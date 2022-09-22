Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on MI mobiles: Get up to 33% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Go for MI mobile phones which are budget friendly and come with good features.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is always one of the most effective when it comes to the best phone deals on MI mobiles. It gives the best deals on the best phone. You'll get great value with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on MI mobiles. A lot is on offer at the MI store. You can get your hands on cool and trendy designs at affordable rates. The new Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has something for everyone. Looking for the best mobiles with the best deals at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022? Here are your best picks. Find the best deal on your dream phone. Here are the 10 best MI phones to find on Amazon. These deals are visible to Prime members from September 22 onwards while non Prime members can see them from September 23. 10 Top Picks on MI Phones 1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 16.1 x 0.7 x 7.6 dimension and 158 Gram. It runs on MIUI 12.5 on the Android 11 operating system. The internal storage capacity is 128 GB and is available with both 6 GB and 8 GB ram. It features a 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide for photo shooting. It is one of the slimmest phones with a thickness of just 6.81mm, making it easy and comfortable to hold. This phone will be available in three colour options – Jazz blue, Tuscany Coral, and vinyl black. Specifications: Comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Movie effects Dual stereo speakers

Pros Cons Smooth and fantastic display with AMOLED screen and Dolby vision Camera quality can go a little low in the low light areas The phone built is superb and is one of the lightest in weight Good performance with no lagging while switching between apps.

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper phone Xiaomi has introduced its latest AI-powered mobile phone, the Mi 11T Pro 5G. The new flagship smartphone comes with an advanced camera sensor, enabling it to take unbelievable photos and videos. This high-end device has been developed with artificial intelligence algorithms to offer intelligent performance while delivering outstanding results such as low noise, beautiful colours, and accurate autofocus. Beautiful photos and videos are made possible because this model uses 108MP HM2 Sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide Sensor, 5MP TeleMacro Sensor, and 16MP Selfie Camera. To further improve picture quality, the Mi 11T includes a powerful processor and has 2 storage options, 128 GB and 256 GB. Also, it has 3 colour options- Moonlight White, Celestial Magic and Meteorite Black. Specification: Support for Wi-Fi 6 Dual GPS and NFC Equipped with triple Mic for Audio Zoom

Pros Cons Good build quality Battery drains while gaming Videos are very high quality 120 Watt charging

3. Redmi 10 Prime Redmi 10 prime is the best MI phone for battery life and speakers. With a 6000mAh battery, this phone offers up to a day of battery life and a dual speaker setup that creates a rich, loud audio experience. Its ceramic body, Splash-proof nano-coating, and dual stereo speakers make it the perfect device for a day out. This phone will be available in two colour options – Astral white and Phantom black. Specifications: ‎Camera Corning gorilla glass 3 protection IR Blaster 180Hz touch sampling

Pros Cons The front look is really good Not a good camera quality 6000mAh Battery is too good Dual speakers

4. Redmi 9 Activ Redmi 9 Activ is the most budget-friendly phone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and coupled with a 4000mAh battery, it offers a great performance for the price. Its features include ‎a Dual Rear camera (13MP+2MP) and a 5MP Front camera. It is available in 2 ram options- 4 and 6 GB and 2 Storage options, 64 GB and 128 GB. 3 colour options are available in stock: Coral green, metallic purple and carbon black. Specifications: Dual SIM Dual camera 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Pros Cons Dedicated memory card slot Camera quality Dual SIM Battery performance Budget phone

5. Redmi 9A Sport Camera feature includes - 13 MP Rear camera with AI portrait| 5 MP front camera, HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels, Battery: 5000 mAH. Dual SIM and dedicated SD card slot. Includes a Selfie camera which allows easy and convenient access to your phone with AI face unlock This model has two ram options, 2 GB and 3 GB, with 32 GB storage. It is available in 3 different colours- Metallic blue, coral green, carbon black Specifications: ‎Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Dual SIM ‎13 MP Rear Camera| 5 MP front camera

Pros Cons customized EQ system Heats up quickly Budget phone No dual apps support

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G 5G processor based on 6nm process with Hyper Engine, 6.6-inch display, 50MP High-resolution primary camera and 16 MP Front camera, 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support, 6GB and 8 GB RAM | 128GB storage, Headphones jack. Android 11 You will get 2 months of YouTube Premium free by buying this phone. It is available in 3 different colours- Aquamarine Blue, Stardust white, and matte black. Specifications: Dual Stereo Speakers for an immersive audio experience Splash, Water Dust Resistant

