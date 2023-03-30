Story Saved
10 home theatre systems that will leave you spellbound

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 30, 2023 16:44 IST
Summary:

Check out some of the latest home theatre options and choose from the top brands available in India. All come at under 10,000 limit.

product info
Home theatre systems under 10,000 ensure quality and are budget friendly too.

Home theatres have become a popular addition to every Indian household, providing an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. Thelatest home theatre systems are loaded with features and offer high-quality audio output, making them a must-have for every movie lover. If you are searching for thebest home theatre under 10000, you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we have curated a list of top home theatre brands offeringhome theatre under 10,000 in India. We have also included their features, and reviews, making it easier for you to choose the perfect home theatre system for your entertainment needs.

So, sit back, relax, and let's explore the top 10home theatre under 10,000 in India with USB and AUX input.

1. Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar
The Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar is an affordable yet powerful home theatre system perfect for movie lovers who want to experience high-quality sound in the comfort of their homes. Equipped with Dolby Digital technology, this soundbar delivers an immersive sound experience that will make you feel like you are in a cinema hall. This sleek and stylish soundbar makes it a great addition to any room. You can connect your devices using Bluetooth or USB and enjoy your favourite movies, music, and TV shows.
Specifications

  • Power Output: 150 W
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX
  • Dolby Digital technology
  • Sound Modes: Surround Sound Expansion, Game Mode, Adaptive Sound

Pros

Cons

Dolby Digital technology provides an immersive sound experience

Limited sound output compared to higher-end home theatre systems

Multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and AUX

 

Game Mode and Adaptive Sound features enhance the gaming and movie-watching experience

 

2. Philips Audio SPA8000B
The Philips Audio SPA8000B is a powerful and affordable home theatre system perfect for those who want to enjoy an immersive sound experience without breaking the bank. The system has a 5.1 surround sound setup, which means you can enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. With a total power output of 120 W, this system can deliver crisp and clear sound to enhance your movie-watching and music-listening experience.
Specifications

  • Power Output: 120 W
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX
  • 5.1 Surround Sound setup
  • FM Tuner

Pros

Cons

5.1 Surround Sound setup delivers an immersive sound experience

Average design

Affordable home theatre price

 

FM Tuner allows you to listen to your favourite radio stations

 

3. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K
The Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K is an excellent home theatre system that delivers exceptional audio quality and a cinematic experience at an affordable price. With a sleek and stylish design, this home theatre system looks great in any living space.
Specifications

  • 4.1 Channel Surround Sound
  • 100 W Output
  • Compatible with MP3, WMA, and AAC audio formats
  • HDMI Output
  • USB and AUX Input

Pros

Cons

High-quality audio output

No built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for streaming services

Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio streaming

 

Multiple audio input options

 

4. ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF
The ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF is an affordable and feature-packed home theatre system that delivers excellent sound quality and a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home. With a powerful subwoofer and a sleek design, this home theatre system is sure to impress.
Specifications

  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • 5.1 Channel Surround Sound
  • 125W Output
  • Compatible with MP3 and WMA audio formats
  • USB, AUX, and SD Card Input
  • FM Radio

Pros

Cons

Powerful subwoofer for rich bass

No support for AAC audio format

Multiple audio input options

 

Built-in FM Radio for easy listening

 

5. JBL Cinema SB241
Looking for a home theatre system that is both powerful and compact? Look no further than the JBL Cinema SB241. This sleek soundbar delivers crystal-clear audio that will enhance any movie or music experience. With a wireless subwoofer, you'll get deep, thumping bass that will add extra dimension to your audio. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music from your smartphone or other compatible device.
Specifications

  • Audio Inputs: HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB
  • Bluetooth Version: 2.1
  • Power Output: 110W
  • 2.1 Channel

Pros

Cons

Slim design is perfect for those short on space

Soundbar may not be powerful enough for large rooms

Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy streaming of music from your smartphone or other device

 

Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful, thumping bass

 

6. boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq
The boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq is a powerful and sleek soundbar designed to deliver a cinematic audio experience. It comes equipped with 2.1 channel surround sound, a 100W powerful output, and a subwoofer that delivers deep and punchy bass. The Mystiq has multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC, which allows you to easily connect your TV, mobile phone, or tablet. With its premium design, the boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq is the perfect addition to any living room.
Specifications

  • 2.1 Channel Surround Sound
  • 100W Output
  • Bluetooth Version: 5.3
  • AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC connectivity

