Gaming laptops under 1 lakh: Buying guide

People typically associate gaming laptops with large, heavy laptops that are designed to be kept fixed. However, things have changed for the better. These days, you can purchase portable gaming laptops that offer high-end functionality without being expensive. In general, gaming laptops are not budget-friendly, but a few machines on the market suit the requirement. So, here are the seven best gaming laptops you can buy right now for less than 1 lakh. 1. Dell G5 15 SE A Ryzen 7 4800H processor powers this laptop from Dell. It uses AMD's 6 GB GDDR6 Radeon RX 5600M chip for graphics. In terms of performance, it is comparable to its Nvidia counterpart. It outperforms the Asus TUF in terms of display quality. It has a 15.6-inch, 120 Hz, FHD display with 108 % sRGB colour gamut and 301 nits of brightness. This is the best option to go with if you want a colour reproduction that is fairly realistic in appearance. The Dell G5 15 SE has 16 GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded to 32 GB. This comes with a solid-state drive with 512 GB of storage space. The 51 Whr battery is also long-lasting. Specifications The Dell G5 15 SE 5505 has a 15.60-inch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and runs Windows 10. It has a Ryzen 7 processor. It comes with a memory size of 8 GB. The Dell G5 15 SE 5505 offers 512 GB of SSD storage. Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac is available for network connectivity. It has 4 USB ports, an HDMI port, and Multi Card Slots. The maximum Weight is Approx. 2.50 kg

Pros Cons Looks good Heavy Good gaming performance Weak battery life Comfortable keyboard Decent value for money

2. ASUS TUF Dash F15 If you want an Asus gaming laptop with an Intel Core processor, this gaming laptop under 1 lakh rupees is an excellent option. The gaming laptop features a durable design that enables it to play the most demanding games at a Full HD resolution and 120FPS. The TUF Dash F15's chassis has been redesigned to look more professional. The earlier version's faux-brushed metal highlights and bright yellow backlit keys have been replaced with this model's sleeker, more assured look. It has a gunmetal grey lid (Asus also offers a "Moonlight White" variation) and black plastic inside. The Asus TUF Dash F15 has a 15.60-inch screen and runs Windows 11 Home. It has a Core i5 processor. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C, and more are included. The laptop's 4 Cell battery will give users enough battery life. Specifications The Asus TUF Dash F15 has a 15.60-inch screen and runs Windows 11 Home. It has a Core i7 processor It comes with a memory size of 16 GB. The GeForce RTX 3060 by Nvidia is used for the graphics. The Asus TUF Dash F15 offers 512 GB of SSD storage Connectivity choices include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It has four USB ports, an HDMI port, a lock slot, and LAN (RJ45) connectors. The maximum Weight is Approx. 2.00 kg

Pros Cons Solid design No webcam Tactile keyboard Good thermal management Battery life lasts beyond a workday Optional USB-C charging

3. HP Pavilion Gaming HP has a great range of products in the gaming laptops market. Among gaming laptops at this price, this one has powerful specifications. You can overclock the included 5th-generation AMD Ryzen 7 processor to 4.4 GHz. You'll also find 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, but you can't add more RAM. The laptop has 2x8 GB of RAM and no expansion port. Although 16 GB of RAM is sufficient, other laptops provide upgradeable RAM up to 32 GB, which is a smart strategy to future-proof the laptop. Anyway, you will see an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of memory for making graphics for intense games. You will get a 512 GB SSD for use as your storage space. It is a well-balanced gaming laptop, and if you are in the market for the best gaming laptop under Rs. 1 lakh, you might consider purchasing the HP Pavillion 15. Specifications The HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec2076AX has a 15.60-inch Full HD screen and runs Windows 10 Home. It has a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor It comes with a memory size of 16 GB DDR4. The NVIDIA RTX 3050 is used for the graphics. It offers 512 GB of SSD storage Connectivity choices include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It has four USB ports, an HDMI port, a lock slot, and LAN (RJ45) connectors. The maximum Weight is Approx. 1.98 kg

Pros Cons Full HD Micro-Edge IPS Display No Optical Drive Energy Star Certified No Touch Support battery fast charge High Performance

4. HP OMEN Omen is HP's specialised line of gaming laptops. The 15.60-inch display on the HP Omen R Series laptop offers a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It includes 8 GB of RAM. The HP Omen has an HDD storage capacity of 512 GB. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti provides the power for the graphics. Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, Multi-Card Slot, Mic In, and RJ45 (LAN) ports are all available connectivity options. Specifications The HP Omen has a 15.60-inch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and runs Windows 10 Home. It has an R Series processor It comes with a memory size of 8 GB. The GeForce RTX 1650 by Nvidia is used for the graphics. It offers 512 GB of SSD storage Connectivity choices include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It has four USB ports, an HDMI port, a lock slot, and LAN (RJ45) connectors. The maximum Weight is Approx. 2.36 kg

Pros Cons Sleek and sophisticated appearance Average battery life Capable performance Poor webcam quality Enthralling 300 Hz panel Versatile port option

