7 best HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 laptops for amazing gaming experience

For those who have grown up on Road Rash, Prince of Persia, Mummy, and Grand Theft Auto III, PC gaming never goes out of style. Despite the new console-based gaming, PC gaming has its own charms and is still in vogue among gaming enthusiasts. However, PC gaming is no fun when you don’t have the right gaming setup that makes your experience pleasurable. Hewlett Packard, or HP, has been coming up with some of the best gaming laptops using its Ryzen 5 processor. This post has put together the best HR gaming laptops to choose from. HP has been coming up with some really good gaming laptops featuring their Ryzen 5 processor. Based on factors such as graphics card, hard disk drive, pricing, and display, these laptops vary slightly, and give users a chance to pick the one best suitable for them. The following are the best HP Pavilion gaming Ryzen 5 laptops we’ve chosen for you. Product list 1. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-ec2004AX One of the most affordable gaming laptops using the Ryzen 5 processor series, the HP 15-ec2004AX comes packed with an 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic card for excellent visuals and a great refresh rate. Apart from being a gaming HP laptop, it is also suitable for all your multitasking needs. The laptop is built for speed, as it comes with a 512 GB SSD hard disk and DDR RAM. It is also easy on the eye with its slim looks, and weighs just 1.98 kg, making it easier to carry anywhere. For those who use laptops for a longer time, the ec2004AX comes with an anti-glare screen and a backlit keyboard for that extra style and substance. Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Colour: Black with ultraviolet backlit keyboard CPU Model: Ryzen 5 Operating System: Windows 10 Home Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

2. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-ec1105AX Featuring a 4th generation AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with a 4GB dedicated GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, the HP Pavilion gaming Ryzen 5 model 15-ec1105AX is made for gaming. Its 8 GB DDR RAM, upgradeable to 32 GB, and 512 GB SSD storage, which is also upgradeable, make the gaming experience lightning fast and give the user the option to make it faster. One of the best things about the EC1105AX is that it is lightweight and looks sleek, making it a great laptop for multitasking. Its display is also one of the best in the business, with an FHD micro-edge anti-glare display with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. For those who work late into the night, the laptop also comes with a backlit keyboard that also adds to the style factor. The HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 EC1105AX also features built-in dual speakers and comes with 2 USB 3.0 ports and 1 HDMI port. The lithium-ion battery is suitable for long usage with a backup of more than 8 hours for normal usage. Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Product Dimensions: 36 x 25.6 x 2.3 cm Colour: Black with ultraviolet backlit keyboard Operating System: Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity Item Weight: 1.98 kgs

3. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-ec2150AX The HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 15-ec2150AX combines style and substance. On the substance side, it boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (up to 4.2 GHz boost clock with 6 cores) and 8 GB DDR4 RAM that is extendable up to 16GB. Unlike the other HP gaming laptops, the ec-2150AX comes loaded with the Windows 11 Home 64-bit Operating System. In terms of graphics, it comes with a dedicated 4 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and an FHD display with a fast refresh rate, making gaming or entertainment a pleasure. The anti-glare display, long battery life, and the dual-fan thermal cooling system make the HP Pavilion gaming laptop a dream for heavy users. The micro-edge display is so sleek that it adds to the overall form factor, and the audio output from the Bang and Olufsen (B&O) speakers is sure a treat that goes well with gaming. Another thing that is sure to grab your notice is the Chiclet keyboard, which increases its style quotient. Combined with its multitasking ability, sleek looks, and less weight, we give this HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 gaming laptop a big thumbs up. Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Product Dimensions: 36 x 25.7 x 2.4 cm Colour: Shadow Black & Ultra Violet Operating System: Windows 11 Home Item Weight: 1.98 kgs

4. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-EC2048AX A full-featured laptop suitable for everyone’s use, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop EC2048AX is a powerhouse in its own right. Primarily a gaming laptop equipped with an FHD (1920 x 1080) display and a 4 GB dedicated GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, the HP Ryzen 5 laptop is also suitable for students and office goers with its multi-touch gesture support, backlit keyboard, HD camera and integrated dual array microphone. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2019 pre-installed for serious work. The 512 GB SSD and 8 GB DDR4 RAM, along with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, ensure quick processing and a seamless experience, whether it is gaming or office work. The laptop also has a battery backup of 4 hours and comes with Bang & Olufsen dual speakers. Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Product Dimensions: 36 x 25.7 x 2.4 cm Colour: Shadow Black & Ultra Violet Operating System: Windows 11 Home Item Weight: 1.98 kgs

5. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-EC1052AX Armed with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and a hybrid hard disk drive (256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD), the HP Pavilion gaming laptop model EC1052AX is an everyday laptop that is great for all users. Though entry-level, the 4GB dedicated NVIDIA 1650Ti graphics card works well with high-performance games and gives users absolute value for money. With its 144 Hz refresh rate, the monitor keeps up with fast-paced games and makes gaming an absolute pleasure. As is common with all high-end HP Pavilion laptops, the EC1052AX comes with dual B&O speakers, offering a stereo-quality experience. The laptop has very good aesthetics, including a white light backlit keyboard. It is also built for heavy usage with its multi-fan cooled thermal management. It comes pre-installed with a Windows 10 Home operating system. Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Product Dimensions: 36 x 25.7 x 2.4 cm Colour: Shadow Black Operating System: Windows 10 Home Item Weight: 1.98 kgs

6. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-EC1050AX The attractive HP Pavilion gaming laptop EC1050AX will turn heads among your friends due to its design and colour contrasts with a violet backlit keyboard. The absolute monster of a battery gives you a charge of about 7 hours under normal conditions and charges really fast. You can expect it to come with the other standard features that we have come to expect from the HP Pavilion series, such as Truevision HD camera, integrated digital microphone, and the pre-installed Windows 10 Home edition operating system. When it comes to gaming, you are sure to have a great experience due to the dedicated 4GB NVIDIA graphics card, the 144 GHz refresh rate, and the 8 GB DDR4 RAM. HP also offers a 1-year warranty on any manufacturing defects. So, this laptop can do wonders for you whether you are a casual gamer or an emergent hardcore gamer. It is also useful for multi-tasking because of its processor and hybrid drive. Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Product Dimensions: 36 x 25.7 x 2.4 cm Colour: Shadow Black Operating System: Windows 10 Home Item Weight: 1.98 kgs

7. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-EC0043AX The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop series using the AMD Ryzen 5 processor have been really easy on the eye with its hexagonal shape and its almost bezel-less, ultra-thin design. Not to mention their performance, which has been top-notch, with the dedicated 4GB NVIDIA GTX1650 graphics card and an FHD display. Apart from gaming, the EC0043AX is also a multi-purpose laptop that comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home and MS Office. It shares the other features of the HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 laptop series, such as long battery life of 8 hours, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, and a hybrid hard disk (256 GB SDD with 1 TB HDD). Specifications Screen Size: 15.6 inches Product Dimensions: 36 x 26 x 2.5 cm Colour: Black Operating System: Windows 10 Home Item Weight: 2.97 kgs

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-ec2004AX Most affordable HP Ryzen 5 series Anti-glare screen Multi-tasking laptop HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-ec1105AX Excellent Battery Backup (8 hours) 5600H Processor Dedicated Graphic Card HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop 15-ec2150AX DDR4 SDRAM Windows 11 Home B&O Speakers HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop 15-EC2048AX Windows 11 Home & MS Office Anti-glare, FHD display 144 Hz refresh rate HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop 15-EC1052AX 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H 4th Gen processor Hybrid hard drive B&O Dual speakers HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop 15-EC1050AX 4.0 GHz 6 core Ryzen 5 processor Shadow black + Ultraviolet backlit keyboard Hybrid drive HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop 15-EC0043AX Hybrid Drive Windows Home + MS Office 4 GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU