Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on MI mobiles: Get up to 33% off

  Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:33 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get ready to shop with MI mobiles during an amazing sale. Shop at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 and get a heavy discount on MI mobiles.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Go for MI mobile phones which are budget friendly and come with good features.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is always one of the most effective when it comes to the best phone deals on MI mobiles. It gives the best deals on the best phone.

You'll get great value with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on MI mobiles. A lot is on offer at the MI store. You can get your hands on cool and trendy designs at affordable rates. The new Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has something for everyone. Looking for the best mobiles with the best deals at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022? Here are your best picks. Find the best deal on your dream phone. Here are the 10 best MI phones to find on Amazon. These deals are visible to Prime members from September 22 onwards while non Prime members can see them from September 23.

10 Top Picks on MI Phones

1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 dimension and 158 Gram. It runs on MIUI 12.5 on the Android 11 operating system. The internal storage capacity is 128 GB and is available with both 6 GB and 8 GB ram. It features a 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide for photo shooting. It is one of the slimmest phones with a thickness of just 6.81mm, making it easy and comfortable to hold.

This phone will be available in three colour options – Jazz blue, Tuscany Coral, and vinyl black.

Specifications:

Comes with Corning Gorilla Glass

6 Movie effects

Dual stereo speakers

ProsCons
Smooth and fantastic display with AMOLED screen and Dolby visionCamera quality can go a little low in the low light areas
The phone built is superb and is one of the lightest in weight 
Good performance with no lagging while switching between apps. 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
25% off 23,999 31,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper phone

Xiaomi has introduced its latest AI-powered mobile phone, the Mi 11T Pro 5G. The new flagship smartphone comes with an advanced camera sensor, enabling it to take unbelievable photos and videos. This high-end device has been developed with artificial intelligence algorithms to offer intelligent performance while delivering outstanding results such as low noise, beautiful colours, and accurate autofocus.

Beautiful photos and videos are made possible because this model uses 108MP HM2 Sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide Sensor, 5MP TeleMacro Sensor, and 16MP Selfie Camera. To further improve picture quality, the Mi 11T includes a powerful processor and has 2 storage options, 128 GB and 256 GB. Also, it has 3 colour options- Moonlight White, Celestial Magic and Meteorite Black.

Specification:

Support for Wi-Fi 6

Dual GPS and NFC

Equipped with triple Mic for Audio Zoom

ProsCons
Good build qualityBattery drains while gaming
Videos are very high quality 
120 Watt charging 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Moonlight White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|Snapdragon 888|120W HyperCharge|108MP Camera | 120Hz 10-Bit AMOLED | Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
30% off 34,999 49,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 prime is the best MI phone for battery life and speakers. With a 6000mAh battery, this phone offers up to a day of battery life and a dual speaker setup that creates a rich, loud audio experience. Its ceramic body, Splash-proof nano-coating, and dual stereo speakers make it the perfect device for a day out. This phone will be available in two colour options – Astral white and Phantom black.

Specifications:

‎Camera Corning gorilla glass 3 protection

IR Blaster

180Hz touch sampling

ProsCons
The front look is really goodNot a good camera quality
6000mAh Battery is too good 
Dual speakers 
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
33% off 9,999 14,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9 Activ is the most budget-friendly phone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and coupled with a 4000mAh battery, it offers a great performance for the price. Its features include ‎a Dual Rear camera (13MP+2MP) and a 5MP Front camera. It is available in 2 ram options- 4 and 6 GB and 2 Storage options, 64 GB and 128 GB.

3 colour options are available in stock: Coral green, metallic purple and carbon black.

Specifications:

Dual SIM

Dual camera

16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

ProsCons
Dedicated memory card slotCamera quality
Dual SIMBattery performance
Budget phone 
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
26% off 8,099 10,999
Buy now

5. Redmi 9A Sport

Camera feature includes - 13 MP Rear camera with AI portrait| 5 MP front camera, HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels, Battery: 5000 mAH. Dual SIM and dedicated SD card slot. Includes a Selfie camera which allows easy and convenient access to your phone with AI face unlock

This model has two ram options, 2 GB and 3 GB, with 32 GB storage. It is available in 3 different colours- Metallic blue, coral green, carbon black

Specifications:

‎Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

Dual SIM

‎13 MP Rear Camera| 5 MP front camera

ProsCons
customized EQ systemHeats up quickly
Budget phoneNo dual apps support
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 6,999 8,499
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G

5G processor based on 6nm process with Hyper Engine, 6.6-inch display, 50MP High-resolution primary camera and 16 MP Front camera, 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support, 6GB and 8 GB RAM | 128GB storage, Headphones jack. Android 11

You will get 2 months of YouTube Premium free by buying this phone. It is available in 3 different colours- Aquamarine Blue, Stardust white, and matte black.

