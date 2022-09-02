Story Saved
A look at best VIVO mobile phones under 25,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 22:00 IST
This blog provides you with the latest smartphones by VIVO that come with excellent specifications and efficient prices under 25,000. These phones are perfect for your day-to-day activities like calls, messages, browsing, entertainment, gaming and more.

Vivo mobile phones under 25,000: These phones rank high on performance and are affordable too.

Smartphones are getting more advanced with each passing day and choosing the best among them can be a tedious task. The post-pandemic world increased the dependence on smartphones and brands like Vivo is ruling the mid-segment range with their affordable and high-quality phones, loaded with upgraded features. This blog lists the best mobile phones under 25000 in India to meet all your requirement.

Check out the top 10 picks here

1. VIVO V15 PRO

The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM features a 6.39-inch bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a density of 403 PPI. Super AMOLED displays provide an immersive viewing experience without boundaries or interruptions. Added style and enhanced visuals with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Visually, the smartphone has 8MP and 5MP resolutions along with a 48MP Main Rear camera. It also has a 32MP front camera. Both cameras click great images with vivid colour saturation and rich details.

Specifications

6.39 inches (16.23 cm)403 PPI, Super AMOLED

3700 mAh

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano

Fast Charging

Micro-USB Port

Snapdragon 675

8 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

ProsCons
48 MP CameraBuilt Quality not durable
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675No USB Type-C
In-Display Fingerprint ScannerFunTouch OS is cluttered
cellpic
Vivo V15 Pro (Topaz Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off 25,000 29,000
Buy now

2. VIVO Y75

The Vivo Y75 5G has a screen size of 6.58 inches and weighs around 189 g. The phone runs Android v12 and has a decent resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Dimensions are 161.24mm x 74.37mm x 8.25mm.

In terms of cameras, this model has a 50 MP (f/1.79) + 2 MP (f/2.4 bokeh) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 16 MP (f/2) front camera with screen flash. Other camera features include Portrait, Night, Video, 64MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, DOC, Fun Video, Jovi Vision, and more.

Specifications

Android 12

6.58 inches Display

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

16 MP Front Camera with Screen Flash

50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery

ProsCons
Good Battery LifeCamera Shots not accurate
Efficient ProcessorBezzles
Expandable RAMOcta Core could have been better
cellpic
Vivo Y75 5G (Glowing Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off 21,990 25,990
Buy now

3. VIVO V23e

The Vivo V23e 5G has a screen diagonal of 6.44 inches and weighs around 172 g. The phone runs Android v12 and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Dimensions are 160.87mm x 74.28mm x 7.32mm.

In terms of cameras, this model features a 50 MP (f/1.8 main) + 8 MP (f/2.2 wide angle) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 44 MP (f/2.4) front camera. . Camera option comes with several features including Eye AF, Night, Ultra Wide mode, High-Resolution Live Photo, AR Stickers, Dual View Video, Dual View Video, Double Exposure and many more.

Specifications

6.44 inches Display

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

44 MP Front Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Primary Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4050 mAh Battery

Ultra-Wide Camera

ProsCons
Efficient ProcessorInefficient Battery
Great Front CameraDepth Camera not good
Value for Money 
cellpic
Vivo V23e 5G (128, 8GB Sunshine Gold, New)
17% off 24,100 28,990
Buy now

4. VIVO V21

If you can't resist taking selfies and carry an immense love for a good camera, then Vivo V21 should be your next buy. This slim phone features a 44 MP front-facing camera that allows users to capture brilliant photos even in low light. This phone comes in two variant of 128GB and 256GB and is based on Android 11. Vivo V21 is also available in classic white and blue as well as vibrant sunset golden colour.

Specifications

6.44 inches Display

Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

64MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera

44MP Selfie Camera

Huge 4000mAh Battery

GeoTagging

ProsCons
Super AMOLED DisplayBloated OS
Fast-charging supportPoor processor for heavy usage
Good battery lifeSo-so rear cameras
cellpic
VIVO V21 5G (Neon Spark, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
18% off 26,949 32,990
Buy now

5. VIVO V19

Vivo V19 runs on Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 and supports Adreno GPU 616. This model comes in variants with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB, and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, users can enjoy a lag-free and detailed viewing experience on the Super AMOLED HDR10 display with 409 PPI density.

Specifications

Android 11

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400) Display

(48 + 8 + 8 + 2 + 2)MP primary camera

32MP Front camera

8 GB RAM

256 GB Storage

Super AMOLED HDR10 Display

Fast Charging

ProsCons
Good Camera QualityObsolete OS
Immense StorageOverpriced
Super AMOLED Display 
cellpic
Vivo V19 Mystic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
10% off 22,500 25,000
Buy now

6. VIVO V21e

After launching Vivo V21 series, Vivo came up with another V21e series promising well-built specs, lighter body and fast charging feature. The phone features 64 MP +8 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera for selfie lovers. Currently, it is available in 8GB/128 and 256GB model in Dark pearl and sunset Jazz color

Specifications

6.44 inches AMOLED Display

Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

32 MP Front Camera

64 MP Primary Camera + 8 MP with LED Flash

4000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Sleek DesignObsolete Processor
Vivid DisplaySoftware needs improvement
Good Camera 
cellpic
Vivo V21e 5G (Sunset Jazz, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
19% off 22,639 27,990
Buy now

7. VIVO Y33T

Technology has evolved, and so have smartphones. To keep up with the latest craze in virtual reality and social media built into the smartphone ecosystem, Vivo introduces its latest model, the Vivo Y33T. This smartphone product is available starting at INR 18,000. In terms of cameras, this model features a 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP (f/2.4) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 16 MP (f/2.0) front camera. Other camera features include Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, Document, and more.

