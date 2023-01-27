10 best smartwatches for boys in 2023: A buyer's guide

Smartwatches ensure we constantly get to monitor our vital health parameters and day-to-day schedule.

These days, who doesn't want a smartwatch? A smartwatch can do more than show the time and alerts. It receives phone calls. Many of the finest smartwatches for men include a fitness tracker, a digital wallet, the ability to take images, warn you when your heart rate rises, and so on. You can access all these features with just a swipe of a hand. Read on to find the best smartwatch for boys in India. 1. boAT Xtend smartwatch with Alexa built-in The boAT Xtend smart watch for boys has a 1.69-inch black screen. It has an Alexa speech assistant. You may use your images to create a variety of watch faces. A stress monitor measures your heart rate (HR) to determine your stress level. It also aids in the monitoring of your blood oxygen levels. This wristwatch aids in monitoring your general health. This sweatproof wristwatch includes 14 sports modes and five ATM dust and water resistance levels. Specifications Brand: boAT Product Dimension: 26 x 5 x 1 cm; 54 grams Colour: Pitch black Screen Size: 1.69 inches Special Feature: You get a sleep monitoring feature with a heart rate calculator

Pros Cons The watch faces are adjustable. Battery quality can be improved. You get an in-built Alexa voice assistant feature.

2. Fire-Boltt India's Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is one of the best rated top 10 smart watches for boys in 2023, with a modern and sleek black finish. You may make direct calls from this watch using the built-in microphone and speaker. You may retrieve your recent calls using the dial pad. The voice assistant will aid you in controlling your smartphone. This watch also provides weather updates. It has more than 60 distinct sports modes. In addition, it records your HR and checks your SpO 2 level. Specifications Brand: Fire-Boltt Product Dimension: 4.59 x 4.59 x 1.05 cm; 53 grams Colour: Black Screen size: 1.28 inches Special Feature: You get a dual button for easy navigation.

Pros Cons It monitors your steps and calories. The buckle quality is average. There is a built-in voice assistant feature. You get excellent audio quality.

3. Fire-Bolt INVINCIBLE 1.39' Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch The Fire-Bolt INVINCIBLE smart watch for boys has a brown strap, a 1.3-inch screen, and an AMOLED display. Its full lamination display is constantly on and you can utilise the smartwatch's calling function by connecting your phone to it. This smartwatch includes over 100 built-in sports modes. This smart watch for boys offers an adequate 8 GB storage space, allowing you to keep your favourite songs. Connecting this wristwatch to your EarPods allows you to listen to music and make calls. It assesses your heart rate and SpO 2 level. The battery backup may last up to seven days with a full charge and moderate usage. Specifications Brand: Fire-Bolt Colour: AMOLED Brown S Screen size: 1.39 inches Special Feature: You get more than 200 smartwatch faces

Pros Cons It has an AOD with multi-screen themes. The touch response could be smoother. The call quality and UI are good

4. Fitbit Sense Advanced smartwatch This elegantly designed smart watch for boys is inspired by Fitbit's Versa range and runs Fitbit OS 5.1. It is one of the top 10 smart watches for boys in 2023, with a stress sensor, SpO2 sensor, ECG monitoring, skin temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. Specifications Brand: Fitbit Product Dimension: 4.05 x 4.05 x 1.24 cm; 30 grams Colour: Carbon/Graphite Screen size: 1.58 inches Special Feature: You get excellent sleep monitoring and analysis

Pros Cons The EDA sensor and stress tracker works well. The HR tracker doesn't work properly on some watches.

5. Fire-boltt ring 3 Bluetooth calling smartwatch The Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smart watch for boys has a 1.8-inch screen display with excellent Bluetooth connectivity delivering good quality media and call audio. The dial pad on the watch allows you to browse through the call history. You may also use the smartwatch's speech assistant to operate the phone. It has 118 distinct sports modes and can measure your heart rate and monitor your SpO 2 level. Specifications Brand: Fire-Boltt Product Dimension: 46.4 x 37.9 x 11.8 cm; 57 grams Colour: Black Screen size: 1.8 inches Special Feature: The smartwatch is designed with a built-in speaker and microphone

Pros Cons The strap is robust. The sound quality is excellent. The touch function doesn't work smoothly. The calling feature is impressive. The battery drains out quickly,

6. Amazfit Bip U The Amazfit Bip U is a stripped-down version of the Bip U with unique features. This fitness tracker and smart watch for boys is our top selection since it is still a solid one at its core and has so many helpful features. For example, it provides blood-oxygen-level (SpO2) measurement, stress monitoring, and breathing training. Specifications Brand: Amazfit Product Dimension: 4.1 x 3.6 x 0.9 cm; 31 grams Colour: Black Screen Size: 1.43 inches Special Feature: The device comes with a PAI health assessment system and water-resistant technology

Pros Cons The smart watch has good battery life. Notification management Excellent outdoor visibility, Feature-rich app support Screen resolution issues

