8 Best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers 2022

Best Amazon alexa-enabled speakers

Smart speakers are a big part of modern-day lifestyle. Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers are among the most popular ones, and there's a reason for it. With the help of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers, you can almost carry out all the household tasks. Whether you need to change the TV channel or order your favourite food, Alexa-enabled speakers make your task very easy. Having been mainly used to operate online tasks, listen to music or communicate, Amazon's Alexa is a no-brainer in today's tech-oriented smart life Amazon and other renowned brands work tirelessly to create the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers. Choosing the best one among these products can be challenging. But don't worry, we have got you covered. Go through all the details below to get the right speaker. 8 Best Amazon Alexa-enabled Speakers 1. Sonos One If you are looking for the best Alexa-enabled speakers, then hardly anyone comes near Sonos One. Even though Amazon does not manufacture it, it utilizes all the Alexa features magnificently. With support for wireless and Ethernet connection, the Sonos One does an excellent job at executing voice instructions from longer distances. Specifications: Smart Assistant : Alexa, Google Assistant

Pros Cons Top-notch sound quality The price is on the higher side Control with different commands even from a distance Not all the Alexa features work on this Work with several music sources Connects with Ethernet

2. Amazon Echo Studio The Amazon Echo Studio is an audio beast. You can enjoy high-quality music from Amazon Music through a subscription to this. This product is easily among the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers with support for pairing another Echo Studio. At an affordable price, you get the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers and a great sound system too! Specifications: Dimensions : 17.5 x 17.5 x 20.6 cm

17.5 x 17.5 x 20.6 cm Speaker : 1 x 1 inch tweeter, 3 x 2 inch mid-range speakers, 1 x 5.25 inch woofer

1 x 1 inch tweeter, 3 x 2 inch mid-range speakers, 1 x 5.25 inch woofer Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute Power : Mains

Mains Audio out : 3.5 mm

Pros Cons Pair with other audio devices to create a hub Larger in size compared to other ones in the market Laudable sound quality 3D requires subscription Great value for money Adjusts with audio automatically

3. Amazon Echo (2020) With a lucrative round design, the Amazon Echo provides an outstanding balance between style and functionality. It is one of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers featuring a Zigbee hub. Soundwise, it does an excellent job too. However, even at maximum volumes, it might feel a bit soft. Specifications: Smart assistants : Alexa

Alexa Dimensions : 14.4 x 14.4 x 13.3 cm

14.4 x 14.4 x 13.3 cm Speaker : 1 x 3 inch woofer, 2 x 0.8 inch tweeter

1 x 3 inch woofer, 2 x 0.8 inch tweeter Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute Power : Mains

Mains Ports : 3.5 mm line in/out

3.5 mm line in/out Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

Pros Cons It can be integrated with Zigbee Hub Volume is not loud enough, even at maximum Futuristic and stylish design It doesn't have a clock Easily integrated with Alexa Excellent sound quality at this price

4. Amazon Echo Dot (2020) People keen on getting the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers but on a tight budget should go for Amazon Echo Dot (2020). This intelligent speaker provides good sound quality with almost all the Alexa features. Although, there isn't any Zigme hub inside this one. Specifications: Smart assistants : Alexa

Alexa Dimensions : 10 x 10 x 8.9 cm

10 x 10 x 8.9 cm Speaker : 1 x 1.6 inch speaker

1 x 1.6 inch speaker Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute Power : Mains

Mains Ports : 3.5 mm line in/out

3.5 mm line in/out Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Impressive design The power brick is considerably big Hassle-free setup and Alexa integration The one-way sound may feel low It has plenty of Alexa features

5. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

This speaker is undoubtedly worth trying with all the features of the Amazon Echo Dot except a digital clock on it. The spherical design, similar to the earlier product, increases the visual aspect of your home. With a reasonable price and excellent facility, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is easily one of the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakers.

