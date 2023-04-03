10 home projector screens for a better viewing experience By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 03, 2023 11:33 IST





Summary: Get the perfect viewing experience with our projector screen for home! HT brings to you 10 different models for your home at unbeatable prices.

Home projector screens help us enjoy theatre-like experience.

For any avid film lover, nothing quite beats the experience of savoring a movie in a theater. A home projector screen can bring the same feeling of excitement right into your living room, providing you with the ultimate setup for an unforgettable evening of watching films with family and friends. In 2023, there are some truly remarkable projector screens on offer that are sure to make each and every movie or sports night a magical one! 1.Inlight Map Type Projector Screen The Inlight Map type home projector screenis a highly practical and transportableprojector screen, perfectly suited for residential use. Its lightweight and portable nature allows it to be effortlessly shifted from the living room to the bedroom, or indeed any other convenient location. Inlight projector screens are crafted with imported high-gain fabrics with a matte finish, providing an excellent image quality in any environment. Specifications: Brand – Inlight

Dimensions – Width: 6 ft Height: 4 ft.

Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9

Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Affordable None Easily Movable and Portable

2.Inlight 120 inches Diagonal Motorized Projector Screen The Inlight 120 inches Diagonal Motorized Projector screen is the ideal choice for home cinema, presentations and digital classrooms. Not only does this product boast an anti-UV coating that guards your eyes against harmful rays, but it also features a motorized system that allows you to open and close the screen remotely with a single press of a button. All these features make the Inlight 120 inches one of the most sought-after projector screens for home use in 2023.This is the best projector screen for home theater. Specifications Brand – Inlight

Dimensions – Width: 8 ft Height: 6 ft.

Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9

Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Affordable None Easy to use and Low Maintenance

3. Royality Tripod Stand Projector Screen This Royality Tripod Stand home theater projector screen is an essential tool for those looking to create a home theater experience. Utilizing a sturdy aluminum tripod stand, this projector screen creates the perfect platform to showcase your favorite movies, shows, and presentations in the comfort of your own home. The matte white surface ensures optimal color reproduction, making it an ideal choice for any movie night. Easy-to-adjust height and angle settings let you quickly customize the screen for maximum immersion. To get this best projector for home theater only on Amazon. Specifications Brand – Royality

Dimensions – Width: 6 ft Height: 4 ft.

Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9

Material – 1.1 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Tripod stand screen None

4. Big Vue 110 Inches Motorized Projector Screen The Big Vue 110 inches motorized projector screen is an ideal addition to any home cinema setup, offering a robust and reliable ceiling mount system. It features a high-quality 3-layer 1.2 high-gain fabric for optimal picture quality, as well as a motorized design with a convenient wired remote control for easy operation. This screen projector price is at Rs.12,850. Specifications Brand: Big Vue

Dimensions – Width: 8 ft Height: 4.5 ft.

Aspect ratio – 4:3/16:9

Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Lightweight and compact Expensive Easy to use

5. NXt View Projection Screen The NXT View Projection screen is a map-style projection screen that is available in a variety of sizes and aspect ratios. Because it is a map-style projector screen, it comes with two rods that help roll and unroll it as needed. The projector screen is intended to be wall-mounted. This product's fabric has an anti-UV protection layer that protects your eyes. Up to 160 degrees of viewing angle is possible. Overall, a good projector screen for your home. This projector screen price in india available at affordable price on Amazon. Specifications Brand: NXT VIEW

Dimensions – Width: 10 ft Height: 6 ft.

Aspect ratio – 16:9

Material – 1.1 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Comes with ultra HD, 3d and 4k ready technology Expensive Positive reviews

6. Elcor Lite Series Map Type Projector screen The Elcor Lite Series Map Type Projector screen provides an easy-to-install, wall-mounted solution for a variety of professional and home entertainment purposes. Its 1.2 Hi-Gain Fabric offers excellent colour reproduction, while its four-layered, black back screen ensures no light penetrates the surface, and nearly all of the projected image is reflected at the audience for optimal viewing experience. This is the best home theater projector screen. Specifications Brand: Elcor

Dimensions – Width: 7 ft Height: 4 ft.

Aspect ratio – 16:9

Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Consumes very little power Average customer support

7. Inlight Wall Autolock Projector Screen The Inlight Wall Autolock Projector small projector screen is a high-quality home projector screen with a clever design. It features an auto-lock system that allows you to roll down and lock the screen at any height without needing a motor. With a diagonal length of 133 inches, the screen supports UHD/3D/4K videos. This projector screen lowest price is easily available on Amazon. Specifications Brand: Inlight

Dimensions – Width: 10 ft Height: 6 ft.

