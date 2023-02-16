7 best Dell monitors to buy in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 16, 2023





Summary: This article gives details about seven of the best Dell monitors to buy in 2023. It gives options for casual users, professional graphic designers, and gamers. Our guide includes resolution, size, display type, and connectivity options to help you find the perfect monitor for your needs.

A good monitor is essential if you spend long hours in front of it.

Dell is a well-known brand in the computer and technology industry, offering a wide range of monitors to choose from. Whether you're a casual user, a professional graphic designer, or a gamer, Dell has a monitor that suits your needs. In this article, we'll discuss the top 7 Dell monitors you can consider purchasing this year. We'll consider factors such as resolution, size, display type, and connectivity options to help you find the best monitor for your specific requirements. 1. Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels@75 Hz The Dell 24" FHD Monitor is designed for high performance and features Full HD resolution, IPS panel, and AMD FreeSync. With 250 cd/m² brightness and a 1000:01 contrast ratio, the monitor provides clear and vivid images. It supports 16.7 million colors and has a response time of 8 ms for normal mode and 4 ms for fast mode, ensuring smooth transitions. The monitor prioritizes user comfort with LED edge light, Flicker-Free technology, mercury-free and arsenic-free glass, and various technologies like Easy Arrange, Low Blue Light, and ComfortView Plus. Specifications: Brand: Dell Product Dimension: 53.7 x 5.4 x 41.2 cm Colour: Grey Special Features: LED edge light system, Flicker-Free technology

Pros Cons Good Display Some Complaints regarding Power cable and HDMI cable Sleek Design , Good Anti Glare

2. Dell 27" (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor The Dell 27" FHD Monitor boasts stunning Full HD visuals with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz. It features an IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, ensuring smooth gaming with no screen tearing. With a brightness of 300 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, this monitor produces vivid and accurate colors with a color gamut of 99% sRGB. The monitor has a fast 4 ms response time and an anti-glare 3H hard coating to reduce eye strain. Tilt adjustment and flicker-free technology enhance user comfort, while a blue light filter makes it suitable for any lighting environment. This product also comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Dell Product Dimension: ‎22 x 8 x 3 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync

Pros Cons FHD Screen offers good picture quality Some Complaints related to Power Cable Adapter used IPS display panel

3. Dell 22" (55.88 Cm) FHD Monitor The Dell 22" FHD Monitor boasts a sharp and clear display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution at 60 Hz. The monitor features a VA panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, delivering a vibrant viewing experience. The LED backlight and anti-glare screen coating provide a comfortable viewing environment. The monitor is equipped with HDMI and VGA input connectors, making it easy to connect to your devices. With a brightness of 250 cd/m² and a response time of 8 ms (grey-to-grey fast), you can enjoy smooth and fluid visuals during gaming and other demanding applications. The monitor is also designed to be flicker-free, reducing eye strain and fatigue during prolonged use. Specifications: Brand: Dell Product Dimensions: ‎4.92 x 50.43 x 29.54 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Flicker Free

Pros Cons Great as Secondary screen Frame Rate is not optimum for gaming Good Picture Quality

4. Dell Professional 24 inches The Dell Professional 24-inch monitor offers Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and an IPS panel for vivid color accuracy and consistent viewing from multiple angles. It is height-adjustable and wall-mountable, with a slim bezel design for a sleek look. The monitor features extensive connectivity options with HDMI, VGA, DP, USB ports and a joystick control for easy navigation. The Dell Display Manager allows for easy multitasking, and with its eco-conscious packaging and power-saving features, it is both a productivity-enhancing and environmentally friendly choice. The monitor also features ComfortView Plus to reduce blue light emissions and auto-restore and shortcut keys for increased convenience. Specifications: Brand: Dell Product Dimensions: ‎17.9 x 53.78 x 49.6 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Height Adjustment

Pros Cons Durable Good for general purpose but not optimum for gaming Anti Glare, Good Picture Quality

5. Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD The Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Built-in Dual Speakers Monitor is a high-performance display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 75 Hz. The IPS panel provides excellent color accuracy and wide viewing angles, with a brightness of 250 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. This monitor supports 16.7 million colors and has a fast 4 ms response time, making it ideal for gaming and other demanding applications. The anti-glare screen coating and tilt adjustment capabilities provide comfortable viewing, while the built-in dual speakers add to the multimedia experience. With AMD FreeSync technology, this monitor is designed for a smooth, seamless visual experience. Specifications: Brand: Dell Product Dimension: 5.38 x 53.77 x 32.26 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Built-In Speakers