5. MSI GF75 The MSI GF75 is a great option if you're looking for a gaming laptop with a large screen. MSI has included the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor at an affordable price. It has 6 cores and can go up to 5.0 GHz if you speed it up. There is 8 GB RAM and 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for seamless performance. The memory space can be expanded up to 64 GB, which is a significant benefit. It has a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. At 120FPS, you will be able to play games. MSI GF75 is undoubtedly one of India's best gaming laptops, under 1 lakh. Specifications The MSI GF75 Thin 10SCXR-654IN Dash F15 has a 17.3-inch Full HD screen and runs Windows 10 Home. It has a Core i7 processor It comes with a memory size of 8 GB. The GeForce RTX 1650 by Nvidia is used for the graphics. The MSI GF75 offers 512 GB of SSD storage Connectivity choices include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It has four USB ports, an HDMI port, a lock slot, and LAN (RJ45) connectors. The maximum Weight is Approx. 2.2 kg

Pros Cons Thin bezel No SD card reader Well-spaced keyboard Weak battery Less noisy than most gaming laptops Lightweight

6. Lenovo Legion 5 This Lenovo laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6 cores and 12 threads, which is powerful enough to handle the most difficult tasks. This CPU features a dedicated Nvidia budget GPU, the GTX 1650, for graphics-intensive tasks such as gaming and 3D graphics processing. You can play modern games on a low-to-medium setting, and some games can even be played on the highest setting. In terms of memory and storage, this laptop features 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD for streamlined multitasking and faster app loading speeds. This laptop provides most of the necessary ports, including 4XUSB 3.2 Gen 1 and 2XUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 (Supports Display Port 1.4, 1 supports power delivery), an audio jack combo, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Lenovo Legion 5 is the best gaming laptop under 1 Lakh. It runs on Windows 10. Specifications The Lenovo Legion 5 has a 15.60-inch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and runs Windows 10 Home. It has a Ryzen 5 5600H processor It comes with a memory size of 8 GB. The GeForce RTX 1650 by Nvidia is used for the graphics. The Lenovo Legion 5 offers 512 GB of SSD storage Connectivity choices include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It has four USB ports, an HDMI port, a lock slot, and LAN (RJ45) connectors. The maximum Weight is Approx. 2.40 kg

Pros Cons Excellent screen Poor mic and speakers Very good performance User-upgradable RAM and storage Excellent hardware controls Decent value for money

7. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 Acer is the most popular laptop manufacturer due to the affordability of its products. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor powers the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics on the Acer Nitro 5. The AMD Zen 3 Core architecture (7 nm) is the base for this processor's 8 cores and 16 threads. The Ryzen 7 5800H features a base frequency of 3.2 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.4 GHz. This laptop has a large 1TB hard drive in addition to its 256 GB SSD and 16 GB dual-channel 3200 MHz memory. This laptop's 15.6-inch IPS display has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 255nits. Specifications The Acer Nitro 5 has a 15.60-inch FHD screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and runs Windows 10 Home. It has an RTX 3060 6 GB GDDR6 processor It comes with a memory size of 16 GB. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is used for the graphics. The Acer Nitro 5 offers 256 GB SSD+ 1TB HDD storage Connectivity choices include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It has four USB ports, an HDMI port, a lock slot, and LAN (RJ45) connectors. The maximum Weight is Approx. 2.40 kg

Pros Cons Competitive performance for the price Heavy and bulky case Runs surprisingly cool and quiet with demanding loads No biometrics, card-reader or USB-C video/charging Superb AMD processor Easy to open up and upgrade Fast 144 Hz IPS screen

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Price Dell G5 15 SE 69,950 ASUS TUF Dash F15 87,990 HP Pavilion Gaming 93,900 HP OMEN 74,000 MSI GF75 76,990 Lenovo Legion 5 73,990 Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 97,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dell G5 15 SE Anti-glare display with a fingerprint reader supports multitasking ASUS TUF Dash F15 A cool colour backlight seamless gaming experience 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor HP Pavilion Gaming anti-glare coating display In terms of speed, top-notch speakers deliver immersive sound HP OMEN HP Audio Boost, and B&O Play tune support a stable, efficient hybrid storage solution Customise keyboard backlighting MSI GF75 anticipate a powerful and high-quality gaming experience 1-year brand warranty battery lasts 10 hours Lenovo Legion 5 Best cooling system includes a backlit keyboard attractive and well-optimised Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 smooth gaming experience backlit keyboard Excellent laptop for online streamers

Best value for money The Lenovo Legion 5 11th Generation Intel Core i7 is the most cost-effective gaming laptop, at around ₹1 lakh. Because it provides high CPU and GPU processing capacity with AI-driven auto-detection for dynamic CPU and GPU utilisation balancing, it also includes Nahimic audio speakers for a 3D sound that significantly impacts the gaming experience. Best overall Among these seven laptops, the Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 is the finest gaming laptop for less than Rs. 1 lakh. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (with 8 cores and 16 threads) processor, 6 GB graphics, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, and 13 hours of battery life. An RGB keyboard and a powerful cooling system are available at this price. How to find the perfect gaming laptop There are several options available for gaming laptops, so it might be confusing to choose one. To ensure you choose the best gaming laptop, you should determine which features are most important to you. The price of the gaming laptop is comparable to a sponge that can absorb all of your available money. If you have a limited budget, finding the best gaming laptop may be difficult. RAM can be a deciding factor when purchasing a laptop, with higher-end gaming laptops including higher RAM capacities. The RAM decides how long your laptop will be in high-performance mode, which affects both the gaming experience and battery life. Graphics card support is a crucial consideration when selecting a gaming laptop. This is because the graphics card determines the performance of the gaming laptop.