Specifications:

Dual Stereo Speakers for an immersive audio experience

Splash, Water

Dust Resistant

ProsCons
Camera qualityHeavy by the weight
Value for money 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Matte Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
29% off 14,999 20,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11

1080x2400 AMOLED display, 50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 5000 mAh large battery and Type-C connectivity, 6nm processor; Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot | Dual SIM, Alexa Hands-Free capable

It is available in 3 different colours- Horizon Blue, stardust white, and space black. You will get 2 months of YouTube Premium free by buying this phone.

Specifications:

Splash, water and dust resistant

Dual stereo speakers

Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display

Dedicated Micro SD Slot

AI Quad camera setup

ProsCons
Eye-catching designThe camera is not that good
Battery backup 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
33% off 12,099 17,999
Buy now

8. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G,16.94cm Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5000mAh battery for full day’s charge in 15 minutes, 108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography, beautiful glass back design, dual stereo speaker and Alexa hands-free feature.

It is available in 3 different colours- mirage blue, phantom white, and stealth black. You will get 2 months of YouTube Premium free by buying this phone

Specifications:

Slow motion support

108MP HM2 Primary sensor 8MP Ultra wide 2MP Macro Sensor

5G enabled with support for 7 5G bands

ProsCons
Charging is quickNot good for nighttime photography
The screen quality is good 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
17% off 23,999 28,999
Buy now

9. Redmi A1

Display: 16.56cm HD+ Scratch resistant display, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, Camera: 8MP Dual camera and 5MP Front camera, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot, Dual SIM, 5000 mAh large battery.

It is available in 3 different colours- light blue, light green, and black. You will get Free Earphones at Checkout

Specifications:

Splash proof design

Dual camera portrait mode

Dedicated Micro SD Slot

ProsCons
Great buildSound quality
Great battery life 
cellpic
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Helio A22 | 5000 mAh Battery | 8MP AI Dual Cam | Leather Texture Design | Android 12 | Free Earphones on Checkout
30% off 6,299 8,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

7nm Octa-core processor, 1080x2400 Adaptive Sync Display, 50MP AI Dual camera and 8MP Front camera, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot, Dual SIM, 5000 mAh large battery with 18W fast charging support and 22.5W fast charger in-box with Type-C connectivity

It is available in 3 different colours- chrome silver, meadow green, and thunder black.

Specifications:

Splash proof design

Corning Gorilla Glass protection

50MP AI Dual camera setup

ProsCons
Premium lookSome heating issues from overuse
Great battery life with 5000 MAH 
cellpic
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Meadow Green, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
19% off 12,999 15,999
Buy now

Price of MI mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 25,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper phone 38,999
Redmi 10 Prime 9,999
Redmi 9 Activ| Octa-core 8,099
Redmi 9A Sport 6,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G 15,999
Redmi Note 11 12,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 19,999
Redmi A1 13,999
Redmi 11 Prime 5G 12,999

Three best features of each product:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
RAMROMBattery
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G8GB RAM128GB4250 mAh
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper phone8GB RAM128GB5000mAh
Redmi 10 Prime4GB RAM64GB6000mAh
Redmi 9 Activ| Octa-core4 &6GB RAM64& 128GB4000mAh
Redmi 9A Sport2 &3GB RAM32GB5000mAh
Redmi Note 11T 5G6 & 8GB RAM128GB5000mAh
Redmi Note 114GB RAM64GB5000mAh
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G8GB RAM256GB5000mAh
Redmi A12GB RAM32GB5000mAh
Redmi 11 Prime 5G4GB RAM64GB5000mAh

Best value for money

Redmi Note 11T 5G is one of India's best value-for-money smartphones. It comes at a price tag of 20,999, but on sale, it costs 15 999 and has a 5,000 mAh battery. Redmi Note 11T 5G has a classy-looking yet durable build, a big 5000 mAh battery with fast charging, an impressive 5G connectivity for smooth browsing, DSLR-like cameras that can see better in the dark and even the best-in-class processor and GPU. The Redmi Note 11T is considered the best value-for-money smartphone in the Xiaomi market.

Best overall product

After looking through the big list of MI phones, we can conclude that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the best phone you can buy this year on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on MI mobiles. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has all the features you'll need in a great phone and a premium look. This mobile can be a little high-end, but you'll not regret buying it!

How to find the perfect MI phone for you

When it comes to finding the perfect MI phone, you should consider many things. Many factors should be taken into consideration. You need to consider the phone's design, features, and overall usability. This is a personal decision, and what might be good for others may not be for you. It is important to take time to think about what you want in a phone before you go out and purchase one.

You should always consider the phone's size, how it feels in your hand, and how much you can get for your money.

When it comes to finding the perfect MI phone, you should consider many things. Many factors should be taken into consideration. You need to consider the phone's design, features, and overall usability. This is a personal decision, and what might be good for others may not be for you. It is important to take time to think about what you want in a phone before you go out and purchase one.

You should always consider the phone's size, how it feels in your hand, and how much you can get for your money.

You should always consider the phone's size, how it feels in your hand, and how much you can get for your money. Regarding price, you should also consider how many features the phone has and what type of contract is offered.

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of your purchase revenue."

