10 best offers on 8 GB pen drives: Buying guide

Summary: Searching for a perfect 8 GB pen drives? Don’t worry; we have covered you with the best and most affordable 8 GB pen drives, which you should opt for.

8 GB pen drives are ideal students and home users.

There are many purposes for which pen drives are used, for storage or downloading a movie or a video; they work wonders for our daily tech needs. It is impossible to carry out many things with us anywhere and work with the same efficiency. For this, pen drives have been designed with incredible features that have eased our lives on many fronts, and we can now work smoothly and perform effortlessly. With the growing needs, pen drives have been designed with variations related to storage and compatibility, such as 8 GB pen drives; therefore, we have come up with different brands that cater to your needs perfectly and provide you with the best so that you can opt for a suitable 8 GB pen drive for yourself. Product List 1. SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive SanDisk Blade is a set of four pen drives which provides excellent performance when it comes to storage capacity. The SanDisk’s pen drives are ultra-sleek and give a premium touch to all your requirements. This 8 gb pen drive stores numerous photos, videos, files, and presentations with this device without any hassles. Also, the pack of four is something you will surely love as you will never be at a shortage of the device at a crucial moment. Specifications Brand: SanDisk Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 11.4 x 2.6 cm; 20 grams Colour: Red and Black Special Feature: You can save your contacts on this pen drive

Pros Cons The product has good durability. The customer care service is average.

2.Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive The Morebyte 8 gb pen drive provides innumerable high-quality features, making it stand out from the other pen drives. You can store files in it and transfer the data and files between Type C smartphones, Macs, Type A computers, and tablets. Moreover, it is accessible to many devices like laptops, smart TVs, audio players, and desktop computers, giving the product an edge in several aspects. The pen drive has a compact design with the excellent build quality. Specifications Brand: Morebyte Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 11 grams Colour: Silver Special Feature: The device is resistant to mechanical shock, magnetic field, and dust.

Pros Cons The pen drive is designed with USB 2.0 technology for smooth functioning. It has an excellent transfer rate. There are some persistent technical issues. It has an excellent transfer rate.

3. Strontium 8 GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive Strontium provides a good transfer rate, increasing your productivity immensely. It comes with a hole at the back to carry it anywhere without fear of losing the device. It is compatible with USB 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0, providing various options for your needs. Moreover, it has a fast read speed and is a comparatively budget-friendly option for an 8 gb pen drive that gives you apt functions and features. Specifications Brand: Strontium Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.8 x 11.4 cm; 15 grams Colour: Black and Red Special Feature: You don’t require any external power for the device.

Pros Cons The product has a non-volatile storage system. The ejection process is not smooth. The pen drive is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

4. Microcend 8 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive Microcend offers you the best range of 8 GB pen drives which work excellently and have many features. It works with USB 3.0 technology that transfers files smoothly and gives you high productivity. The device is also compatible with type c smartphones, tablets, MacBooks, or computers that effortlessly ease your work. You don’t need to worry about the system configurations or requirements while sharing files from one type of device to another; for example, the transfer of documents or media is not compromised with different operating systems, from Android to iOS. Specifications Brand: Microcend Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.2 x 0.9 cm; 70 grams Colour: Black Special Feature: The metal body and design give it a sleek finish.

Pros Cons The pen drive features a keyring setting to carry it anywhere. The brand can make improvements in storage aspects. It is sturdy and has good durability.

5. Zipmem 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen drive A good-quality pen drive is all you need. It is designed with excellent specifications and can churn out maximum productivity when used for office purposes or at work. This 8 gb pen drive offers high-speed data performance, making file transferring easy and even sharing large files in a few minutes. Moreover, it is compatible with 1.1 and 2.0 ports on the computer, increasing its usability. According to your requirements, you can purchase Zipmem pen drives, offering a different storage facility that not only gives you ample space but your data remains encrypted, giving it the upper hand to the security system. Specifications Brand: Zipmem Product Dimensions: 8.2 x 8 x 1 cm; 20 grams Colour: Black Special Feature: It comes with an ergonomic rubber body design, not only delivering a sleek look but a higher durability factor too.

Pros Cons The pen drive has a hidden camera setting. The user interface can be better. It is a budget-friendly option wherein you can utilise its maximum benefits.

6. Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band Pen drive The Tobo Silicone has something unique to offer you. With its ultimate wristband design, it becomes an excellent portable storage device. Segregation of files is easy with this pen drive as you can now store different files separately based on the type of content it comprises. The device incorporates USB 2.0 technology and synchronises well with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 9, Windows 10, Vista, Mac, etc., operating systems. Specifications Brand: Tobo Product Dimensions: 21 x 2 x 1 cm; 30 grams Colour: Black Special Feature: It gives you ultimate storage and portability.

Pros Cons It allows you to hot plug and play without any lags. It has limited colour option availability. You get a product with good durability.

7. Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body The pen drive is designed with a metal body that gives it a stylish appearance, makes it robust, and protects it from external damage or shock. Its 30 megabits per second transfer rate gives it a more significant edge over other products as it provides a lag-free transferring experience and becomes a better and more productive option. The Simmitronics 8 gb pen drive offers an advanced USB Flash drive that gives users top-notch speed and connectivity. Specifications Brand: Simmitronics Product Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.2 x 0.45 cm; 200 grams Colour: Silver Special Feature: The pen drive is resistant to water, X-rays, magnetic rays and heat.

