10 best pen drive boxes: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 09, 2023 13:24 IST

We have consolidated the top pen drive boxes, available in the market, for your convenience. You can compare some top features as well before making the final purchase.

A pen drive is a small item and can easily get misplaced and hence a box to keep it in place and safe.

Pendrive boxes are often used to safely store and carry multiple pen drives. These cases vary as per design, size, and material used. The cases have a carrying capacity from 1 pendrive to more than 50 pendrives. We have gathered a list of the top pendrive boxes that can help you pick the best option and you can compare the different features of the other alternatives in the article. We do not intend to hurt the sentiments of any brand with this list.

1. USB Flash Drive Case - Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, USB Drive Holder Organizer, Portable Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Memory Stick with 10 Slots

This pendrive organizer has ten separate slots constructed of elastic fabric, which prevents the USB drives from disappearing or falling out. The good-quality zipper opens and shuts very simply, and the neoprene material is quite resilient and spongy for protection.

Specifications:

Brand: Vellgo

Shell Type: Soft

Number of Slots: 10

Product Dimensions: 15.98 x 8.99 x 3 cm; 45 Grams

Special Feature: Soft neoprene material

ProsCons
Handy in sizeComparatively expensive

2. BUBM USB Flash Drive Case, Portable Waterproof Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Flash Drives, SD Cards, Earphone, and Other Small Accessories 6.30 x 3.54 x 1.77 Inch, Black

This pendrive box holder can hold up to 16 pen drives with the help of 2 layers and 1 mesh netted pocket. With this, you can keep flash drives of different sizes in one location and under protection.

Specifications:

Brand: Hallart

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 16

Product Dimensions: 16.89 x 9.7 x 4.39 cm; 130 Grams

Special Feature: Waterproof

ProsCons
Multiple storage optionsHard to close when full

3. USB Flash Drive Case SD Cards Thumb Drive Memory Card Holder SD SDXC SDHC Card Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer for SanDisk| Samsung|Inland| PNY| Netac(Case Only)

This rectangle-shaped pen drive box features durable and lightweight construction with a sturdy zipper closure that keeps your cards and drives safe and secure. It can easily fit into a backpack, purse, or briefcase, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

Specifications:

Brand: PAIYULE

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 45

Product Dimensions: 18.8 x 14.1 x 8 cm; 150 Grams

Special Feature: Splashproof

ProsCons
Memory cards can also be storedMany slots create complexity while searching

4. USB Flash Drive Case, JBOS EVA Hard Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder for Flash Drive Carry Case for USB Drive/Thumb Drive/Pen Drive/Jump Drive (Blue)

This pendrive organizer holding case features a zippered closure that keeps your devices securely in place and prevents them from falling out. The case has a hard EVA shell that is both durable and shock-resistant.

Specifications:

Brand: JBOS

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 10

Product Dimensions: 16.51 x 9.4 x 2.54 cm; 91 Grams

Special Feature: 1-year warranty

ProsCons
ShockproofBuild quality is not good

5. ButterFox Large Capacity USB Thumb Flash Pen Drive Storage Holder/Memory Card SD Card Holder Case/External Hard Drive Case/Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer

This best pendrive box is a versatile and spacious storage solution for a wide range of electronic accessories. The design allows for easy access and organization of your devices, which saves time and keeps everything in place.

Specifications:

Brand: ButterFox

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 34

Product Dimensions: 23.01 x 20.8 x 5.69 cm; 358 Grams

Special Feature: Different slots for small and universal size pendrive

ProsCons
SD card storage is also availableThe product is comparatively expensive

6. Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive Shuttle 2-Capacity (Black/Blue)

This pendrive organizer holding has two mesh pockets with elastic straps that can hold up to two USB drives securely in place. This case has a stylish design and is available in black and blue colors. It has a small size that can fit into a pocket or backpack.

Specifications:

Brand: Case Logic

Shell Type: Soft

Number of Slots: 2

Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 0.99 x 7.49 cm; 9 Grams

Special Feature: Pocket friendly

ProsCons
Can easily fit up to 6 pendriveBuild quality is not good

7. BOVKE Flash Drive Case USB Case Holder External Hard Drive Case Electronic Organizer SD Card Memory Storage Case for Sandisk, Samsung Thumb Drives, Extra Pocket for Power Banks, Charger Cables, Black

This pendrive box is made with high-quality EVA material that makes the product damage and shockproof. It comes with a double zipper and rubber handle and can be carried easily.

Specifications:

Brand: BOVKE

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 24

Product Dimensions: 22.07 x 17.15 x 6.73 cm; 357.2 Grams

Special Feature: Heavy-duty protection

ProsCons
Sturdy handle to carryZipper quality can be improved

8. GeeRic USB Flash Drive Case, Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer, Portable USB Drive Holder Organizer with 10 Slots Black

This pendrive box is designed to hold up to 10 USB drives or other small items, such as memory cards or earbuds. The compact size of the case makes it an ideal storage solution for people who frequently travel or work on the go.

