Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

10 modern backlit keyboards for RGB illumination

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 15, 2023 12:34 IST

Summary:

A modern backlit keyboard is a good method to boost your computer-related efficiency. It is also comfortable on the eye. Find out more about how they can impact your work life!

A backlit keyboard is easy on the eye.

Any modern computer would benefit greatly from having a backlit keyboard. Consider purchasing a modern backlit keyboard because it is comfortable on the eyes and makes it simpler to work in dimly lighted areas. You may start using them immediately because they are also quite simple. Hence, these qualities add to the overall aesthetic appeal of a backlit RGB keyboard; as a result, we've compiled a list of the top options that are thought to meet your demands the best.

1. Offbeat Tru-RGB Backlit Wireless Gaming Keyboard

The Offbeat Tru-RGB Backlit Keyboard is a great option for a gaming keyboard that stands out. This keyboard has some special features that make it stand out from the competition and is made to provide you with the greatest gaming experience possible. First of all, Windows 10 and other 64-bit operating systems are compatible with the Offbeat Tru-RGB Backlit Keyboard. This implies you can use it without issues with your preferred games and programs. The Offbeat Tru-RGB Backlit Keyboard also has a great backlight. If you want to really stand out from the crowd, this backlight allows you to make your keyboard look incredibly unique and modern.

Specifications

Brand: Offbeat

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

Item Weight: 380 g

Item Dimensions: 36 x 14.5 x 3.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
Battery life is excellentkeys seem too mushy and have latency
Make no tangles which look quite neat in your set-up. 
Offbeat® - 2.4Ghz Wireless 19 Anti-Ghost Keys Tru-RGB Backlit 87 Keys Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for PC|Laptop|Mac|Ipad
2.5 (25)
39% off
1,590 2,599
Buy now

2. EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard

The EvoFox Deathray is a keyboard designed primarily for gaming. The media control key, macro keys, and RGB illumination are just a few of this keyboard's components designed exclusively for gaming. Additional keyboard features, such as anti-ghosting and lighting, that software can control are also beneficial when playing video games. This keyboard is also compatible with Windows 10 and several other gaming platforms.

Specifications

Brand: EvoFox

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

Item Weight: ‎490 g

Item Dimensions: 44.6 x 13.5 x 3.1 Centimeters

ProsCons
Good build and soft backlight 
Feedback from typing is great. 
EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard, 16 Million True Prism RGB, Backlighting Effects with Custom Setting, Silent Membrane Keys, Sturdy,19 Anti Ghosting Keys, Windows Lock Key, Braided Cable (Black)
5 (28)
40% off
898 1,499
Buy now

3. Redragon K617 Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard

The K617 is a fantastic keyboard with a ton of adjustable features.

It also has a stunning, brilliant backlight. The K617 is a fantastic option to consider if you're seeking a gaming keyboard that will provide you with the best performance. The lighting of this keyboard can be managed using a software interface. The backlight's brightness, colour, and speed can all be changed. Moreover, the K617 has programmable G-keys that may be used to assign various commands to them.

Specifications

Brand: Redragon

Colour: Metallic white

Supported operating systems: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

Item Weight: 1kg

Item Dimensions: 31 x 13.5 x 4 Centimeters

ProsCons
Easy hoveringThe keys may experience stuttering
provides additional room for work on the desk. 
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported
4.5 (2,182)
17% off
2,899 3,499
Buy now

4. HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard

Looking for a lightweight, convenient illuminated keyboard? Perhaps you should think about the HP K500F keyboard. This keyboard has a low-profile, slim design that makes it easy to carry wherever you go. In addition, the finger spacing on this keyboard can be adjusted to increase typing precision. Also, working in dimly lit settings is made simple with the illuminated keyboard, making HP K500F an excellent backlit, inexpensive and simple keyboard all around.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: Windows 10

