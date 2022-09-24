Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on laptops under 40,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 24, 2022





Summary: We considered a variety of factors while compiling our list of the top laptop under ₹ 40,000 including performance, battery life, design, and pricing. All these laptop models are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale at the best price.

A laptop is an absolute need for everyone, from students to working professionals. Laptops of varying sizes and specs are available for all kinds of people. If you only need a laptop for simple tasks like accessing the internet, saving data, and managing documents, there are a plethora of choices available for around ₹40,000. However, if you need more features for business, gaming, or designing, you should hunt for the best laptop under 40000 in India. In this post, we have created a list of the best 10 laptop models under 40,000. Along with each model, we've included a list of all the features, pros, and cons you should be familiar with. Here is a list: 1. HP 15s, 11th Gen intel core i3 micro-edge anti-glare FHD laptop HP 15s features the best operating system and software pre-installed. It is equipped with Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language. HP Imagepad features a multi-touch gesture capability and a full-size jet black keyboard with a numeric keypad. Specification: ● Screen size : 15.6 Inches ● CPU model : Core i3 ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 Home ● CPU speed : 4.1 GHz

Pros Cons Long battery life None The strong power of graphics Designed for comfort Crystal clear display

2. Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop The laptop comes with Windows 11 + Office H&S 2019 software pre-installed. You will get 8 GB in-built RAM with the laptop and 512 GB SSD too. The laptop can perform any task with its powerful i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz) processor. Specifications: ● Screen size : 15.6 Inches ● CPU model : Core i3 ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 ● CPU speed : 4.10 GHz

Pros Cons Big screen Heating problem Powerful processor Battery backup is not up to the mark SSD available The touch screen is not available Narrow border Plastic quality is not that great

3. Honor magic book 14 laptop The Honor magic book 14 features a premium aluminium metal body with 15.9MM thickness and 4.8MM narrow bezels, and the weight of the laptop is just 1.38kg, making it handy for travel and work. Specification: ● Screen Size: 14 Inches ● CPU Model:AMD Ryzen 5 5500U ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB ● Operating System:Windows 11 Home ● Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Lightweight premium aluminium metal body Not for gaming Eye Comfort with Full-View Display Long battery life Enhances your productivity

4. Lenovo ideapad 3 thin & light laptop This laptop can perform work quickly and efficiently thanks to its 11th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU. Furthermore, this laptop can run even graphics-intensive games with Intel Iris Xe Graphics Specification: ● Screen size : 15.6 Inches ● CPU model : Core i3 ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 Home ● Hard disk size : 512 GB

Pros Cons Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Heating issues Privacy shutter Smart learning features Rapid charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

5. Dell vostro 3420 laptop The TÜV rheinland certified laptop has Dell comfortview software technology, which helps lower harmful blue light emissions to make extended screen time easier on your eyes. Furthermore, it is a spill-resistant, full-size keyboard with a bigger touchpad that puts your mind at peace while you work. Specification: ● Screen size : 14 Inches ● CPU model : Core I3 1115G4 ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 ● CPU speed : 1.7 GHz

Pros Cons Spill-resistant Heating issues Full-size keyboard FHD display panel Smooth performance.

6. Redmi book pro intel core i5 thin and light laptop Redmi book pro core i5 11th Gen is equipped with 512 GB SSD drive and 8 GB RAM. The laptop has a powerful i5-11300H processor that gives a boost up to 4.4 GHz Specification: ● Screen size : 15.6 Inches ● CPU model : Core i5 ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 10 Home ● CPU speed : 4.4 GHz

Pros Cons 15 Core processor Windows 11 is not there CPU speed up to 4.4 GHz Display is dull Excellent performance Bad customer service of Xiaomi Quick charging

7. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) thin and light laptop The ASUS VivoBook 14 is an entry-level laptop that combines excellent performance and immersive graphics, whether for work or play. For a completely immersive experience, its nanoedge display features a matte anti-glare covering. Specification: ● Screen size : 14 Inches ● Processor speed : 1 GHz ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 Home ● Hard disk size : 1 TB

Pros Cons Fast and efficient Less battery life. Compact size and lightweight for portability. NanoEdge display Wide-view FHD panel

8. Dell new inspiron 3525 laptop Dell's new inspiron 3525 Laptop uses an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor that boosts up the speed up to 3.20 GHz. The RAM configuration of the laptop is 8GB DDR4, and the laptop comes equipped with a 256 GB SSD. Specification: ● Screen size :15.6 Inches ● CPU model : AMD Athlon Silver 3050U ● RAM memory installed size : 8 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 ● CPU speed : 3.20 GHz

Pros Cons Comes with a 256 GB SSD Not enough processing speed Pre-installed Windows 11 Speakers are not good enough Lightweight Charging and battery issues It cannot be used for multitasking.

