10 home theatre systems that will leave you spellbound

Home theatre systems under ₹ 10,000 ensure quality and are budget friendly too.

Home theatres have become a popular addition to every Indian household, providing an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. Thelatest home theatre systems are loaded with features and offer high-quality audio output, making them a must-have for every movie lover. If you are searching for thebest home theatre under 10000, you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we have curated a list of top home theatre brands offeringhome theatre under 10,000 in India. We have also included their features, and reviews, making it easier for you to choose the perfect home theatre system for your entertainment needs. So, sit back, relax, and let's explore the top 10home theatre under 10,000 in India with USB and AUX input. 1. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar

The Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar is an affordable yet powerful home theatre system perfect for movie lovers who want to experience high-quality sound in the comfort of their homes. Equipped with Dolby Digital technology, this soundbar delivers an immersive sound experience that will make you feel like you are in a cinema hall. This sleek and stylish soundbar makes it a great addition to any room. You can connect your devices using Bluetooth or USB and enjoy your favourite movies, music, and TV shows.

Specifications Power Output: 150 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX

Dolby Digital technology

Sound Modes: Surround Sound Expansion, Game Mode, Adaptive Sound

Pros Cons Dolby Digital technology provides an immersive sound experience Limited sound output compared to higher-end home theatre systems Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and AUX Game Mode and Adaptive Sound features enhance the gaming and movie-watching experience

2. Philips Audio SPA8000B

The Philips Audio SPA8000B is a powerful and affordable home theatre system perfect for those who want to enjoy an immersive sound experience without breaking the bank. The system has a 5.1 surround sound setup, which means you can enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. With a total power output of 120 W, this system can deliver crisp and clear sound to enhance your movie-watching and music-listening experience.

Specifications Power Output: 120 W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX

5.1 Surround Sound setup

FM Tuner

Pros Cons 5.1 Surround Sound setup delivers an immersive sound experience Average design Affordable home theatre price FM Tuner allows you to listen to your favourite radio stations

3. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K

The Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K is an excellent home theatre system that delivers exceptional audio quality and a cinematic experience at an affordable price. With a sleek and stylish design, this home theatre system looks great in any living space.

Specifications 4.1 Channel Surround Sound

100 W Output

Compatible with MP3, WMA, and AAC audio formats

HDMI Output

USB and AUX Input

Pros Cons High-quality audio output No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming services Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio streaming Multiple audio input options

4. ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF

The ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF is an affordable and feature-packed home theatre system that delivers excellent sound quality and a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. With a powerful subwoofer and a sleek design, this home theatre system is sure to impress.

Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity

5.1 Channel Surround Sound

125W Output

Compatible with MP3 and WMA audio formats

USB, AUX, and SD Card Input

FM Radio

Pros Cons Powerful subwoofer for rich bass No support for AAC audio format Multiple audio input options Built-in FM Radio for easy listening

5. JBL Cinema SB241

Looking for a home theatre system that is both powerful and compact? Look no further than the JBL Cinema SB241. This sleek soundbar delivers crystal-clear audio that will enhance any movie or music experience. With a wireless subwoofer, you'll get deep, thumping bass that will add extra dimension to your audio. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or other compatible device.

Specifications Audio Inputs: HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB

Bluetooth Version: 2.1

Power Output: 110W

2.1 Channel

Pros Cons Slim design is perfect for those short on space Soundbar may not be powerful enough for large rooms Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy streaming of music from your smartphone or other device Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful, thumping bass

6. boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq

The boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq is a powerful and sleek soundbar designed to deliver a cinematic audio experience. It comes equipped with 2.1 channel surround sound, a 100W powerful output, and a subwoofer that delivers deep and punchy bass. The Mystiq has multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC, which allows you to easily connect your TV, mobile phone, or tablet. With its premium design, the boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq is the perfect addition to any living room.

