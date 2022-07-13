Story Saved
4-inch mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide

  Published on Jul 13, 2022 15:27 IST
Are you planning to buy 4-inch mobile phones? If yes, your wait ends here! Here are the 10 most exciting 4-inch mobile phones you can buy this year.

These phones are best suited for day-to-day work and are affordable

In today’s world, functioning without a mobile phone seems like an impossible task. With the introduction of mobile phones, life has become way easier. You no longer have to memorise numbers or notes as all these can be stored easily on your 4-inch mobile phone. With the latest technological advancements, we have seen some of the best-looking smartphones on the market. If you’re hunting for a 4-inch mobile phone or under it, we have curated a complete list here.

These are affordable and will not burn your pockets like other smartphones. Let’s dive into our list of best mobile phones under 4 inches.

1. Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen

The newest edition of the Nokia6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone is packed with exciting features.With long battery life and pre-loaded games, this phone is an investment if you’re hunting for under 4-inch mobile phones.

  • Screen size - 2.8 inches
  • OS - Nokia Series 30+
  • RAM - 8 MB
  • Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 gm
  • Special features - Rear Camera, Dual_Sim, Radio
  • Device interface - Keypad
  • Colour - Black
ProsCons
Handy Available in only one colour 
Presence of a dual sim slotLimited storage
Bluetooth present 
cellpic
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
24% off
3,399 4,499
Buy now

2. Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)

Nokia 110 is another most loved launch by Nokia, which falls under the 4-inch mobile phone. With a 1.77-inch display and expandable storage of up to 32 GB - this phone has good features. The phone has all the basic and advanced features to keep you busy and hooked.

  • OS - Nokia Series 30+
  • RAM - ‎4 MB
  • Product dimensions - 11.5 x 1.4 x 5 cm; 75 Grams
  • Special features - Dual SIM, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Colour - Black
  • Phone talk time - 14 Hours
  • Item weight - 75 g
ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy design Limited storage. 
Presence of video player. Available in only one colour 
Comes with a dual sim  
cellpic
Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
13% off
1,699 1,949
Buy now

3. Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM

The Nokia 225 is one of the most preferred on the list. It comes with all the perks of a 4G network. With features like a long-lasting battery, backlight and signature sturdiness, it is one of many Nokia devices which have managed to win the hearts of many.

  • OS - Series 30+
  • RAM - 64 MB
  • Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4g
  • Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Basic Phone
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Form factor - Keypad Phone
  • Battery power rating - 1150
  • Phone standby time - 12 Days
  • Item weight - 91 g
ProsCons
It has a sturdy and stylish design. It has limited storage space. 
Comes with Bluetooth  
It comes with a dual sim slot.  
cellpic
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
15% off
3,748 4,399
Buy now

4. LAVA A1 (Candy Blue), Number Talker, Smart AI Battery,4 Days Battery Backup, Military-Grade Certified, Keypad Mobile

The Lava A1 phone is one of India’s best phones featuring a screen size under 4 inches. With compact size and sturdy design, it has all the basic and advanced features to keep you hooked. It has a strong battery backup as well.

  • Brand: Lava
  • Model: A1
  • Screen Size: 1.77 inches
  • Colour: Candy Blue
  • Memory Capacity: 32 GB
  • Form Factor: Bar
  • SIM Card Slot: Two, Dual Sim
ProsCons
Battery backup for up to 4 daysSmall screen size. 
Wireless radio FM present. No RAM present. 
cellpic
Lava A5 (Gold), Military Grade Certified with 3 Days Battery Backup, Sound Leakage Resistance, Super Battery Mode, Keypad Mobile
19% off
1,384 1,719
Buy now

5. LG Optimus Hub E510 (White)

LG Optimus Hub E510 is one of the most effective 4-inch Mobile Phones. It is simple yet elegant. The best part is it can fit in your pocket easily. The keypad is highly functional and features a built-in camera. With a standby time of 375 hours, LG Optimus Hub E510 is a perfect pick.

  • Display size - 3.5-inch
  • OS - Gingerbread, Android
  • RAM - ‎512 MB
  • Product dimensions - 11.3 x 1.2 x 6.1 cm; 120 gm
  • Communication technologies - Bluetooth
  • Special features - ‎E-mail, GPS, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player
  • Colour - White
  • Battery power rating - 1500 Milliamp Hours
  • Phone talk time - 360 minutes
  • Standby time - 375 hours
ProsCons
Great storage Higher cost than other phones
 Sleek and classyIt is present in only one colour
cellpic
LG Optimus Hub E510 (White)
3,466
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White)

Another best pick from the lot is the Samsung Galaxy phone. It comes in Pure white colour giving a sleek and elegant look. The 5 MP camera and 320 by 480 pixels resolution is a great pick.

  • OS - Android (Gingerbread)
  • RAM - 278 MB
  • Communication technology - Bluetooth
  • Unique feature - Single Sim
  • Display Technology - LCD
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear Camera
  • Colour - Pure White
ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy design Available in only one colour 
Presence of Bluetooth Limited storage
Great camera quality It comes with a single sim 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White)
9,200
Buy now

7. Samsung Guru Music2 (SM-315)

The Samsung Guru Music2 mobile phone stands out from the other 4-inch mobile phones due to its tremendous strength and compatibility. With a single SIM slot, you can carry out all the basic functions of this phone.