7. Boult Dive+ Smartwatch You can go for Boult Dive Smartwatch if you want a longer battery quality and backup. It provides a 7-day battery period with typical usage, 25 days of standby time and 2-3 backup periods. The speaker and microphone are in-built, making it more accessible to attend calls without accessing the phone, as BT works well. 1.85” HD display that gives you exclusive touch quality and 500 nits of brightness with a contrasting and vivid display. You get over 150+ watch faces and customisable options as well. In addition, you get complimentary health monitoring in this watch, enabling you to keep track of your overall health. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio Dimension: 4.4 x 3.6 x 1.2 cm; 42 grams Model Name: Boult Dive+ Display Resolution: HD Colour: Icy Blue Special Feature: It has type C charging featuring to boost your battery performance

Pros Cons The health tracker is accurate. Build-up and design are average.

8. Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch with Curved Design The is the newest smartwatches with fantastic HD AMOLED with an AOD. This 50 m water-resistant wristwatch comes with over 50 watch faces. You may track a variety of bodily activities, including stress. It also gives the Alexa speech assistant, allowing users to raise their hands and give instructions to Alexa. Specifications Brand name – Amazfit Product Dimension: 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.1 cm; 48 grams Colour: Grey Size: 1.39 inches Special feature: The product offers Body stress monitoring and oxygen monitoring facility.

Pros Cons The finish and quality of the strap are good. Oxygen monitoring does not have accurate and precise calculations. You get an excellent Voice-assistant feature

9. Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch This is one of the finest smartwatch for boys because of its large display and low pricing. In addition, this wristwatch has a long-lasting battery and 100+ watch faces. It also makes use of the built-in Alexa speech assistant. Specifications Brand name: Fastrack Colour: Blazing Blue Size: 1.69 inches Special feature: The watch has good battery life.

Pros Cons It comes with interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood. Sleep tracking doesn't work properly It delivers 100+ unique watch faces It supports Alexa voice assistant.

10. HONOR Magic Watch It is one of the top 10 smart watches for boys in 2023 because of its big AMOLED display and 100+ training options. It also offers a variety of fitness tracking systems, including sleep monitoring, light sleep, deep sleep, heart rate monitoring, breathing quality, rapid eye movement (REM), and stress monitoring. Specifications Brand name: HONOR Product Dimension: 4.59 x 4.59 x 1.07 cm; 41 grams Colour: Charcoal Black Size: 1.39 inches Special feature: It has dual satellite positioning systems with detailed calculations of diverse sporting activities.

Pros Cons It has a long-lasting battery backup. The material quality of the straps is average. It has more than 100+ sports modes.

Price of smart watches at a glance:

Product Price boAT Xtend Smartwatch Rs. 7,990 Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch Rs. 9,999 Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE Smartwatch Rs. 15,999 Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch Rs. 29,999 Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Smartwatch Rs. 9,999 Amazfit Bip U Rs. 5,999 Boult Dive+ Smartwatch Rs. 1,799 Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch with Curved Design Rs. 14,999 Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch Rs. 6,995 HONOR Magic Watch Rs. 14,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAT Xtend Smartwatch Has sleep monitor Multiple watch faces Stress monitor. Fire-boltt talk 2 smartwatch Built-in mic and speaker Voice assistant SPO 2 monitor Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE Smartwatch SpO2 monitor TWS pairing 100 Inbuilt sports modes Fire-boltt ninja Smartwatch 100 Inbuilt sports modes AI voice assistant Built-in speaker and mic Fire-boltt ring 3 smartwatch Multiple Watch Faces 118 Sports modes Built-in mic and speaker Amazfit Bip U Sleep Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Notification Boult Dive+ Smartwatch Best notification alert feature Heart Rate Monitor Voice assistant and voice recording feature Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch with Curved Design 90+ sports models. Multiple fitness-tracking options Alexa voice assistant. Fastrack Reflex Smartwatch Interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood. Alexa voice assistant. 100+ unique watch faces. HONOR Magic Watch Long-lasting battery backup. 100+ workout modes Water resistance

Best value for money Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch is the most fantastic smart watch for boys in terms of value. For the best smartwatch price, you get this useful device which sports a curved AMOLED display, a decent battery backup, a gorgeous & round-shaped design, and is less expensive. It also features the finest notification alert function and gives outstanding camera control with an easy-to-use UI, making it stand out from the crowd. Best overall product BoAT Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in Smartwatch Fitness Watch is the best overall smart watch for boys due to its colour-screen display, water resistance, superior battery backup, lightweight design, and ability to track all vital health and fitness metrics. It also has 90+ zssports models with various fitness-tracking capabilities. However, the most remarkable aspect is that it works with Alexa to provide voice help. How to find the perfect and best smart watch for boys? When looking for the finest smart watch for boys, one might visit e-commerce sites such as Amazon. These smartphone apps may be used to purchase similar smartwatches online. Users can also visit their local smartwatch retailer or distributor. To get the best product for you, ensure reading smartwatch reviews so that you can avoid getting a flawed product and will have a better understanding of what that smartwatch has to offer.