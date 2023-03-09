10 best pen drive boxes: Buyer's guide

Summary:
Pendrive boxes are often used to safely store and carry multiple pen drives. These cases vary as per design, size, and material used. The cases have a carrying capacity from 1 pendrive to more than 50 pendrives. We have gathered a list of the top pendrive boxes that can help you pick the best option and you can compare the different features of the other alternatives in the article. We do not intend to hurt the sentiments of any brand with this list.
1. USB Flash Drive Case - Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, USB Drive Holder Organizer, Portable Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Memory Stick with 10 Slots
This pendrive organizer has ten separate slots constructed of elastic fabric, which prevents the USB drives from disappearing or falling out. The good-quality zipper opens and shuts very simply, and the neoprene material is quite resilient and spongy for protection.
Specifications:
Brand: Vellgo
Shell Type: Soft
Number of Slots: 10
Product Dimensions: 15.98 x 8.99 x 3 cm; 45 Grams
Special Feature: Soft neoprene material
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy in size
|Comparatively expensive
2. BUBM USB Flash Drive Case, Portable Waterproof Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Flash Drives, SD Cards, Earphone, and Other Small Accessories 6.30 x 3.54 x 1.77 Inch, Black
This pendrive box holder can hold up to 16 pen drives with the help of 2 layers and 1 mesh netted pocket. With this, you can keep flash drives of different sizes in one location and under protection.
Specifications:
Brand: Hallart
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 16
Product Dimensions: 16.89 x 9.7 x 4.39 cm; 130 Grams
Special Feature: Waterproof
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple storage options
|Hard to close when full
3. USB Flash Drive Case SD Cards Thumb Drive Memory Card Holder SD SDXC SDHC Card Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer for SanDisk| Samsung|Inland| PNY| Netac(Case Only)
This rectangle-shaped pen drive box features durable and lightweight construction with a sturdy zipper closure that keeps your cards and drives safe and secure. It can easily fit into a backpack, purse, or briefcase, so you can take it with you wherever you go.
Specifications:
Brand: PAIYULE
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 45
Product Dimensions: 18.8 x 14.1 x 8 cm; 150 Grams
Special Feature: Splashproof
|Pros
|Cons
|Memory cards can also be stored
|Many slots create complexity while searching
4. USB Flash Drive Case, JBOS EVA Hard Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder for Flash Drive Carry Case for USB Drive/Thumb Drive/Pen Drive/Jump Drive (Blue)
This pendrive organizer holding case features a zippered closure that keeps your devices securely in place and prevents them from falling out. The case has a hard EVA shell that is both durable and shock-resistant.
Specifications:
Brand: JBOS
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 10
Product Dimensions: 16.51 x 9.4 x 2.54 cm; 91 Grams
Special Feature: 1-year warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Shockproof
|Build quality is not good
5. ButterFox Large Capacity USB Thumb Flash Pen Drive Storage Holder/Memory Card SD Card Holder Case/External Hard Drive Case/Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer
This best pendrive box is a versatile and spacious storage solution for a wide range of electronic accessories. The design allows for easy access and organization of your devices, which saves time and keeps everything in place.
Specifications:
Brand: ButterFox
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 34
Product Dimensions: 23.01 x 20.8 x 5.69 cm; 358 Grams
Special Feature: Different slots for small and universal size pendrive
|Pros
|Cons
|SD card storage is also available
|The product is comparatively expensive
6. Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive Shuttle 2-Capacity (Black/Blue)
This pendrive organizer holding has two mesh pockets with elastic straps that can hold up to two USB drives securely in place. This case has a stylish design and is available in black and blue colors. It has a small size that can fit into a pocket or backpack.
Specifications:
Brand: Case Logic
Shell Type: Soft
Number of Slots: 2
Product Dimensions: 14.5 x 0.99 x 7.49 cm; 9 Grams
Special Feature: Pocket friendly
|Pros
|Cons
|Can easily fit up to 6 pendrive
|Build quality is not good
7. BOVKE Flash Drive Case USB Case Holder External Hard Drive Case Electronic Organizer SD Card Memory Storage Case for Sandisk, Samsung Thumb Drives, Extra Pocket for Power Banks, Charger Cables, Black
This pendrive box is made with high-quality EVA material that makes the product damage and shockproof. It comes with a double zipper and rubber handle and can be carried easily.
Specifications:
Brand: BOVKE
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 24
Product Dimensions: 22.07 x 17.15 x 6.73 cm; 357.2 Grams
Special Feature: Heavy-duty protection
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy handle to carry
|Zipper quality can be improved
8. GeeRic USB Flash Drive Case, Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer, Portable USB Drive Holder Organizer with 10 Slots Black
This pendrive box is designed to hold up to 10 USB drives or other small items, such as memory cards or earbuds. The compact size of the case makes it an ideal storage solution for people who frequently travel or work on the go.