Pros Cons Anti Glare Inbuilt speakers are not so good Decent for gaming

6. Dell E1916HV VESA Mountable 19" The Dell E1916HV is a 19-inch computer monitor with a screen resolution of 1366x768 and an aspect ratio of 16:9. With a response time of 5ms, you can expect smooth and fast video playback. This monitor is compatible with legacy PCs through VGA connectivity and has a tilt feature that allows you to adjust the viewing angle to suit your preference. The E1916HV also has a VESA mountable design, making it easy to mount a Dell Wyse thin client or Dell Optiplex Micro PC directly to the rear for a streamlined setup. Specifications: Brand: Dell Colour: Black Product Dimension: ‎‎44.45 x 16.51 x 35.81 cm Special Feature: compatibility with legacy PCs

Pros Cons Compatibility with legacy PCs Good product but little outdated

7. Dell Professional 19" Square The Dell Professional 19" Square Monitor P1917S offers a seamless and efficient workflow for increased productivity. With slim borders, this monitor creates a smooth visual experience for users across multiple screens. The monitor is highly versatile, offering full adjustability for pivoting, tilting, height, and swivel adjustments to meet individual preferences. The P1917S features multiple connectivity ports on the bottom and side, making it easy to connect to various devices. Additionally, the monitor offers excellent picture quality with consistent color representation and an ultra-wide viewing angle, all thanks to a high 4 million: 1 dynamic contrast ratio. Specifications: Brand: Dell Product Dimensions: ‎1.26 x 24 x 14.06 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto Mode and PowerNap

Pros Cons Good for professional use Less features as compared to other product in this price range

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dell 24' (60.96 cm) Beautiful Look Seamless Switching Leisure Gaming Dell 27' (68.96 cm) FHD Monitor Security Lock Slot Anti Glare Screen Adaptive Sync Dell 22' (55.88 Cm) FHD Monitor Flicker Free Screen PowerNapi for power saving Ease eye Fatigue Dell Professional 24 inches USB 5Gbps Upstream and Downstream port Height Adjustment Wall mountable Dell 24' (60.96 cm) FHD Builtin Dual Speaker Adaptive Sync Technology 4ms Response time Dell E1916HV VESA Mountable 19' Compatible with legacy PCs via VGA connectivity Response time 5 ms Conserve power with Power Nap Dell Professional 19' Square Flicker Free Screen Versatile Screen Auto mode and Power Nap

Best overall product: The Dell 27" FHD Monitor is a top-performing monitor that offers exceptional visual quality. With a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 75 Hz and an IPS panel, this monitor delivers sharp, vibrant images that are sure to impress. Additionally, the AMD FreeSync technology ensures that your gaming experience will be smooth and free from screen tearing. This monitor also boasts a high brightness of 300 cd/m² and an impressive contrast ratio of 1000:1, resulting in accurate color representation and deep blacks. The fast 4 ms response time, anti-glare coating, tilt adjustment, and flicker-free technology make this monitor comfortable for extended periods of time. Additionally, the blue light filter adds to its versatility, making it suitable for use in any lighting environment. To top it off, this product comes with a 5-year warranty, providing added peace of mind. Best value for money: The Dell 24" FHD Monitor offers unbeatable value for money with its premium features and performance. With a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 75 Hz and IPS panel, you'll experience stunning visuals with accurate colors. The monitor's AMD FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering during gaming, providing an immersive experience. Its brightness of 250 cd/m² and contrast ratio of 1000:01 ensure clear and sharp images even in bright conditions. The monitor supports 16.7 million colors and has a response time of 8 ms typical (Normal) and 4 ms typical (Fast) (gray to gray), making it a great choice for both work and play. Additionally, the monitor is designed with user comfort, featuring an LED edge light system, Flicker-Free technology, Mercury-free and arsenic-free glass, and Dell's Easy Arrange, Low Blue Light technology, and Dell ComfortView Plus. With all these features, the Dell 24" FHD Monitor truly offers the best value for your money. How to find the best Dell monitor for yourself? Finding the right Dell monitor can be challenging, but by considering your needs and preferences, you can easily narrow down your options. When choosing a monitor, consider its purposes for use, such as casual use, professional work, or gaming. Then, look at the resolution, size, display type, and connectivity options. A higher resolution and larger screen size may be necessary for professional work or gaming, while a lower resolution and smaller size may be sufficient for casual use. Additionally, consider the display type, such as LED or OLED, and the connectivity options, such as VGA, HDMI, or DisplayPort, to ensure compatibility with your computer. Considering these factors, you can find the best Dell monitor for your needs.

