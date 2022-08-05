Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles

Summary:
We’ll look at seven different gaming consoles from various brands and will come to know about their specifications, features, pros, and cons, so that you can easily select a suitable console to purchase as per your budget and requirements.
1. Xbox Series S
The Xbox Series S is the most miniature and slimmest gaming console with the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital and disk-free console at an accessible price. It is powered by velocity architecture, custom SDD, integrated software, and a wireless controller.
Specifications
CPU: Custom AMD Zen 2; 8 Cores
GPU: Custom RDNA 2; 20 CUs
Memory: 10 GB GDDR6
Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD; 2 TB expansion card
Display: 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Ports: HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive price
|No disc drive
|Good AV and gaming performance
|Doesn’t support native 4K gaming
|Good SSD and CPU
2. Sony PS4 1TB
The Sony PS4 1TB Slim bundles with games such as Spider-Man, GT Sport, and Ratchet & Clank. In addition, it comes with a PlayStation Network subscription of three months. One can play games, stream, or download movies from Netflix, the PS Store, or your other entertainment services.
Specifications
CPU: 1.6 GHz Semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar
Memory: 8 GB GDDR5 + 256 DDR3
Storage: 1 TB HDD/SSD
GPU: Custom integrated into APU AMD GCN Radeon GPU
Display: Up to 1080p
Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive price
|No 4K UHD support
|Powerful hardware and storage
|HDMI, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
3. Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB gaming console comes with the Metro Saga Bundle: full-game downloads of Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus. It also has a wireless controller and supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR.
Specifications
CPU: Custom 2.3 GHz AMD 8-core APU
GPU: AMD Radeon GCN architecture
Memory: 12 GB GDDR5
Storage: 1 TB HDD
Display: 4K UHD
Ports: HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Hardware specs
|Costly
|HDMI, USB, Ethernet
|4K UHD
4. Nintendo Switch OLED model
The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a portable handheld gaming console with white Joy-Con controllers and enhanced audio through onboard speakers. It includes an adjustable stand for tablet mode and a built-in wired LAN port for TV mode.
Specifications
CPU: ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores
GPU: 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Audio: Onboard speakers
Storage: 64 GB expandable up to 2TB
Display: 7” OLED 1280x720
Connectivity: Built-in wired LAN, 2 USB Type-C; Wi-Fi
|Pros
|Cons
|Handheld, tablet, and TV mode
|Nintendo games only
|Good hardware capability
|Built-in LAN, USB, and Wi-Fi
5. Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console
The Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue is a portable and light handheld gaming console with a built-in control pad for on-the-go gaming. It is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more.
Specifications
CPU: ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores
GPU: 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores
Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4
Storage: 32 GB eMMC expandable up to 2TB
Sound: Stereo speakers
Display: 5.5-inch, 1280×720p LCD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable with a built-in control pad
|Nintendo Switch games only
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm jack
|A bit costly
|Powerful hardware
6. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console
EvoFox Game Box is a TV gaming console with a smart remote and wireless gamepad. One can play 100s of Android TV games, 1000s of mobile games, and 100s of retro games. It features a native Fox OS, multiple ports and wireless connectivity.
Specifications
CPU: Quad-Core Cortex A55
GPU: Dedicated ARM Mali G31
Memory: 4 GB DDR RAM
Storage: 32 GB expandable up to 128GB via micro SD
Performance: 4K support, Fox OS
Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 1 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack
|Pros
|Cons
|4K support
|Android TV, mobile, and retro games only
|Powerful hardware
|HDMI, USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth
7. GSH Video Game Box G5
The GSH Video Game Box G5 Gaming Console supports 20+ emulators and 5,600+ games. It comes with a professional game chip and dual joystick wireless gamepad. Up to four players can play on PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Linux platforms.
Specifications
CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A53
Memory: DDR 1GB, 8GB Flash memory
Storage: 32 GB; 64GB TF Card
Performance: 4K HD, HDMI 1080×720p, Android TV
Connectivity: TV Output HDMI, AV, Wi-Fi; USB; WAN
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, WAN
|Suitable for classic games only
|Wireless joystick gamepad
|4K HD support
|Product
|Price
|Xbox Series S
|₹34,490
|Sony PS4 1TB Slim
|Currently unavailable
|Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
|₹45,990
|Nintendo Switch OLED model With a White set
|₹32,999
|Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console
|₹16,999
|EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console
|₹9,999
|GSH Video Game Box G5
|₹5,949
Best 3 Features For You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Xbox Series S
|AMD Zen 2 - Octa Core
|10 GB DDR6 RAM; 512 GB SSD + 2 TB Expansion Card
|HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
|Sony PS4 1TB Slim
|8 Core AMD x86-64 Jaguar
|8 GB DDR 5 + 256 DDR3, 1TB HDD/SSD
|HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
|2.3 GHz AMD 8-core APU, 4K UHD
|12 GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD
|HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
|Nintendo Switch OLED model
|ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores, 7” OLED
|4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable up to 2TB
|Built-in wired LAN, 2 USB Type-C; Wi-Fi
|Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console
|ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores, 5.5-inch LCD
|4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC expandable up to 2 TB
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
|EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console
|Quad-Core Cortex A55, 4K support
|4 GB DDR RAM, 32 GB expandable up to 128 GB
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack
|GSH Video Game Box G5
|Quad-core Cortex-A53, 4K HD
|DDR 1GB, 8 GB Flash memory, 32 GB; 64 GB TF Card
|HDMI, AV, Wi-Fi; USB; WAN
Best value for money
The Xbox Series S is the smallest and slimmest gaming console with the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital and disk-free console with the best value for money deal. It is powered by velocity architecture, custom SDD, integrated software, and a wireless controller.
Best overall
The Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB is the best overall gaming console deal on Amazon Sale. It comes with the Metro Saga Bundle: full-game downloads of Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus. It also has a wireless controller and supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR.
FAQs
1. What types of gaming consoles are there?
There are mainly four types of gaming consoles:
Home consoles: To be connected to a TV or external display for gaming
Portable or handheld: They come with built-in display and game controller
Hybrid consoles: They can be used as handheld and can also be connected to a TV or other display
VR-supported consoles: They can be used with VR hardware to play games on the Home console or independently.
2. What do I need to start playing games with a gaming console?
To start playing games on a gaming console, you need an HDMI cable to connect to a display, a power cable, a controller to play games, a TV/monitor with an HDMI port, and a Wi-Fi connection to access the internet.
3. What are the components of a gaming console?
A gaming console mainly consists of: A console unit that includes a processor, motherboard, storage, etc.; TV or external display with optimal resolution; Wired or wireless game controllers; Game media such as Disc, Blu-ray, or online services; External storage such as SD card, External Hard Drive; Online services for live multiplayer gaming, and accessories such as camera, headset, VR, etc.
