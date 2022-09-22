Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 90% off on smart tech products By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Buy the latest smart technology devices before anyone else at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale! Get the best quality products at an unbelievable price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale covers a vast range of smart technology products.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale brings special offers on smart technology products. This shopping fest is your chance to get all the useful smart technology products at incredible prices. Starting from an extensive range of earpods to voice recorders or digitalised keychains, Amazon has got everything you need to make your life better. Plus, with the fast and free shipping, you can easily start using your new device soon after you order it. Buy the best quality, authentic products from Amazon at an unbelievable price. So, let the hunt begin! These deals are available for Amazon Prime members on 22nd September. They shall be available for others from 23rd September onwards. List of smart technology products on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. 1. Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain The Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain is a new product with great audio quality. It is an excellent mini voice recorder with 32GB storage capacity. Use it to play music on the ride or record important notes during meetings, classes or seminars; this little device can make your life hassle-free in more ways than one. Specifications: · Brand: TECHNOVIEW · Shape: ‎Keychain · Model number: ‎V11-Pro-Series · Country of origin: ‎Hong Kong

Pros Cons Great for audio recording There may be issues in after-sales service Has memory storage capacity up to 32 GB It may not be durable

2. pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger The pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger is an excellent choice for those looking for a quality charger that delivers quick charging speeds and serves both android and iPhone without a cable. This USB charger can auto-detect technology, provide multi-layer protection, and fast charge your phone. This is highly beneficial for those with a busy lifestyle. Specifications: · Compatible devices: ‎Headphones, tablets, mobile phones · Power source: Corded electric · Special features: ‎Lightweight design, travel, short circuit protection, fast charging · Product dimensions: 4.6 x 4.3 x 2.7 cm · Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Pros Cons Provides fast charging Heating issues have been reported Provides multi-layer protection Device compatibility issues may remain

3. Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer The Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is a versatile and powerful beard trimmer that offers a luxuriously smooth, safe, and comfortable shaving experience. It has a detachable head for easy cleaning, and you can use it for both wet and dry trimming. Specifications: · Product dimensions: ‎ 10 x 19.1 x 6.1 cm · Country of origin: ‎ Indonesia · Manufacturer: ‎ Philips · Item Weight: ‎ 206 g

Pros Cons It comes with a built-in vacuum system that helps to capture trimmed hairs Expensive It can run up to 60 minutes Users have reported issues with its battery life

4. WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case These fabulous mini earbuds provide 30 hours of non-stop playtime. These earbuds come with a magnetic charging case and offer great calling options too. They are perfect and comfortable for ears, and the best part is that they are available in quite an affordable range. Specifications: · Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 · Colour: Black and yellow · Noise control: Active noise cancellation · Cable feature: Without cable

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Battery life could be better It comes with an ultra-portable magnetic charging case Some users may find the earbuds uncomfortable

5. Infinizy (New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions) This new smartwatch from Infinizy has taken the market with its stunning features and reasonable price. You can make calls directly from your watch without using your phone and enjoy its in-built 32GB memory. Moreover, this smartwatch comes with a year-long replacement warranty all over India. So what are you waiting for? Specifications: · Compatible devices: Smartphone · Special Features: Alarm clock, camera · Batteries required: ‎No · Wireless type: Bluetooth · Device interface:‎Touchscreen

Pros Cons Take calls directly with the watch The audio quality may not be quite incredible Lots of memory space Not waterproof

6. AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos Flask It's made from high-quality stainless steel and is designed to keep your drinks hot or cold for hours. It also has a handy LED display to see how much liquid is left in the flask. Specifications: · Capacity: ‎500 ml · Colour: Black · Material: ‎Stainless steel · Item model number: AGW-HK-WB1 · Product dimensions: ‎6.5 x 6.5 x 23 cm

Pros Cons It comes with a tea filter The LED display can be a bit hard to read in low light conditions It has a smart LED indicator showing the liquid temperature Not much durable

7. Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch This Bluetooth calling smartwatch is an excellent product for those looking for a smartwatch that can make calls. It also has a camera so you can take pictures and videos. Specifications: · Brand: ‎Fire-Boltt · Model: BSW053 · Product dimensions: 25.5 x 2 x 1.15 cm · Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery included · Resolution: 240 x 240 · Special features: ‎Accelerometer, activity tracker, alarm clock, calorie tracker, camera, calculator, Bluetooth calling