Item Weight: ‎698 g

Item Dimensions: 44 x 13.5 x 3.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
Great for official use and home useCable quality can be better
Has anti-ghosting feature 
HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Color Lighting, Metal Panel with Logo Lighting, 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys, and Windows Lock Key / 3 Years Warranty(7ZZ97AA)
4.2 (4,992)
36% off
1,149 1,799
Buy now

5. Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard

Keyboards are among the essential things we use daily, as we all know. However, our workflow can be stifled or enhanced depending on our keyboard. Hence, getting a keyboard that is both comfortable and effective is crucial. Also, using the Quantum Quick Strike Mechanical Keyboard is simple to type for extended periods because of its ergonomic design, making this Mechanical Keyboard a great option if you're looking for a new keyboard.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Quantum

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: Windows 10

Item Weight: 400g

Item Dimensions: 40 x 3 x 12 Centimeters

ProsCons
Sturdy and light, and the sound is just satisfyingDoesn’t have dedicated media keys
Great value for the price 
Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Multimedia Keys, 6-Colour RGB LED, 12 Adjustable Lighting Modes, Spill-Resistant, Aluminium Body and Rupee (₹) Key, QHM9850 (Black)
4.2 (212)
43% off
1,424 2,499
Buy now

6. HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Those who seek a high-quality, user-friendly keyboard can consider the HP GK320 RGB Backlight Mechanical Keyboard. Users can choose the colour using the customizable RGB backlighting on the keyboard. The keyboard also boasts a gold-plated USB interface, a magnetic ring, and a full-size keyboard design that is convenient to use and explore.

Specifications

Brand: HP

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: Windows XP

Item Weight: 870 g

Item Dimensions: 43.8 x 13.1 x 3.7 Centimeters

ProsCons
Robust build qualityThe key might face a functionality issue
Very smooth key 
HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key, 3 Years Warranty
4.3 (553)
57% off
1,499 3,499
Buy now

7. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-06 Galactic Wired Gaming Keyboard

Anyone wishing to give their PC a little galactic flair should use The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-06e Galactic Keyboard. Due to its fancy futuristic and ergonomic design and its inclusion of unique features that make it ideal for gaming, this keyboard is perfect for anyone who enjoys science fiction-themed movies, and gamers will love the celestial vibe of the Galactic Keyboard. In addition, it contains unique features, such as a dedicated WASD key and a quick access key for your chat software, which makes it ideal for gaming.

Specifications

Brand: Cosmic Byte

Colour: Silver

Supported operating systems: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

Item Weight: 1.1 kg

Item Dimensions: 15 x 3 x 44 Centimeters

ProsCons
Premium designThe finishing could be improved.
Great functionalities 
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-06 Galactic Wired Gaming Keyboard with Aluminium Body, 7 Color RGB Backlit with Effects, Anti-Ghosting (Black/Silver)
4.3 (1,079)
27% off
1,349 1,849
Buy now

8. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard

Zebronics is a company that specializes in offering top-notch computer items and is renowned for its reasonable electrical pricing range. In this regard, the Zeb-Transformer keyboard is excellent. For those who want to utilize their computer with various devices, the Zeb-Transformer keyboard is a fantastic choice. This keyboard is especially beneficial for people who want to use their computer at home and at business. Furthermore, because of its portability, which enables you to carry it wherever you go, this keyboard is simple to use and ideal for users who want to stay connected while on the road.

Specifications

Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS

Colour: Grey

Supported operating systems: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

Item Weight: 1Kg & 70 g

Item Dimensions: 23.5 x 52 x 3.8 Centimeters

ProsCons
The typing is so fluidThe mechanical keys are a little hard.
Has an LED breathing mode. 
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor LED Effect
4.2 (2,405)
36% off
999 1,549
Buy now

9. RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard

The Euro Games Gaming Keyboard is made for serious players that need the greatest possible gaming environment. With its backlight and mechanical keys, this keyboard is easy to see in dim environments and lets you execute several tasks simultaneously. Also, a conventional gaming keyboard layout that is comfortable to use and a variety of macro keys make it simple to customize your gaming experience. The keyboard is also made to reduce wrist stiffness and simplify typing during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications

