10 best offers on 8 GB pen drives: Buying guide

Summary:
There are many purposes for which pen drives are used, for storage or downloading a movie or a video; they work wonders for our daily tech needs. It is impossible to carry out many things with us anywhere and work with the same efficiency. For this, pen drives have been designed with incredible features that have eased our lives on many fronts, and we can now work smoothly and perform effortlessly. With the growing needs, pen drives have been designed with variations related to storage and compatibility, such as 8 GB pen drives; therefore, we have come up with different brands that cater to your needs perfectly and provide you with the best so that you can opt for a suitable 8 GB pen drive for yourself.
Product List
1. SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive
SanDisk Blade is a set of four pen drives which provides excellent performance when it comes to storage capacity. The SanDisk’s pen drives are ultra-sleek and give a premium touch to all your requirements. This 8 gb pen drive stores numerous photos, videos, files, and presentations with this device without any hassles. Also, the pack of four is something you will surely love as you will never be at a shortage of the device at a crucial moment.
Specifications
Brand: SanDisk
Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 11.4 x 2.6 cm; 20 grams
Colour: Red and Black
Special Feature: You can save your contacts on this pen drive
|Pros
|Cons
|The product has good durability.
|The customer care service is average.
2.Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive
The Morebyte 8 gb pen drive provides innumerable high-quality features, making it stand out from the other pen drives. You can store files in it and transfer the data and files between Type C smartphones, Macs, Type A computers, and tablets. Moreover, it is accessible to many devices like laptops, smart TVs, audio players, and desktop computers, giving the product an edge in several aspects. The pen drive has a compact design with the excellent build quality.
Specifications
Brand: Morebyte
Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 11 grams
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: The device is resistant to mechanical shock, magnetic field, and dust.
|Pros
|Cons
|The pen drive is designed with USB 2.0 technology for smooth functioning. It has an excellent transfer rate.
|There are some persistent technical issues.
|It has an excellent transfer rate.
3. Strontium 8 GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive
Strontium provides a good transfer rate, increasing your productivity immensely. It comes with a hole at the back to carry it anywhere without fear of losing the device. It is compatible with USB 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, providing various options for your needs. Moreover, it has a fast read speed and is a comparatively budget-friendly option for an 8 gb pen drive that gives you apt functions and features.
Specifications
Brand: Strontium
Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.8 x 11.4 cm; 15 grams
Colour: Black and Red
Special Feature: You don’t require any external power for the device.
|Pros
|Cons
|The product has a non-volatile storage system.
|The ejection process is not smooth.
|The pen drive is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.
4. Microcend 8 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive
Microcend offers you the best range of 8 GB pen drives which work excellently and have many features. It works with USB 3.0 technology that transfers files smoothly and gives you high productivity. The device is also compatible with type c smartphones, tablets, MacBooks, or computers that effortlessly ease your work. You don’t need to worry about the system configurations or requirements while sharing files from one type of device to another; for example, the transfer of documents or media is not compromised with different operating systems, from Android to iOS.
Specifications
Brand: Microcend
Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 70 grams
Colour: Black
Special Feature: The metal body and design give it a sleek finish.
|Pros
|Cons
|The pen drive features a keyring setting to carry it anywhere.
|The brand can make improvements in storage aspects.
|It is sturdy and has good durability.
5. Zipmem 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen drive
A good-quality pen drive is all you need. It is designed with excellent specifications and can churn out maximum productivity when used for office purposes or at work. This 8 gb pen drive offers high-speed data performance, making file transferring easy and even sharing large files in a few minutes. Moreover, it is compatible with 1.1 and 2.0 ports on the computer, increasing its usability. According to your requirements, you can purchase Zipmem pen drives, offering a different storage facility that not only gives you ample space but your data remains encrypted, giving it the upper hand to the security system.
