best overall product

It becomes difficult for you to choose thebest mid-range phone in India from the list, as almost all of them offer great features. But as you have to decide, we recommend the Redmi note 12 5g matte black for you as no such serious complaints were found against this phone. It has the best display quality when compared to others on the list. Additionally, it comes in a smooth and sleek design that complements your college look. Two 5G enabled sim would let you quickly switch on to another number in case of poor network.

Best value for money

With a retail price of just 11490, the oppo A 15s fancy white phone is quite affordable for college students. Apart from thismid-range phone price, it has features like excellent storage capacity, a good camera, AI face unlock, and eye protection mode. It accommodates all the advanced features in such an affordable price range. So, it fits your category.

How to find the perfect mid-range smartphone

The most necessary step to follow while choosing thebest mid-range phone is to carefully examine each of the features you want in a model. Choose a phone which offers a balanced proportion of price, features, and look. Make sure you read user reviews and complaints posted online on various reviews sites, as they are honest criticism from users who have experienced the phone in real life. YouTube is a perfect platform to find such reviews. Finally, you should choose products with a manufacturer's warranty as it will save you from spending money too early on maintenance.

Product Price
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus ₹ 10,999
Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | 33W Charger Included ₹ 12,999
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | Upto 7GB Expandable RAM | Charger Included | Clean Android (No Bloatware) ₹ 10,999
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera ₹ 13,999
Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery ₹ 10,249
OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB, 128GB Storage) AI Triple Camera | 6.52" HD+ Screen | 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 Octa Core Processor ₹ 11,490
Vivo T1x Space Blue (4+64GB) ₹ 11,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB) ₹ 15,499
Redmi Note 12 5G Matte Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | 1st Phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 | 48MP AI Triple Camera ₹ 17,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Mobiles
TOPICS
Mobiles
RELATED STORIES
Top 7 Samsung ACs for bigger spaces in home: Buying guide
Top 10 selfie camera phones in 2023: Buyer’s guide
Top 10 sound box speakers to enhance your listening experience
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Best tablet under 15,000? Let's find out
Top 7 juicer mixers under 2500: Buyer's guide

Best Mid Range Phones

Why do most users prefer mid-range smartphones?

How should I pick a smartphone?

Which mid-range piece is best for you?

What is the life span of a mid-range phone?

Do smartphone batteries last?

View More
electronics FOR LESS