10 best Samsung phones in India: Buying guide

Summary: In this article, you can check out India's top 10 best Samsung phones. This will give you a better understanding of the different smartphones that Samsung offers. Go through this article to check out some amazing deals on Amazon.

Samsung phones are among the most sought-after phones in India.

A smartphone can be used for multiple purposes such as browsing websites, listening to music, binge-watching, playing trendy multiplayer games, and even office work like checking emails, presentations, etc. So, which one should you buy? The decision must be taken after considering all factors, features, specs, price, pros, and cons of every phone. This guide will cater to all your needs and help you find the perfect Samsung phone for your budget. When it comes to Samsung smartphones, there is a wide range of options that are available in the market. With our curated list, you can jot down your search for the top 10 best Samsung phones in India. Here is a list of the top 10 smartphones in India that is a must to look out for! Top 10 Best Samsung Phones in India 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 This stardust brown Samsung phone features 4G technology and comes in 6.6 inches screen size. The smartphone consists of 12GB RAM and an internal memory of 128GB. If you are looking for an all-in-one activity smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is available only at Rs. 13,999. The smartphone is under budget and ideal for everyone, even those with rough phone usage. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12.0 Cellular technology: 4G Colour: Brown Display: 6.6 inches RAM: 12 GB Memory Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons 6000 mAh Lithon-ion batter No back cover or screen guard included. 1-year warranty on the gadget Expandable 128GB internal memory

2. Samsung Galaxy M21 The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a large but sleek phone with a bright display and many features. Its battery lasts long enough to comfortably use throughout the day, while its dual SIM card slots let you keep two personal numbers in the same device. The Galaxy M21 is a high-end Android smartphone with a 6.4-inch FHD display. It comes with 4GB RAM and features an Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor. Built to take on the most challenging tasks, it also has a 48+8+5 MP rear camera and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Specifications: Display: 6.4-inches RAM: 4GB Storage: 64 GB Rear camera: 48+8+5MP Battery: 6000 mAh Front camera: 20MP Processor: Octa-Core Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Robust camera. 15W charger only Powerful battery Sleek design.

3. Samsung Galaxy A13 Samsung provides a wide range of products when it comes to smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is an efficient, upgraded model with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage. This model consists of an octa-core processor, providing a fast and dynamic user experience. You can avail of this efficient device at just Rs. 13,999. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12.0 Cellular technology: Colour: Peach Display: 6.6 inches RAM: 4 GB Memory Storage: 64 GB

Pros Cons Comes with a 6month warranty Gyroscopic feature not available High-quality Product Supports 5000 mAH battery

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is an excellent smartphone known for its robust performance and flex display. It folds and unfolds, providing a 7.6-inch main screen display. This device is offered in 12 GB RAM and provides a resolution of 2176 x 1812. You can purchase this excellent smartphone for Rs.1,54,999. This is a portable and powerful Android phone that has 64GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB, which makes it among the most extensive smartphones you can buy today. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12.0 Operating system: Cellular technology: 5G/4G lite Colour: Hraygreen Display: 7.6 inches RAM: 12 GB Memory Storage: 256 GB

Pros Cons Offers 12 GB RAM Charger not included 4400 mAH Battery 2-Lithium batteries included

5. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G The Galaxy S22 is one of the finest smartphones provided by Samsung. It features a screen with 15.39cm, 2340 x 1080 full HD display. This device runs smoothly and blazingly fast. You can buy this amazing smartphone for just Rs. 65,999. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12 Cellular technology: LTE Colour: Pink Gold Display: 6.1 inches RAM: 8 GB Memory Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Excellent processing Poor battery Offers 8GB RAM No memory card slot provided 3700 mAH

6. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G One of the most affordable and efficient smartphones available is the Samsung Galaxy F42. It provides 6GB RAM, with an in-built storage of 128GB. Furthermore, the device offers a 6.6inch screen display. You can grab this amazing smartphone for just Rs. 15,968. Specifications: Operating system: Android 12.0 Cellular technology: GSM Colour: Matte Black Display: 6.6 inches Battery: Lithium-ion Memory Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Offers 6GB RAM No gorilla glass MediaTek Dimesnity 700 Processor Not waterproof Lithium Battery

7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an excellent smartphone, providing a triple rear camera to enhance your picture quality. Furthermore, it offers 8GB RAM with 128GB in-built storage. Opt for this incredible smartphone at just Rs. 35,980. Specifications: Operating system: Android Cellular technology: 4G Colour: Cloud Navy Display: 6.5 inches RAM: 8 GB Memory Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons 8GB RAM with 128GB in-built storage Does not have the fingerprint security 5000 mAH Lithium Battery Infinity O-Display

