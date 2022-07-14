Top 10 smartwatches under 3000 to shop for today 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In the past few years, smartwatches have gained a lot of popularity and have become an essential accessory to improve the quality of your life.
Unquestionably, the most popular technological accessory you can purchase to go with your smartphone is a smartwatch. However, with so many alternatives available on the market, it is now quite difficult for an average user to choose the ideal smartwatch. The most basic smartwatches you can start with are priced at around ₹3,000. You receive a stylish accessory with a built-in fitness tracker that looks good and supports your fitness objectives. This is the ideal price to experiment with if you're one of those people who wants to wear a low-cost smartwatch.
Top 10 smartwatches under ₹3000
1. Fire-Bolttt SpO2
As the name implies, Fire-Bolttt SpO2 has a pulse oximetry level tracker that measures the amount of oxygen in your bloodstream. Additionally, it has a heart rate monitor sensor that you may use to monitor your heart rate as you exercise.
2. boAt Xtend
The boAt Xtend has Alexa built-in, which can assist with tasks like setting reminders and alarms, providing weather information, and keeping you updated on the results of live football games, among other things. The device sports a huge 1.69-inch screen and an LCD.
3. Realme TechLife Watch S100
One of the most affordable smartwatches on our list is the Realme TechLife Watch S100. Now let's talk about the display. The Realme Techlife Watch S100 has a 1.69-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and a brightness of 530 nits.
4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling
The fashionable Fire-Boltt Ninja wristwatch has a sizable 1.69-inch touchscreen, bluetooth calling, voice recognition, and built-in games. The square dial of this wristwatch has a metal body. The body is bulky and faintly resembles the well-known Apple watch.
5. Noise ColorFit Pulse
The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, with a massive 1.69-inch LCD display and offers you a whopping 60 activity modes—the most in its class.
6. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2
An excellent feature of the Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 is a 24/7 revolving function that is included in the user interface and offers an immersive experience. With this smartwatch, you may play a variety of games directly on your wrist thanks to its functional 1.3-inch display and built-in gaming list.
7. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand
The entry-level Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch is made by the Indian company Noise. It resembles the latest Apple Series Watch in terms of style and squareness of dial. The Noise ColorFit Pulse's whole body is constructed of plastic, and the silicone straps are removable.
8. Amazfit Bip U
The Amazfit Bip U is a streamlined variation of the Bip U that lacks integrated GPS and a few other functions. The fact that this fitness tracker is still a good one at its core and has so many useful features makes it our top pick. It offers (SpO2) blood-oxygen-level measurement and stress monitoring with breathing training.
9. Crossbeats Ignite Pro
The huge 1.7-inch IPS display on the Crossbeats Ignite Pro is supposed to support 99.5 per cent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. It has a temperature sensor as well, which can gauge both body and skin temperatures. SpO2 monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, stress management, heart rate tracking, and more are additional functions.
10. TAGG Verve NEO
Menstrual and hydration reminders, as well as special sense monitors, are among this smartwatch's standout features. With smart reminders, real-time health monitoring, and active GPS compatibility, it achieves a technological milestone. With a display that is 500 nits bright, it is one of our top choices.
Best value for money
If you are looking for a smartwatch that offers the best value for money, then Fire-Bolttt SpO2 is the answer. The wristwatch has the finest in-call functionality of any smartwatch under ₹3,000. Additionally, it includes an Alexa control built-in to handle instructions, notifications, and call management. Additionally, it boasts a 1.69-inch LCD touch screen with an auto-brightness function.
Best overall smartwatches
BOAT Xtend Smartwatch comes with all the features you are looking for. And this smartwatch is undoubtedly one of the best out there. You don't need to spend much money if you're planning to get a smartwatch for the first time. You may choose a smartwatch for under 3,000. Low-cost smartwatches come with functions including step counting, blood oxygen tracking (SpO2), fitness tracking, sleep analysis, and heart rate monitoring. It is also possible to reflect notifications from your smartphone to your wristwatch. At this pricing point, extra GPS and blood pressure monitoring are seen as bonuses.
How to find the perfect smartwatch for under ₹3000?
Comparing and selecting the best smartwatch under ₹3,000 is a difficult task. You can start comparing their numerous features, functionality, and other related characteristics from the abovementioned list. Focus on health-check features, vital monitoring, and activity trackers. In addition, take into account the new features that are integrated into and compatibility with cell phones. People are constantly looking for unique and current designs. Round dials, square dials, metal and alloy bodies, silicon straps, and eye-catching colours are trendy elements, all of which are listed above.
Conclusion:
Here is a summary of all the smartwatches and the features that go along with them. We have listed the top trendy smartwatches with all their specifications. Each person has unique demands and interests. The comprehensive details provided here will aid you in selecting the most stylish and upscale goods for improved health support and fashion.
FAQs
How should a smartwatch be chosen?
The features, styles, price, user reviews, and ratings of a smartwatch, as well as its health check capabilities, are all critical considerations.
Which smartwatch manufacturer is the best?
The best smartwatch overall is the Firebolt. With long battery life, this wristwatch achieves the finest blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking. The dynamic health-check feature has a high accuracy ratio, and the display is outstanding.
How safe are smartwatches?
According to the FDA, there is no need for fear because there is a dearth of reliable scientific data connecting cell phones to any health issues.
Are smartwatches WiFi-required?
No. An intelligent item that syncs with your smartphone is a smartwatch. Your wristwatch may be able to connect to your mobile device through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, negating the need for a separate service subscription, depending on the model.
What drawbacks are there to smartwatches?
