8 best solar power banks of 2023: Now, power up anywhere

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power source for our devices is essential. Whether you are a busy professional or an adventurous traveller, staying connected to your smartphone, tablet, or other electronic devices is crucial. That's where solar power banks come in. A solar power bank is a portable device that can be charged by the sun's energy and used to charge other devices on the go. This article will introduce you to the top 8 solar power banks to buy in 2023. Our selection is based on several criteria: battery capacity, charging speed, durability, and price. So, we've got you covered whether you're heading on a camping trip, going on a road trip, or just needing a reliable backup power source. Let's explore the best solar power banks of 2023.
1. Oukafen 20000mAh Solar Charger
The Oukafen Power bank with solar Charger is a highly efficient and reliable portable power bank designed to charge your electronic devices on the go. With a battery capacity of 20000mAh, this power bank can charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices multiple times. Its dual USB ports can charge two devices simultaneously, making it ideal for sharing with friends and family. The built-in flashlight also makes it useful in emergency situations. It is also a waterproof solar power bank, perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and beach trips.
Specifications:
Battery capacity: 20000mAh
Solar panel: 1.5W
Dual USB Ports
Built-in flashlight
Waterproof solar power bank
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously
|Comparatively heavy and bulky
|High battery capacity of 20000mAh, Efficient solar panel for recharging on the go
2. Kepswin Solar Charger
The Kepswin Solar Charger is a highly durable and efficient portable power bank that can keep your electronic devices charged while on the go. With a massive battery capacity of 20000mAh, this power bank can charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices multiple times. The dual USB ports charge two devices simultaneously, making it perfect for sharing with friends and family. The built-in LED flashlight is handy in emergency situations, and the waterproof design makes it ideal for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and beach trips.
Specifications:
Battery capacity: 20000mAh
Solar panel: 1.2W
Dual USB Ports
LED flashlight solar power bank
Waterproof solar power bank
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously
|Output charging speeds are not as fast as some other models
|Built-in LED flashlight for emergency situations
|Comparatively heavier than some other models
|Waterproof design makes it ideal for outdoor activities
3. Qi Wireless charging solar power bank
The Qi is a10000mah solar power bank that can charge your smartphone, tablet, or other devices multiple times. It comes equipped with dual USB ports and a Type-C input port for faster charging of your devices. Additionally, it has a wireless charging feature compatible with Qi-enabled devices, allowing you to charge your devices wirelessly. The built-in dual flashlight and compass are handy in emergency situations.
Specifications:
Battery capacity: 10000mAh
Solar panel: 1.5W
Dual USB Ports
Qi Wireless Charger
Dual Flashlight and Compass
|Pros
|Cons
|High battery capacity of 10000mAh, Built-in dual flashlight and compass for emergency situations
|Wireless charging is not as fast as cable charging
|Qi Wireless charging capability for compatible devices
4. ELECTROPRIME Solar Power Bank
The ELECTROPRIME Portable Solar Charger is a compact and durable power bank that can keep your devices charged on the go. This 10000mah solar power bank can charge your smartphone or tablet multiple times. The dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices. This power bank is designed with a sleek silver finish and a sturdy build, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures.
Specifications:
Battery capacity: 10000mAh
Solar panel: 1.5W
Dual USB Ports
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight design
|No built-in flashlight or compass
|Sleek and stylish silver finish
5. FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank
The FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank designed for outdoor enthusiasts. With a massive battery capacity of 25,000mAh, it can charge your devices multiple times, making it perfect for long or extended camping trips. The power bank features four high-efficiency solar panels that provide an alternative charging option for those who love to spend time in the great outdoors. The dual 2.1A USB ports allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. The power bank is designed with a waterproof and durable casing, making it perfect for any weather condition.
Specifications:
Battery capacity: 25,000mAh
Solar panel: 4x 1.2W
Dual USB Ports
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive battery capacity of 25,000mAh
|Comparatively heavier and bulkier than some other models
|Four high-efficiency solar panels for outdoor charging, Waterproof and durable casing
6. Oukafen 30000mAh Solar Power Bank
The Oukafen 30000mAh Solar power bank is a high-capacity, waterproof, dustproof power bank with an LED flashlight. Equipped with four efficient solar panels, it can be fully charged in 6-8 hours of direct sunlight. The power bank has a large 30,000mAh battery capacity and two USB outputs, making it ideal for extended outdoor activities, camping trips, and emergencies. It also has a micro-USB input for charging multiple devices simultaneously.
Specifications:
Battery Capacity: 30,000mAh
Solar Panel: 1.2W
Dual USB Ports
Waterproof and Dustproof
|Pros
|Cons
|Large battery capacity of 30,000mAh
|Longer charging time due to high battery capacity
|Waterproof and dustproof design for durability in harsh weather conditions
7. Swisha Turbo Charging Power Bank
The Swisha Turbo Charging Power bank with solar is a high-speed solar power bank with a 10,000mAh battery capacity, making it a great option for charging devices on the go. Its 22.5W output allows quick charging, and the built-in strong flashlight is ideal for outdoor activities. It is lightweight, compact, and compatible with various devices, making it a reliable choice for those who need a fast-charging power bank for their outdoor adventures.
