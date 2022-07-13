4-inch mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide

These phones are best suited for day-to-day work and are affordable

In today’s world, functioning without a mobile phone seems like an impossible task. With the introduction of mobile phones, life has become way easier. You no longer have to memorise numbers or notes as all these can be stored easily on your 4-inch mobile phone. With the latest technological advancements, we have seen some of the best-looking smartphones on the market. If you’re hunting for a 4-inch mobile phone or under it, we have curated a complete list here. These are affordable and will not burn your pockets like other smartphones. Let’s dive into our list of best mobile phones under 4 inches. 1. Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen The newest edition of the Nokia6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone is packed with exciting features.With long battery life and pre-loaded games, this phone is an investment if you’re hunting for under 4-inch mobile phones. Screen size - 2.8 inches

OS - Nokia Series 30+

RAM - 8 MB

Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 gm

Special features - Rear Camera, Dual_Sim, Radio

Device interface - Keypad

Colour - Black

Pros Cons Handy Available in only one colour Presence of a dual sim slot Limited storage Bluetooth present

2. Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black) Nokia 110 is another most loved launch by Nokia, which falls under the 4-inch mobile phone. With a 1.77-inch display and expandable storage of up to 32 GB - this phone has good features. The phone has all the basic and advanced features to keep you busy and hooked. OS - Nokia Series 30+

RAM - ‎4 MB

Product dimensions - 11.5 x 1.4 x 5 cm; 75 Grams

Special features - Dual SIM, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player

Display features - Wireless

Colour - Black

Phone talk time - 14 Hours

Item weight - 75 g

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design Limited storage. Presence of video player. Available in only one colour Comes with a dual sim

3. Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM The Nokia 225 is one of the most preferred on the list. It comes with all the perks of a 4G network. With features like a long-lasting battery, backlight and signature sturdiness, it is one of many Nokia devices which have managed to win the hearts of many. OS - Series 30+

RAM - 64 MB

Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4g

Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Basic Phone

Display features - Wireless

Form factor - Keypad Phone

Battery power rating - 1150

Phone standby time - 12 Days

Item weight - 91 g

Pros Cons It has a sturdy and stylish design. It has limited storage space. Comes with Bluetooth It comes with a dual sim slot.

4. LAVA A1 (Candy Blue), Number Talker, Smart AI Battery,4 Days Battery Backup, Military-Grade Certified, Keypad Mobile The Lava A1 phone is one of India’s best phones featuring a screen size under 4 inches. With compact size and sturdy design, it has all the basic and advanced features to keep you hooked. It has a strong battery backup as well. Brand: Lava

Model: A1

Screen Size: 1.77 inches

Colour: Candy Blue

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Form Factor: Bar

SIM Card Slot: Two, Dual Sim

Pros Cons Battery backup for up to 4 days Small screen size. Wireless radio FM present. No RAM present.

5. LG Optimus Hub E510 (White) LG Optimus Hub E510 is one of the most effective 4-inch Mobile Phones. It is simple yet elegant. The best part is it can fit in your pocket easily. The keypad is highly functional and features a built-in camera. With a standby time of 375 hours, LG Optimus Hub E510 is a perfect pick. Display size - 3.5-inch

OS - Gingerbread, Android

RAM - ‎512 MB

Product dimensions - 11.3 x 1.2 x 6.1 cm; 120 gm

Communication technologies - Bluetooth

Special features - ‎E-mail, GPS, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player

Colour - White

Battery power rating - 1500 Milliamp Hours

Phone talk time - 360 minutes

Standby time - 375 hours

Pros Cons Great storage Higher cost than other phones Sleek and classy It is present in only one colour

6. Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White) Another best pick from the lot is the Samsung Galaxy phone. It comes in Pure white colour giving a sleek and elegant look. The 5 MP camera and 320 by 480 pixels resolution is a great pick. OS - Android (Gingerbread)

RAM - 278 MB

Communication technology - Bluetooth

Unique feature - Single Sim

Display Technology - LCD

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear Camera

Colour - Pure White

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design Available in only one colour Presence of Bluetooth Limited storage Great camera quality It comes with a single sim

7. Samsung Guru Music2 (SM-315) The Samsung Guru Music2 mobile phone stands out from the other 4-inch mobile phones due to its tremendous strength and compatibility. With a single SIM slot, you can carry out all the basic functions of this phone. Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Eider VE

Model Year: 2022

Colour: Black

SIM Card Slot: Dual Sim

Memory Storage: 1 GB

Screen Size: 2 Inches

Pros Cons Stylish and lightweight body Limited storage space With a 2-inch display, it gives a large display for you RAM is absent The OS is highly functional and packed with many features.

8. Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) Nokia has been one of the most trusted names by users worldwide for its quality, build, and strength. The Nokia 105 phone is packed with features such as compact size, the presence of a torch, and so on. Brand: Nokia

Model Name: 105

Cellular Technology: 2G

Sim Card Slot: One

Display: 1.8 inches

OS: Series 30+

Form Factor: Candybar Phone

Pros Cons Presence of a torch or flashlight Absence of Android OS Sleek and sturdy Limited space for memory storage Bluetooth present Only one sim slot

9. Lava A3 The Lava A3 mobile phone is one of the best 4-inch mobile phones in India. It has all the latest facilities that make it stand out from the list. It has a stylish and lightweight body that gives it a sleek appearance. The audio output of the device is amazing. It ought to provide the best music experience for you. Model Name: A3

OS: Android 4.0

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Cellular Technology: 2G/3G

Screen Size: 1.77 inches

Brand: Lava

Colour: White/Beige

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Limited storage capacity Sturdy and tough No RAM present Best music experience

10. Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Gold) The Samsung Metro 313 phone is one of the most effective 2G mobile phones on the list. It has a simple yet elegant build that can easily fit in your pocket. The keypad is highly functional and very much responsive. It also has an in-built camera for your inconvenience. Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Metro 313

Form Factor: Candybar Phone

Memory Capacity: 16 Mb

OS: Samsung Proprietary

Cellular Technology: 2G

Sim Card Slot: Dual Sim

Colour: Gold

Model Year: 2020

Pros Cons Presence of camera Limited storage space It comes in exciting colours and features RAM absent The Samsung Proprietary OS is the most compatible.

Price of 4-inch mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Nokia 6310 Dual SIM ₹ 4499 Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black) ₹ 1949 Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM ₹ 4399 LAVA A1 ₹ 1249 LG Optimus Hub E510 ₹ 3466 Samsung Galaxy Ace ₹ 9200 Samsung Guru Music2 ₹ 2499 Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) ₹ 2999 Lava A3 ₹ 1319 Samsung Metro 313 ₹ 2750

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Easy to use and carry All day entertainment with FM radio Cmes with rear camera and flash Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black) Comes with a dual sim slot Offers 14 hours talk time Comes with expandable memory Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Comes with premium design features Easy to grip Extremely lightweight LAVA A5 0.3MP primary camera Comes with 24MB RAM High pixel resolution LG Optimus Hub E510 Easy to touch screen 512MB RAM 375 hours talk time Samsung Galaxy Ace 5MP primary camera Comes with LED flash light 11 hours talk time Samsung Guru Music2 Supports GSM technology Comes with 1GB memory storage Comes with MP3 Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) Comes in several colours Primary clock speed Saves upto 2,000 contacts LAVA A3 0.3 MP camera Supports 64k colours 6 days battery backup Samsung Metro 313 Comes with.3 MP camera 16GB RAM High pixel resolution