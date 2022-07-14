Story Saved
Top 10 smartwatches under 3000 to shop for today 

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:32 IST
Summary:

If you are tech-savvy, you surely are searching for a smartwatch? So, if you are looking for a functional smartwatch that doesn't  burn holes in your pockets, this article  is for you. Check out the top 10 smartwatches under 3000 now!

A smartwatch works well as a personal assistant as well as a fitness tracker.

In the past few years, smartwatches have gained a lot of popularity and have become an essential accessory to improve the quality of your life.

Unquestionably, the most popular technological accessory you can purchase to go with your smartphone is a smartwatch. However, with so many alternatives available on the market, it is now quite difficult for an average user to choose the ideal smartwatch. The most basic smartwatches you can start with are priced at around 3,000. You receive a stylish accessory with a built-in fitness tracker that looks good and supports your fitness objectives. This is the ideal price to experiment with if you're one of those people who wants to wear a low-cost smartwatch.

Top 10 smartwatches under 3000

1. Fire-Bolttt SpO2

As the name implies, Fire-Bolttt SpO2 has a pulse oximetry level tracker that measures the amount of oxygen in your bloodstream. Additionally, it has a heart rate monitor sensor that you may use to monitor your heart rate as you exercise.

Specifications

  • Price: 1699 (Subjected to change)
  • Brand: Fire-Boltt
  • Unique Feature: Activity Tracker, Pedometer, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Screen Size: 1.4 Inches
  • There are several backdrop wallpapers included in the SpO2 Smartwatch.
  • The battery life on this smartwatch is a good eight days.
  • It consists of a full HD display, and when your wrist moves, a wrist movement sensor is activated to turn the display on.
Good battery lifeHeavy on the wrist
High definition displayMetal finishing
Premium FinishNo calling feature
Fire-Boltt SpO2 Full Touch 1.4 inch(3.5cm) Smart Watch 400 Nits Peak Brightness Metal Body with 24*7 Heart Rate monitoring IPX7 with Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Sports & Sleep Tracking (Black)
70% off
1,799 5,999
Buy now

2. boAt Xtend

The boAt Xtend has Alexa built-in, which can assist with tasks like setting reminders and alarms, providing weather information, and keeping you updated on the results of live football games, among other things. The device sports a huge 1.69-inch screen and an LCD.

Specifications

  • Price: 2999
  • Battery Cell Composition: ‎Lithium
  • Wireless Type: Bluetooth
  • Special Feature: Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Operating System: Smartwatch
  • Smartwatches may now alter their displays' brightness automatically to suit their environment. This watch has that feature.
  • The watch has a stress gauge that measures your heart rate variability (Heart Rate Variabilities).
  • The watch also keeps tabs on SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) and heart rate.
Auto-brightness adjust featureFast battery drain
Stress level monitor 
Large screen 
boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Sandy Cream)
56% off
3,499 7,990
Buy now

3. Realme TechLife Watch S100

One of the most affordable smartwatches on our list is the Realme TechLife Watch S100. Now let's talk about the display. The Realme Techlife Watch S100 has a 1.69-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and a brightness of 530 nits.

Specifications

  • Price: 2870
  • Brand: Realme
  • Style: Strap
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth
  • Supported Application: Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor
  • Display Type: Digital
  • Battery Average Life: 12 Days
  • Pretty good and simple interface.
  • Continuous heart rate tracking and SPO2 tracking.
  • Calories tracking, sleep tracking, and even body temperature monitoring.
Lightweight and ComfortableAverage strap belt quality
Decent AccuracyAverage display
Easy to use application 
realme TechLife Watch S100 1.69 HD Display with Temperature Sensor Smartwatch (Gray)
28% off
2,870 3,999
Buy now

4. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling

The fashionable Fire-Boltt Ninja wristwatch has a sizable 1.69-inch touchscreen, bluetooth calling, voice recognition, and built-in games. The square dial of this wristwatch has a metal body. The body is bulky and faintly resembles the well-known Apple watch.

Specifications

  • Price: 2,999
  • Brand: Fire-Boltt
  • Special Feature: Multi Sports Tracker, Music Calorie Tracker
  • Operating System: ‎Android 4.4, IOS 8.0
  • Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone
  • Screen Size: 1.69 Inches
  • The watch includes a built-in speaker and microphone and supports bluetooth calling.
  • This wristwatch has a dial pad, the ability to retrieve recent calls, and sync contacts from your phone.
  • The text shown on the screen has decent colour reproduction and font clarity.
Good looking designThe app needs lots of improvement
Too many featuresNot ideal for fitness fads
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling 1.69" Full Touch Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 30 Sports Mode, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring & AI Voice Assistant, Black
63% off
2,999 7,999
Buy now

5. Noise ColorFit Pulse

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, with a massive 1.69-inch LCD display and offers you a whopping 60 activity modes—the most in its class.