Aspect ratio – 16:9

Material – 1.2 Gain Screen Fabric matte finish

Pros Cons Highly energy-efficient None Keeps your Eyes Strain Free while Viewing

8. Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen If you’re looking for a high quality and reliable projector screen that is built to last, our Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen is just the solution.It features an upgraded matte white fabric which creates perfect image clarity that stands up against ambient light for clear visibility even in brighter settings. This 4k projector screen price in India is easily available on Amazon. Specifications Mounting Type-Wall Mount

Material-matt white

Brand -SAVSOL

Operation Mode-Manual

Viewing Angle-160 Degrees

Pros Cons Easy maintenance None Lightweight

9. Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projection, Projector Screen The Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projector Screen is an essential piece of home theater setup equipment for movie enthusiasts.Installation is simple and worry free with its map-type design that allows users to effortlessly mount it to any wall or ceiling surface.This is the best home theater projector screen. Specifications Mounting Type-Wall & Ceiling Mount

Product Dimensions-2.74W x 1.52H Meters

Display Dimensions- 120" Diagonal 16:9 Aspect Ratio 9x5 Feet

Brand -Ziozy

Pros Cons 16:9 aspect ratio and high gain fabric are great for movie viewing None

10. RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen Enjoy cinematic experiences right in the comfort of your own home with the RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen. It offers a large viewing area, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and shows in stunning clarity. This is the best projector for home theater. Specifications Mounting Type-Wall Mount

Material-Polyester

Display Dimensions Screen Size - 56" inch (W) x 39" inch (H) - 65" Inch Diagonal

Brand -RANWAR

Pros Cons Compact and Lightweight None

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inlight Map Type Projector Screen Affordable Easy to use Map-type projector screen Inlight 120 inches Diagonal Motorised Projector Screen Compact and portable Map type projector screen Easy maintenance 1.2 Hi-Gain fabric ideal for movie viewing Royality Tripod Stand Projector Screen 1.2 Hi-Gain fabric ideal for movie watching Compact design 133 inches diagonal length Big Vue 110 Inches Motorized Screen Crystal clear image quality 1.2 Hi-Gain fabric ideal for movie viewing Movable tilt head NXt View Projection Screen Easy to use and clean Innovative technology Advanced features Elcor Lite Series Map Type Projector screen Motorized wall-mounted projector screen for homes Anti-UV coating to keep your eyes protected Low maintenance Inlight Wall Autolock Projector Screen Portable Map-type projector screen Low power consumption Savsol 2023 Upgraded 92 inch Projector Screen Highly energy-efficient Easy to mount and unmount Lightweight Ziozy Universal lite Series Map Type Movie Projection, Projector Screen Outstanding material Reasonable price Rollable and foldable RANWAR 65" Inch Projector Screen Stylish Look Easily cleanable with a wet cloth User friendly control

Best value for money The cost of home theater screens can vary greatly depending on the type of screen you choose. Of all the available options, the Inlight Map Type projector provides the highest value for money. Although it requires manual mounting and unrolling, this product offers an impressive amount of screen space in comparison to its price tag. Additionally, its screen fabric is of a similar quality as more expensive models, meaning that you won’t have to compromise on picture quality. At 3 kilograms, it may be a bit cumbersome to work with; however, for those looking for maximum returns on their investment, this projector is an ideal choice. Best overall product Projector screens in India strive to provide customers with the most expansive viewing area for their investment. The Inlight 120 inches Diagonal motorized projector screen is an especially advantageous option at this price point. Equipped with a motorized design, this product is incredibly simple to install and will never require relocation, a common issue faced by map-type projectors. Moreover, its in-built motor operates with virtually no noise, making it perfect for movie or gaming nights with family and friends. With features like these, the Inlight 120 inches Diagonal motorized projector screen is undoubtedly the best pick for those seeking a home projector screen that offers convenience and value. How to find the perfect home projector screens 1. Research: The first step to finding the perfect home projector screen is to do your research. Visit online stores, such as Amazon and Best Buy, to see what types of projector screens are available for purchase. Look into reviews from customers who have purchased these items in order to determine the pros and cons of each one. Consider the size, shape, material, gain rating (how much light it reflects), aspect ratio (the width-to-height ratio of an image), and other features when narrowing down your choices. 2. Room Setup: Before making a purchase, consider where you’ll be placing the projector screen in your room or house. This will help determine what size and type would best fit into the space provided—for instance a curved vs flat projection surface for viewing angles or whether you need motorized/manual pull-down options if space is limited; choose according to your needs or preferences after considering available options on different sites like Amazon etc. 3. Budget: Once you have done all your research it’s time to set up a budget for purchasing home projector screens that suit both your requirements as well as fall within an acceptable price range; this could mean spending more money on something that fits better but also ensures durability so you don’t have to replace it soon due to wear and tear caused by multiple viewings over time! 4. Installation: After you purchase your home projector screen, installation may be necessary depending on which model was chosen - most come with detailed instructions included but some require professional help so make sure that cost is taken into account too while creating that budget earlier mentioned!