A look at best VIVO mobile phones under 25,000

Summary:
Smartphones are getting more advanced with each passing day and choosing the best among them can be a tedious task. The post-pandemic world increased the dependence on smartphones and brands like Vivo is ruling the mid-segment range with their affordable and high-quality phones, loaded with upgraded features. This blog lists the best mobile phones under 25000 in India to meet all your requirement.
Check out the top 10 picks here
1. VIVO V15 PRO
The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM features a 6.39-inch bezel-less display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a density of 403 PPI. Super AMOLED displays provide an immersive viewing experience without boundaries or interruptions. Added style and enhanced visuals with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Visually, the smartphone has 8MP and 5MP resolutions along with a 48MP Main Rear camera. It also has a 32MP front camera. Both cameras click great images with vivid colour saturation and rich details.
Specifications
6.39 inches (16.23 cm)403 PPI, Super AMOLED
3700 mAh
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
Fast Charging
Micro-USB Port
Snapdragon 675
8 GB RAM
256 GB ROM
|Pros
|Cons
|48 MP Camera
|Built Quality not durable
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|No USB Type-C
|In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
|FunTouch OS is cluttered
2. VIVO Y75
The Vivo Y75 5G has a screen size of 6.58 inches and weighs around 189 g. The phone runs Android v12 and has a decent resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Dimensions are 161.24mm x 74.37mm x 8.25mm.
In terms of cameras, this model has a 50 MP (f/1.79) + 2 MP (f/2.4 bokeh) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 16 MP (f/2) front camera with screen flash. Other camera features include Portrait, Night, Video, 64MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, DOC, Fun Video, Jovi Vision, and more.
Specifications
Android 12
6.58 inches Display
MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
16 MP Front Camera with Screen Flash
50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Battery Life
|Camera Shots not accurate
|Efficient Processor
|Bezzles
|Expandable RAM
|Octa Core could have been better
3. VIVO V23e
The Vivo V23e 5G has a screen diagonal of 6.44 inches and weighs around 172 g. The phone runs Android v12 and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Dimensions are 160.87mm x 74.28mm x 7.32mm.
In terms of cameras, this model features a 50 MP (f/1.8 main) + 8 MP (f/2.2 wide angle) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 44 MP (f/2.4) front camera. . Camera option comes with several features including Eye AF, Night, Ultra Wide mode, High-Resolution Live Photo, AR Stickers, Dual View Video, Dual View Video, Double Exposure and many more.
Specifications
6.44 inches Display
MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
44 MP Front Camera
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Primary Camera
Non-removable Li-Po 4050 mAh Battery
Ultra-Wide Camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient Processor
|Inefficient Battery
|Great Front Camera
|Depth Camera not good
|Value for Money
4. VIVO V21
If you can't resist taking selfies and carry an immense love for a good camera, then Vivo V21 should be your next buy. This slim phone features a 44 MP front-facing camera that allows users to capture brilliant photos even in low light. This phone comes in two variant of 128GB and 256GB and is based on Android 11. Vivo V21 is also available in classic white and blue as well as vibrant sunset golden colour.
Specifications
6.44 inches Display
Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
64MP+8MP+2MP Rear Camera
44MP Selfie Camera
Huge 4000mAh Battery
GeoTagging
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED Display
|Bloated OS
|Fast-charging support
|Poor processor for heavy usage
|Good battery life
|So-so rear cameras
5. VIVO V19
Vivo V19 runs on Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 and supports Adreno GPU 616. This model comes in variants with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB, and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition, users can enjoy a lag-free and detailed viewing experience on the Super AMOLED HDR10 display with 409 PPI density.
Specifications
Android 11
6.44-inch (1080 x 2400) Display
(48 + 8 + 8 + 2 + 2)MP primary camera
32MP Front camera
8 GB RAM
256 GB Storage
Super AMOLED HDR10 Display
Fast Charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Camera Quality
|Obsolete OS
|Immense Storage
|Overpriced
|Super AMOLED Display
6. VIVO V21e
After launching Vivo V21 series, Vivo came up with another V21e series promising well-built specs, lighter body and fast charging feature. The phone features 64 MP +8 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera for selfie lovers. Currently, it is available in 8GB/128 and 256GB model in Dark pearl and sunset Jazz color
Specifications
6.44 inches AMOLED Display
Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
32 MP Front Camera
64 MP Primary Camera + 8 MP with LED Flash
4000 mAh battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek Design
|Obsolete Processor
|Vivid Display
|Software needs improvement
|Good Camera
7. VIVO Y33T
Technology has evolved, and so have smartphones. To keep up with the latest craze in virtual reality and social media built into the smartphone ecosystem, Vivo introduces its latest model, the Vivo Y33T. This smartphone product is available starting at INR 18,000. In terms of cameras, this model features a 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP (f/2.4) + 2 MP (f/2.4) rear camera and a 16 MP (f/2.0) front camera. Other camera features include Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, Document, and more.
