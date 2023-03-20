10 budget friendly 27-inch monitors: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: 27-inch monitors come packed with many features. This article lists them all to help decide better. Read on to know more.

A 27-inch monitor is ideal for avid and professional gamers.

The 27-inch monitor is a go-to choice for users due to its size and features as the huge monitor takes up a lot of space on the desk. Additionally, individuals who wish to utilize the display for leisure and gaming will benefit from its size. In this post, we analyze the best 27-inch monitor as well as factors you should consider before purchasing one. Based on the requirement of office or gaming you can pick from the list below. We do not intend to hurt any other brand sentiments with this list. Product list 1. BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Led 1920 x 1080 Pixels Fhd Eye-Care, IPS Monitor, Ultra-Slim Bezel, 60 Hz, Brightness Intelligence, 2Wx2 Speakers, HdmiHDMIa, DisplayPort, Cable Management (Black) This 27-inch monitor is stylish and a recommended addition to your home or workplace. It comes with an excellent 1080p resolution with an IPS display. This monitor is perfect for any workstation because it has built-in speakers, cable management, and is wall mountable. Specifications Brand: BenQ Display Resolution: 1920x1080 Refresh Rate: 60Hz Product Dimensions: 7.09 x 24.02 x 18.23 cm; 4.85 Kilograms Special Feature: Frameless Design

Pros Cons Built-in speakers Not suitable for Gaming

2. Acer Nitro Vg270 S 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels Monitor with LED Backlight Full Hd IPS Gaming I 0.5 Ms. Response Time I 165Hz Refresh Rate I HDR 10 I AMD Radeon Freesync I (Black) This 27-inch ultra slim monitor comes with VRB technology and Radeon FreeSync due to which screen tearing is eliminated and an incredibly smooth gaming experience is provided by synchronizing the framerate of the display and graphics card. An IPS panel without compromising on color quality allows you to see your display properly from angles up to 178°. Specifications Brand: Acer Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Refresh Rate: 165Hz Product Dimensions: 24 x 61.4 x 45.1 cm; 5.61 Kilograms Special Feature: Blue light filter

Pros Cons Frameless Design Picture quality can be improved

3. HP M27f 27-inches 68.6cm 1920 x 1080 Pixels Eye-Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Freesync with 1xVGA, 2xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits 2H0N1AA, M27f FHD Monitor Silver This ultra-slim 27-inch monitor comes with a 75Hz refresh rate with an aspect ratio of 16:9. In addition the product also has a blue light filter that is constantly on and has no effect on color accuracy while keeping your eyes comfy. The plastic enclosures were created with sustainability in mind and contain recycled and recovered ocean-bound plastic materials. Specifications Brand: HP Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Refresh Rate: 75Hz Product Dimensions: 60.8 x 18.8 x 43.7 cm; 3.2 Kilograms Special Feature: Flicker Free

Pros Cons Slim design No adjustable height stand Lightweight

4. LG Qhd 2K - 27Qn600, 2560 X 1440 Pixels 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) IPS Display 3 Side Borderless - HDR 10, Srgb 99%, AMD Free Sync - Dual HDMI, DisplayPort (Black) This 27-inch IPS monitor allows users to view the screen from multiple angles. The monitor comes with the HDR 10 dynamic range color that provides a certain level of color and brightness to completely fulfill the content creator's vision. The product is extremely suitable for streaming movies or sports. Specifications: Brand: LG Display Resolution: 2560x1440 Refresh Rate: 75Hz Product Dimensions: 20.9 x 61.4 x 48.4 cm; 5.72 Kilograms Special Feature: Anti-Glare screen

Pros Cons Wall mountable Height is not adjustable Tilt adjustment

5. LG 68.58 cm (27 inch) 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR 10 Monitor (Gaming & Design) with IPS Panel, HDMI x 2, DisplayPort, AMD Freesync - 27UL500 (Silver Stand with White Body) This 27-inch monitor boasts exceptional color accuracy. Additionally, it has a broader viewing angle, making it much simpler to view genuine images. The screen is color calibrated to assist and stop subtle shifts. Users can modify and select between FPS and RTS modes while gaming. Also, most of the settings can be optimized for any type of game. Specifications: Brand: LG Display Resolution: 3840x2160 Refresh Rate: 60Hz Product Dimensions: 20.83 x 62.23 x 45.97 cm; 5.1 Kilograms Special Feature: Wall mountable