Pros Cons The pen drive is best suitable for official purposes with its excellent storage capacity. You can sometimes have a data crash issue. The product offers a five-year warranty.

8. HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive If you are looking for a top-notch pen drive that is affordable and has a classy design, then you have to go with HP 8 gb pen drive. The metal body design enhances the overall look of the device. Also, it is designed with electronic plating after technic print giving it a mark of authenticity and quality. It comes without a lid setting, an integrated hole for increased portability and enhanced durability with the quality of material used. The brand also offers a 2-year warranty, which adds to the trust of the product in many aspects. Additionally, you get a great transferring speed suitable for all purposes. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: ‎4.5 x 1.48 x 0.5 cm; 6.4 grams Colour: Silver Special Feature: The pen drive is resistant to shock, vibrations, and high temperatures.

Pros Cons It is designed with excellent transmission speed. The fitting is rigid, which might damage the USB port. The pen drive has a strong body build. It has a read speed of 22 MB per second.

9. SAMZHE MST-415 8 GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pen drive The SAMZHE MST-415 8 gb pen drive comes with a voice recorder facility making it an apt choice for multipurpose activities apart from storage. This pen drive has a rechargeable li-ion battery giving 13 hours of usage time apart from the spy voice recorder wherein you can easily record telephonic conversations. The device is compatible with Windows XP, Vista, OS 7 and 8, making it an outstanding two-in-one device. Specifications Brand: SAMZHE Product Dimensions: ‎1 x 1 x 1 cm; 200 grams Colour: Black Special Feature: The pen drive processes the sound in WAV format.

Pros Cons You get an effortless USB 2.0 technology that supports the U disk function. The pen drive has a significantly less set of features and can have more diversified specifications.

10. Transcend 8 GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive Transcend 8 gb pen drive comes with a compact and stylish body design with a vibrant colour band that enhances the product's aesthetic appeal. It offers USB 2.0 technology for fast transferring, a lanyard attachment loop to carry it anywhere, is highly durable, and the contoured design fits in your pocket and any dimension. It adds value to the product, providing easy plugin and installation service with a proper lifetime warranty guarantee. Specifications Brand: Transcend Product Dimensions: 0.86 x 1.88 x 6 cm; 8.5 grams Colour: Black Special Feature: It includes JetFlash Elite data management software.

Pros Cons It has a high durability factor and lasts for a more extended period. It has a loose plastic body. It is best for rough and rigid uses. It has a loose plastic body.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Blade SDCZ50-008G 8GB Pen Drive The device has a sleek design. It is easy to save contacts on this device. You get good durability. Morebyte 8 GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive It has an excellent transfer rate. The device has an excellent build-up quality. It is designed with shock-proof technology. Strontium 8 GB Pollex USB 2.0 Pen Drive You get a volatile storage system. The pen drive has a fast read speed. It works well with all USB technology. Microcend 8 GB 3.0 USB Pen Drive It works well with both Android and iOS. You can transfer files to type-C smartphones. The pen drive is sturdy and durable. Zipmem 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen drive You get a hidden camera setting. The pen drive has an ergonomic design. It provides encryption on storage. Tobo Silicone Bracelet Wrist Band Pen drive Different operating systems are supported by it. You get an excellent durability factor. It has USB 2.0 technology. Simmtronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body You get a 30-megabit transfer rate. The products provide a five-year warranty period. It is resistant to shock, heat and magnetic rays. HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive The pen drive has a robust and sleek body design. The technic print mark ensures authenticity. You get an excellent transferring speed. SAMZHE MST-415 8 GB USB Voice Audio Recorder Pen drive It supports U disk functioning. It has a proper voice recording system. It generates sound in WAV format. Transcend 8 GB JetFlash 300 USB 2.0 Pen Drive The product is highly durable. You get a proper data management system It has an elegant body design

Best overall product If to talk about the best overall product, then it's no other than the HP v236w 8 GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive. Brand trust and emotion are attached to the product, enhancing its reliability amongst the customers. Apart from technical specifications, you get an improved storage facility and a quality guarantee from the brand. It has high transfer speed, a good body build, and great portability, making it a perfect choice for all your needs. Value for money The product that delivers good value for money is Simmitronics 8 GB Flash Drives USB 2.0 Pen Drive Metal Body. Apart from storage capabilities, this device has a lot to offer, like excellent transfer speed, better connectivity, speed, effortless performance, body design, and resistance to every type of external damage. Also, its 5-year warranty period guarantee is offered more than the price it demands, making it a great budget-friendly choice. How to find the perfect pen drive? Finding a perfect pen drive requires figuring out your needs and researching the segregated market. There can be different priorities while buying a pen drive; it could be solely for home purposes or can be for administrative work. So, it becomes necessary to know what you require and does extensive research on consumer trends and the most liked product over shopping websites. It would be best if you also study the customer ratings and reviews to get an insight into the performance of a particular product. After analysing various secondary factors like durability, storage, resistance feature, and transfer speed, you can choose a product.

