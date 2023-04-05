Story Saved
10 best noise cancelling earbuds of 2023: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 05, 2023 12:05 IST
Planning to buy new pair of earbuds? Read on to know some of the best earbuds currently available that you can invest in today.

Noise cancelling earbuds are a blessing for anyone who has study or work in a noisy and chaotic environment.

There are numerous earbuds brands nowadays. It is quite normal to need clarification about selecting the perfect one for you when you are spoilt for choices. You must consider many factors before picking one. Below is a list of the best noise cancelling earbuds from different brands, with different features, specifications, and price ranges. It will help you compare each of them before making a final decision.

1. Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II

The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is among India's top noise cancelling earbuds. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 from Bose continue the company's tradition of favouring higher-end, more expensive headphones and earbuds. To allow for autonomous single-bud use, Bose has just released a firmware upgrade. As a result, you can utilise either one of the left or right earbuds for hearing content and taking over the phone." Until recently, just the right bud could have been used alone. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 truly excel on the sound cancelling front, despite the design improvements being a nice step forward. The degree to which the noise around you has been muffled is astounding.

Specifications

  • Brand: Bose
  • Model Name: QuietComfort Earbuds II
  • Colour: Triple Black
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros

Cons

Excellent battery life

No multipoint Bluetooth pairing

Enhanced audio, noise cancellation, and voice-calling efficiency

 
Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, Bluetooth, World’s Best Noise Cancelling in-Ear Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation & Sound, Triple Black
4.2 (3,347)
4.2 (3,347)
25,900
2. JBL Tune 230NC TWS

The JBL Tune 230NC includes many of the traditional design elements expected from the brand, including big, noticeable branding on the charging case and earbuds, colour hints on the ear tips, and a sturdy, industrial look. The JBL Tune 230NC's charging case is a perfect size—not too big, nor too small—to fit in a pocket next to a wallet or a phone. Its active noise cancelling is decent. The JBL Tune 230NC has excellent battery life, with the earpieces lasting above six hours with ANC on and at intermediate volume levels.

Specifications

  • Brand: JBL
  • Model Name: Tune
  • Colour: Black
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.2

Pros

Cons

Balanced sound

Performance could be improved

Good battery life and connectivity

 
JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds with Mic, Massive 40 Hrs Playtime with Speed Charge, Adjustable EQ APP, 4Mics for Perfect Calls, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black)
3.8 (19,246)
3.8 (19,246)
28% off
5,799 7,999
3. Jabra Elite 3

The Elite 3 is mostly made of plastic and has a fundamental appearance. Its shape is intended to fit in your ear. These truly wireless earphones are well-fitting. The earphones are IP55 rated, which ensures protection against dust, small objects, and water jets (not submersion). The Jabra Elite 3 has a 7-hour battery life, according to the company. The isolation capability of the Jabra Elite 3 is well within the standards of any wireless earbuds without active noise cancellation (ANC).

Specifications

  • Brand: Jabra
  • Model Name: Elite 3
  • Colour: Light Beige
  • Form Factor: In Ear
  • Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth

Pros

Cons

Good sound

Pretty basic Earbud

Great battery performance

 

Budget-friendly

 
Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Noise Isolating with Mic for Clear Calls, Rich Bass, Customizable Sound, Mono Mode- Light Beige
3.9 (6,587)
3.9 (6,587)
36% off
4,499 6,999
4. Truke Buds PRO

The Truke Buds Pro's casing has a customary cobble form, but what sets it apart is the LED-based power indication that displays how much power is still in the case. The Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Quad-MIC ENC in the Truke Buds Pro TWS eliminate 90% of background noise for crystal-clear calls. Truke promises that a single charge will last up to 48 hours with the casing and 10 hours of gaming. The USB-C fast charge is said to deliver two hours of gameplay after only ten minutes of charging.

Specifications

  • Brand: Truke
  • Model Name: Buds Pro
  • Colour; Black
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros

Cons

Great comfort in the ear

Lesser bass

truke Buds PRO Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling ANC Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Transparency Mode, 12.4mm Real Titanium Speaker, 48 Hour Playtime, Super-Fast Charge (Black)
3.5 (1,416)
3.5 (1,416)
69% off
1,399 4,499
5. OnePlus Nord Buds

The OnePlus Nord Buds have a unique style and sound quality that is surprisingly outstanding for the price. It is nearly entirely made of matte black plastic, and the glossy plastic disc on each earbud's side is the only physical design flourish. There are few extra features or frills to mention. Nonetheless, there are numerous advantages to simplicity.

