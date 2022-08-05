Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles By Affiliate Desk

Summary: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now, and this article will guide you through some of the best gaming console deals and offers to choose from.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get attractive discounts on a whole range of gaming consoles.

We’ll look at seven different gaming consoles from various brands and will come to know about their specifications, features, pros, and cons, so that you can easily select a suitable console to purchase as per your budget and requirements. 1. Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is the most miniature and slimmest gaming console with the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital and disk-free console at an accessible price. It is powered by velocity architecture, custom SDD, integrated software, and a wireless controller. Specifications CPU: Custom AMD Zen 2; 8 Cores GPU: Custom RDNA 2; 20 CUs Memory: 10 GB GDDR6 Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD; 2 TB expansion card Display: 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Ports: HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Attractive price No disc drive Good AV and gaming performance Doesn’t support native 4K gaming Good SSD and CPU

2. Sony PS4 1TB The Sony PS4 1TB Slim bundles with games such as Spider-Man, GT Sport, and Ratchet & Clank. In addition, it comes with a PlayStation Network subscription of three months. One can play games, stream, or download movies from Netflix, the PS Store, or your other entertainment services. Specifications CPU: 1.6 GHz Semi-custom 8-core AMD x86-64 Jaguar Memory: 8 GB GDDR5 + 256 DDR3 Storage: 1 TB HDD/SSD GPU: Custom integrated into APU AMD GCN Radeon GPU Display: Up to 1080p Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Attractive price No 4K UHD support Powerful hardware and storage HDMI, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

3. Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB gaming console comes with the Metro Saga Bundle: full-game downloads of Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Metro Exodus. It also has a wireless controller and supports 4K UHD resolution with HDR. Specifications CPU: Custom 2.3 GHz AMD 8-core APU GPU: AMD Radeon GCN architecture Memory: 12 GB GDDR5 Storage: 1 TB HDD Display: 4K UHD Ports: HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Powerful Hardware specs Costly HDMI, USB, Ethernet 4K UHD

4. Nintendo Switch OLED model The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a portable handheld gaming console with white Joy-Con controllers and enhanced audio through onboard speakers. It includes an adjustable stand for tablet mode and a built-in wired LAN port for TV mode. Specifications CPU: ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores GPU: 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores Memory: 4 GB RAM Audio: Onboard speakers Storage: 64 GB expandable up to 2TB Display: 7” OLED 1280x720 Connectivity: Built-in wired LAN, 2 USB Type-C; Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Handheld, tablet, and TV mode Nintendo games only Good hardware capability Built-in LAN, USB, and Wi-Fi

5. Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console The Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue is a portable and light handheld gaming console with a built-in control pad for on-the-go gaming. It is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more. Specifications CPU: ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores GPU: 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4 Storage: 32 GB eMMC expandable up to 2TB Sound: Stereo speakers Display: 5.5-inch, 1280×720p LCD Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Pros Cons Portable with a built-in control pad Nintendo Switch games only Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm jack A bit costly Powerful hardware

6. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console EvoFox Game Box is a TV gaming console with a smart remote and wireless gamepad. One can play 100s of Android TV games, 1000s of mobile games, and 100s of retro games. It features a native Fox OS, multiple ports and wireless connectivity. Specifications CPU: Quad-Core Cortex A55 GPU: Dedicated ARM Mali G31 Memory: 4 GB DDR RAM Storage: 32 GB expandable up to 128GB via micro SD Performance: 4K support, Fox OS Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 1 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack

Pros Cons 4K support Android TV, mobile, and retro games only Powerful hardware HDMI, USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth

7. GSH Video Game Box G5 The GSH Video Game Box G5 Gaming Console supports 20+ emulators and 5,600+ games. It comes with a professional game chip and dual joystick wireless gamepad. Up to four players can play on PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Linux platforms. Specifications CPU: Quad-core Cortex-A53 Memory: DDR 1GB, 8GB Flash memory Storage: 32 GB; 64GB TF Card Performance: 4K HD, HDMI 1080×720p, Android TV Connectivity: TV Output HDMI, AV, Wi-Fi; USB; WAN

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, WAN Suitable for classic games only Wireless joystick gamepad 4K HD support

Price of Gaming Consoles at a glance:

Product Price Xbox Series S ₹ 34,490 Sony PS4 1TB Slim Currently unavailable Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console ₹ 45,990 Nintendo Switch OLED model With a White set ₹ 32,999 Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console ₹ 16,999 EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console ₹ 9,999 GSH Video Game Box G5 ₹ 5,949

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xbox Series S AMD Zen 2 - Octa Core 10 GB DDR6 RAM; 512 GB SSD + 2 TB Expansion Card HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Sony PS4 1TB Slim 8 Core AMD x86-64 Jaguar 8 GB DDR 5 + 256 DDR3, 1TB HDD/SSD HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console 2.3 GHz AMD 8-core APU, 4K UHD 12 GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Nintendo Switch OLED model ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores, 7” OLED 4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable up to 2TB Built-in wired LAN, 2 USB Type-C; Wi-Fi Nintendo Switch Lite-Blue Console ARM 4 Cortex-A57 cores, 5.5-inch LCD 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC expandable up to 2 TB Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm jack EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console Quad-Core Cortex A55, 4K support 4 GB DDR RAM, 32 GB expandable up to 128 GB Dual-Band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack GSH Video Game Box G5 Quad-core Cortex-A53, 4K HD DDR 1GB, 8 GB Flash memory, 32 GB; 64 GB TF Card HDMI, AV, Wi-Fi; USB; WAN