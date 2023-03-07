8 best HP Chromebooks for boosting productivity By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Discover the best HP Chromebooks to streamline workflow and increase productivity. Explore our top picks and make a smart investment in your technology today.

HP Chromebooks are an ideal option for students, freelancers or professionals alike.

Are you searching for a laptop to help you meet your productivity needs and increase your workflow efficiency? Look no further as we bring you the top 8 best HP Chromebooks available today. Whether you're a student, freelancer, or professional, these Chromebooks offer a range of features that cater to different needs and preferences. So, if you're looking to buy a new laptop and are considering an HP Chromebook, you've come to the right place. Product list 1. HP Chromebook 11a The HP Chromebook 11a is a compact laptop with a MediaTek MT8183 Processor and an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, and it runs on Chrome OS. This laptop is designed for those who need a reliable and lightweight device for their daily computing needs. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cm; 1.07 kilograms Storage: 64GB eMMC storage Screen size: 11.6-inches

Pros Cons It has a lightweight and compact design. You get limited storage capacity. The device offers a touchscreen display Optical drive not available. It is designed with an anti-glare screen.

2. HP Chromebook X360 The HP Chromebook X360 is a 2-in-1 laptop with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a 14-inch Micro-Edge touchscreen display and runs on Chrome OS. This laptop is designed for those who want a versatile device for their daily computing needs. The HP Chromebook X360 is also convertible, making it the perfect device for on-the-go individuals. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 32.6 x 22 x 1.8 cm; 1.49 kilograms Storage: 64GB eMMC storage Screen Size: 14-inches

Pros Cons The laptop has a 2-in-1 design for versatility. The screen quality is average. The device is foldable and convertible according to requirements.

3. HP Chromebook 14a The HP Chromebook 14a is a laptop that features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, and runs on Chrome OS. This laptop is perfect for those who require a robust device for their daily computing needs. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 32.5 x 21.8 x 1.8 cm; 1.46 kilograms Storage: 64GB eMMC storage Screen size: 14-inches

Pros Cons It has dual speakers for enhanced audio quality. It has poor battery performance. The screen has an FHD micro-edge display with Anti-glare technology. The device is affordable.

4. HP Chromebook Kompanio 500 The HP Chromebook Kompanio 500 is a laptop that features a MediaTek processor, an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare touchscreen display, and runs on Chrome OS. It has 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC storage. This strong Chromebook is perfect for all-day work and play! Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 28.5 x 19.3 x 1.7 cm; 1.05 kilograms Storage: 64GB eMMC storage Screen size: 11.6-inches

Pros Cons It has strong battery support. There is only one USB port. It comes with the Google Classroom feature.

5. HPx2 11 Detachable Keyboard & Wireless Wi-Fi Tablet PC The HPx2 11 is a versatile tablet PC with a detachable keyboard, and a rechargeable USI Certified pen. With an 11-inch (30 cm) screen size and a sleek silver finish, this tablet is designed for both works and play. It is powered by the Qualcomm processor and comes with 8 GB LPDDR4x-2133 SDRAM and 128 GB storage, providing smooth and efficient performance. The tablet also features wireless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 25.3 x 17.7 x 0.8 cm; 560 grams Storage: 128 GB Screen Size: 11-inches

Pros Cons It comes in a versatile 2-in-1 design with a detachable keyboard. It has a limited battery life. It has a rechargeable USI Certified pen for added convenience. There is no option for expandable storage.

6. HP Chromebook 14A G5, AMD A4 14-inch HD The HP Chromebook 14A G5 is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday use. It has an AMD A4 processor and 4GB of RAM, performing basic tasks well. The laptop features a 14-inch anti-glare HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768. It runs on Chrome OS and comes with 32GB of eMMC storage. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: ‎33.7 x 22.6 x 1.8 cm; 1.57 kilograms Storage: 32GB eMMC storage Screen size: 14-inches

Pros Cons The device is lightweight and portable The HD display resolution is average. It delivers powerful performance with an AMD A4 processor.

7. HP Chromebook x360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 HP Chromebook x360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch (35.6 cms) Full HD IPS Micro-Edge touchscreen display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The computer is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, providing smooth performance and fast computing. With a 360-degree hinge design, you can effortlessly switch between laptop, and tablet mode for ultimate versatility. This HP Chromebook x360 is perfect for professionals, students, and anyone who wants a powerful and easy-to-use laptop. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 32.2 x 20.6 x 1.8 cm; 1.52 kilograms Storage: 128GB eMMC storage Screen Size: 14-inches

Pros Cons The user interface is smooth and lag-free. It has limited storage capacity. It comes with Corning Gorilla glass touchscreen display for better protection

8. HP Chromebook x360 14a, Intel Celeron N4000 14-inch (35.6 cm) Micro-Edge Touchscreen The HP Chromebook 14a is a sleek and powerful laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an Intel Celeron N4000 processor that provides fast and smooth performance for your everyday tasks. This laptop offers ample storage for your files and applications, making it a perfect choice when you want a simplistic yet powerful device. Also, Chrome OS provides a fast, secure, and user-friendly computing experience. Specifications Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 21.97 x 32.56 x 1.83 cm; 1.5 kilograms Storage: 32GB eMMC storage Screen size: 14-inches

Pros Cons You get fast, smooth, and lag-free performance. It does not support demanding applications. Micro-Edge touchscreen display for an immersive viewing experience

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Chromebook 11a The screen is made with anti-glare technology. The brand offers a touchscreen display. The design is compact and portable. HP Chromebook X360 The device is convertible and foldable It has a micro-edge display. You get a good storage facility. HP Chromebook 14a The laptop has quality speakers. It has an anti-glare screen. You get two SuperSpeed USB ports. HP Chromebook Kompanio 500 You get good storage. The device is incorporated with a MediaTek processor. It has a 720p HD wide camera. HPx2 11 Detachable Keyboard & Wireless Wi-Fi Tablet PC It comes with a Detachable keyboard system. You get a smart touch pen. You get the feature of a 4G LTE network. HP Chromebook 14A G5 The device is lightweight. It is designed with an AMD A4 processor. a You get a webcam and a backlit feature HP Chromebook x360 The screen has Corning Gorilla glass protection. The laptop is foldable. The user interface is smooth. HP Chromebook x360 14a It gives you proper storage It has good battery performance. The device offers a warranty guarantee.

Best value for money The HP Chromebook 11a-na0006MU is an excellent choice for those looking for the best value for money. It offers a high-quality touchscreen display and fast performance at an affordable price. The device also has a long battery life, making it an excellent option for always on the go. Best overall product The HP Chromebook x360 is a great choice for those who are looking for the best features in the category. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge, allowing users to easily switch between laptop, tablet, and tent mode. The device also features an impressive battery life and fast performance, making it a great choice for both personal and professional use. Finding the Perfect HP chromebook When choosing an HP Chromebook, it is essential to consider your needs and preferences. Some key factors include the display size, performance, battery life, and connectivity options. It is also necessary to consider the form factor, as this can affect the device's overall experience. Additionally, read reviews and compare prices to ensure you get the best product for your budget.