Specifications

  • Price: 1899
  • Brand: Noise
  • Special Feature: Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep & Step Tracking
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Screen Size: 1.4 Inches
  • Battery Average Life: 10 Days
  • Tons of customisation of display’s wallpapers.
  • IP68 resistance to protect it from dust and water.
  • Automatically monitor your blood oxygen and heart rate.
Great brightnessBelow-average battery
Fast charging 
Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch with 10 days battery life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4" Full Touch HD Display Smartwatch, 24*7 Heart Rate Monitor Smart Band, Sleep Monitoring Smart Watches for Men and Women & IP68 Waterproof (Jet Black)
62% off
1,899 4,999
Buy now

6. Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2

An excellent feature of the Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 is a 24/7 revolving function that is included in the user interface and offers an immersive experience. With this smartwatch, you may play a variety of games directly on your wrist thanks to its functional 1.3-inch display and built-in gaming list.

Specifications

  • Price: 2500
  • Brand: Fire-Boltt
  • Battery Average Life: ‎8 Days
  • Special Feature: Music player control
  • Screen Size: 1.3 Inches
  • Operating System: Smartwatch
  • You can keep an eye on activities with eight different activity modes.
  • It has a good 480 hours and eight days of battery life.
  • You can use this wristwatch to operate the camera on your smartphone.
Immersive User InterfaceBelow-average battery life
Camera control feature enabledBelow-average activity modes
Meditation activity enabled 
Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 Full Touch Large Round Display with in-Built Games, 8 Days Battery Life, IP67 Water Resistant with Blood Oxygen and Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)
71% off
2,599 8,999
Buy now

7. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

The entry-level Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch is made by the Indian company Noise. It resembles the latest Apple Series Watch in terms of style and squareness of dial. The Noise ColorFit Pulse's whole body is constructed of plastic, and the silicone straps are removable.

Specifications

  • Price: 1799
  • BrandNoise
  • Battery Average Life: ‎7 Days
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: ‎USB
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Screen Size: 1.69 Inches
  • Operating System: Android
  • A substantial 1.69-inch full-touch HD display is included on the wristwatch.
  • It has all necessary fitness-related features.
  • It features silicone straps that may be changed.
Comfortable and Decent displayHeart Rate and SPO2 do not work properly
Average battery life 
Wide range of watch faces 
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch with 1.69" HD Display, 60 Sports Modes, 150 Watch Faces, Spo2 Monitoring, Call Notification, Quick Replies to Text & Calls (Jet Black)
55% off
1,799 3,999
Buy now

8. Amazfit Bip U

The Amazfit Bip U is a streamlined variation of the Bip U that lacks integrated GPS and a few other functions. The fact that this fitness tracker is still a good one at its core and has so many useful features makes it our top pick. It offers (SpO2) blood-oxygen-level measurement and stress monitoring with breathing training.

Specifications

  • Price: 2999
  • Brand: Amazfit
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Screen Size: 1.43 Inches
  • Operating System: IOS & Android
  • Wireless Type: Bluetooth
  • Heart rate monitoring and PAI health assessment system
  • 5 atm water resistance
  • Smart notifications system
Good Battery lifeNotification management
Excellent outdoor visibilityScreen resolution issues
Feature-rich app support 
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, 3.63 cm(1.43") HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Black)
50% off
2,999 5,999
Buy now

9. Crossbeats Ignite Pro

The huge 1.7-inch IPS display on the Crossbeats Ignite Pro is supposed to support 99.5 per cent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. It has a temperature sensor as well, which can gauge both body and skin temperatures. SpO2 monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, stress management, heart rate tracking, and more are additional functions.

