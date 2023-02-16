Sign out
7 best Dell monitors to buy in 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 16, 2023 18:21 IST

Summary:

This article gives details about seven of the best Dell monitors to buy in 2023. It gives options for casual users, professional graphic designers, and gamers. Our guide includes resolution, size, display type, and connectivity options to help you find the perfect monitor for your needs.

A good monitor is essential if you spend long hours in front of it.

Dell is a well-known brand in the computer and technology industry, offering a wide range of monitors to choose from. Whether you're a casual user, a professional graphic designer, or a gamer, Dell has a monitor that suits your needs. In this article, we'll discuss the top 7 Dell monitors you can consider purchasing this year. We'll consider factors such as resolution, size, display type, and connectivity options to help you find the best monitor for your specific requirements.

1. Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels@75 Hz

The Dell 24" FHD Monitor is designed for high performance and features Full HD resolution, IPS panel, and AMD FreeSync. With 250 cd/m² brightness and a 1000:01 contrast ratio, the monitor provides clear and vivid images. It supports 16.7 million colors and has a response time of 8 ms for normal mode and 4 ms for fast mode, ensuring smooth transitions. The monitor prioritizes user comfort with LED edge light, Flicker-Free technology, mercury-free and arsenic-free glass, and various technologies like Easy Arrange, Low Blue Light, and ComfortView Plus.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Product Dimension: 53.7 x 5.4 x 41.2 cm

Colour: Grey

Special Features: LED edge light system, Flicker-Free technology

ProsCons
Good DisplaySome Complaints regarding Power cable and HDMI cable
Sleek Design , Good Anti Glare 
Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels@75 Hz|IPS Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|Brightness: 250 cd/m²|Colour Gamut: 99% sRGB|Response Time: 8ms (G-to-G Normal),5ms (G-to-G Fast), 4ms|S2421HN-Grey
4.4 (2,900)
52% off
11,999 24,789
Buy now

2. Dell 27" (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor

The Dell 27" FHD Monitor boasts stunning Full HD visuals with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz. It features an IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, ensuring smooth gaming with no screen tearing. With a brightness of 300 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, this monitor produces vivid and accurate colors with a color gamut of 99% sRGB. The monitor has a fast 4 ms response time and an anti-glare 3H hard coating to reduce eye strain. Tilt adjustment and flicker-free technology enhance user comfort, while a blue light filter makes it suitable for any lighting environment. This product also comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Product Dimension: ‎22 x 8 x 3 cm

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync

ProsCons
FHD Screen offers good picture qualitySome Complaints related to Power Cable Adapter used 
IPS display panel 
Dell 27" (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor 5 Yrs Warranty|1920x1080 Pixels @75 Hz|IPS Panel|Adaptive-Sync Technology|Aspect Ratio: 16:9|Brightness: 300 cd/m²|Colour Gamut|99% sRGB|S2721HNM- Silver
4.4 (618)
53% off
15,899 33,989
Buy now

3. Dell 22" (55.88 Cm) FHD Monitor

The Dell 22" FHD Monitor boasts a sharp and clear display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution at 60 Hz. The monitor features a VA panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, delivering a vibrant viewing experience. The LED backlight and anti-glare screen coating provide a comfortable viewing environment. The monitor is equipped with HDMI and VGA input connectors, making it easy to connect to your devices. With a brightness of 250 cd/m² and a response time of 8 ms (grey-to-grey fast), you can enjoy smooth and fluid visuals during gaming and other demanding applications. The monitor is also designed to be flicker-free, reducing eye strain and fatigue during prolonged use.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Product Dimensions: ‎4.92 x 50.43 x 29.54 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Flicker Free

ProsCons
Great as Secondary screenFrame Rate is not optimum for gaming
Good Picture Quality 
Dell 22" (55.88 Cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels @60 Hz, VA Panel, LED Backlight HDMI, VGA 8ms Response Time|SE2222H-Black
4.4 (508)
54% off
8,399 18,129
Buy now

