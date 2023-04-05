10 best noise cancelling earbuds of 2023: Buying guide

Noise cancelling earbuds are a blessing for anyone who has study or work in a noisy and chaotic environment.

There are numerous earbuds brands nowadays. It is quite normal to need clarification about selecting the perfect one for you when you are spoilt for choices. You must consider many factors before picking one. Below is a list of the best noise cancelling earbuds from different brands, with different features, specifications, and price ranges. It will help you compare each of them before making a final decision. 1. Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is among India's top noise cancelling earbuds. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 from Bose continue the company's tradition of favouring higher-end, more expensive headphones and earbuds. To allow for autonomous single-bud use, Bose has just released a firmware upgrade. As a result, you can utilise either one of the left or right earbuds for hearing content and taking over the phone." Until recently, just the right bud could have been used alone. The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 truly excel on the sound cancelling front, despite the design improvements being a nice step forward. The degree to which the noise around you has been muffled is astounding. Specifications Brand: Bose

Model Name: QuietComfort Earbuds II

Colour: Triple Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Excellent battery life No multipoint Bluetooth pairing Enhanced audio, noise cancellation, and voice-calling efficiency

2. JBL Tune 230NC TWS The JBL Tune 230NC includes many of the traditional design elements expected from the brand, including big, noticeable branding on the charging case and earbuds, colour hints on the ear tips, and a sturdy, industrial look. The JBL Tune 230NC's charging case is a perfect size—not too big, nor too small—to fit in a pocket next to a wallet or a phone. Its active noise cancelling is decent. The JBL Tune 230NC has excellent battery life, with the earpieces lasting above six hours with ANC on and at intermediate volume levels. Specifications Brand: JBL

Model Name: Tune

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.2

Pros Cons Balanced sound Performance could be improved Good battery life and connectivity

3. Jabra Elite 3 The Elite 3 is mostly made of plastic and has a fundamental appearance. Its shape is intended to fit in your ear. These truly wireless earphones are well-fitting. The earphones are IP55 rated, which ensures protection against dust, small objects, and water jets (not submersion). The Jabra Elite 3 has a 7-hour battery life, according to the company. The isolation capability of the Jabra Elite 3 is well within the standards of any wireless earbuds without active noise cancellation (ANC). Specifications Brand: Jabra

Model Name: Elite 3

Colour: Light Beige

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Good sound Pretty basic Earbud Great battery performance Budget-friendly

4. Truke Buds PRO The Truke Buds Pro's casing has a customary cobble form, but what sets it apart is the LED-based power indication that displays how much power is still in the case. The Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Quad-MIC ENC in the Truke Buds Pro TWS eliminate 90% of background noise for crystal-clear calls. Truke promises that a single charge will last up to 48 hours with the casing and 10 hours of gaming. The USB-C fast charge is said to deliver two hours of gameplay after only ten minutes of charging. Specifications Brand: Truke

Model Name: Buds Pro

Colour; Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Great comfort in the ear Lesser bass

5. OnePlus Nord Buds The OnePlus Nord Buds have a unique style and sound quality that is surprisingly outstanding for the price. It is nearly entirely made of matte black plastic, and the glossy plastic disc on each earbud's side is the only physical design flourish. There are few extra features or frills to mention. Nonetheless, there are numerous advantages to simplicity. The battery life of Nord Buds is up to 7 hours. The sound profile of the OnePlus Nord Buds is appropriate for wireless earbuds, and the microphone also has excellent sound quality. Specifications Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: TWS Nord

Colour: Black Slate

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity technologies: Wireless

Pros Cons Comfortable Isolation could be better

6. Boult Audio Z20 The Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS is well-built. The case is of great quality, and the buds are made of high-grade materials. The headphones provide good noise cancellation and excellent sound quality. For music lovers, the bass is quite good. It comes in a small, adorable case. Buds are easy to attach to the ear, especially if your ear is larger. After a full charge, the Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS has a reliable battery backup of 7-8 hours. It also has a Bluetooth range of 20-22 meters. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: AirBass

Colour: Z20 Green

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Great Audio Quality Case material could be better

7. Sony WF-LS900N Its appearance is comparable to that of Apple's AirPods. It has rounded edges and corners all around in a cuboidal shape. The case is also relatively small, making it simple to slip into a pocket. SBC, AAC, and LDAC are all supported for codecs by the Sony LinkBuds S, which also supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The LinkBuds' ANC performs a great job of eliminating outside noises. A total of 20 hours of playback time will be provided by the LinkBuds, including 6 hours of nonstop playing music and an additional 14 hours from the case. Specifications Brand: Sony

Model Name: WF-LS900N

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Good noise cancellation Could have had better control over customisation Great battery life

8. GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bass GOVO GOBUDS 902 wireless earbuds not only look great but also let you enjoy your music to the fullest. These wireless earphones are created with an in-ear canal phone design and have an in-ear fit. They have all the features you need for everyday use. It connects through Bluetooth version 5. Also, the earbuds feature a battery life of 20 hours of playback time and charge in just under 3 hours. The noise-cancelling capabilities of the GOVO GOBUDS 902 allow you to listen to songs and other audio in quiet and busy surroundings. Specifications Brand: GOVO

Model Name: GOVO

Colour: Platinum Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity technologies: Wireless

Pros Cons Good noise cancellation Could have had better echo reduction Lightweight

9. CrossBeats Revolt Hybrid With its EcoDrop TM Bass Units, REVOLT claims to provide a concert-like music experience. The earbuds include three noise cancelling modes, including ANC On, ANC Off, and Ambient settings, as well as a built-in wind noise reduction technology to pick up crisp vocal notes. The truly wireless earbuds have built-in woofers, among other capabilities, to give the listener an immersive listening experience. Its six excellent microphones are a huge help to working professionals who are often on calls in a crowded environment. The feature ensures that the voice is crisp and clear. Specifications Brand: CrossBeats

Model Name: Revolt

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wireless

Pros Cons Good noise cancellation No in-ear detection Fast charging

10. Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds will be on the list of high-quality noise cancelling earbuds. It works just as well with an Android device as it does with an iPhone. Even with its odd design, it is quite comfortable to wear. These earbuds also have additional high-end features like automated ear detection, onboard button controls, and active noise cancelling (ANC). Its official battery life with ANC on is 6 hours, and you get an additional three charge cycles from the case for a total of 18 hours of battery life for a combined 24-hour battery life. Specifications Brand: Apple

Model Name: Beats studio buds

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Fits well Little expensive Good sound quality and noise cancellation

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II autonomous single-bud use Great design Noise cancellation JBL Tune 230NC TWS Comfy charging case Good noise cancelling Decent Battery backup Jabra Elite 3 well-fitting Dust protection Good isolation capability truke Buds PRO Hybrid-Active Noise Cancellation LED-based power indication Fast charging OnePlus Nord Buds Sound quality Good microphone Good battery life Boult Audio Z20 well-built Good Bluetooth range Good quality case Sony WF-LS900N Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity Comfy case Great battery backup GOVO GOBUDS 902 Super Bass in-ear canal phone design Stylish design Noise cancelling capability CrossBeats Revolt Hybrid three noise-cancelling modes Built-in woofers Six microphones Beats Studio Buds Works well with iPhone Comfortable automated ear detection