Pros Cons Water-resistant Users have issues with its comfortability to wear It has a great battery life Highly priced compared to others

8. Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger The Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q car charger is an excellent option that allows you to charge your devices quickly while on the go. This charger features 36W of rapid charging power, making it one of the most potent options on the market. Specifications: · Product dimensions: 3 x 6 x 11.5 cm · Compatible devices: ‎Mobile phones · Wattage: ‎36 Watts · Item model number: Zeb-CC5236Q (White)

Pros Cons Fast charging Not available in all markets Reasonable price Features a single port

9. TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen This pen is an excellent option if you're looking for a reliable and high-quality voice recorder. This product is designed for professional use and features clear audio quality and a long recording time. Specifications: · Product dimensions: ‎12 x 1 x 1 cm · Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery included · Memory: ‎32 GB · Hardware interface: ‎USB · Compatible devices: ‎Desktop/Laptop

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Not suitable for beginners External microphone for improved sound recording More expensive than some other options

10. boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds These earbuds are an outstanding choice if you want a quality product in an affordable range. These earbuds offer good sound quality and are very comfortable to wear, making them ideal for long-term usage. Specifications: · Brand name: boAt · Connectivity: Wireless · Colour: Rose Gold

Pros Cons It comes with a handy charging case Some users have reported issues with connectivity and battery life. Nice audio quality No active noise cancellation

Price of smart technology products at a glance:

Product Price Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain ₹ 3,049 pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger ₹ 349 Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer ₹ 1,496 WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case ₹ 599 Infinizy (New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions) ₹ 1,999 AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos flask ₹ 342 Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch ₹ 2,499 Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger ₹ 649 TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen ₹ 2,550 boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds ₹ 1,499

Three best features for you Check out the table below that reflects the top three features of the best smart technology:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inovics Newest Arrival Smart Technology Digital Keychain 32GB storage Excellent recording Beautiful aluminium design pTron Volta FC12 20W QC3.0 Smart USB Charger Fast charging Multi-layer protection Charges at 20 Watts Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer Safe and comfortable shave Quick charge and 20 settings 60 Minutes run time WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case Portable magnetic charging case 30 Hours playtime Crisp and clear voice quality for calling Infinizy (New Smartwatch with Direct Calling Functions) Alarm clock, camera, calling Customised display One-year-long pan-India replacement warranty AGWorld Stainless Steel Insulated Hot & Cold Smart Thermos flask LED temperature indicator Tea filter 500 ml capacity with smart sensor Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Dual Chip Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch AI voice assistance 240 x 240 px resolution SpO2 and heart rate monitoring Zebronics Zeb-CC5236Q Car Charger 36 Watts fast charge Protection from over voltage, over current and over temperature Dual output port (USB + Type C) TECHNOVIEW 32GB Inbuilt Spy Voice Recorder Pen 12 Hours of recording 32GB memory One-button recording and saving boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth v5.0 13-hour-long battery life IPX4 rated

Best value for money smart technology product If you're looking for good quality, affordable Bluetooth earbuds, then the boAt Airdopes 171 is a great option. These earbuds offer excellent sound quality and are very easy to use, making them a great choice for all users. The Airdopes 171 has a built-in microphone, and its battery can last up to 13 hours. Overall, the boAt Airdopes 171 offers excellent value for money and is a fantastic option if you want good-quality Bluetooth earbuds on a reasonable budget. Best overall smart technology product The Philips BT3231/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is the best overall intelligent technology beard trimmer on the market. It features a unique contour following system that provides maximum trimming precision and comfort. Additionally, the built-in battery provides up to 60 minutes of cordless use, making it your perfect companion while travelling. The trimmer also includes a storage pouch for easy portability. How to find the perfect smart technology products during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022? When it comes to finding the perfect smart technology product, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First and foremost, you must decide what type of gadget you want. Once you have decided on the gadget you want to buy, you can narrow your search by price range, features, and brand. The price range is one of the most important things to consider when shopping for a brilliant technology product. Products can range in price depending on the item you choose. Consider what product you need and then your budget. Finally, it is essential to choose the right brand and check online testimonials related to their product before buying. It will help you understand which product is the best and which ones you should discard from your shortlisted products.