4. Dell Professional 24 inches

The Dell Professional 24-inch monitor offers Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and an IPS panel for vivid color accuracy and consistent viewing from multiple angles. It is height-adjustable and wall-mountable, with a slim bezel design for a sleek look. The monitor features extensive connectivity options with HDMI, VGA, DP, USB ports and a joystick control for easy navigation. The Dell Display Manager allows for easy multitasking, and with its eco-conscious packaging and power-saving features, it is both a productivity-enhancing and environmentally friendly choice. The monitor also features ComfortView Plus to reduce blue light emissions and auto-restore and shortcut keys for increased convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Product Dimensions: ‎17.9 x 53.78 x 49.6 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Height Adjustment

ProsCons
DurableGood for general purpose but not optimum for gaming
Anti Glare, Good Picture Quality 
Dell Professional 24 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2422H (Black)
4.4 (486)
59% off
14,250 34,629
Buy now

5. Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD

The Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Built-in Dual Speakers Monitor is a high-performance display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 75 Hz. The IPS panel provides excellent color accuracy and wide viewing angles, with a brightness of 250 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. This monitor supports 16.7 million colors and has a fast 4 ms response time, making it ideal for gaming and other demanding applications. The anti-glare screen coating and tilt adjustment capabilities provide comfortable viewing, while the built-in dual speakers add to the multimedia experience. With AMD FreeSync technology, this monitor is designed for a smooth, seamless visual experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Product Dimension: 5.38 x 53.77 x 32.26 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Built-In Speakers

ProsCons
Anti GlareInbuilt speakers are not so good
Decent for gaming 
Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Built-in Dual Speakers Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels at 75Hz|IPS Panel|Brightness 250 cd/m²|Contrast 1000:1|Gamut: 99% sRGB|16.7m Colours|Response Time 4ms |S2421H-Black
4.3 (915)
45% off
13,800 25,099
Buy now

6. Dell E1916HV VESA Mountable 19"

The Dell E1916HV is a 19-inch computer monitor with a screen resolution of 1366x768 and an aspect ratio of 16:9. With a response time of 5ms, you can expect smooth and fast video playback. This monitor is compatible with legacy PCs through VGA connectivity and has a tilt feature that allows you to adjust the viewing angle to suit your preference. The E1916HV also has a VESA mountable design, making it easy to mount a Dell Wyse thin client or Dell Optiplex Micro PC directly to the rear for a streamlined setup.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Colour: Black

Product Dimension: ‎‎44.45 x 16.51 x 35.81 cm

Special Feature: compatibility with legacy PCs

ProsCons
Compatibility with legacy PCs Good product but little outdated
Dell E1916HV VESA Mountable 19" Screen LED Backlit Computer Monitor
4.3 (998)
22% off
7,799 9,999
Buy now

7. Dell Professional 19" Square

The Dell Professional 19" Square Monitor P1917S offers a seamless and efficient workflow for increased productivity. With slim borders, this monitor creates a smooth visual experience for users across multiple screens. The monitor is highly versatile, offering full adjustability for pivoting, tilting, height, and swivel adjustments to meet individual preferences. The P1917S features multiple connectivity ports on the bottom and side, making it easy to connect to various devices. Additionally, the monitor offers excellent picture quality with consistent color representation and an ultra-wide viewing angle, all thanks to a high 4 million: 1 dynamic contrast ratio.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Product Dimensions: ‎1.26 x 24 x 14.06 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Mode and PowerNap

ProsCons
Good for professional useLess features as compared to other product in this price range
Dell Professional 19" Square Monitor P1917S
4.3 (126)
56% off
12,700 29,000
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dell 24' (60.96 cm) Beautiful LookSeamless SwitchingLeisure Gaming
Dell 27' (68.96 cm) FHD MonitorSecurity Lock SlotAnti Glare ScreenAdaptive Sync
Dell 22' (55.88 Cm) FHD MonitorFlicker Free ScreenPowerNapi for power savingEase eye Fatigue
Dell Professional 24 inchesUSB 5Gbps Upstream and Downstream portHeight AdjustmentWall mountable
Dell 24' (60.96 cm) FHDBuiltin Dual SpeakerAdaptive Sync Technology4ms Response time
Dell E1916HV VESA Mountable 19'Compatible with legacy PCs via VGA connectivityResponse time 5 msConserve power with Power Nap
Dell Professional 19' SquareFlicker Free ScreenVersatile ScreenAuto mode and Power Nap