Pros Cons Suitable for gaming The price is relatively high

6. LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Displayport, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black), Small This 27-inch LCD monitor is suitable for gaming as well as for the workplace. It comes with the height, tilt and wall mountable stand that makes it convenient to place anywhere. The product has broad viewing angles and vibrant color display. The high refresh rate gives a competitive edge to gamers. Specifications: Brand: LG Display Resolution: 1920x1080 Refresh Rate: 144Hz Product Dimensions: ‎27.4 x 61.5 x 57.5 cm; 6.4 Kilograms Special Feature: Height adjustment

Pros Cons Compatible for gaming Build quality can be improved

7. Acer HA270 27 Inch (68.58 cm) Full HD IPS LCD Monitor with LED Backlight technology I Ultra Slim, 6.6mm Thick Frameless Design AMD Free Sync Monitor with Eye Care Features and Stereo Speakers (White) This 27-inch slim monitor has a zero frame design and comes with a flickerless, blue shield and comfy view technology that helps to protect the eyes. The in-built speakers give a good listening experience. The product also supports 15-degree tilt that provides a better viewing angle. Specifications: Brand: Acer Display Resolution: 1920x1080 Refresh Rate: 75Hz Product Dimensions: ‎ 18.6 x 62.1 x 45.4 cm; 3.6 Kilograms Special Feature: Ultra-Slim

Pros Cons Built-in stereo type speakers Customer support is not good

8. Dell Professional 27 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2722H (Black) This 27-inch monitor is suitable for gaming and comes with a high contrast ratio. The display reduces potentially dangerous blue light emissions and provides excellent color accuracy, enhancing eye comfort. The product has ultra-wide viewing angles and displays perfect color combinations. Specifications: Brand: Dell Display Resolution: 1920x1080 Refresh Rate: 60Hz Product Dimensions: ‎ 19.01 x 60.99 x 53.4 cm; 6.71 Kilograms Special Feature: Height adjustment

Pros Cons Anti-glare Image quality is not good

9. Lenovo L-Series 68.58 cm (27 inch) FHD IPS Ultra Slim Monitor |16.7 Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery - L27e-30 This 27-inch slim monitor gives ultra-wide viewing angles. The AMD technology helps to have a lag free gaming experience. The Lenovo artery lets you adjust the brightness, control, and volume control with the single click of a mouse. Users can also split screen for multitasking. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Display Resolution: 1920x1080 Refresh Rate: 75Hz Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎4.3 x 36.8 x 61.2 cm; 3.6 Kilograms Special Feature: Flicker Free

Pros Cons Brightness is very good Build quality can be improved

10. Acer Nitro QG271 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED BackLight Technology I VA Panel I 1 MS Response I 75 Hz Refresh I 300 Nits I 1 x VGA 2 x HDMI I Black This 27-inch LCD monitor comes with a flickerless technology. The monitor has a quick response time of 1 millisecond, which minimizes motion blur in fast-paced games. The black design of the monitor is sleek and will complement any gaming setup. Specifications: Brand: Acer Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate: 75Hz Product Dimensions: 24 x 61.4 x 45.4 cm; 5.1 Kilograms Special Feature: Blue light filter

Pros Cons Wall mountable Picture quality can be improved

Best overall product To choose the best product from the exhaustive list is very complex. All the 27-inch monitors in the list provide users with the best viewing and gaming experience. To select the overall best product BenQ Gw2780 27 Inch is winner in the category. The device is ultra-slim and provides a wide viewing angle simultaneously eliminating eye strain. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of ₹10899, the Acer Nitro QG271 27-inch monitor is the best value product. With a brightness of 300 nits, this monitor provides good visibility even in brightly lit environments. It uses LED backlight technology and an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, which provides accurate and consistent color reproduction. How to find the perfect 27-inch monitor? The most crucial stage is to carefully examine each 27-inch monitor that is available in the market based on the newest features, specs, and prerequisites. Read online customer reviews and complaints frequently to acquire complete information about the items. Finding credible reviews can also be aided by watching videos on YouTube. Choose the product that offers the most value for your money and has earned the most good reviews.