Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops under ₹ 30,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 23, 2022 19:48 IST





Summary: Best laptops under ₹ 30,000: Choose from our selection of the best laptops under ₹ 30,000. The sale features laptops with long-term performance, the newest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and high battery life.

best laptops under ₹ 30,000

Purchasing a laptop has never been simple. Even though there are so many options in the market, people conduct extensive research before deciding on the best laptop for them. The price is certainly the first consideration, followed by the CPU, and the third consideration may be what you need the laptop for, i.e., your purpose. So, if your budget is less than ₹30,000, here is a handpicked list of the best laptops available on Amazon for less than ₹30,000. Laptops under ₹30,000 are best suitable for students or if you only require a laptop for casual surfing and leisure. However, if you want to play intensive games or do coding on a laptop, you will need to spend a bit more money. Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and more brands sell laptops for less than ₹30,000. So, if your budget is less than ₹30,000, this is what you should choose. 1. ASUS VivoBook 15 Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop The ASUS VivoBook 15 sports a dual-storage architecture that provides speedy data throughput and a high storage capacity. Install apps on the SSD for faster response and download speed, and use the HDD for large files such as movies, music libraries, and photo albums. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 15.6 inches ● Hard Disk Size: 256 GB ● CPU Model: Celeron N4020 ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB ● Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Fast and efficient Not for gaming NanoEdge bezels Chiclet keyboard Up to 6 hours of battery life

2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 flawlessly blends laptop performance with tablet independence. It has mobile processing that is feature-rich but compact. It includes two cameras, an all-day battery, and several connectors. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 10.1 inches ● Hard Disk Size: 128 GB ● CPU Model: Celeron N4020 ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB ● Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Lifetime Validity Less battery life Elegant design Lightweight Integrated graphics

3. AVITA STATUS ULTIMUS S111 Laptop Pre-installed with the most recent version of Windows 11 Home, web, and mobile-friendly. Its redesigned user interface is straightforward and allows exact control, enabling you to work more effectively. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 14.1 inches ● Hard Disk Size: 128 GB ● CPU Model: Celeron N4020 ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB ● Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Mesmerising FHD display Less sound quality Captivating multimedia experience Lightning fast SSD All-day battery life

4. ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) This next-level laptop makes your work and studies easy with an N4500 Celeron processor. It has a high performance with great durability. This laptop offers an easier grip with higher battery backup. Specifications: ● Screen size: 11.6 inches ● Hard Disk size: 128GB ● CPU Model: Celeron N4500 ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 4GB ● Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Long battery life In-built noise cancelling technology Fast graphic performance Great durability

5. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop The lower bezel on this laptop's stunningly bright HD display means you see more action and less distraction. Reduce the amounts of blue light using Acer BlueLightShield to decrease the detrimental effects of blue light exposure. Specifications: ● Screen size: 14 inches ● Hard Disk size: 2 TB ● CPU Model: A Series ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 4GB ● Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Practical and portable Disappointing image quality Long-lasting battery Colour rich display Plenty of Ports

6. Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Thin and Light Laptop This laptop is a multi-tasker with high storage. It comes with an anti-glare screen and gives a seamless typing experience. The best part is that it offers a lot of connectivity options. Specifications: ● Screen size: 39.62 centimeters ● Hard disk size: 256 GB ● CPU Model: Core i3 ● RAM Installed Size: 8 GB ● Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons 10 hr battery backup Display contrast is not good Multi-touch trackpad High storage Anti-glare screen

7. HP Chromebook 11a Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop The HP Chromebook 11a is powered by the Chrome OS and has automatic software upgrades to ensure you always have the most up-to-date virus protection. It boots up in under 10 seconds, remains quick throughout the day, and will not slow down with time. Specifications: ● Screen size: 11.6 inches ● CPU Speed: 2 GHz ● CPU Model: MediaTek MT8183 ● RAM Installed Size: 4 GB ● Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Voice-enabled Google Assistant built-in Some apks are not supported Boots in seconds MediaTek Integrated Graphics Stays fast throughout the day

