Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on laptops under 40,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 24, 2022 15:06 IST

We considered a variety of factors while compiling our list of the top laptop under 40,000 including performance, battery life, design, and pricing. All these laptop models are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale at the best price.

A laptop is an absolute need for everyone, from students to working professionals. Laptops of varying sizes and specs are available for all kinds of people. If you only need a laptop for simple tasks like accessing the internet, saving data, and managing documents, there are a plethora of choices available for around 40,000.

However, if you need more features for business, gaming, or designing, you should hunt for the best laptop under 40000 in India. In this post, we have created a list of the best 10 laptop models under 40,000. Along with each model, we've included a list of all the features, pros, and cons you should be familiar with.

Here is a list:

1. HP 15s, 11th Gen intel core i3 micro-edge anti-glare FHD laptop

HP 15s features the best operating system and software pre-installed. It is equipped with Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language. HP Imagepad features a multi-touch gesture capability and a full-size jet black keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Specification:

Screen size : 15.6 Inches

CPU model : Core i3

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 11 Home

CPU speed : 4.1 GHz

ProsCons
Long battery lifeNone
The strong power of graphics 
Designed for comfort 
Crystal clear display 
HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Alexa Built-in/Win 11/Intel UHD Graphics/Dual Speakers/ MS Office 2021/1.69 Kg, 15s-fq2673TU
25% off
38,990 51,812
Buy now

2. Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop

The laptop comes with Windows 11 + Office H&S 2019 software pre-installed. You will get 8 GB in-built RAM with the laptop and 512 GB SSD too. The laptop can perform any task with its powerful i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz) processor.

Specifications:

Screen size : 15.6 Inches

CPU model : Core i3

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 11

CPU speed : 4.10 GHz

ProsCons
Big screenHeating problem
Powerful processorBattery backup is not up to the mark
SSD availableThe touch screen is not available
Narrow borderPlastic quality is not that great
Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop, Intel i3-1115G4, 8GB, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + MSO, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG Narrow Border, Carbon Black (D560842WIN9B, 1.8Kgs)
31% off
39,990 58,229
Buy now

3. Honor magic book 14 laptop

The Honor magic book 14 features a premium aluminium metal body with 15.9MM thickness and 4.8MM narrow bezels, and the weight of the laptop is just 1.38kg, making it handy for travel and work.

Specification:

Screen Size: 14 Inches

CPU Model:AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System:Windows 11 Home

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Lightweight premium aluminium metal bodyNot for gaming
Eye Comfort with Full-View Display 
Long battery life 
Enhances your productivity 
Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint Login/Metal Body /Backlit KB/1.38Kg), Gray, NobelM-WDQ9BHNE
41% off
38,990 65,999
Buy now

4. Lenovo ideapad 3 thin & light laptop

This laptop can perform work quickly and efficiently thanks to its 11th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU. Furthermore, this laptop can run even graphics-intensive games with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Specification:

Screen size : 15.6 Inches

CPU model : Core i3

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 11 Home

Hard disk size : 512 GB

ProsCons
Integrated Intel UHD GraphicsHeating issues
Privacy shutter 
Smart learning features 
Rapid charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour) 
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Xbox Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81X800LGIN
42% off
34,990 59,890
Buy now

5. Dell vostro 3420 laptop

The TÜV rheinland certified laptop has Dell comfortview software technology, which helps lower harmful blue light emissions to make extended screen time easier on your eyes. Furthermore, it is a spill-resistant, full-size keyboard with a bigger touchpad that puts your mind at peace while you work.

Specification:

Screen size : 14 Inches

CPU model : Core I3 1115G4

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 11

CPU speed : 1.7 GHz

ProsCons
Spill-resistantHeating issues
Full-size keyboard 
FHD display panel 
Smooth performance. 
Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop, Intel i3-1115G4, 8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSD, Win 11 + MSO'21, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Carbon Black (D552276WIN9BE, 1.48Kgs)
29% off
39,990 56,578
Buy now

6. Redmi book pro intel core i5 thin and light laptop

Redmi book pro core i5 11th Gen is equipped with 512 GB SSD drive and 8 GB RAM. The laptop has a powerful i5-11300H processor that gives a boost up to 4.4 GHz

Specification:

Screen size : 15.6 Inches

CPU model : Core i5

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 10 Home

CPU speed : 4.4 GHz

ProsCons
15  Core processorWindows 11 is not there
CPU speed up to 4.4 GHzDisplay is dull
Excellent performanceBad customer service of Xiaomi
Quick charging 
Redmi Book Pro Intel Core i5 11th Gen H Series 15.6-inch(39.62 cms) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) (Charcoal Gray, 1.8 kg, with MS Office)
33% off
39,990 59,999
Buy now

7. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) thin and light laptop

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is an entry-level laptop that combines excellent performance and immersive graphics, whether for work or play. For a completely immersive experience, its nanoedge display features a matte anti-glare covering.

Specification:

Screen size : 14 Inches

Processor speed : 1 GHz

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 11 Home

Hard disk size : 1 TB

ProsCons
Fast and efficientLess battery life.
Compact size and lightweight for portability. 
NanoEdge display 
Wide-view FHD panel 
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Intel Core i5-1035G1 10th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Office 2021/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.6 kg), X415JA-EB501WS
42% off
35,990 61,990
Buy now

8. Dell new inspiron 3525 laptop

Dell's new inspiron 3525 Laptop uses an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor that boosts up the speed up to 3.20 GHz. The RAM configuration of the laptop is 8GB DDR4, and the laptop comes equipped with a 256 GB SSD.

