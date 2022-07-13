4-inch mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In today’s world, functioning without a mobile phone seems like an impossible task. With the introduction of mobile phones, life has become way easier. You no longer have to memorise numbers or notes as all these can be stored easily on your 4-inch mobile phone. With the latest technological advancements, we have seen some of the best-looking smartphones on the market. If you’re hunting for a 4-inch mobile phone or under it, we have curated a complete list here.
These are affordable and will not burn your pockets like other smartphones. Let’s dive into our list of best mobile phones under 4 inches.
1. Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen
The newest edition of the Nokia6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone is packed with exciting features.With long battery life and pre-loaded games, this phone is an investment if you’re hunting for under 4-inch mobile phones.
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy
|Available in only one colour
|Presence of a dual sim slot
|Limited storage
|Bluetooth present
2. Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
Nokia 110 is another most loved launch by Nokia, which falls under the 4-inch mobile phone. With a 1.77-inch display and expandable storage of up to 32 GB - this phone has good features. The phone has all the basic and advanced features to keep you busy and hooked.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Limited storage.
|Presence of video player.
|Available in only one colour
|Comes with a dual sim
3. Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
The Nokia 225 is one of the most preferred on the list. It comes with all the perks of a 4G network. With features like a long-lasting battery, backlight and signature sturdiness, it is one of many Nokia devices which have managed to win the hearts of many.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a sturdy and stylish design.
|It has limited storage space.
|Comes with Bluetooth
|It comes with a dual sim slot.
4. LAVA A1 (Candy Blue), Number Talker, Smart AI Battery,4 Days Battery Backup, Military-Grade Certified, Keypad Mobile
The Lava A1 phone is one of India’s best phones featuring a screen size under 4 inches. With compact size and sturdy design, it has all the basic and advanced features to keep you hooked. It has a strong battery backup as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery backup for up to 4 days
|Small screen size.
|Wireless radio FM present.
|No RAM present.
5. LG Optimus Hub E510 (White)
LG Optimus Hub E510 is one of the most effective 4-inch Mobile Phones. It is simple yet elegant. The best part is it can fit in your pocket easily. The keypad is highly functional and features a built-in camera. With a standby time of 375 hours, LG Optimus Hub E510 is a perfect pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great storage
|Higher cost than other phones
|Sleek and classy
|It is present in only one colour
6. Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White)
Another best pick from the lot is the Samsung Galaxy phone. It comes in Pure white colour giving a sleek and elegant look. The 5 MP camera and 320 by 480 pixels resolution is a great pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Available in only one colour
|Presence of Bluetooth
|Limited storage
|Great camera quality
|It comes with a single sim
7. Samsung Guru Music2 (SM-315)
The Samsung Guru Music2 mobile phone stands out from the other 4-inch mobile phones due to its tremendous strength and compatibility. With a single SIM slot, you can carry out all the basic functions of this phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish and lightweight body
|Limited storage space
|With a 2-inch display, it gives a large display for you
|RAM is absent
|The OS is highly functional and packed with many features.
8. Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
Nokia has been one of the most trusted names by users worldwide for its quality, build, and strength. The Nokia 105 phone is packed with features such as compact size, the presence of a torch, and so on.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of a torch or flashlight
|Absence of Android OS
|Sleek and sturdy
|Limited space for memory storage
|Bluetooth present
|Only one sim slot
9. Lava A3
The Lava A3 mobile phone is one of the best 4-inch mobile phones in India. It has all the latest facilities that make it stand out from the list. It has a stylish and lightweight body that gives it a sleek appearance. The audio output of the device is amazing. It ought to provide the best music experience for you.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish design
|Limited storage capacity
|Sturdy and tough
|No RAM present
|Best music experience
10. Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Gold)
The Samsung Metro 313 phone is one of the most effective 2G mobile phones on the list. It has a simple yet elegant build that can easily fit in your pocket. The keypad is highly functional and very much responsive. It also has an in-built camera for your inconvenience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of camera
|Limited storage space
|It comes in exciting colours and features
|RAM absent
|The Samsung Proprietary OS is the most compatible.
|Product
|Price
|Nokia 6310 Dual SIM
|₹4499
|Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
|₹1949
|Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
|₹4399
|LAVA A1
|₹1249
|LG Optimus Hub E510
|₹3466
|Samsung Galaxy Ace
|₹9200
|Samsung Guru Music2
|₹2499
|Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
|₹2999
|Lava A3
|₹1319
|Samsung Metro 313
|₹2750
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Nokia 6310 Dual SIM
|Easy to use and carry
|All day entertainment with FM radio
|Cmes with rear camera and flash
|Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
|Comes with a dual sim slot
|Offers 14 hours talk time
|Comes with expandable memory
|Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
|Comes with premium design features
|Easy to grip
|Extremely lightweight
|LAVA A5
|0.3MP primary camera
|Comes with 24MB RAM
|High pixel resolution
|LG Optimus Hub E510
|Easy to touch screen
|512MB RAM
|375 hours talk time
|Samsung Galaxy Ace
|5MP primary camera
|Comes with LED flash light
|11 hours talk time
|Samsung Guru Music2
|Supports GSM technology
|Comes with 1GB memory storage
|Comes with MP3
|Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
|Comes in several colours
|Primary clock speed
|Saves upto 2,000 contacts
|LAVA A3
|0.3 MP camera
|Supports 64k colours
|6 days battery backup
|Samsung Metro 313
|Comes with.3 MP camera
|16GB RAM
|High pixel resolution
Best value for money
The Lava A1 is priced at ₹1249 after a discount. If you’re looking for a phone perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The phone has excellent features like Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, and a Camera.
Best overall
The Nokia 105 Single SIM is one of the recently launched Nokia mobile phones under 4-inch mobile phones. It is priced at ₹1699. This phone is an ideal investment because of its exciting features that attract every user. If you’re hunting for a great quality mobile phone under 4 inches, going with this one will be proven fruitful in the long term.
How to find the perfect 4-inch mobile phones?
Here is how you can find your perfect 4-inch mobile phone -
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Which brand provides the Under 4-inch Mobile Phones?
Samsung is one of the best brands launching highly-advanced 4-inch mobile phones.
2. What are some specifics of the 5 4G Dual SIM?
The specifications of the Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM are:
3. What is the price range for 4-inch Mobile Phones?
The price for 4-inch Mobile Phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from ₹1000 to ₹10,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase.
4. What are the best options for 4-inch Mobile Phones?
Here is the list -
5. Which brand provides maximum mobiles in this range?
Most mobile phones under this range are generally manufactured by either Nokia or Samsung.