Specifications:

Brand: GeeRic

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 10

Product Dimensions: 20.32 x 12.7 x 5.08 cm; 124 Grams

Special Feature: Detachable string

ProsCons
Water-resistant The quality of the material can be improved

9. BOVKE Flash Drive Case SD Card Holder 48 Slots USB Storage Case Thumb Drive Memory Card SDXC SDHC Card Organizer for SanDisk Samsung SamData Netac PNY YubiKey TOPESEL USB Stick Flash Drives, Gray

This pendrive box securely secures USB drives and helps prevent them jump or slipping out from the slots. By keeping all the drives in one case, prevents data loss, increases productivity, and saves time.

Specifications:

Brand: BOVKE

Shell Type: Hard

Number of Slots: 48

Product Dimensions: 22 x 13.3 x 8 cm; 231.33 Grams

Special Feature: Elastic band

ProsCons
String attached to carrySlots are not accurate

10. Flash Drives Case Compatible with SanDisk丨Samsung丨PNY USB Drive, Memory Stick Thumb Drive Data Storage Bag, 16/32/ 128GB USB 2.0 3.0 3.1 Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder

This pendrive box can accommodate any size of USB drive. You do not have to worry about the USB drive being accidentally lost or damaged because of the zipper and elastic slots, which make it simple to put in and take out.

Specifications:

Brand: ALKOO

Shell Type: Soft

Number of Slots: 2

Product Dimensions: ‎11.89 x 5.49 x 3.28 cm; 27 Grams

Special Feature: Carabiner available

ProsCons
Suitable for all-size pendriveOnly available in black color

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
USB Flash Drive Case - Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, USB Drive Holder Organizer, Portable Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Memory Stick with 10 SlotsSoft materialPortableGood design
BUBM USB Flash Drive Case, Portable Waterproof Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Flash Drives, SD Cards, Earphone and Other Small Accessories 6.30 x 3.54 x 1.77 Inch, BlackMultipurposeGood qualityWaterproof
USB Flash Drive Case SD Cards Thumb Drive Memory Card Holder SD SDXC SDHC Card Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer for SanDisk| Samsung|Inland| PNY| Netac(Case Only)Elegant designHard CaseEasy to carry
USB Flash Drive Case, JBOS EVA Hard Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder for Flash Drive Carry Case for USB Drive/Thumb Drive/Pen Drive/Jump Drive (Blue)Multipurpose UseShockproofHard case
ButterFox Large Capacity USB Thumb Flash Pen Drive Storage Holder/Memory Card SD Card Holder Case/External Hard Drive Case/Universal Electronic Accessories OrganizerUnique designWaterproofMultiple slots
Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive Shuttle 2-Capacity (Black/Blue)Pocket friendlyEasy to UseRobust
BOVKE Flash Drive Case USB Case Holder External Hard Drive Case Electronic Organizer SD Card Memory Storage Case for Sandisk, Samsung Thumb Drives, Extra Pocket for Power Banks, Charger Cables, BlackExtra spaceDamage proofPortable
GeeRic USB Flash Drive Case, Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer, Portable USB Drive Holder Organizer with 10 Slots BlackDurableEasy to carryUnique Look
BOVKE Flash Drive Case SD Card Holder 48 Slots USB Storage Case Thumb Drive Memory Card SDXC SDHC Card Organizer for SanDisk Samsung SamData Netac PNY YubiKey TOPESEL USB Stick Flash Drives, GrayMaximum slotsPremium FeelHard material
Flash Drives Case Compatible with SanDisk丨Samsung丨PNY USB Drive, Memory Stick Thumb Drive Data Storage Bag, 16/32/ 128GB USB 2.0 3.0 3.1 Electronic Accessories Organizer HolderGood qualityDurableVersatile

Best overall product

To find the best product parameters are considered. From the exhaustive list shared above Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case is the best product overall. With competitive pricing, the product can store up to 10 pen drives and is built of hard material that keeps the material inside safe and secure.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 1148, the Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive is the dominant product in this category. The product comes in a unique black and blue color combination and can be easily put in a pocket. This can easily store 4-6 medium size pendrives.

How to find the perfect pendrive box?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Pendrive box that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. You can also read online customer reviews for detailed feedback from the customer. Videos on YouTube can also be watched for detailed user reviews. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Top Pendrive Box

What is the best method to safely store pendrive and data?

There are several ways to safely store a pendrive (also known as a USB drive), depending on the level of protection you need.

  • Use a protective case or sleeve
  • Keep it in a cool, dry place
  • Use a USB drive organizer
  • Backup your data
  • Encrypt your data

How to choose a good pen drive box?

Keep the following in mind while buying a Pendrive box:

  • Size of the case
  • Material used to make the case
  • Closure mechanism of the product
  • Waterproofing and damage resistant
  • How portable is the product?
  • The design of the product for the esthetic factor

How long can the pendrive work?

The lifespan of a pen drive depends on several factors, including the quality of the drive, how often it's used, and how it's treated. Generally, a USB drive can last for several if it's used and stored properly. One of the main factors that can affect the lifespan of a USB drive is the number of write cycles it undergoes.