Specifications
6.58 inches Display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
16 MP Front Camera
50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh massive battery life
Super Slow-Motion
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable RAM
|No NFC
|Affordable
|Lacks 5G Connectivity
|Multi turbo 5.0
8. VIVO V11
The Vivo V11 has a screen diagonal of 6.3 inches and weighs about 163.7g. The phone runs on Android OS v8.1 (Oreo) and has a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Dimensions are 155.9mm x 75.6mm x 8.1mm. In terms of cameras, this model features a 16 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) dual rear camera with LED flash and a 25 MP (f/2.0) front camera. Other camera features are HDR, panorama and portrait. The Vivo V11 is powered by the Mediatek Helio P60 processor with an octa-core (Quad 2 GHz CPU and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.
Specifications
Android 8
6.3 inches Display
Mediatek Helio P60 Processor
6 GB RAM
64 GB Storage
25 MP Front Camera
16 MP Primary Camera + 5 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash
Non-removable Li-Ion 3315 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED screen
|Not sleek style
|Good Battery
|Fingerprint not accurate
|Fast-Charging
9. VIVO Y21T
The Vivo Y21T has a screen diagonal of 6.51 inches and weighs about 182g. The phone runs on Android v11 and has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Dimensions are 164.26mm x 76.08mm x 8mm. In terms of cameras, this model has a 50 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP + 2 MP (f/2.4 macro) rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP (f/1.8) front camera. Other camera features include Portrait, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Pro, and Document.
Specifications
6.51 inches Display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
8 MP Front Camera
50 MP Primary Camera + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery
Face Unlock
|Pros
|Cons
|Immense Display
|Over Priced
|Great Storage
|Low RAM
|Face Unlock
|Front camera quality not good
10. VIVO Y73
The Vivo Y73 is a mid-range smartphone that can appeal to a large audience. Powered by the MTK Helio G95 processor, it features an adjustable 64MP triple camera for crisp shots. A high-capacity 4000mAh battery ensures long battery life for the handset. It also has dynamically expandable RAM (8GB + 4GB) and 128GB of ample storage.
The FHD+ AMOLED display also provides an immersive visual experience. The Vivo Y73 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, featuring octa-core CPUs (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 and 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G76 GPU.
Specifications
6.44 inches Display
MediaTek Helio G95 Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB Storage
64 MP Primary Camera
16 MP Front Camera
4000 mAh Battery
Expandable RAM
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Battery Life
|Camera Shots not accurate
|Efficient Processor
|Bezzles
|Expandable RAM
|Octa Core could have been better
|Product
|Price
|Vivo V15 Pro
|₹25,000
|Vivo Y75
|₹21,990
|Vivo Y73
|₹19,989
|Vivo V23e
|₹24, 400
|Vivo V21
|₹14,990
|Vivo V19
|₹22,500
|Vivo V21e
|₹22,979
|Vivo Y33T
|₹17,990
|Vivo V11
|₹24,990
|VIVO Y21T
|₹15,490
Best three features of VIVO phones under 25000
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|VIVO V15 PRO
|Snapdragon 675
|8 GB RAM
|256 GB ROM
|VIVO Y75
|5000 mAh Battery
|6.58 inches Display
|Android 12
|VIVO Y73
|64 MP Primary Camera
|Expandable RAM
|8 GB RAM
|VIVO V23e
|Ultra-Wide Camera
|4050 mAh Battery
|6.44 inches Display
|VIVO V21
|8GB RAM
|128 GB Storage
|GeoTagging
|VIVO V19
|8GB RAM
|6.44 inch Display
|256 GB Storage
|VIVO V21e
|8GB RAM
|128 GB Storage
|32 MP Front Camera
|VIVO Y33T
|Super Slow-Motion
|6.58 inches Display
|8 GB RAM
|VIVO V11
|6GB RAM
|6.3 inches Display
|64 GB Storage
|VIVO Y21T
|6.51 inches Display
|4 GB RAM
|128 GB Storage
Best value for money
The best value for money VIVO Phone under ₹25,000 would be VIVO V19, which is priced at ₹22,500. This value-for-money phone by VIVO provides 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of Immense storage with a massive Display of 6.44 Inches. So when it comes to day-to-day use, this price-efficient phone by VIVO would be the best option for your purchase.
Best overall
The best Vivo Mobile under ₹25000 is the Vivo V15 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs25000. It features a 48 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP + 5 MP AI triple camera with an LED flash primary rear camera and a 32 MP pop-up front camera.
How to find the best phone for under ₹25,000?
To find the best mobile phone for under ₹25,000, the customer needs to calibrate their needs according to the specifications that the phones provide. It depends on the buyer; what purpose would such purchase serve them? If the buyer purchases a mobile phone, the requirement must be a gaming phone.