Specifications
Brand: Zipmem
Product Dimensions: 8.2 x 8 x 1 cm; 20 grams
Colour: Black
Special Feature: It comes with an ergonomic rubber body design, not only delivering a sleek look but a higher durability factor too.
|Pros
|Cons
|The pen drive has a hidden camera setting.
|The user interface can be better.
|It is a budget-friendly option wherein you can utilise its maximum benefits.
6. Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band Pen drive
The Tobo Silicone has something unique to offer you. With its ultimate wristband design, it becomes an excellent portable storage device. Segregation of files is easy with this pen drive as you can now store different files separately based on the type of content it comprises. The device incorporates USB 2.0 technology and synchronises well with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 9, Windows 10, Vista, Mac, etc., operating systems.
Specifications
Brand: Tobo
Product Dimensions: 21 x 2 x 1 cm; 30 grams
Colour: Black
Special Feature: It gives you ultimate storage and portability.
|Pros
|Cons
|It allows you to hot plug and play without any lags.
|It has limited colour option availability.
|You get a product with good durability.
7. Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body
The pen drive is designed with a metal body that gives it a stylish appearance, makes it robust, and protects it from external damage or shock. Its 30 megabits per second transfer rate gives it a more significant edge over other products as it provides a lag-free transferring experience and becomes a better and more productive option. The Simmitronics 8 gb pen drive offers an advanced USB Flash drive that gives users top-notch speed and connectivity.
Specifications
Brand: Simmitronics
Product Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.45 cm; 200 grams
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: The pen drive is resistant to water, X-rays, magnetic rays and heat.
|Pros
|Cons
|The pen drive is best suitable for official purposes with its excellent storage capacity.
|You can sometimes have a data crash issue.
|The product offers a five-year warranty.
8. HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive
If you are looking for a top-notch pen drive that is affordable and has a classy design, then you have to go with HP 8 gb pen drive. The metal body design enhances the overall look of the device. Also, it is designed with electronic plating after technic print giving it a mark of authenticity and quality. It comes without a lid setting, an integrated hole for increased portability and enhanced durability with the quality of material used. The brand also offers a 2-year warranty, which adds to the trust of the product in many aspects. Additionally, you get a great transferring speed suitable for all purposes.
Specifications
Brand: HP
Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.48 x 0.5 cm; 6.4 grams
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: The pen drive is resistant to shock, vibrations, and high temperatures.
|Pros
|Cons
|It is designed with excellent transmission speed.
|The fitting is rigid, which might damage the USB port.
|The pen drive has a strong body build.
|It has a read speed of 22 MB per second.
9. SAMZHE MST-415 8 GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pen drive
The SAMZHE MST-415 8 gb pen drive comes with a voice recorder facility making it an apt choice for multipurpose activities apart from storage. This pen drive has a rechargeable li-ion battery giving 13 hours of usage time apart from the spy voice recorder wherein you can easily record telephonic conversations. The device is compatible with Windows XP, Vista, OS 7 and 8, making it an outstanding two-in-one device.
Specifications
Brand: SAMZHE
Product Dimensions: 1 x 1 x 1 cm; 200 grams
Colour: Black
Special Feature: The pen drive processes the sound in WAV format.
|Pros
|Cons
|You get an effortless USB 2.0 technology that supports the U disk function.
|The pen drive has a significantly less set of features and can have more diversified specifications.
10. Transcend 8 GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive
Transcend 8 gb pen drive comes with a compact and stylish body design with a vibrant colour band that enhances the product's aesthetic appeal. It offers USB 2.0 technology for fast transferring, a lanyard attachment loop to carry it anywhere, is highly durable, and the contoured design fits in your pocket and any dimension. It adds value to the product, providing easy plugin and installation service with a proper lifetime warranty guarantee.
Specifications
Brand: Transcend
Product Dimensions: 0.86 x 1.88 x 6 cm; 8.5 grams
Colour: Black
Special Feature: It includes JetFlash Elite data management software.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a high durability factor and lasts for a more extended period.
|It has a loose plastic body.
|It is best for rough and rigid uses. It has a loose plastic body.