The battery life of Nord Buds is up to 7 hours. The sound profile of the OnePlus Nord Buds is appropriate for wireless earbuds, and the microphone also has excellent sound quality.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Model Name: TWS Nord
  • Colour: Black Slate
  • Form Factor: In Ear
  • Connectivity technologies: Wireless

Pros 

Cons

Comfortable

Isolation could be better

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate)
4.2 (29,979)
4.2 (29,979)
7% off
2,799 2,999
6. Boult Audio Z20

The Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS is well-built. The case is of great quality, and the buds are made of high-grade materials. The headphones provide good noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. For music lovers, the bass is quite good. It comes in a small, adorable case. Buds are easy to attach to the ear, especially if your ear is larger.

After a full charge, the Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS has a reliable battery backup of 7-8 hours. It also has a Bluetooth range of 20-22 meters.

Specifications

  • Brand: Boult Audio
  • Model Name: AirBass
  • Colour: Z20 Green
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros 

Cons

Great Audio Quality

Case material could be better

Boult Audio Z20 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Zen ENC Mic, 40H Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Green)
3.8 (11,941)
3.8 (11,941)
75% off
1,399 5,499
7. Sony WF-LS900N

Its appearance is comparable to that of Apple's AirPods. It has rounded edges and corners all around in a cuboidal shape. The case is also relatively small, making it simple to slip into a pocket. SBC, AAC, and LDAC are all supported for codecs by the Sony LinkBuds S, which also supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The LinkBuds' ANC performs a great job of eliminating outside noises. A total of 20 hours of playback time will be provided by the LinkBuds, including 6 hours of nonstop playing music and an additional 14 hours from the case.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sony
  • Model Name: WF-LS900N
  • Colour: Black
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros

Cons

Good noise cancellation

Could have had better control over customisation

Great battery life

 
Sony WF-LS900N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds IPX4 Hi-Res Audio Multipoint Ultra-Light for All Day Comfort with Crystal Clear Call Quality Up to 20 Hours Battery Life with Charging case-Black
4.2 (1,696)
4.2 (1,696)
32% off
16,990 24,990
8. GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bass

GOVO GOBUDS 902 wireless earbuds not only look great but also let you enjoy your music to the fullest. These wireless earphones are created with an in-ear canal phone design and have an in-ear fit. They have all the features you need for everyday use. It connects through Bluetooth version 5. Also, the earbuds feature a battery life of 20 hours of playback time and charge in just under 3 hours. The noise-cancelling capabilities of the GOVO GOBUDS 902 allow you to listen to songs and other audio in quiet and busy surroundings.

Specifications

  • Brand: GOVO
  • Model Name: GOVO
  • Colour: Platinum Black
  • Form Factor: In Ear
  • Connectivity technologies: Wireless

Pros

Cons

Good noise cancellation

Could have had better echo reduction

Lightweight

 
GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bass, Waterproof IPX4, Passive Noise Cancellation, 3D Stereo Sound, Type C Fast Charging Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic(Platinum Black)
3.8 (474)
3.8 (474)
68% off
1,949 6,099
9. CrossBeats Revolt Hybrid

With its EcoDrop TM Bass Units, REVOLT claims to provide a concert-like music experience. The earbuds include three noise cancelling modes, including ANC On, ANC Off, and Ambient settings, as well as a built-in wind noise reduction technology to pick up crisp vocal notes. The truly wireless earbuds have built-in woofers, among other capabilities, to give the listener an immersive listening experience. Its six excellent microphones are a huge help to working professionals who are often on calls in a crowded environment. The feature ensures that the voice is crisp and clear.

