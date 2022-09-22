Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 90% off on smart tech products

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:45 IST

Summary:

Buy the latest smart technology devices before anyone else at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale! Get the best quality products at an unbelievable price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale covers a vast range of smart technology products.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale brings special offers on smart technology products. This shopping fest is your chance to get all the useful smart technology products at incredible prices. Starting from an extensive range of earpods to voice recorders or digitalised keychains, Amazon has got everything you need to make your life better. Plus, with the fast and free shipping, you can easily start using your new device soon after you order it. Buy the best quality, authentic products from Amazon at an unbelievable price. So, let the hunt begin!

These deals are available for Amazon Prime members on 22nd September. They shall be available for others from 23rd September onwards.

List of smart technology products on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale.

1. Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain

The Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain is a new product with great audio quality. It is an excellent mini voice recorder with 32GB storage capacity. Use it to play music on the ride or record important notes during meetings, classes or seminars; this little device can make your life hassle-free in more ways than one.

Specifications:

· Brand: TECHNOVIEW

· Shape: ‎Keychain

· Model number: ‎V11-Pro-Series

· Country of origin: ‎Hong Kong

ProsCons
Great for audio recordingThere may be issues in after-sales service
Has memory storage capacity up to 32 GBIt may not be durable
Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain Audio Recording Gadget Technoview Portabl Voice Activated Recorder with Long Time 32GB Storage No Laptop/Computer Require Stand Alone Device
54% off
3,049 6,599
Buy now

2. pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger

The pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger is an excellent choice for those looking for a quality charger that delivers quick charging speeds and serves both android and iPhone without a cable. This USB charger can auto-detect technology, provide multi-layer protection, and fast charge your phone. This is highly beneficial for those with a busy lifestyle.

Specifications:

· Compatible devices: ‎Headphones, tablets, mobile phones

· Power source: Corded electric

· Special features: ‎Lightweight design, travel, short circuit protection, fast charging

· Product dimensions: 4.6 x 4.3 x 2.7 cm

· Wattage: ‎20 Watts

ProsCons
Provides fast chargingHeating issues have been reported
Provides multi-layer protectionDevice compatibility issues may remain
pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger, Made in India, Auto-detect Technology, Multi-Layer Protection, Fast Charging Power Adaptor Without Cable for All Android & iOS Devices (Black)
77% off
399 1,699
Buy now

3. Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer

The Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is a versatile and powerful beard trimmer that offers a luxuriously smooth, safe, and comfortable shaving experience. It has a detachable head for easy cleaning, and you can use it for both wet and dry trimming.

Specifications:

· Product dimensions: ‎ 10 x 19.1 x 6.1 cm

· Country of origin: ‎ Indonesia

· Manufacturer: ‎ Philips

· Item Weight: ‎ 206 g

ProsCons
It comes with a built-in vacuum system that helps to capture trimmed hairsExpensive
It can run up to 60 minutesUsers have reported issues with its battery life
Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer - Power adapt technology for precise trimming- Quick Charge; 20 settings; 60 min run time
25% off
1,499 1,995
Buy now

4. WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case

These fabulous mini earbuds provide 30 hours of non-stop playtime. These earbuds come with a magnetic charging case and offer great calling options too. They are perfect and comfortable for ears, and the best part is that they are available in quite an affordable range.

Specifications:

· Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

· Colour: Black and yellow

· Noise control: Active noise cancellation

· Cable feature: Without cable

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityBattery life could be better
It comes with an ultra-portable magnetic charging caseSome users may find the earbuds uncomfortable
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case, 30 Hours Playtime, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds with Digital Battery Indicator for Crisp Sound, True Wireless Earbuds with Clear Calling (Black and Yellow)
60% off
799 1,999
Buy now

5. Infinizy (New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions)

This new smartwatch from Infinizy has taken the market with its stunning features and reasonable price. You can make calls directly from your watch without using your phone and enjoy its in-built 32GB memory. Moreover, this smartwatch comes with a year-long replacement warranty all over India. So what are you waiting for?

Specifications:

· Compatible devices: Smartphone

· Special Features: Alarm clock, camera

· Batteries required: ‎No

· Wireless type: Bluetooth

· Device interface:‎Touchscreen

ProsCons
Take calls directly with the watchThe audio quality may not be quite incredible
Lots of memory spaceNot waterproof
Infinizy (Great Indian Festival 10 Years Warranty)(New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions) 1.54" Smart Watch Bluetooth Smartwatch, Smart Watch with SIM Slot and 32GB Memory Card Sim Card Slot
50% off
1,999 3,999
Buy now

6. AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos Flask

It's made from high-quality stainless steel and is designed to keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. It also has a handy LED display to see how much liquid is left in the flask.

Specifications:

· Capacity: ‎500 ml

· Colour: Black

· Material: ‎Stainless steel

· Item model number: AGW-HK-WB1

· Product dimensions: ‎6.5 x 6.5 x 23 cm

ProsCons
It comes with a tea filterThe LED display can be a bit hard to read in low light conditions
It has a smart LED indicator showing the liquid temperatureNot much durable
AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos flask with Led Temperature Display | Drinking water experience with new technology | Smart sensor | Black | 500 ml
66% off
342 999
Buy now

7. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

This Bluetooth calling smartwatch is an excellent product for those looking for a smartwatch that can make calls. It also has a camera so you can take pictures and videos.

