Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on mobiles under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 17:40 IST

Netizens often look for the right time to purchase a feature-packed smartphone for themselves or their family members. The Great Indian Festival by Amazon is one such opportunity where you can buy the latest smartphones at discounted rates.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

The competition in the Indian smartphone market is fierce as major players like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc., are constantly trying to upgrade their smartphone models. With new models being launched in the market every year, you might get confused while picking the best smartphones. Moreover, many users cannot upgrade their smartphones because of the price. However, you can easily buy your favorite smartphones at discounted rates from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!

Top smartphones under Rs. 20,000

Here are the top smartphones that Amazon users can buy under Rs. 20,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022:

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Have you ever imagined that one of the flagship phones, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will be available at a 22% discount? Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available at a discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. By availing of this offer, you can get a smartphone integrated with a 108MP camera within the 20k range!

Specifications:

  • Colour: Vintage Bronze, Dark Nebula, Dark Night, Glacial Blue
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Camera: Quad rear camera setup with 108MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 5MP macro mode
  • Display: 6.67 AMOLED Display
  • Battery: 5020 mAH
  • Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • Fast charger: 33W
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
Thin bezel designThe inbuilt storage option of 256GB is not available
Amazing battery backup 
Great camera setup 
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
22% off
17,999 22,999
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage)

The popular Realme Narzo 30 is offered at a 6% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Don’t think of the low discount as you can also get this excellent phone at a no-cost EMI! Additional exchange offers are also offered in this bumper sale.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Racing Silver, Racing Blue,
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) processor
  • Camera: Triple rear camera setup with 48MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera
  • Display: 6.5 Full HD display
  • Battery: 5000 mAH
  • Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • Fast charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
Super fast refresh rate of 90 HzThe camera configuration could have been better
Long Lasting battery backup 
Lightweight design  
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off
16,999 17,999
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G can be bought at a 22% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022! This phone is packed with a powerful processor specially developed for gaming enthusiasts. Its full HD display and long-lasting battery backup will provide you with hours of satisfying gaming experience!

Specifications:

  • Colour: Racing Silver, Racing Blue,
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 powerful gaming Processor
  • Camera: Triple Rear camera setup with 48MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera
  • Display: 6.5 Full HD Display
  • Battery: 5000 mAH
  • Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • Fast Charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
Ultrasmooth refresh rate of 90 HzThe camera setup is ordinary
Full HD+ resolution 
Powerful octa-core processor 
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
10% off
17,999 19,999
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50 5G Pro

Priced just under Rs. 20,000, Realme Narzo 50 5G Pro has been upgraded with the latest Android 12 OS. A powerful gaming phone, Narzo 50 Pro is also fitted with a 48MP AI triple camera setup to capture photos in great detail. You can purchase this phone at 23% discounted rates at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Dark Blue, Brown, Stardust Brown, Midnight Blue, Light Green
  • Processor: MediaTek 920
  • Camera: Triple camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP)
  • Display: Full HD+
  • Battery: 5000 maH
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128GB storage
  • Fast charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
Super AMOLED display The selfie camera could have been more powerful 
33W Dart charge 
In-display fingerprint scanner  
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium
31% off
17,999 25,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M13

Get a high-quality Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone at a 22% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It comes in two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB + 128GB ROM configurations. It runs on the latest Android 12 OS and is fitted with a 6.6-inch full HD LCD.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Dark Blue, Brown, Stardust Brown, Midnight Blue, Light Green
  • Processor: Octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor
  • Camera: Triple camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP)
  • Display: LCD infinity O
  • Battery: 6000 maH
  • Memory: 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128GB
  • Fast charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ConsPros
6000 mAH battery for long-lasting performanceThe front camera is just 8MP
Powerful OCTA core processor 
High-resolution triple camera setup 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
36% off
11,499 17,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The popular Samsung Galaxy M33 5G phone is available at a 42% whopping discount! Integrated with RAM plus slot, the internal memory of this device can be expanded up to 1TB. The latest One UI 4 OS is integrated into this phone to offer a seamless experience to the users.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Mystique Green and Emerald Brown
  • Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor
  • Camera: Quad camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP)
  • Display: LCD Full HD+
  • Battery: 6000 mAH
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128 GB
  • Fast charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
KNOX security features The front camera is just 8MP
Powerful primary camera 
Intelligent cooling technology  
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
40% off
14,999 24,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at a 24% discounted price at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. This smartphone comes with a 33W pro fast charging system, and the fast charger is included in the package. The thin bezel design and powerful camera configuration make it one of the most desirable smartphones under Rs. 20,000!