Specifications

  • Price: 2799
  • Brand: CrossBeats
  • Special Feature: Blood Oxygen monitor, Body Temperature monitor
  • Compatible Devices: Smartphone
  • Screen Size: 1.7 Inches
  • Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth
  • Track all your sport and workout sessions.
  • It offers stress management.
  • Multiple tracking smartwatch.
HD DisplayAverage battery life
Metal Body 
Fast charging 
Crossbeats Ignite Pro Smart Watch for Men & Women with 10 Days Battery, 1.7” Full HD Display & Metal Body 150+ smartwatch Faces, Stress & Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate & Spo2 Monitoring (Carbon Black)
74% off
2,599 9,999
Buy now

10. TAGG Verve NEO

Menstrual and hydration reminders, as well as special sense monitors, are among this smartwatch's standout features. With smart reminders, real-time health monitoring, and active GPS compatibility, it achieves a technological milestone. With a display that is 500 nits bright, it is one of our top choices.

Specifications

  • Price: 1999
  • Brand: TAGG
  • Compatibility: Smartphones
  • Device interface: touchscreen
  • Special Features: Heart rate monitor, special sensory tracker
  • Battery life: 10 days
  • Screen size: 1.69 inches
  • It utilizes sleep monitoring to keep track of your sleep.
  • You may be stress-free at all times by tracking your female menstrual cycle.
  • Get reminders to drink water.
Accurate data collectionLagging touch response
Activity monitoring, and data management 
Smart monitoring and hydration reminders 
TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch 1.69’’ HD Display | 60+ Sports Modes | 10 Days Battery | 150+ Maximum Watch Face Library | Waterproof | 24*7 HeartRate & Blood Oxygen Tracking | Games & Calculator | Black
60% off
1,599 3,999
Buy now

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

Fire-Bolttt SpO2 - Save 43001,699
boAt Xtend - Save 49912,999
Realme TechLife Watch S100 - Save 11292,870
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling - Save 20012,999
Noise ColorFit Pulse - Save 31001,899
Fire-Boltt 360 SpO2 - Save 64002,500
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand - Save 22001,799
Amazfit Bip U - Save 20002,999
Crossbeats Ignite Pro - Save 72002,799
TAGG Verve NEO - Save 10001,999

Best value for money

If you are looking for a smartwatch that offers the best value for money, then Fire-Bolttt SpO2 is the answer. The wristwatch has the finest in-call functionality of any smartwatch under 3,000. Additionally, it includes an Alexa control built-in to handle instructions, notifications, and call management. Additionally, it boasts a 1.69-inch LCD touch screen with an auto-brightness function.

Best overall smartwatches

BOAT Xtend Smartwatch comes with all the features you are looking for. And this smartwatch is undoubtedly one of the best out there. You don't need to spend much money if you're planning to get a smartwatch for the first time. You may choose a smartwatch for under 3,000. Low-cost smartwatches come with functions including step counting, blood oxygen tracking (SpO2), fitness tracking, sleep analysis, and heart rate monitoring. It is also possible to reflect notifications from your smartphone to your wristwatch. At this pricing point, extra GPS and blood pressure monitoring are seen as bonuses.

How to find the perfect smartwatch for under 3000?

Comparing and selecting the best smartwatch under 3,000 is a difficult task. You can start comparing their numerous features, functionality, and other related characteristics from the abovementioned list. Focus on health-check features, vital monitoring, and activity trackers. In addition, take into account the new features that are integrated into and compatibility with cell phones. People are constantly looking for unique and current designs. Round dials, square dials, metal and alloy bodies, silicon straps, and eye-catching colours are trendy elements, all of which are listed above.

Conclusion:
Here is a summary of all the smartwatches and the features that go along with them. We have listed the top trendy smartwatches with all their specifications. Each person has unique demands and interests. The comprehensive details provided here will aid you in selecting the most stylish and upscale goods for improved health support and fashion.

FAQs

How should a smartwatch be chosen?

The features, styles, price, user reviews, and ratings of a smartwatch, as well as its health check capabilities, are all critical considerations.

Which smartwatch manufacturer is the best?

The best smartwatch overall is the Firebolt. With long battery life, this wristwatch achieves the finest blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking. The dynamic health-check feature has a high accuracy ratio, and the display is outstanding.

How safe are smartwatches?

According to the FDA, there is no need for fear because there is a dearth of reliable scientific data connecting cell phones to any health issues.

Are smartwatches WiFi-required?

No. An intelligent item that syncs with your smartphone is a smartwatch. Your wristwatch may be able to connect to your mobile device through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, negating the need for a separate service subscription, depending on the model.

What drawbacks are there to smartwatches?

  • Smartwatches are relatively expensive.
  • Some of the watches can't withstand water.
  • The touch screen of a phone is smaller.
  • Battery life is a worry because it is so short.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