Specifications:
Battery Capacity: 10000mAh
Output: 22.5W
Compatibility: iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and more
Strong flashlight
Weight: 320 g
|Pros
|Cons
|High-speed charging with 22.5W output
|The battery capacity may not be sufficient for extended outdoor activities
|Compatible with various devices, Strong flashlight for outdoor activities
8. MHT Solar Power Bank
The MHT 20000mah solar power bank is an excellent portable charging device ideal for outdoor activities, camping, and emergencies. It has a massive 20,000mAh battery capacity, which can charge multiple devices multiple times. The LED flashlight can be used as an emergency or torchlight. The power bank is also compatible with a wide range of devices.
Specifications:
Battery capacity: 20,000mAh
Solar panel: 1.5W
LED flash light solar power bank
Compatibility: iPhone, iPad, Samsung, and other smartphones and tablets
|Pros
|Cons
|Two USB outputs for charging multiple devices
|No battery level indicator
|Compatible with a wide range of devices, LED flashlight for emergencies
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Capacity
|LED flashlight
|Wireless charging solar power bank
|Oukafen 20000mAh Solar Charger
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Not available
|Kepswin Solar Charger
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Not available
|Qi Wireless charging solar power bank
|10000mAh
|Yes
|Wireless charging available
|ELECTROPRIME Solar power bank
|10000mAh
|No
|Not available
|FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank
|25000mAh
|In SOS mode
|Not available
|Oukafen 30000mAh Solar power bank
|30000mAh
|Yes
|Not available
|Swisha Turbo Charging Power Bank
|10000mAh
|Yes
|Not available
|MHT Solar power bank
|20000mAh
|Yes
|Not available
Best value for money
The Oukafen 20000mAh Solar Charger offers great value for its price. With a 20000mAh battery capacity, dual USB output ports, and a solar panel, it provides reliable and fast charging for multiple devices. The charger is also waterproof and has a built-in flashlight, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With its durable design and affordable price, this power bank is an excellent value for those who need a reliable and versatile charging solution.
Best overall product
The FEELLE Lithium Polymer Power Bank is the best overall product in the solar power bank category. With a massive 25000mAh battery capacity, three USB output ports, and a built-in LED flashlight, it provides fast and reliable charging for multiple devices. The power bank is also waterproof and shockproof, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The unique feature of this power bank is that it can be charged via solar power or USB, making it a versatile and dependable charging solution for any situation.
How to choose the perfect solar power bank
When choosing a solar power bank, it is essential to consider the battery capacity, charging speed, and durability. A high battery capacity will ensure that your devices can be charged multiple times before recharging. Fast charging is also important to ensure that your devices are charged quickly, especially when time is a concern. The durability of the power bank is also crucial, particularly if you will be using it outdoors. It is also important to consider the price, as some models may offer more features for the same price. Based on these factors, finding the perfect solar power bank will be easier.
|Product
|Price
|Oukafen Solar Charger Portable Solar Power Bank for Cell Phone Waterproof External Backup Battery Power Pack Charger Built-in Dual USB/Flashlight
|₹ 6,843
|Kepswin Solar Charger 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Portable Solar Waterproof External Backup Battery Power Bank Charger with 2 USB/LED Flashlights
|₹ 5,715
|Solar Charger Power Bank, Qi Wireless Charger 10,000mAh External Battery Pack Type C Input Port Dual Flashlight, Compass, Solar Panel Charging (Dark Green)
|₹ 7,746
|ELECTROPRIME 10000mAh Portable Solar Charger Dual USB Battery Power Bank Silver
|₹ 1,690
|FEELLE 25000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank HI-S025 with 4 Solar Panels Outdoor Waterproof Solar Phone Chargers with Dual 2.1A USB Ports, Black
|Solar Charger 30000mAh, Portable Solar Power Bank External USB Battery Pack with LED Flashlight, Waterproof Solar Phone Charger for Outdoor Camping Travel, Compatible with Cell Phones and Tablet
|₹ 8,874
|SWISHA TURBO CHARGING POWER BANK, 22.5W Hyper Speed Solar Power Bank 10000mAh With Strong Flashlight, External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, ext
|₹ 2,550
|MHT 20000mAh Solar Power Bank Fast Charger USB LED Charger Case for Phone Black
|₹ 1,285
The average price of a solar power bank in India ranges from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000 depending on the brand, battery capacity, and features.
When buying a solar power bank, you should look for features such as high battery capacity, multiple charging ports, fast charging, waterproof and dustproof design, LED flashlight, and compatibility with various devices.
The battery capacity of a typical solar power bank in India ranges from 10,000mAh to 30,000mAh, with higher-capacity power banks costing more.
Yes, solar power banks are effective in charging devices, especially in outdoor environments where there is no access to electricity. However, the charging speed depends on the amount of sunlight available and the power bank's capacity.
Some of the newest releases in India's solar power bank category include the MHT 20000mah solar power bank, the Oukafen 30000mAh Solar power bank, and the Kepswin Solar Charger, which offer high battery capacity, fast charging, and compatibility with various devices.