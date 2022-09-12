Latest gaming laptops under 80,000 in 2022

Gaming laptops under ₹ 80,000 come with a slew of interesting features.

The gaming sector is developing rapidly. There are many different types of gaming laptops, but most of them have high-end processors and graphics cards, as well as a large RAM. They also tend to have larger screens than regular laptops—some even come with 4K resolutions. Finding the best gaming laptop if you're on a budget can be a tedious task. This article will cover the best ones under the price range of ₹80,000. Keep reading to learn more about the best gaming laptops under 80000 in-depth. Laptops for Gamers for Under 80,000 1. ASUS ROG Strix G17 The 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix G7 delivers cutting-edge features to provide the best gaming experience to the users. Its Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 GPU ensure that it can handle AAA titles. Additionally, with its 144 Hz refresh rate display, you'll enjoy smooth gameplay and realistic visuals at every turn. Display: 17.3 Inch Full HD Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Processor (8 Cores, 16 Threads) Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 RAM: 8 GB Hard Drive: 512 GB Operating System: Windows 10 Home Edition 17.3" Full HD IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate Intel UHD Graphics with a 630 integrated graphics card

Pros Cons Graphics card can handle any game or software Lacks a touch screen Bright and widescreen display A little too large to carry around

2. Dell G15-5515 Enjoy the whole gaming experience with the Dell G15-5515, packing a robust set of features that won't let you down. This laptop has an i5 processor and 8GB RAM that delivers smooth gaming performance. The 15.6-inch display will provide crystal clear and detailed images, information panels, and much more. Processor: AMD Hexa Core Ryzen Memory: 16 GB DDR4 RAM Hard Drive: 512 GB SSD Optical Drive: No optical drive Operating System: Single-language version of Windows 11 Home Display: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display Graphics Card: Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics with 2GB Dedicated Graphics Memory Ports: US 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 RJ-45, 1 HDMI, 1 Headphone-out, and 1 Microphone

Pros Cons Decent build quality Low screen resolution is low Good battery life No USB Type-C port Large storage space Powerful processor

3. MSI Bravo 15 The MSI Bravo 15 is an ultimate 15.6-inch gaming laptop that performs well and looks stylish and sleek. It has a beautiful FHD display and a powerful graphics card, along with an RGB keyboard that lights up. This laptop is built for gaming. It has an advanced cooling system that helps dissipate heat from all parts, ensuring that the machine runs smoothly even when playing the most heavy-duty games. It is very lightweight, so you can carry it around without any hassle. It also has an anti-glare screen, making it easier to use in bright light conditions. Processor: Quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (2.3GHz - 3.8GHz) Chipset: AMD A4DDR-212IN Chipset Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400MHz Memory Hard Drive: 512GB Solid State Drive Optical Drive: No Optical Disc Drive Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit (Standard)

Pros Cons Powerful processor It lacks a CD player It comes with an RGB keyboard Short battery life Exemplary configuration

4. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop is designed to cater to your performance-oriented gaming needs. The computer comes with one of the latest and most powerful processors, making it ideal for the best gaming experience. It also features a fast processor and large memory and disk space. Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10250U Processor, 2.30 GHz, up to 3.40 GHz with Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache RAM: 8 GB Hard Drive: 1 TB SATA hard drive (256GB SSD M.2) Graphics Card: Intel UHD Graphics 620 Display: 15.0" FHD IPS Anti-Glare LED-backlit Display (1920 x 1080) Weight: 2.4 kg

Pros Cons Good enough battery life Not the best in terms of sound quality Easy to install and uninstall programs Not durable Quick operations and powerful The touchpad isn't great Good graphics card

5. HP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC1512AX Discover the robust, gaming-inspired design of this HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop. This laptop is very thin, which makes it perfect for carrying around. Play games in the best light with its vivid IPS display. Additionally, the powerful Intel Core processor and the latest graphics can make playing your favourite games a seamless experience. Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Memory: 16 GB DDR4 2400 MHz SDRAM Storage: 1 TB SATA Hard Drive 5400 RPM, 256 GB SSD Display: 15.6" diagonal FHD IPS WLED-backlit touch screen Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Camera: HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated digital microphone (1 MP) and IR camera for Windows Hello login Network: Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 802.11b/g/n/ac (1x1) wireless WLAN+BT 4.0 Combo Card (Miracast enabled)