Specifications: Smart assistants : Alexa

Alexa Dimensions : 10 x 10 x 8.9 cm

10 x 10 x 8.9 cm Speaker : 1 x 1.6 inch speaker

1 x 1.6 inch speaker Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute Power : Mains

Mains Ports : 3.5 mm stereo audio output Wireless : 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Multi-functional LED Available in a single colour Visually pleasing build In-built speaker Great sound at this price

6. Amazon Echo Show 10 If you want to see your voice command in visual form, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is probably the best Amazon Alexa-enabled speakerin the market. It boasts a 13 MP camera to assist you in video calls. The digital screen rotates by keeping you in the centre while walking around a room. Specifications: Dimensions : 25.1 x 23 x 17.2 cm

25.1 x 23 x 17.2 cm Speakers : 2 x 1-inch tweeters, 1 x 3-inch woofer

2 x 1-inch tweeters, 1 x 3-inch woofer Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute Power : Mains

Mains Screen size : 10.1-inch

10.1-inch Resolution : 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Camera : 13 MP

13 MP Audio out : Bluetooth, 3.5 mm audio

Pros Cons Handy rotating display The price is on the higher side A good quality in-built camera Speaker may feel too bassy Integrated smart home hub

7. Sonos Roam One of the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers you can use outside is the Sonos Roam. It features a rechargeable battery lasting for at least 10 hours. The sound quality on this is bass-heavy. But, the visual design will surely impress you.

Specifications: Dimensions : 16.8 x 6.2 x 6 cm

16.8 x 6.2 x 6 cm Speaker : 2 x Class-H digital amplifiers, 1 x tweeter, 1 x mid-woofer

2 x Class-H digital amplifiers, 1 x tweeter, 1 x mid-woofer Physical buttons : Volume up/down, previous/next track, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, previous/next track, play/pause, microphone mute Power : A rechargeable battery that lasts 10 hours

Pros Cons Convenient to use intelligent features Not usable for phone calls Portable due to the small size Complex setup method Strong audio performance

8. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) An affordable and one of the best Amazon Alexa enabled speakers,the Amazon Echo Show 5 is for those looking for a smart speaker with a display. It has decent sound quality and dedicated camera shutter controllers.

Specifications: Dimensions : 14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3cm

14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3cm Speaker : 1 x 1.6-inch speaker

1 x 1.6-inch speaker Physical buttons : Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute

Volume up/down, play/pause, microphone mute Power : Mains

Mains Screen size : 5-inch

5-inch Resolution : 960 x 480

960 x 480 Camera : 2MP

2MP Wireless : 802.11ac (2.4 & 5GHz)

Pros Cons Compact and stylish design YouTube app not included It produces good sound, given the size It has a physical camera button

Top 3 features of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers Let's compare the top three features of the best Amazon alexa enabled speakers listed in this blog.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sonos One 2 x class-D digital amplifiers, 1 x mid-woofer, 1 x tweeter 16.15 x 12 x 12 cm Mains Amazon Echo Studio 1 x 1 inch tweeter, 3 x 2 inch mid-range speakers, 1 x 5.25 inch 17.5 x 17.5 x 20.6 cm Mains Amazon Echo (2020) 1 x 3 inch woofer, 2 x 0.8 inch tweeter 14.4 x 14.4 x 13.3 cm Mains Amazon Echo Dot (2022) 1 x 1.6-inch speaker 10 x 10 x 8.9 cm Mains Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) 1 x 1.6-inch speaker 10 x 10 x 8.9 cm Mains Amazon Echo Show 10 2 x 1-inch tweeters, 1 x 3-inch woofer 25.1 x 23 x 17.2 cm Mains Sonos Roam 2 x Class-H digital amplifiers, 1 x tweeter, 1 x mid-woofer 16.8 x 6.2 x 6 cm Rechargeable battery that lasts 10 hours Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) 1 x 1.6-inch speaker 14.8 x 8.6 x 7.3cm Mains