Specifications

  • Brand: CrossBeats
  • Model Name: Revolt
  • Colour: Black
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Wireless

Pros 

Cons

Good noise cancellation

No in-ear detection

Fast charging

 
CrossBeats Newly launched Opera True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with AI ENC Noise-Cancelling, mics, 60 hr Playtime, 13 mm Drivers, Dedicated Gaming Mode, BT 5.3, Wireless Charging-Black
4.2 (464)
4.2 (464)
50% off
2,999 5,999
10. Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds will be on the list of high-quality noise cancelling earbuds. It works just as well with an Android device as it does with an iPhone. Even with its odd design, it is quite comfortable to wear. These earbuds also have additional high-end features like automated ear detection, onboard button controls, and active noise cancelling (ANC). Its official battery life with ANC on is 6 hours, and you get an additional three charge cycles from the case for a total of 18 hours of battery life for a combined 24-hour battery life.

Specifications

  • Brand: Apple
  • Model Name: Beats studio buds
  • Colour: Black
  • Headphones form factor: In-Ear
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros

Cons

Fits well

Little expensive

Good sound quality and noise cancellation

 
Beats Studio Buds Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black)
4 (7,161)
4 (7,161)
14,900
Top three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds IIautonomous single-bud useGreat designNoise cancellation
JBL Tune 230NC TWSComfy charging caseGood noise cancellingDecent Battery backup
Jabra Elite 3well-fittingDust protectionGood isolation capability
truke Buds PROHybrid-Active Noise CancellationLED-based power indication

Fast charging

OnePlus Nord Buds Sound qualityGood microphoneGood battery life
Boult Audio Z20 well-builtGood Bluetooth rangeGood quality case
Sony WF-LS900NBluetooth 5.2 connectivityComfy caseGreat battery backup
GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bassin-ear canal phone designStylish designNoise cancelling capability
CrossBeats Revolt Hybridthree noise-cancelling modesBuilt-in woofersSix microphones
Beats Studio Buds Works well with iPhoneComfortableautomated ear detection

Best overall product

Choose one as the best product from a list of such amazing noise cancelling earbuds is a challenge. But if one must be selected, it might be CrossBeats Revolt Hybrid. It has EcoDrop TM Bass Units, three noise cancelling modes and six woofers which all combine to provide an amazing listening experience. It also has six top-quality microphones, which help to listen to the audio clearly, even in a noisy environment.

Best value for money

GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bass would be the winner in this category. Within the price of 1999, It provides many useful features. They are made with an in-ear canal phone design that helps you wear them comfortably. With good noise cancelling, fast charging and good battery backup, this product provides great value for money.

How to find the perfect earbuds

You must first get an understanding of the features and technology that are available in the latest noise cancelling earbuds. You can find that out by conducting some research online. It is also important to decide the primary use for the earbuds for you and your budget. Based on reviews of previous customers of the earbuds, its features, budget and your requirements, filter out a few. Then, select the most appropriate one from the list after considering all the factors.

Product Price
Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, Bluetooth, World’s Best Noise Cancelling in-Ear Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation & Sound, Triple Black ₹ 25,900
JBL Tune 230NC TWS, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds with Mic, Massive 40 Hrs Playtime with Speed Charge, Adjustable EQ APP, 4Mics for Perfect Calls, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black) ₹ 5,799
Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Noise Isolating with Mic for Clear Calls, Rich Bass, Customizable Sound, Mono Mode- Light Beige ₹ 4,499
truke Buds PRO Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling ANC Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Transparency Mode, 12.4mm Real Titanium Speaker, 48 Hour Playtime, Super-Fast Charge (Black) ₹ 1,399
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Black Slate) ₹ 2,799
Boult Audio Z20 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Zen ENC Mic, 40H Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Green) ₹ 1,399
Sony WF-LS900N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds IPX4 Hi-Res Audio Multipoint Ultra-Light for All Day Comfort with Crystal Clear Call Quality Up to 20 Hours Battery Life with Charging case-Black ₹ 16,990
GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bass, Waterproof IPX4, Passive Noise Cancellation, 3D Stereo Sound, Type C Fast Charging Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic(Platinum Black) ₹ 1,949
CrossBeats Newly launched Opera True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with AI ENC Noise-Cancelling, mics, 60 hr Playtime, 13 mm Drivers, Dedicated Gaming Mode, BT 5.3, Wireless Charging-Black ₹ 2,999
Beats Studio Buds Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black) ₹ 14,900