Brand: ‎RPM Euro Games

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: PC, Linux, iOS, Android

Item Weight: 120g

Item Dimensions: 40 x 12 x 4 Millimeters

ProsCons
Aids with the typing speedLight does not come from the symbols but from behind and around the keys.
The colours are quite vibrant and lovely. 
RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard Wired 7 Color LED Illuminated & Spill Proof Keys, Black, Medium
3.8 (814)
56% off
649 1,490
Buy now

10. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K4 Gaming Keyboard

Gamers will enjoy the Zeb-Transformer K4 Gaming Keyboard, designed specifically for gaming. A built-in sound-activated LED mode enables gamers to get the most out of their gaming experience, and the keyboard features a backlight that makes it easier to see in low light. In addition, the keyboard has a 1.8m braided cord that makes it simple to move the keyboard around and is designed to eliminate cable clutter. For gamers who want a keyboard that is both cosy and practical, the Zeb-Transformer K4 Gaming Keyboard is a perfect choice.

Specifications

Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS

Colour: Black

Supported operating systems: Windows, Mac OS, Linux

Item Weight: 842g

Item Dimensions: 39 x 495 x 232 Millimeters

ProsCons
The typing experience is smoothQuality can be better
Cool RGB support 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K4 Gaming Keyboard with 16 RGB Led Modes, 112 Keys, Multimedia, Hotkeys, 1.8 Meter Braided Cable, Double Injection Backlit Keycaps, Control Knob and Gold Plated USB,Black
4.2 (2,405)
40% off
1,310 2,199
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Offbeat Tru-RGB Backlit Wireless Gaming Keyboard19 keys with a non-conflicting design in wireless modegive improved responsiveness and a similar mechanical feelTo avoid disturbing others, the keyboard is silent.
EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming KeyboardA Full-Size Membrane PC Gaming KeyboardMaster 8 unique lighting experiences with personalized modes.There are 19 Anti-Ghosting Keys.
Redragon K617 Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard60% layout wired keyboard with a modern design.61 keys that are small and have chosen keycapscommitted to and productive for FPS gamers
HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming KeyboardFull-sized Membrane KeyboardThe panel made of metal with an optional branding lightHas 26 keys for anti-ghosting.
Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming KeyboardQuick connection to a reliable transmissionhas complete key rollover B23 switches that are hot-swappable.It has protection against any unforeseen spills
HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboardmechanical switch with a lifetime of 50 million clicksThe brightness can be readily changed through dynamic mixing.features double-injected matte keycaps.
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-06 Galactic Wired Gaming KeyboardHas 7 Color RGB BacklitKeys with inscriptions that are scratch-resistant and easy to cleanHas 19 anti-ghosting keys
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-k USB Gaming KeyboardIt has built-in media control.The USB connector also features a braided cable.offers a one-year warranty
RPM Euro Games Gaming KeyboardReinforced space keys and detachable keycaps.3-5 minutes without use will cause the keyboard to sleep.Non-slip construction for top gaming performance
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K4 Gaming KeyboardIncludes a textured plastic wrist rest and an ergonomic designbraided cable measuring 1.8 meters long with a gold-plated USB connectorKeycaps with double injection and 16 RGB LED modes

Best value for money

The Zeb-Transformer-k keyboard is a terrific choice if you're looking for a keyboard that provides excellent value for your money. This keyboard is ideal for any setting because it has a full-size keyboard, a number pad, and a backlight. Also, the Zeb-Transformer-k keyboard works with various gadgets and is incredibly sturdy. This translates to the fact that it can sustain heavy use, which is fantastic for anyone dependent on their keyboard for work or play. Thus, it's a fantastic option for anyone searching for a keyboard compatible with various gadgets.