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Eider VE
  • Model Year: 2022
  • Colour: Black
  • SIM Card Slot: Dual Sim
  • Memory Storage: 1 GB
  • Screen Size: 2 Inches
ProsCons
Stylish and lightweight bodyLimited storage space
With a 2-inch display, it gives a large display for you RAM is absent
The OS is highly functional and packed with many features. 
cellpic
SAMSUNG GURU MUSIC2 (SM315) (SM-315) (Gold)
Buy now

8. Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)

Nokia has been one of the most trusted names by users worldwide for its quality, build, and strength. The Nokia 105 phone is packed with features such as compact size, the presence of a torch, and so on.

  • Brand: Nokia
  • Model Name: 105
  • Cellular Technology: 2G
  • Sim Card Slot: One
  • Display: 1.8 inches
  • OS: Series 30+
  • Form Factor: Candybar Phone
ProsCons
Presence of a torch or flashlightAbsence of Android OS
Sleek and sturdyLimited space for memory storage
Bluetooth present Only one sim slot
cellpic
Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
16% off
1,349 1,599
Buy now

9. Lava A3

The Lava A3 mobile phone is one of the best 4-inch mobile phones in India. It has all the latest facilities that make it stand out from the list. It has a stylish and lightweight body that gives it a sleek appearance. The audio output of the device is amazing. It ought to provide the best music experience for you.

  • Model Name: A3
  • OS: Android 4.0
  • Memory Capacity: 32 GB
  • Cellular Technology: 2G/3G
  • Screen Size: 1.77 inches
  • Brand: Lava
  • Colour: White/Beige
ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designLimited storage capacity
Sturdy and toughNo RAM present
Best music experience  
cellpic
Lava A3 (Dark Blue)
8% off
1,209 1,319
Buy now

10. Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Gold)

The Samsung Metro 313 phone is one of the most effective 2G mobile phones on the list. It has a simple yet elegant build that can easily fit in your pocket. The keypad is highly functional and very much responsive. It also has an in-built camera for your inconvenience.

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Metro 313
  • Form Factor: Candybar Phone
  • Memory Capacity: 16 Mb
  • OS: Samsung Proprietary
  • Cellular Technology: 2G
  • Sim Card Slot: Dual Sim
  • Colour: Gold
  • Model Year: 2020
ProsCons
Presence of cameraLimited storage space
It comes in exciting colours and featuresRAM absent
The Samsung Proprietary OS is the most compatible. 
cellpic
Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Gold)
4% off
2,749 2,849
Buy now

Price of 4-inch mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM  4499
Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)  1949
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM  4399
LAVA A1 1249
LG Optimus Hub E510  3466
Samsung Galaxy Ace   9200
Samsung Guru Music2  2499
Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) 2999
Lava A3  1319
Samsung Metro 313 2750

Best 3 important features for consumers

Productfeature 1 feature 2 feature 3 
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Easy to use and carry All day entertainment with FM radio Cmes with rear camera and flash 
Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black) Comes with a dual sim slot Offers 14 hours talk time Comes with expandable memory 
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Comes with premium design features Easy to grip Extremely lightweight 
LAVA A50.3MP primary cameraComes with 24MB RAM High pixel resolution 
LG Optimus Hub E510 Easy to touch screen 512MB RAM 375 hours talk time 
Samsung Galaxy Ace  5MP primary cameraComes with LED flash light 11 hours talk time 
Samsung Guru Music2 Supports GSM technology Comes with 1GB memory storage Comes with MP3 
Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)Comes in several coloursPrimary clock speed Saves upto 2,000 contacts 
LAVA A3 0.3 MP camera Supports 64k colours 6 days battery backup 
Samsung Metro 313Comes with.3 MP camera 16GB RAM High pixel resolution 

  • 4-inch mobile phones are small, lightweight, and come with a sturdy design. These fit in your pockets and look classy at the same time. You no longer have to worry about dropping your phone as they fit in perfectly in your palm.
  • 4-inch Mobile Phones are feature-packed and extremely cost-effective at the same time. It means you no longer have to burn your pocket to buy these.
  • With unmatched experience, great storage, and strong networks, 4-inch mobile phones have become the ideal choice for all phone owners. These have built-in Bluetooth, radio FM, and speakers to add to your experience.

Best value for money

The Lava A1 is priced at 1249 after a discount. If you’re looking for a phone perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The phone has excellent features like Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, and a Camera.

Best overall

The Nokia 105 Single SIM is one of the recently launched Nokia mobile phones under 4-inch mobile phones. It is priced at 1699. This phone is an ideal investment because of its exciting features that attract every user. If you’re hunting for a great quality mobile phone under 4 inches, going with this one will be proven fruitful in the long term.

How to find the perfect 4-inch mobile phones?

Here is how you can find your perfect 4-inch mobile phone -

  • Firstly, the mobile phone needs to be lightweight and easy to carry.
  • It should not burn a hole in your pocket.
  • Prioritise the features of your phone rather than its overall looks.
  • Excellent RAM

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which brand provides the Under 4-inch Mobile Phones?

Samsung is one of the best brands launching highly-advanced 4-inch mobile phones.

2. What are some specifics of the 5 4G Dual SIM?

The specifications of the Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM are:

  • OS - Series 30+
  • RAM - 64 MB
  • Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4g
  • Special feat features Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Basic Phone
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Form factor - Keypad Phone
  • Battery power rating - 1150

3. What is the price range for 4-inch Mobile Phones?

The price for 4-inch Mobile Phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from 1000 to 10,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase.

4. What are the best options for 4-inch Mobile Phones?

Here is the list -

  • Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace
  • Lava A3

5. Which brand provides maximum mobiles in this range?

Most mobile phones under this range are generally manufactured by either Nokia or Samsung.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