Specifications

6.58 inches Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

16 MP Front Camera

50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP

5000 mAh massive battery life

Super Slow-Motion

ProsCons
Expandable RAMNo NFC
AffordableLacks 5G Connectivity
Multi turbo 5.0 
cellpic
Vivo Y33T (Starry Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 17,990 22,990
Buy now

8. VIVO V11

The Vivo V11 has a screen diagonal of 6.3 inches and weighs about 163.7g. The phone runs on Android OS v8.1 (Oreo) and has a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Dimensions are 155.9mm x 75.6mm x 8.1mm. In terms of cameras, this model features a 16 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) dual rear camera with LED flash and a 25 MP (f/2.0) front camera. Other camera features are HDR, panorama and portrait. The Vivo V11 is powered by the Mediatek Helio P60 processor with an octa-core (Quad 2 GHz CPU and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

Specifications

Android 8

6.3 inches Display

Mediatek Helio P60 Processor

6 GB RAM

64 GB Storage

25 MP Front Camera

16 MP Primary Camera + 5 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash

Non-removable Li-Ion 3315 mAh

ProsCons
Super AMOLED screenNot sleek style
Good BatteryFingerprint not accurate
Fast-Charging 
cellpic
Vivo V11 (Starry Night Black)
24,990
Buy now

9. VIVO Y21T

The Vivo Y21T has a screen diagonal of 6.51 inches and weighs about 182g. The phone runs on Android v11 and has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Dimensions are 164.26mm x 76.08mm x 8mm. In terms of cameras, this model has a 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP + 2 MP (f/2.4 macro) rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP (f/1.8) front camera. Other camera features include Portrait, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, and Document.

Specifications

6.51 inches Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

8 MP Front Camera

50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery

Face Unlock

ProsCons
Immense DisplayOver Priced
Great StorageLow RAM
Face UnlockFront camera quality not good
cellpic
Vivo Y21T (PearlWhite, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 15,499 19,990
Buy now

10. VIVO Y73

The Vivo Y73 is a mid-range smartphone that can appeal to a large audience. Powered by the MTK Helio G95 processor, it features an adjustable 64MP triple camera for crisp shots. A high-capacity 4000mAh battery ensures long battery life for the handset. It also has dynamically expandable RAM (8GB + 4GB) and 128GB of ample storage.

The FHD+ AMOLED display also provides an immersive visual experience. The Vivo Y73 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, featuring octa-core CPUs (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 and 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G76 GPU.

Specifications

6.44 inches Display

MediaTek Helio G95 Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage

64 MP Primary Camera

16 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Expandable RAM

ProsCons
Good Battery LifeCamera Shots not accurate
Efficient ProcessorBezzles
Expandable RAMOcta Core could have been better
cellpic
Vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off 19,989 24,990
Buy now

Price of VIVO mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo V15 Pro 25,000
Vivo Y75 21,990
Vivo Y73 19,989
Vivo V23e 24, 400
Vivo V21 14,990
Vivo V19 22,500
Vivo V21e 22,979
Vivo Y33T 17,990
Vivo V11 24,990
VIVO Y21T 15,490

Best three features of VIVO phones under 25000

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
VIVO V15 PROSnapdragon 6758 GB RAM256 GB ROM
VIVO Y755000 mAh Battery6.58 inches DisplayAndroid 12
VIVO Y7364 MP Primary CameraExpandable RAM8 GB RAM
VIVO V23eUltra-Wide Camera4050 mAh Battery6.44 inches Display
VIVO V218GB RAM128 GB StorageGeoTagging
VIVO V198GB RAM6.44 inch Display256 GB Storage
VIVO V21e8GB RAM128 GB Storage32 MP Front Camera
VIVO Y33TSuper Slow-Motion6.58 inches Display8 GB RAM
VIVO V116GB RAM6.3 inches Display64 GB Storage
VIVO Y21T6.51 inches Display4 GB RAM128 GB Storage

Best value for money

The best value for money VIVO Phone under 25,000 would be VIVO V19, which is priced at 22,500. This value-for-money phone by VIVO provides 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of Immense storage with a massive Display of 6.44 Inches. So when it comes to day-to-day use, this price-efficient phone by VIVO would be the best option for your purchase.

Best overall

The best Vivo Mobile under 25000 is the Vivo V15 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs25000. It features a 48 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP + 5 MP AI triple camera with an LED flash primary rear camera and a 32 MP pop-up front camera.

How to find the best phone for under 25,000?

To find the best mobile phone for under 25,000, the customer needs to calibrate their needs according to the specifications that the phones provide. It depends on the buyer; what purpose would such purchase serve them? If the buyer purchases a mobile phone, the requirement must be a gaming phone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