8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 is one of the finest devices provided by Samsung. It consists of a 1280 octa-core processor with 6.6 inches LED full HD display. The deep ocean blue colour and variety of features make this smartphone stand out from the rest of its competitors. It is an affordable and efficient smartphone, and you can avail of it at just Rs. 18,999. Specifications: Operating system: Android Cellular technology: 5G/4G Lite Colour: Deep Ocean Blue Display: 6.6 inches RAM: 6GB Memory Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Octa-core processor Does not offer stereo support 1-year warranty 6GB RAM

9. SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 A smartphone to stay in the race, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is a powerful tool that can help you meet all your needs. It has an Android 12 operating system, a 6.6-inch LCD, and 4GB RAM. The F13 has a fingerprint sensor embedded in its home button and supports GPS and Bluetooth. The latest Exynos 850 processor delivers peak power efficiency, allowing you to go long-lasting between charges. With a 64GB storage option offering a lot of space to save files, you can enjoy even longer gameplay sessions without worrying about plugging in or recharging your device. Specifications: Display: 6.6-inches RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Rear camera: 50+5+2MP Battery: 6000 mAh OS: Android 12 Front camera: 8MP Processor: Exynos 850 Processor Refresh rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Good overall performance. No 4K recording. Robust battery backup. Not water resistant. Large screen size

10. Samsung A32 Samsung A32 is a black body smartphone with 6.4 inches screen size. The smartphone's internal memory is 128 GB, with a RAM of 6GB. The smartphone consists of a Dual sim supporting both 4G and 5G. Furthermore, its 5000 mAH Lithium battery can fast charge your device, keeping it efficiently functional. The smartphone is perfect for everyday use and is available at Rs. 19,300. Specifications: Operating system: Android Cellular technology: 4G Colour: Black Display: 6.4 inches RAM: 6 GB Memory Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons 128 GB internal memory No screen guard applied 5000mAh Li-ion battery No option to increase the volume of the mic 6GB RAM

Price of Best Samsung phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 13,999 Samsung Galaxy A23 Rs. 11,499 Samsung Galaxy A13 Rs. 13,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Rs. 1,54,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Rs. 65,999 Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Rs. 15,968 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Rs. 35,980 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Rs. 18,999 Samsung Galaxy F62 Rs. 12,610 Samsung A32 Rs. 19,300

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 6000 mAh Lithon-ion batter 1-year warranty on the gadget Expandable 128GB internal memory Samsung Galaxy A23 Covered for a 6-month warranty The product supports a 5000mAh battery The LCD screen is 6.6 inches Samsung Galaxy A13 High-quality Product Comes with a 6month warranty Supports 5000 mAH batter Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G Offers 12 GB RAM 4400 mAH Battery 2-Lithium batteries included Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Excellent processing Offers 8GB RAM 3700 mAH Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Offers 6GB RAM MediaTek Dimesnity 700 Processor Lithium Battery Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB RAM with 128GB in-built storage 5000 mAH Lithium Battery Infinity O-Display Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Octa-core processor 1-year warranty 6GB RAM Samsung Galaxy F62 7000 mAH battery 6-month warranty 6.7 inch LCD Samsung A32 128 GB internal memory 5000mAh Li-ion battery 6GB RAM

Best value for money Samsung Galaxy F42 is one of the best smartphones provided by Samsung at an extensively affordable price. Customers can avail of this product for just Rs. 15,808. This Samsung model offers the best value for your money. Some efficient features of these smartphones ensure seamless operations on the go. The device gets you great RAM, with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a pixel density of 440 PPI; this model also features 6.6 inches TFT screen. Best overall product Samsung Galaxy S22 is the best overall product to buy with excellent features. This smartphone has a lot to offer to its customers. Its features include Android 12, 8GB RAM, and 128GB Storage. Furthermore, it includes Snapdragon 8, making this smartphone fast and efficient. The rear and front camera quality are excellent, allowing you to click and shoot cinematic pictures and motions. Moreover, this smartphone comes with a one-year warranty, allowing you to assess all the different benefits and features of the phone. How to find the perfect Samsung smartphone? You can choose from a variety of options online to get the ideal Samsung smartphone. However, you must consider a few crucial factors before selecting your phone. Select a device that satisfies your expectations. Before choosing a smartphone, ensure that the mobile meets your requirements and expectations. Furthermore, search online resources for a database of compatibility. Comparing the smartphone with other similar smartphones will give you a better understanding of the features you might require. Lastly, inquire about the characteristics of the Samsung smartphone with the manufacturer or supplier.