Specifications:

  • Colour: Stardust White, Matte Black, Aquamarine Blue
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core
  • Camera: Dual camera setup (50MP+8MP)
  • Display: Full HD+
  • Battery: 5000 mAH
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128 GB
  • Fast charger: Included
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
Night camera code works brilliantlyNone
RAM booster technology with 3GB of virtual memory 
Large display with 90Hz refresh rate 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
29% off
14,999 20,999
Buy now

8. Tecno POVA 5G

Though not a popular smartphone brand, Tecno POVA is a feature-packed phone offered at 47% discounted rates in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. The huge 6.9-inch display, 50 MP AI trip rear camera setup, and integrated 5G connectivity support are the few noteworthy features of this phone.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Aether Black
  • Processor: Dimensity 900 5G processor
  • Camera: 50 MP primary lens
  • Display: Full HD+
  • Battery: 6000 mAH
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128 GB
  • Fast charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
120 Hz refresh rateOnly one color option
50 MP ultra clear rear camera 
RAM expansion up  to 11GB 
Tecno POVA 5G (8GB+128GB) |3GB Extended Virtual RAM |Dimensity 900 5G Processor | 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6.9"(17.5cm) FHD+ | 6000mAh | 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera, Aether Black
47% off
15,299 28,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 is available at a 22% discounted rate during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. With full HD display, HD quality camera, and other latest features, it is surely one of the best mobiles under Rs. 20,000. It comes with inbuilt Alexa and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 2 months!

Specifications:

  • Colour: Stardust White, Horizon Blue, Space Black
  • Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon 680-6nm
  • Camera: Quad core (50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP)
  • Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED
  • Battery: 5000 mAH
  • Memory: 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128 GB storage
  • Fast Charger: 33W Pro fast charger included
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
Super AMOLED displayOutdated processor
Powerful quad camera setup 
Latest MIUI 13 OS 
Redmi Note 11 (Starburst White, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)|90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
22% off
13,999 17,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 can be bought at a whopping 32% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A powerful battery, 64MP quad camera setup, and infinity U-cut display make this smartphone one of the best picks under Rs. 20,000.

Specifications:

  • Colour: Black, Light Blue, Prime Black
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 octa core processor
  • Camera: Quad core (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP)
  • Display: 6.4 inch super AMOLED
  • Battery: 6000 mAH
  • Memory: 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128 GB storage
  • Fast charger: NA
  • Connectivity: 5G

ProsCons
64MP primary lens captures great picturesNone
Classy design and finish 
Powerful battery backup 
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 5G (Light Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage)
32% off
11,499 16,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max108MP primary lens120 Hz refresh ratePowerful battery backup
Realme Narzo 30Expandable memory up to 1TBLightweight phoneBuilt for powerful gaming performance
Realme Narzo 50Powerful gaming processor48MP nightscape camera mode5-core protection
Realme Narzo 50 ProUltra HD 48 MP cameraSuper AMOLED display33W Dart charge support
Techno Pova 5G120 Hz refresh rateFull HD+ Dot-in displayAdvanced video shoot modes like slow motion, timelapse, bokeh, etc
Redmi Note 11Built-in Alexa33W fast charger includedLong lasting battery
Samsung M31Super Amoled Full HD+ resolutionOne UI 4.1 OSPowerful battery backup
Redmi 11T 5GRAM boosterDual split fast charge technology90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate
Samsung M33 Powerful processor Sufficient storage  One UI 4 OS
Samsung M13 Infinity O full HD+ display Latest camera features Stylish design

Best value for money

In this price range, Samsung M33 offers the best value because it is integrated with the latest processor, memory, and camera features. Moreover, it is priced below Rs. 15,000 due to the massive 42% discount the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers. Protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a quad camera setup, make it a purchase-worthy phone.

Best overall

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has to be one of the deserving contenders for the best overall phone in this price range. It has not only got a 108MP camera but its processor and refresh rate are also quite impressive. Moreover, its super Amoled display is built to provide a superior experience to the users.

How to find the best phones under Rs. 20,000?

Usually, it is hard to find premium smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, you can get some of the best smartphone models within the Rs. 20,000 price range. However, comparing phones by price points is not the ideal way to pick smartphones. You must ensure these things to buy the best phones under Rs. 20,000:

Your preference: Your preference decides the best phones under Rs. 20,000. For example, if you are looking for a camera-oriented phone, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be the best pick on this list. However, you can pick any Narzo phone if you seek a powerful gaming experience. You can choose the Samsung M33 or M32 phone for the best overall features.

Online discounts: Online shopping platforms like Amazon usually provide huge discounts and deals during the offer period. You can also exchange your old phone for getting more discounts. However, your old phone should be damage-free to get the exchange offer.

Products price list

ProsCons
Redmi Note 11Rs. 13,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxRs. 17,000
Realme Narzo 30Rs. 16,999
Realme Narzo 50 Rs. 14,499
Realme Narzo 50 ProRs. 19,999
Samsung M33Rs. 14,499
Samsung M32Rs. 11,499
Samsung M13Rs. 13,999
Techno Pova 5GRs. 15,299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 start?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will go live on 22nd September 2022 for Amazon Prime users. For non-prime users, the sale will go live on 23rd September 2022. 

Which products does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 offer discounts?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will offer discounts on mobile phones and accessories, laptops, smartphones, and electronic items like TV, refrigerators, and other home appliances. 

How to get better pricing at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

Bundle your purchases and avail exchange offers to get better pricing overall. 