Specification:

Screen size :15.6 Inches

CPU model : AMD Athlon Silver 3050U

RAM memory installed size : 8 GB

Operating system : Windows 11

CPU speed : 3.20 GHz

ProsCons
Comes with a 256 GB SSDNot enough processing speed
Pre-installed Windows 11Speakers are not good enough
LightweightCharging and battery issues
 It cannot be used for multitasking.
Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop, Intel Athlon Silver 3050U, Win11 + Office'21, 8GB GDDR4, 256GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 15.6" (39.62Cms) HD AG (D560766WIN9BE1.68Kgs)
35% off
29,990 46,236
Buy now

9. HP Chromebook 11a Laptop

HP Chromebook 11a is powered by Chrome OS and has automatic software upgrades to ensure you always have the most up-to-date virus protection. It boots up in less than 10 seconds, remains quick throughout the day, and does not slow down with time.

Specification:

Screen size : 11.6 inches

CPU model : MediaTek MT8183

RAM memory installed size : 4 GB

Operating system : Chrome OS

CPU speed : 2 GHz

ProsCons
Faster and smarterThe touch could be smoother
Boots in seconds 
Integrated graphics 
Multi-touch gesture 
HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor 11.6 inch(29.5 cm) Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop (4 GB RAM/64 GB eMMC/ Chrome OS /Fast Charge/Google Assistant/Indigo Blue/1.07Kg), na0002MU, 1.07Kg
33% off
16,990 25,451
Buy now

10. ASUS BR1100 notebook 12 (2022) laptop

The ASUS BR1100 makes work and study look effortless, thanks to an Intel N4500 Celeron CPU, 4 GB DDR4 onboard RAM, and an NVMe 128GB SSD storage. This high-performance combo is redefining the segment.

Specification:

Screen size : 11.6 inches

CPU model : Celeron N

RAM memory installed size : 4 GB

Operating system : Windows 11 Home

Series : Asus BR1100CKA

ProsCons
AI Noise-Cancelling Audio TechnologyOverall performance is poor
Faster display 
Faster graphics performance 
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe®/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.26 Kg), BR1100CKA-GJ0722W
39% off
18,990 30,990
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 15s LaptopIntel Turbo Boost TechnologyProcessor: Intel Core i3-1115G4Intel UHD graphics
Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSDProcessor: Intel Core i3-1115G415.6" FHD display
Honor MagicBook 14 Laptop2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button720P HD Pop-up camera65% battery capacity
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 LaptopIntegrated Intel UHD GraphicsProcessor: 11th Gen Intel Storage: 512 GB SSD
Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop8GB DDR4 & 512GB SSDProcessor: Intel i3-1115G4Integrated & standard keyboard
Redmi Book Pro LaptopIntel UHD graphics11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor39.62 centimetres FHD resolution
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) LaptopNanoEdge displayIntel Core i5-1035G1 ProcessorDual-storage design
Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop256GB SSDProcessor: AMD Athlon 6.4% larger keycaps
HP Chromebook 11a LaptopVoice-Enabled Google Assistant4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAMMediaTek Integrated graphics
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) LaptopIntel Celeron N45004GB DDR4 RAMIntel UHD graphics

Best value for money laptop under 40,000

If you want a powerful laptop with a huge screen, the RedmiBook Pro is an excellent choice. The RedmiBook Pro is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake CPU. It's a high-performance processor based on the new Willow Cove architecture. This laptop also features a 512 GB PCIe NVMe M. It has a great look and comes in a charcoal grey colour.

Best overall laptop under 40,000

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Thin & Light Laptop is one of India's best laptops under 40,000. The 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU allows you to manage day-to-day chores as well as some light gaming effortlessly. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop is compact and light, making it convenient to transport.

How to find the perfect laptop under 40,000?

When browsing for laptops, you will come across operating systems. Before purchasing a laptop, consider its benefits and drawbacks. When choosing a laptop, keep your basic requirements in mind. Consider the lightweight laptops on the market if you're looking for a portable laptop. Furthermore, when buying gaming laptops, think about which one has the best graphics quality and performance. Therefore, list the features you require and your budget to make the buying process easier. Check the above list, compare the features, and make your final decision.

Price list of 10 best laptops under 40000

ProductPrice
HP 15s Laptop 38,990
Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop 39,990
Honor MagicBook 14 Laptop 38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop 34,990
Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop 39,990
Redmi Book Pro Laptop 39,990
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) Laptop 35,990
Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop 29,990
HP Chromebook 11a Laptop 16,990
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) Laptop 18,990

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

1. Which new laptops will be available in the Amazon Sale 2022?

The latest announced laptops with maximum discount in the Amazon Sale include the HP 14s 11th Gen, HP 15s 12th Gen, Dell Vostro 3400, ASUS Vivobook 15, and Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3.

2. What processors are available for laptops under 40,000?

In the Amazon sale 2022, laptops with Core i3, i5, i7, and 7 CPUs, as well as Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9 processors are available.

3. What Amazon discounts are available on laptops for the 2022 Great Indian Festival?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 provides 10% instant savings on SBI bank cards, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, exchange offers up to 30,000, brand guarantee, at least 40% discounts, and the opportunity to save up to 10,000 through coupons.