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop If you are usually on the go and seeking a laptop to fulfill your demands, the Ideapad Slim 1 is available for you. It weighs 1.2 kg and has a 17.7 mm thick shell. This laptop's up to 8-hour battery life allows you to discover and engage in what you love without interruption. Specifications: ● Screen size: 11.6 inches ● Hard disk size: 256 GB ● CPU Model: Celeron N4020 ● RAM Installed Size: 4 GB ● Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Lightweight Only for basic work 2-sided narrow bezel 8-hour battery life Highly reliable

9. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop The Acer Extensa 15 Laptop has been engineered to be compact and lighter than ever before. It is less than 20mm thin and weighs only 1.7 kg, so you can carry it without any worries, be it while traveling or from office to home and vice versa. Furthermore, the Acer Extensa 15 will enhance your overall video conferencing experience. Specifications: ● Screen size: 15.6 inches ● Processor Speed: ‎4.1 GHz ● CPU Model: Core i3 ● RAM Installed: 4GB ● Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons High-speed storage Less performance Enhanced video conferencing Color-rich display Impeccable security

10. Acer One 14 Business Laptop The Acer One 14 Business Laptop has a sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed standard Notebook keyboard, so you can work on it for long periods without getting tired. Also, there is no chance that the battery will get too hot or swell up. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 14 Inches ● Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB SSD ● CPU Model: SSDAMD Ryzen 3 3250U ● RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB DDR4 ● Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Best for gaming Keyboard backlight is not available Good for programmers Light weight Two memory DIMM slots for expandability

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS VivoBook 15 Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 1.1 GHz base speed LED-Backlit LCD Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop 4GB RAM DDR4-2133 Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 39Wh Battery AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 Laptop 14.1-inch screen Intel Celeron N4020 processor Intel-integrated UHD Graphics ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) Intel Celeron N4500 4GB DDR4 RAM Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Acer Aspire 3 Laptop 256GB M.2 PCIe SDD AMD 3020e dual-core Processor Upgradeable DDR4 memory Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Thin and Light Laptop 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor HD display 256GB SATA SSD HP Chromebook 11a Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop Voice-Enabled Google Assistant 4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAM MediaTek Integrated Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop Intel Celeron N4020 4GB RAM DDR4 256GB SSD Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor 20mm thin Battery life up to 8 hours Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Fast connectivity 14" HD 1366 x 768 resolution

Best Value for Money Chromebooks are a popular option that comes to mind whenever we think of low-cost laptops with great quality and features. HP sells the finest in the sector, with all the required qualities. Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11a for sale. The laptop has an 11.6-inch screen and is thin and light, with a touch screen display. The laptop is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 500 CPU and features 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. Best Overall One of the best laptops for the office, home, and school is the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 detachable 2-in-1 laptop. It includes a stunning full HD screen, a powerful processor, dedicated graphics, and many other excellent features. You may watch movies, browse the web, save huge files, and conduct video chats without pauses when using the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron laptop. This is an excellent choice if you're looking for the finest laptop under ₹30,000 in India. How to Find the Perfect Laptop Under ₹30,000? When browsing for laptops, you will come across various operating systems. Before purchasing a laptop, consider its benefits and drawbacks. When choosing a laptop, keep your basic requirements in mind. Consider lightweight laptops if you are looking for a portable laptop. Furthermore, when buying gaming laptops, think about which one has the best graphics quality and performance. Because high-end computers are in demand these days, the price should be at most ₹30,000. The laptops featured above are the best inexpensive laptops on the market right now. Products Price List

S.No Product Price 1. ASUS VivoBook 15 Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop ₹ 25,990 2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop ₹ 17,990 3. AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 Laptop ₹ 17,990 4. ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) ₹ 18,990 5. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop ₹ 22,900 6. Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Thin and Light Laptop ₹ 28,990 7. HP Chromebook 11a Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop ₹ 16,990 8. Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop ₹ 19,990 9. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop ₹ 27,990 10. Acer One 14 Business Laptop ₹ 28,990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”