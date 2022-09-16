Amazon deals: Now you can get 6 GB RAM mobile phones at 42% off

Summary:
What function does RAM perform in your mobile phone? It’s a kind of memory that stores the apps you’ve opened on your device after turning it on. We all multitask on smartphones and by that we mean we all use multiple apps simultaneously. It is the RAM in your smartphone that lets you return to a previously used app right where you left at. So, the more RAM you have in your device, the more apps it will be able to save for quick access. Now you know how important RAM is in your smartphone. If you want to multitask efficiently, invest in a smartphone with 6 GB RAM. It is pretty decent and the good news is you can get smartphones equipped with 6 GB RAM at slashed down prices on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
This 5G Samsung smartphone runs on Android 12.0 operating system. It has a 6.6 inches display screen and stellar camera specifications. Its battery is 6000 mAh and is long-lasting and powerful. The device has 6 GB RAM that ensures its smooth and fast functioning. One can get it at 42% off. Besides, you can save a large amount of data in its 128 GB internal memory.
Redmi 10 Prime
This Redmi smartphone has a sleek design and weighs light. It has 6 GB RAM and has 128 GB internal storage memory. Its processor speed is decent, battery life is long-lasting and the display screen is 6.5 inches. It comes in three attractive colours - Phantom Black, Bifrost Blue and Astral White. Besides, it runs on Android MIUI 12.5 operating system.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
This OnePlus 5G smartphone can now be yours. It is available at a discount of 5%. Its body is sleek, design is attractive and it is also super lightweight. You can click Insta-worthy pictures on this device even in low-light conditions. The screen size is 6.59 inches and it runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and a battery of 5000 mAh.
OPPO A74 5G
This 5G OPPO smartphone has a screen size of 6.49 inches. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor and a battery of 5000 mAh. The camera specifications are decent and you can click stunning pictures in it. The internal memory storage is 128 GB which is expandable up to 256 GB. Available at 29% off, this comes in two colours - Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black. It has 6 GB RAM.
iQOO Z6 44W
This smartphone comes with decent features. It has a Snapdragon 680 processor and a FHD+ AMOLED display screen with 6.44 inches screen size. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Available at 24% off, this smartphone is available in attractive Raven Black colour. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage memory.
|Mobile phones
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|₹24,999.00
|Redmi 10 Prime
|₹16,999.00
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999.00
|OPPO A74 5G
|₹20,990.00
|iQOO Z6 44W
|₹20,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.