Specifications 2.1 Channel Surround Sound

100W Output

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC connectivity

Pros Cons Multiple sound modes for a personalized listening experience Some users may find the soundbar to be a bit long and may have trouble finding a suitable spot to place it Comes with a remote control for easy operation Powerful 120W sound output with a subwoofer for deep bass

7. Blaupunkt SBW250

The Blaupunkt SBW250 soundbar is a sleek and stylish audio solution for your entertainment needs. The 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a wired subwoofer, offering a total output power of 200W RMS. With a built-in equalizer, you can adjust the audio settings to your preferences, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music from your phone or other devices. The soundbar also comes with a remote control, allowing you to easily manage the settings from the comfort of your couch.



Specifications 2.1 channel soundbar with wired subwoofer

Total output power: 200W RMS

Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in equalizer

Comes with remote control

Pros Cons Built-in equalizer for custom audio settings No wall mounting option for rear speakers Comes with remote control for easy adjustments Wired subwoofer for enhanced bass

8. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B

The Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B is a 2.1 channel multimedia speaker that delivers high-quality sound with a powerful bass. With its sleek design, this home theatre system can be easily integrated into any home decor. The system comes with a remote control, making it easy to operate from a distance. With its multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and SD card slots, users can easily connect their devices to this system and enjoy their favourite music, movies, and TV shows.

Specifications 2.1 channel soundbar with wired subwoofer

Total output power: 60W RMS

Bluetooth connectivity

Comes with remote control

Pros Cons Affordable price point for a 2.1 speaker system Wired setup may be complicated for some users Deep bass and clear audio quality

9. Sony SA-D40

Sony SA-D40 is a compact and powerful multimedia speaker system that is designed to deliver an immersive audio experience. It features a sleek design that blends in well with modern interiors, making it an ideal addition to any home. The system supports wireless Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless audio streaming from smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Specifications 4.1 channel soundbar

Total output power: 80W RMS

Bluetooth connectivity

Comes with remote control

Pros Cons High-quality sound output with clear vocals and deep bass Some users may find the wires and cables to be too short for their setup Wide compatibility with various devices such as TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles Easy-to-use remote control included for convenient operation

10. LG LK72BE

Looking for a compact and stylish home theatre system that delivers impressive sound? Look no further than the LG LK72BE Blastic 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers. With its sleek design and powerful audio, this system is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and offers an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications 2.1 channel soundbar

Total output power: 40W RMS

Features USB and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless playback

Comes with a remote control for convenient operation

Pros Cons Stylish and compact design Bass may be lacking for some users Powerful sound for a small system Affordable home theatre price

3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar 2.1 150W 1 year Philips Audio SPA8000B 5.1 120W 1 year Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 4.1 100W 1 year ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF 5.1 125W 1 year JBL Cinema SB241 2.1 110W 1 year boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq 2.1 100W 1 year Blaupunkt SBW250 2.1 200W 1 year Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B 2.1 60W 1 year Sony SA-D40 4.1 80W 1 year LG LK72BE 2.1 40W 1 year

Best value for money The ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF Home Theatre System is the best value-for-money product on the list. The speakers come with a 6.5-inch subwoofer and 3 satellite units. The system has a total output of 125 watts and is Bluetooth enabled. With an affordable price and decent sound quality, the Zebronics home theatre system is a good choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Best overall product The JBL Cinema SB241 soundbar is the best overall product on the list. It has a powerful 2.1-channel sound system provides an immersive audio experience with JBL Surround Sound and Dolby Digital. The soundbar also has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity. The JBL Cinema SB241 is an excellent option for those who want a high-quality audio experience for their home theatre setup. How to choose the perfect home theatre system? When choosing a home theatre system, there are several factors to consider. First, you should decide on your budget and the size of your room. If you have a large room, you may need a more powerful system with multiple speakers. If you have a smaller room, a soundbar may be sufficient. Second, consider the audio quality of the system. Look for a system with a high signal-to-noise ratio, which indicates less background noise and better audio clarity. Third, check the connectivity options. A system with Bluetooth connectivity will allow you to stream audio wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet. Finally, read reviews and compare different products to determine the best fit for your needs. Considering these factors, you can find a home theatre system that will provide an excellent audio experience for your movies and music.