Pros Cons Great for gaming Short battery life Good for multitasking Issues with WiFi connection Solid build quality Beautiful and modern laptop design

6. ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop ASUS has taken good care of durability while designing this laptop. The A15 series offers users a sturdy chassis that is quite thick and heavy but provides enough protection against any fall. Enjoy gaming on the go with the lightweight and durable ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop. The slim, compact design makes it easy to take this laptop with you on the road. Processor: Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHZ Operating System: Windows 10 Home Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz IPS Gaming Panel Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Graphics Card with Max-Q Design Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Storage: 128GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD Dimensions: 14.24" x 9.45" x 0.75" Weight: 3.76 lbs

Pros Cons Good performance and gaming experience The touchpad is not very sensitive Full HDMI port for connecting to a monitor or TV Flimsy keyboard Good build quality and design Affordable price tag

7. Dell G3 3500 Gaming The G3 is great for gamers looking to upgrade their laptop gaming experience. It features unique gaming features like adjustable fans, an optional 120Hz refresh rate, red backlighting, and a sharp RGB keyboard. The design of the G3 gaming laptop is sleek and alluring, with a carbon-fibre lid and metallic chassis. CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 processor (6 cores, 12MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics RAM: 16GB DDR4-2666MHz HDD: 1TB 7200 rpm SATA hard drive or 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB 7200 rpm SATA hard drive Display: 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Great for high-graphics games Fans are too noisy during intense gaming Bright and crisp display Battery life is not that good Games can run to their maximum potential Can run multiple applications at once without any lag or freeze issues

8. HP OMEN The HP OMEN 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor offers performance beyond the ordinary. Get fast, powerful performance and built-in security features that help keep your data safe when you're on the go. It is designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience. This laptop features powerful, fast-acting CPUs and GPUs and a refined design that makes it easy to upgrade your system and improve performance over time. You can play your favourite games in ultra-high definition, explore virtual worlds and enjoy smooth gameplay for years. Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Operating System: Windows 10 Home Memory: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz SDRAM Hard Drive: 512GB M.2 SSD and 1TB SATA hard drive 5400 RPM Display: 17.3" FHD WLED-backlit IPS anti-glare micro-edge Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5

Pros Cons A fast processor which can handle multiple tasks No software updates Quick booting time Not great for video editing or other heavy-duty applications

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Price Asus ROG Strix G17 ₹ 79,990 Dell G15-5515 ₹ 75,990 MSI Bravo 15 ₹ 73,890 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ₹ 62,490 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC1512AX ₹ 75,990 ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop ₹ 74,990 Dell G3 3500 Gaming ₹ 82,077 HP OMEN ₹ 81,038

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Processor Graphic card Operating System Asus ROG Strix G17 AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Windows 10 Home Edition Dell G15-5515 AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Windows 10 Home Edition MSI Bravo 15 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U AMD Radeon RX 5500M Windows 10 Home 64-bit (Standard) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5-10250U Intel UHD Graphics 620 Windows 10 Home 64-bit (Standard) HP Pavilion Gaming 15-EC1512AX AMD Ryzen 7 2700U AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Windows 10 ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-8750H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Windows 10 Home Dell G3 3500 Gaming Intel Core i7-8700 NVIDIA1650 Ti Graphics Windows 10 Home 64-bit. HP OMEN 8th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Windows 10 Home 64bit English NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5.

Best value for money The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 10th Gen offers the most value for money. It's a good alternative for gamers who want to pay less than 80000 and receive a good deal. The laptop's Intel Core i5-8300H CPU and 8GB RAM can handle most games in medium settings. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics can run recent games at high settings. It contains a 256GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive for games and data. This laptop's 15-inch 1080p Display with Dolby Vision HDR looks fantastic even in 4K. Best overall gaming laptop The HP Pavilion Gaming is the best gaming laptop overall as it is not limited to gaming and also serves as a powerful workstation. This laptop's design is sleek and stylish, with a 15.6-inch screen. The display is stunning, bright, clear, and has a wonderful colour accuracy- perfect for gaming and entertainment. What is the best gaming laptop under ₹80,000? Here are recommendations for finding the gaming laptop suited for you: Find out what games you want to play and how much power they need. By narrowing your search, you will be able to find a good fit for your budget and requirements. Look for a laptop with at least an Intel Core i3 processor or better. You can also get one with an AMD Ryzen 5 if you don't mind spending a little extra on RAM modules from other manufacturers like Corsair or Gskill.