Pros

Cons

Multiple sound modes for a personalized listening experience

Some users may find the soundbar to be a bit long and may have trouble finding a suitable spot to place it

Comes with a remote control for easy operation

 

Powerful 120W sound output with a subwoofer for deep bass

 

7. Blaupunkt SBW250
The Blaupunkt SBW250 soundbar is a sleek and stylish audio solution for your entertainment needs. The 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a wired subwoofer, offering a total output power of 200W RMS. With a built-in equalizer, you can adjust the audio settings to your preferences, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music from your phone or other devices. The soundbar also comes with a remote control, allowing you to easily manage the settings from the comfort of your couch.

Specifications

  • 2.1 channel soundbar with wired subwoofer
  • Total output power: 200W RMS
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Built-in equalizer
  • Comes with remote control

Pros

Cons

Built-in equalizer for custom audio settings

No wall mounting option for rear speakers

Comes with remote control for easy adjustments

 

Wired subwoofer for enhanced bass

 

8. Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B
The Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B is a 2.1 channel multimedia speaker that delivers high-quality sound with a powerful bass. With its sleek design, this home theatre system can be easily integrated into any home decor. The system comes with a remote control, making it easy to operate from a distance. With its multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, and SD card slots, users can easily connect their devices to this system and enjoy their favourite music, movies, and TV shows.
Specifications

  • 2.1 channel soundbar with wired subwoofer
  • Total output power: 60W RMS
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Comes with remote control

Pros

Cons

Affordable price point for a 2.1 speaker system

Wired setup may be complicated for some users

Deep bass and clear audio quality

 

9. Sony SA-D40
Sony SA-D40 is a compact and powerful multimedia speaker system that is designed to deliver an immersive audio experience. It features a sleek design that blends in well with modern interiors, making it an ideal addition to any home. The system supports wireless Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless audio streaming from smartphones, tablets, and laptops.
Specifications

  • 4.1 channel soundbar
  • Total output power: 80W RMS
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Comes with remote control

Pros

Cons

High-quality sound output with clear vocals and deep bass

Some users may find the wires and cables to be too short for their setup

Wide compatibility with various devices such as TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles

 

Easy-to-use remote control included for convenient operation

 

10. LG LK72BE
Looking for a compact and stylish home theatre system that delivers impressive sound? Look no further than the LG LK72BE Blastic 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers. With its sleek design and powerful audio, this system is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and offers an immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications

  • 2.1 channel soundbar
  • Total output power: 40W RMS
  • Features USB and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless playback
  • Comes with a remote control for convenient operation

Pros

Cons

Stylish and compact design

Bass may be lacking for some users

Powerful sound for a small system

 

Affordable home theatre price

 

3 best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar2.1150W1 year
Philips Audio SPA8000B5.1120W1 year
Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K4.1100W1 year
ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF5.1125W1 year
JBL Cinema SB2412.1110W1 year
boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq2.1100W1 year
Blaupunkt SBW2502.1200W1 year
Philips Audio IN-MMS6080B2.160W1 year
Sony SA-D404.180W1 year
LG LK72BE2.140W1 year

Best value for money

The ZEBRONICS BT8591RUCF Home Theatre System is the best value-for-money product on the list. The speakers come with a 6.5-inch subwoofer and 3 satellite units. The system has a total output of 125 watts and is Bluetooth enabled. With an affordable price and decent sound quality, the Zebronics home theatre system is a good choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Best overall product

The JBL Cinema SB241 soundbar is the best overall product on the list. It has a powerful 2.1-channel sound system provides an immersive audio experience with JBL Surround Sound and Dolby Digital. The soundbar also has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity. The JBL Cinema SB241 is an excellent option for those who want a high-quality audio experience for their home theatre setup.

How to choose the perfect home theatre system?

When choosing a home theatre system, there are several factors to consider. First, you should decide on your budget and the size of your room. If you have a large room, you may need a more powerful system with multiple speakers. If you have a smaller room, a soundbar may be sufficient. Second, consider the audio quality of the system. Look for a system with a high signal-to-noise ratio, which indicates less background noise and better audio clarity. Third, check the connectivity options. A system with Bluetooth connectivity will allow you to stream audio wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet. Finally, read reviews and compare different products to determine the best fit for your needs. Considering these factors, you can find a home theatre system that will provide an excellent audio experience for your movies and music.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