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive
|The device has a sleek design.
|It is easy to save contacts on this device.
|You get good durability.
|Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive
|It has an excellent transfer rate.
|The device has an excellent build-up quality.
|It is designed with shock-proof technology.
|Strontium 8 GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive
|You get a volatile storage system.
|The pen drive has a fast read speed.
|It works well with all USB technology.
|Microcend 8 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive
|It works well with both Android and iOS.
|You can transfer files to type-C smartphones.
|The pen drive is sturdy and durable.
|Zipmem 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen drive
|You get a hidden camera setting.
|The pen drive has an ergonomic design.
|It provides encryption on storage.
|Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band Pen drive
|Different operating systems are supported by it.
|You get an excellent durability factor.
|It has USB 2.0 technology.
|Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body
|You get a 30-megabit transfer rate.
|The products provide a five-year warranty period.
|It is resistant to shock, heat and magnetic rays.
|HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive
|The pen drive has a robust and sleek body design.
|The technic print mark ensures authenticity.
|You get an excellent transferring speed.
|SAMZHE MST-415 8 GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pen drive
|It supports U disk functioning.
|It has a proper voice recording system.
|It generates sound in WAV format.
|Transcend 8 GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive
|The product is highly durable.
|You get a proper data management system
|It has an elegant body design
Best overall product
If to talk about the best overall product, then it's no other than the HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive. Brand trust and emotion are attached to the product, enhancing its reliability amongst the customers. Apart from technical specifications, you get an improved storage facility and a quality guarantee from the brand. It has high transfer speed, a good body build, and great portability, making it a perfect choice for all your needs.
Value for money
The product that delivers good value for money is Simmitronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body. Apart from storage capabilities, this device has a lot to offer, like excellent transfer speed, better connectivity, speed, effortless performance, body design, and resistance to every type of external damage. Also, its 5-year warranty period guarantee is offered more than the price it demands, making it a great budget-friendly choice.
How to find the perfect pen drive?
Finding a perfect pen drive requires figuring out your needs and researching the segregated market. There can be different priorities while buying a pen drive; it could be solely for home purposes or can be for administrative work. So, it becomes necessary to know what you require and does extensive research on consumer trends and the most liked product over shopping websites. It would be best if you also study the customer ratings and reviews to get an insight into the performance of a particular product.
After analysing various secondary factors like durability, storage, resistance feature, and transfer speed, you can choose a product.
|Product
|Price
|SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive, Pack Of 4 (Red & Black)
|₹ 1,450
|Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device Silver -MB-FB1011
|₹ 335
|Strontium 8GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive- Black/Red
|₹ 319
|Microcend 8gb 3.0 USB Pen Drive/Flash Drive with Metal Body External Storage Device (Color -Black)
|₹ 279
|Zipmem 8GB USB 2.0 Pendrive (Black, Made in India)
|₹ 299
|Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band pendrive USB 2.0 USB Flash Drive Memory Stick (8GB)
|₹ 748
|Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Pendrive Metal Body with Hook for Laptop and Computer
|HP v236w 8GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive
|SAMZHE MST-415 8GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pendrive Flash Drive 70 Hours Digital Recorder (Black)
|₹ 1,699
|Transcend 8GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Yes, usually, USB stick, flash drive and pen drive are considered the generic name for storage device, which is compact in design and comes with various modern capabilities.
There are two pen drives: USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, with a transfer rate of 60 Mbps and 64 Mbps, respectively.
Generally, pen drives come with 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, and 64 GB storage setups. But a pen drive can provide up to 256 GB of storage with a maximum capability of 1 TB.
Some of the best pen drive brands are SanDisk, HP, Strontium, and Kingston, providing premium quality pen drives with ultimate storage variations.
It depends upon your requirements wholly. But to get the maximum performance, buying a pen drive with a higher storage facility is preferable as it gives smooth functioning, a better-transferring speed, and you get a scope of storing more large files.