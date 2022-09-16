64 GB internal memory mobile phones: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: 64 GB of internal memory or storage is required to store several apps on your phone and documents, photos, and videos without worrying about storage space. Here, we tell you about the best phones with 64 GB internal memory.

Mobile phones with 64 GB internal memory can give you enough space to store pictures, apps, and more.

Many top brands such as Redmi, OPPO, Samsung, and Realme offer 64 GB internal memory mobile phones. But they each offer a different product experience, with these latest smartphones being top-of-the-line devices and more affordable. 64 GB internal memory smartphones run the android OS but with different UI built by respective brands and feature high-end hardware at a competitive price point. These smartphones include Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10 Prime, Oppo A15s, Redmi 10A, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition, Samsung M13, and Realme Narzo 50i. 1. Redmi 9 Activ This device comes in a beautiful coral green colour, 4 GB RAM, Helio G35 processor, and 64GB storage. It has a 13 MP and 2 MP AI dual camera, along with a 5 MP front camera. It has a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with updated features for only ₹8,999. The Redmi 9 Activ smartphone offers increased processing power when playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone, all thanks to its 4 GB RAM and Helio G35 Octa Core processor. Specifications: Brand: Redmi by Xiaomi Model Number: ‎Redmi 9 Activ Device interface - primary: Touchscreen Cellular Technology: 4G OS: Android 10

Pros cons Storage Camera needs improvement Processor Fingerprint scanner Display

2. Redmi Note 11 This phone comes in Space Black colour with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage. It has a rear camera of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and with 13 MP front camera. This device has a 16.33 cm (6.43 inch) Full HD AMOLED display and a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for ₹14,499. The phone's 6 GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor enable swift task processing, app loading, and multitasking. The Redmi Note 11 has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Cellular Technology: LTE OS: Android (MIUI 13) Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Size: 6.43 inches

Pros Cons Performance Ultrawide camera needs improvement Camera quality 5G support is not available Battery backup Budget-friendly

3. Oppo A15s This device comes in Rainbow Silver colour and with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, slow motion, 6.52-inch HD+ display, dual SIM, 4G, 13 MP triple camera, 4230 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, and a sleek and smart design. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only ₹9,990. To improve your photographic skills, you can also employ other tools such as portrait bokeh, HDR, beautification, and others. Specifications Brand: Oppo Model Number: Oppo A15s Device interface - primary: Touchscreen Cellular Technology: 4G OS: Android 10

Pros Cons Performance Battery capacity Budget-friendly The camera is not good for night photography User friendly

4. Redmi 10 Prime This device comes in Phantom black colour with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Along with this, it comes with a rear camera of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP front camera, and 16.5 cm Full HD+ display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a reading mode to protect your eyes. With its enormous 6000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. In addition, it boasts an 18 W quick charging interface that lets you fully charge your phone quickly. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Number: Redmi 10 Prime Cellular Technology: LTE OS: Android (MIUI 12.5) Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Looks Display is LCD Storage No NFC Battery life No 5G Support

5. Redmi 10A This phone comes in Slate Grey colour and 64 GB plus 4 GB RAM. It has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It also has a MediaTek Helio G25 Processor and a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The smartphone's native MIUI 12.5 skin is applied on top of the Android v11 operating system. In addition, it features a fingerprint scanner located on the back and allows face unlocks. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Number: Redmi 10A Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Cellular Technology: 4G OS: Android 11

Pros Cons battery life Camera quality can be better Budget-friendly No Gorilla Glass protection Performance Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

6. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition This phone comes in Arctic Blue colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has a 6000 mAh battery, a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition, which has an Exynos 9611 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. The Galaxy M21 2021 provides a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS with customisation possibilities. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model Number: Samsung Galaxy M21, 2021 Edition Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers Cellular Technology: 4G OS: Android 11.0; OneUI Core 3.1

Pros Cons Battery life No NFC connection charging speed No InfraRed sensor Camera quality

7. Realme Narzo 50i This phone comes in a Mint Green colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has a powerful octa-core processor, an 8 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. in addition, it has a 5000 mAh battery. Thanks to its exceptional fit and finish, excellent screen, and practical cameras, this phone will undoubtedly be a helpful companion in your daily life. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Number: Realme Narzo 50i Device interface - primary: Touchscreen Cellular Technology: Unlocked for all carriers OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Sound quality Camera quality Battery life Not for gaming Looks

8. Samsung Galaxy M13 This device comes in an Aqua Green colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8 MP front-facing camera. Along with this, it has a 6000 mAh Li-ion battery. This phone efficiently handles tasks, loads apps swiftly, and supports smooth multitasking with the Exynos 850 processor Specifications: Brand: Samsung Cellular Technology: Samsung M13 OS: Android 12.0 Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Screen Size: 6.6 inches

Pros Cons Performance No AMOLED display Camera quality Unique colour Fast charging

Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 8,999 Redmi Note 11 ₹ 14,499 Oppo A15s ₹ 9,990 Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 11,999 Redmi 10A ₹ 9,499 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ₹ 11,499 Realme Narzo 50i ₹ 8,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 11,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9 Activ 5 MP front camera Fast Fingerprint scanner 64 GB storage Redmi Note 11 5000 mAh battery. 64 GB storage Good battery quality Oppo A15s 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery 13 MP triple camera Slow Motion 6.52 Inch HD+ Redmi 10 Prime 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2MP 64 GB storage 6000 mAh Battery Redmi 10A Supporting 4G Wifi 64 GB G25 Processor Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Lightweight 64 GB storage Excellent charging speed Realme Narzo 50i 5000 mAh battery. 5 MP front camera Good in looks Samsung Galaxy M13 50 MP plus 8 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging

Best value for money The Redmi 9 Activ is the best value for money phone. It has 64 GB storage with great charging speed, and according to the reviews and users, it is value for money because it has no heating issues and is lightweight too. In addition, it has a good battery package and is the ideal phone to be gifted to your loved ones. Best overall The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is the best overall 64 GB internal memory mobile phone on our list. It has many features, such as a fast fingerprint scanner and good camera quality with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera. This phone has a great battery life and stunning turbocharging. It has excellent internal and external storage of 64 GB and 4 GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition charges quickly without overheating. Many people have given it positive reviews and say it gives excellent value for money. It is lightweight and easy to use, with no heating issues even when charging it quickly. How to find the perfect 64GB internal memory phone There are so many alternatives when it comes to purchasing a new mobile phone. There are several brands, models, and processors, each with its advantages and disadvantages. The first step in selecting the perfect phone is determining what you want from it and how much you are willing to spend. Once you have decided that, it is time to get serious about shopping for a phone. To begin, list all your requirements in a phone. Every detail is crucial, so don't prioritise one over another until you have gone through the entire list. Then, consider your options and conduct some studies. Amazon is an excellent place to start because it has almost every brand and model. In addition, Amazon's filters make it simple to locate exactly what you're looking for. When you have identified a product that appears to be a suitable fit for your needs, compare pricing from other versions. Examine the discounts as well and choose the best one for you.