Specifications:

· Brand: ‎Fire-Boltt

· Model: BSW053

· Product dimensions: 25.5 x 2 x 1.15 cm

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery included

· Resolution: 240 x 240

· Special features: ‎Accelerometer, activity tracker, alarm clock, calorie tracker, camera, calculator, Bluetooth calling

ProsCons
Water-resistantUsers have issues with its comfortability to wear
It has a great battery lifeHighly priced compared to others
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistance 1.69 HD Display, 100 Sports Modes, with SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, 240*280 Pixel High Resolution
86% off
2,499 17,999
Buy now

8. Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger

The Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q car charger is an excellent option that allows you to charge your devices quickly while on the go. This charger features 36W of rapid charging power, making it one of the most potent options on the market.

Specifications:

· Product dimensions: 3 x 6 x 11.5 cm

· Compatible devices: ‎Mobile phones

· Wattage: ‎36 Watts

· Item model number: Zeb-CC5236Q (White)

ProsCons
Fast chargingNot available in all markets
Reasonable priceFeatures a single port
Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger with 36W Rapid Charge, Dual Ouput (USB/Type C), Type C PD, LED Indicator (White|)
46% off
649 1,199
Buy now

9. TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen

This pen is an excellent option if you're looking for a reliable and high-quality voice recorder. This product is designed for professional use and features clear audio quality and a long recording time.

Specifications:

· Product dimensions: ‎12 x 1 x 1 cm

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery included

· Memory: ‎32 GB

· Hardware interface: ‎USB

· Compatible devices: ‎Desktop/Laptop

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityNot suitable for beginners
External microphone for improved sound recordingMore expensive than some other options
TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen - 12 Hours Recording Time, Spy Voice Activated Hidden Recorder Device Wireless for Lectures Meetings Classes, Mini Audio Portable USB MP3 Playback
64% off
2,550 6,999
Buy now

10. boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds

These earbuds are an outstanding choice if you want a quality product in an affordable range. These earbuds offer good sound quality and are very comfortable to wear, making them ideal for long-term usage.

Specifications:

· Brand name: boAt

· Connectivity: Wireless

· Colour: Rose Gold

ProsCons
It comes with a handy charging caseSome users have reported issues with connectivity and battery life.
Nice audio qualityNo active noise cancellation
boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 13 Hours Battery, IPX4, Bluetooth v5.0, Dual Tone Finish with Mic(Rose Gold)
75% off
1,499 5,999
Buy now

Price of smart technology products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain 3,049
pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger 349
Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer 1,496
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case 599
Infinizy (New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions) 1,999
AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos flask 342
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch 2,499
Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger 649
TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen 2,550
boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds 1,499

Three best features for you

Check out the table below that reflects the top three features of the best smart technology:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain32GB storageExcellent recordingBeautiful aluminium design
pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB ChargerFast chargingMulti-layer protectionCharges at 20 Watts
Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard TrimmerSafe and comfortable shaveQuick charge and 20 settings60 Minutes run time
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging CasePortable magnetic charging case30 Hours playtimeCrisp and clear voice quality for calling
Infinizy (New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions)Alarm clock, camera, callingCustomised displayOne-year-long pan-India replacement warranty
AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos flaskLED temperature indicatorTea filter500 ml capacity with smart sensor
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling SmartwatchAI voice assistance240 x 240 px resolutionSpO2 and heart rate monitoring
Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger36 Watts fast chargeProtection from over voltage, over current and over temperatureDual output port (USB + Type C)
TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen12 Hours of recording32GB memoryOne-button recording and saving
boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless EarbudsBluetooth v5.013-hour-long battery lifeIPX4 rated

Best value for money smart technology product

If you're looking for good quality, affordable Bluetooth earbuds, then the boAt Airdopes 171 is a great option. These earbuds offer excellent sound quality and are very easy to use, making them a great choice for all users.

The Airdopes 171 has a built-in microphone, and its battery can last up to 13 hours. Overall, the boAt Airdopes 171 offers excellent value for money and is a fantastic option if you want good-quality Bluetooth earbuds on a reasonable budget.

Best overall smart technology product

The Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is the best overall intelligent technology beard trimmer on the market. It features a unique contour following system that provides maximum trimming precision and comfort. Additionally, the built-in battery provides up to 60 minutes of cordless use, making it your perfect companion while travelling. The trimmer also includes a storage pouch for easy portability.

How to find the perfect smart technology products during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

When it comes to finding the perfect smart technology product, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

First and foremost, you must decide what type of gadget you want. Once you have decided on the gadget you want to buy, you can narrow your search by price range, features, and brand.

The price range is one of the most important things to consider when shopping for a brilliant technology product. Products can range in price depending on the item you choose. Consider what product you need and then your budget.

Finally, it is essential to choose the right brand and check online testimonials related to their product before buying. It will help you understand which product is the best and which ones you should discard from your shortlisted products.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 offers sale on smart technology products

 How much discount on products will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

You can get an instant 10% discount on your purchases using an HDFC or ICICI debit or credit card (the bank may vary). In addition, you may also receive a cashback of up to 9% or more.

 

What is the date of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022?

The Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon starts on 23rd September 2022. However, Prime members can avail of the same from 22nd September 2022.

 

What benefits will Amazon offer during its Great Indian Festival sale 2022?

You'll get 20% off your following shopping discount up until 30th November and 150 cashback during the Amazon sale 2022!

 

 View More