9. HP Chromebook 11a Laptop HP Chromebook 11a is powered by Chrome OS and has automatic software upgrades to ensure you always have the most up-to-date virus protection. It boots up in less than 10 seconds, remains quick throughout the day, and does not slow down with time. Specification: ● Screen size : 11.6 inches ● CPU model : MediaTek MT8183 ● RAM memory installed size : 4 GB ● Operating system : Chrome OS ● CPU speed : 2 GHz

Pros Cons Faster and smarter The touch could be smoother Boots in seconds Integrated graphics Multi-touch gesture

10. ASUS BR1100 notebook 12 (2022) laptop The ASUS BR1100 makes work and study look effortless, thanks to an Intel N4500 Celeron CPU, 4 GB DDR4 onboard RAM, and an NVMe 128GB SSD storage. This high-performance combo is redefining the segment. Specification: ● Screen size : 11.6 inches ● CPU model : Celeron N ● RAM memory installed size : 4 GB ● Operating system : Windows 11 Home ● Series : Asus BR1100CKA

Pros Cons AI Noise-Cancelling Audio Technology Overall performance is poor Faster display Faster graphics performance

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP 15s Laptop Intel Turbo Boost Technology Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 Intel UHD graphics Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop 8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 15.6" FHD display Honor MagicBook 14 Laptop 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button 720P HD Pop-up camera 65% battery capacity Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Processor: 11th Gen Intel Storage: 512 GB SSD Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop 8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD Processor: Intel i3-1115G4 Integrated & standard keyboard Redmi Book Pro Laptop Intel UHD graphics 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor 39.62 centimetres FHD resolution ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) Laptop NanoEdge display Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor Dual-storage design Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop 256GB SSD Processor: AMD Athlon 6.4% larger keycaps HP Chromebook 11a Laptop Voice-Enabled Google Assistant 4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAM MediaTek Integrated graphics ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) Laptop Intel Celeron N4500 4GB DDR4 RAM Intel UHD graphics

Best value for money laptop under ₹40,000 If you want a powerful laptop with a huge screen, the RedmiBook Pro is an excellent choice. The RedmiBook Pro is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake CPU. It's a high-performance processor based on the new Willow Cove architecture. This laptop also features a 512 GB PCIe NVMe M. It has a great look and comes in a charcoal grey colour. Best overall laptop under ₹40,000 The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Thin & Light Laptop is one of India's best laptops under ₹40,000. The 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU allows you to manage day-to-day chores as well as some light gaming effortlessly. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop is compact and light, making it convenient to transport. How to find the perfect laptop under ₹40,000? When browsing for laptops, you will come across operating systems. Before purchasing a laptop, consider its benefits and drawbacks. When choosing a laptop, keep your basic requirements in mind. Consider the lightweight laptops on the market if you're looking for a portable laptop. Furthermore, when buying gaming laptops, think about which one has the best graphics quality and performance. Therefore, list the features you require and your budget to make the buying process easier. Check the above list, compare the features, and make your final decision. Price list of 10 best laptops under 40000

Product Price HP 15s Laptop ₹ 38,990 Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop ₹ 39,990 Honor MagicBook 14 Laptop ₹ 38,990 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop ₹ 34,990 Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop ₹ 39,990 Redmi Book Pro Laptop ₹ 39,990 ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) Laptop ₹ 35,990 Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop ₹ 29,990 HP Chromebook 11a Laptop ₹ 16,990 ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) Laptop ₹ 18,990

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on laptops under 40,000 1. Which new laptops will be available in the Amazon Sale 2022? The latest announced laptops with maximum discount in the Amazon Sale include the HP 14s 11th Gen, HP 15s 12th Gen, Dell Vostro 3400, ASUS Vivobook 15, and Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3. 2. What processors are available for laptops under 40,000? In the Amazon sale 2022, laptops with Core i3, i5, i7, and 7 CPUs, as well as Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9 processors are available. 3. What Amazon discounts are available on laptops for the 2022 Great Indian Festival? Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 provides 10% instant savings on SBI bank cards, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, exchange offers up to ₹30,000, brand guarantee, at least 40% discounts, and the opportunity to save up to 10,000 through coupons. 4. Which is the best gaming laptop under Rs40,000? Under this price range, the DELL Inspiron 3511 15.6-inch FHD Laptop is a strong contender. 5. Is it possible to link a laptop to a television? You only need an HDMI cable to connect your laptop to your television. If you don't have an HDMI connector, a VGA (D-Sub) connection will suffice. View More