Specifications:
Brand: GeeRic
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 10
Product Dimensions: 20.32 x 12.7 x 5.08 cm; 124 Grams
Special Feature: Detachable string
|Pros
|Cons
|Water-resistant
|The quality of the material can be improved
9. BOVKE Flash Drive Case SD Card Holder 48 Slots USB Storage Case Thumb Drive Memory Card SDXC SDHC Card Organizer for SanDisk Samsung SamData Netac PNY YubiKey TOPESEL USB Stick Flash Drives, Gray
This pendrive box securely secures USB drives and helps prevent them jump or slipping out from the slots. By keeping all the drives in one case, prevents data loss, increases productivity, and saves time.
Specifications:
Brand: BOVKE
Shell Type: Hard
Number of Slots: 48
Product Dimensions: 22 x 13.3 x 8 cm; 231.33 Grams
Special Feature: Elastic band
|Pros
|Cons
|String attached to carry
|Slots are not accurate
10. Flash Drives Case Compatible with SanDisk丨Samsung丨PNY USB Drive, Memory Stick Thumb Drive Data Storage Bag, 16/32/ 128GB USB 2.0 3.0 3.1 Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder
This pendrive box can accommodate any size of USB drive. You do not have to worry about the USB drive being accidentally lost or damaged because of the zipper and elastic slots, which make it simple to put in and take out.
Specifications:
Brand: ALKOO
Shell Type: Soft
Number of Slots: 2
Product Dimensions: 11.89 x 5.49 x 3.28 cm; 27 Grams
Special Feature: Carabiner available
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for all-size pendrive
|Only available in black color
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|USB Flash Drive Case - Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, USB Drive Holder Organizer, Portable Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Memory Stick with 10 Slots
|Soft material
|Portable
|Good design
|BUBM USB Flash Drive Case, Portable Waterproof Electronic Accessories Bag for USB Flash Drives, SD Cards, Earphone and Other Small Accessories 6.30 x 3.54 x 1.77 Inch, Black
|Multipurpose
|Good quality
|Waterproof
|USB Flash Drive Case SD Cards Thumb Drive Memory Card Holder SD SDXC SDHC Card Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer for SanDisk| Samsung|Inland| PNY| Netac(Case Only)
|Elegant design
|Hard Case
|Easy to carry
|USB Flash Drive Case, JBOS EVA Hard Storage Bag Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder for Flash Drive Carry Case for USB Drive/Thumb Drive/Pen Drive/Jump Drive (Blue)
|Multipurpose Use
|Shockproof
|Hard case
|ButterFox Large Capacity USB Thumb Flash Pen Drive Storage Holder/Memory Card SD Card Holder Case/External Hard Drive Case/Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer
|Unique design
|Waterproof
|Multiple slots
|Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive Shuttle 2-Capacity (Black/Blue)
|Pocket friendly
|Easy to Use
|Robust
|BOVKE Flash Drive Case USB Case Holder External Hard Drive Case Electronic Organizer SD Card Memory Storage Case for Sandisk, Samsung Thumb Drives, Extra Pocket for Power Banks, Charger Cables, Black
|Extra space
|Damage proof
|Portable
|GeeRic USB Flash Drive Case, Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case, Universal Electronic Accessories Organizer, Portable USB Drive Holder Organizer with 10 Slots Black
|Durable
|Easy to carry
|Unique Look
|BOVKE Flash Drive Case SD Card Holder 48 Slots USB Storage Case Thumb Drive Memory Card SDXC SDHC Card Organizer for SanDisk Samsung SamData Netac PNY YubiKey TOPESEL USB Stick Flash Drives, Gray
|Maximum slots
|Premium Feel
|Hard material
|Flash Drives Case Compatible with SanDisk丨Samsung丨PNY USB Drive, Memory Stick Thumb Drive Data Storage Bag, 16/32/ 128GB USB 2.0 3.0 3.1 Electronic Accessories Organizer Holder
|Good quality
|Durable
|Versatile
Best overall product
To find the best product parameters are considered. From the exhaustive list shared above Vellgo Soft Material Thumb Drive Holder case is the best product overall. With competitive pricing, the product can store up to 10 pen drives and is built of hard material that keeps the material inside safe and secure.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of ₹1148, the Case Logic JDS-2 USB Drive is the dominant product in this category. The product comes in a unique black and blue color combination and can be easily put in a pocket. This can easily store 4-6 medium size pendrives.
How to find the perfect pendrive box?
The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each Pendrive box that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. You can also read online customer reviews for detailed feedback from the customer. Videos on YouTube can also be watched for detailed user reviews. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.
|Product
|Price