Best overall product

There are a variety of keyboard preferences among various people. Some users prefer traditional keyboard layouts, while others prefer more ergonomic designs. All configurations are available on the unusual Cosmic Byte Galaxy Keyboard. The redesigned aesthetic puts less strain on your hands and wrists, making it an excellent option for those who experience pain or exhaustion. The keyboard is ideal for gaming and is also incredibly simple to use. Also, the keyboard offers many settings that you may change to suit your preferences. If you desire to improve your gaming experience, the Cosmic Byte Galaxy Keyboard is unquestionably the greatest keyboard available.

How to find the perfect modern backlit keyboards with RGB illumination

There are a few things you should remember when it comes to keyboards. First, there should be adequate key travel on the keyboard. This indicates that typing will be responsive and enjoyable on the keys. Second, the lighting needs to be dispersed uniformly over the keys so that you can easily see the letters and symbols. Last, the keyboard should be simple to clean so you can maintain a neat workspace, so you'll be able to get on your task right away because they are also quite simple to operate, making your life a lot easier!

Product Price
Offbeat® - 2.4Ghz Wireless 19 Anti-Ghost Keys Tru-RGB Backlit 87 Keys Rechargeable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for PC|Laptop|Mac|Ipad ₹ 1,590
EvoFox Deathray RGB Gaming Keyboard, 16 Million True Prism RGB, Backlighting Effects with Custom Setting, Silent Membrane Keys, Sturdy,19 Anti Ghosting Keys, Windows Lock Key, Braided Cable (Black) ₹ 898
Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard, 61 Keys Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/White and Grey Color Keycaps, Linear Red Switch, Pro Driver/Software Supported ₹ 2,899
HP K500F Backlit Membrane Wired Gaming Keyboard with Mixed Color Lighting, Metal Panel with Logo Lighting, 26 Anti-Ghosting Keys, and Windows Lock Key / 3 Years Warranty(7ZZ97AA) ₹ 1,149
Quantum Rapid Strike Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard with Dedicated Multimedia Keys, 6-Colour RGB LED, 12 Adjustable Lighting Modes, Spill-Resistant, Aluminium Body and Rupee (₹) Key, QHM9850 (Black) ₹ 1,424
HP GK320 Wired Full Size RGB Backlight Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 4 LED Indicators, Mechanical Switches, Double Injection Key Caps, and Windows Lock Key, 3 Years Warranty ₹ 1,499
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-06 Galactic Wired Gaming Keyboard with Aluminium Body, 7 Color RGB Backlit with Effects, Anti-Ghosting (Black/Silver) ₹ 1,349
Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-k USB Gaming Keyboard with Multicolor LED Effect ₹ 999
RPM Euro Games Gaming Keyboard Wired 7 Color LED Illuminated & Spill Proof Keys, Black, Medium ₹ 649
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K4 Gaming Keyboard with 16 RGB Led Modes, 112 Keys, Multimedia, Hotkeys, 1.8 Meter Braided Cable, Double Injection Backlit Keycaps, Control Knob and Gold Plated USB,Black ₹ 1,310

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Best 10 mini fridges to buy in 2023
Hifresh portable air cooler: Waterless cooler for modern homes
Voltas Mega 70: Bring home this desert cooler to beat summer blues
Top 10 mechanical keyboards for dynamic typing and gaming experience
Top 10 power banks to keep your device charged when on the go

Best Modern Backlit Keyboards

Is purchasing a backlit keyboard a smart idea?

Whether or not it is a good idea to get a keyboard backlighting is a question that cannot be answered with certainty. However, backlighting may make typing in low-light conditions more comfortable for certain people.

What are the advantages of an RGB keyboard?

The use of an RGB keyboard has many benefits. To begin with, it gives your computer a more stylish and contemporary look. Second, because they allow for greater customization than ordinary keyboards, RGB keyboards are frequently simpler to use.

Are mechanical keyboards worthwhile?

Using a mechanical keyboard will help you type more quickly and accurately.

They are a fantastic option for folks who use their computer for work or gaming because of how sturdy they are.
electronics FOR LESS