Best overall product:

The Dell 27" FHD Monitor is a top-performing monitor that offers exceptional visual quality. With a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 75 Hz and an IPS panel, this monitor delivers sharp, vibrant images that are sure to impress. Additionally, the AMD FreeSync technology ensures that your gaming experience will be smooth and free from screen tearing. This monitor also boasts a high brightness of 300 cd/m² and an impressive contrast ratio of 1000:1, resulting in accurate color representation and deep blacks. The fast 4 ms response time, anti-glare coating, tilt adjustment, and flicker-free technology make this monitor comfortable for extended periods of time. Additionally, the blue light filter adds to its versatility, making it suitable for use in any lighting environment. To top it off, this product comes with a 5-year warranty, providing added peace of mind.

Best value for money:

The Dell 24" FHD Monitor offers unbeatable value for money with its premium features and performance. With a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz and IPS panel, you'll experience stunning visuals with accurate colors. The monitor's AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering during gaming, providing an immersive experience. Its brightness of 250 cd/m² and contrast ratio of 1000:01 ensure clear and sharp images even in bright conditions. The monitor supports 16.7 million colors and has a response time of 8 ms typical (Normal) and 4 ms typical (Fast) (gray to gray), making it a great choice for both work and play. Additionally, the monitor is designed with user comfort, featuring an LED edge light system, Flicker-Free technology, Mercury-free and arsenic-free glass, and Dell's Easy Arrange, Low Blue Light technology, and Dell ComfortView Plus. With all these features, the Dell 24" FHD Monitor truly offers the best value for your money.

How to find the best Dell monitor for yourself?

Finding the right Dell monitor can be challenging, but by considering your needs and preferences, you can easily narrow down your options. When choosing a monitor, consider its purposes for use, such as casual use, professional work, or gaming. Then, look at the resolution, size, display type, and connectivity options. A higher resolution and larger screen size may be necessary for professional work or gaming, while a lower resolution and smaller size may be sufficient for casual use. Additionally, consider the display type, such as LED or OLED, and the connectivity options, such as VGA, HDMI, or DisplayPort, to ensure compatibility with your computer. Considering these factors, you can find the best Dell monitor for your needs.

Product Price
Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels@75 Hz|IPS Panel|Aspect Ratio 16:9|Brightness: 250 cd/m²|Colour Gamut: 99% sRGB|Response Time: 8ms (G-to-G Normal),5ms (G-to-G Fast), 4ms|S2421HN-Grey ₹ 11,999
Dell 27" (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor 5 Yrs Warranty|1920x1080 Pixels @75 Hz|IPS Panel|Adaptive-Sync Technology|Aspect Ratio: 16:9|Brightness: 300 cd/m²|Colour Gamut|99% sRGB|S2721HNM- Silver ₹ 15,899
Dell 22" (55.88 Cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels @60 Hz, VA Panel, LED Backlight HDMI, VGA 8ms Response Time|SE2222H-Black ₹ 8,399
Dell Professional 24 inches, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Full HD Monitor - Wall Mountable, Height Adjustable, IPS Panel with HDMI, VGA DP & USB Ports - P2422H (Black) ₹ 14,250
Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Built-in Dual Speakers Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels at 75Hz|IPS Panel|Brightness 250 cd/m²|Contrast 1000:1|Gamut: 99% sRGB|16.7m Colours|Response Time 4ms |S2421H-Black ₹ 13,800
Dell E1916HV VESA Mountable 19" Screen LED Backlit Computer Monitor ₹ 7,799
Dell Professional 19" Square Monitor P1917S ₹ 12,700

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
Dell monitors to buy this year

What is a Dell monitor?

A Dell monitor is a display device manufactured by Dell Technologies that connects to a computer to display its user interface and visual content.

What are the different types of Dell monitors available?

Dell offers a wide range of monitors, including LED-backlit LCD displays, OLED displays, and curved displays. They also offer monitors with different screen sizes and resolutions to suit different needs and preferences.

Are Dell monitors good quality?

Dell monitors are known for their high quality and reliability. They offer a wide range of monitors to choose from, with different specifications to suit different needs and budgets.