Pros Cons Camera quality Heavy by the weight Value for money

7. Redmi Note 11 1080x2400 AMOLED display, 50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 5000 mAh large battery and Type-C connectivity, 6nm processor; Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot | Dual SIM, Alexa Hands-Free capable It is available in 3 different colours- Horizon Blue, stardust white, and space black. You will get 2 months of YouTube Premium free by buying this phone. Specifications: Splash, water and dust resistant Dual stereo speakers Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display Dedicated Micro SD Slot AI Quad camera setup

Pros Cons Eye-catching design The camera is not that good Battery backup

8. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G,16.94cm Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5000mAh battery for full day’s charge in 15 minutes, 108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography, beautiful glass back design, dual stereo speaker and Alexa hands-free feature. It is available in 3 different colours- mirage blue, phantom white, and stealth black. You will get 2 months of YouTube Premium free by buying this phone Specifications: Slow motion support 108MP HM2 Primary sensor 8MP Ultra wide 2MP Macro Sensor 5G enabled with support for 7 5G bands

Pros Cons Charging is quick Not good for nighttime photography The screen quality is good

9. Redmi A1 Display: 16.56cm HD+ Scratch resistant display, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, Camera: 8MP Dual camera and 5MP Front camera, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot, Dual SIM, 5000 mAh large battery. It is available in 3 different colours- light blue, light green, and black. You will get Free Earphones at Checkout Specifications: Splash proof design Dual camera portrait mode Dedicated Micro SD Slot

Pros Cons Great build Sound quality Great battery life

10. Redmi 11 Prime 5G 7nm Octa-core processor, 1080x2400 Adaptive Sync Display, 50MP AI Dual camera and 8MP Front camera, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot, Dual SIM, 5000 mAh large battery with 18W fast charging support and 22.5W fast charger in-box with Type-C connectivity It is available in 3 different colours- chrome silver, meadow green, and thunder black. Specifications: Splash proof design Corning Gorilla Glass protection 50MP AI Dual camera setup

Pros Cons Premium look Some heating issues from overuse Great battery life with 5000 MAH

Price of MI mobiles at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ₹ 25,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper phone ₹ 38,999 Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 9,999 Redmi 9 Activ| Octa-core ₹ 8,099 Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 6,999 Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 15,999 Redmi Note 11 ₹ 12,999 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 19,999 Redmi A1 ₹ 13,999 Redmi 11 Prime 5G ₹ 12,999

Three best features of each product:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 RAM ROM Battery Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 8GB RAM 128GB 4250 mAh Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyper phone 8GB RAM 128GB 5000mAh Redmi 10 Prime 4GB RAM 64GB 6000mAh Redmi 9 Activ| Octa-core 4 &6GB RAM 64& 128GB 4000mAh Redmi 9A Sport 2 &3GB RAM 32GB 5000mAh Redmi Note 11T 5G 6 & 8GB RAM 128GB 5000mAh Redmi Note 11 4GB RAM 64GB 5000mAh Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 8GB RAM 256GB 5000mAh Redmi A1 2GB RAM 32GB 5000mAh Redmi 11 Prime 5G 4GB RAM 64GB 5000mAh

Best value for money Redmi Note 11T 5G is one of India's best value-for-money smartphones. It comes at a price tag of ₹20,999, but on sale, it costs ₹15 999 and has a 5,000 mAh battery. Redmi Note 11T 5G has a classy-looking yet durable build, a big 5000 mAh battery with fast charging, an impressive 5G connectivity for smooth browsing, DSLR-like cameras that can see better in the dark and even the best-in-class processor and GPU. The Redmi Note 11T is considered the best value-for-money smartphone in the Xiaomi market. Best overall product After looking through the big list of MI phones, we can conclude that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the best phone you can buy this year on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on MI mobiles. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has all the features you'll need in a great phone and a premium look. This mobile can be a little high-end, but you'll not regret buying it! How to find the perfect MI phone for you When it comes to finding the perfect MI phone, you should consider many things. Many factors should be taken into consideration. You need to consider the phone's design, features, and overall usability. This is a personal decision, and what might be good for others may not be for you. It is important to take time to think about what you want in a phone before you go out and purchase one. You should always consider the phone's size, how it feels in your hand, and how much you can get for your money. Regarding price, you should also consider how many features the phone has and what type of contract is offered.