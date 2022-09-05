Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Sep 05, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 Best Xiaomi HD mobile phones in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 05, 2022 16:01 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

In this article, you will come across the 10 best Xiaomi HD mobile phones in India. The list offers readers a basic knowledge of the smartphone's features and technology. Lastly, the article provides each product's specifications, pros, and cons for your better understanding.

product info
Xiaomi HD mobile phones in India

Are you looking for the most excellent Xiaomi phone that can quickly meet the requirements of your preferred high-end games? To choose the best model within your price range, look through this comprehensive list of the top ten Xiaomi mobile phones, their cost, important features, and pros and cons.

High-quality cameras, quick fingerprint scanners, sharp screens, long battery life, and squeaky-clean Android operating systems are all hallmarks of MI phones. In addition, the brand has a wide range of promising and competitively priced options, so you may choose from the newest smartphones from the company or something slightly old and more affordable.

However, selecting one top model can be difficult, given the numerous alternatives available. We all have different requirements and needs when buying a smartphone. Xiaomi provides a wide range of options when it comes to choosing an efficient HD mobile phone. Therefore, if you want the best Xiaomi HD mobile phones, check out this complete guide!

  1. Xiaomi 11i 5G

The Xiaomi 11i 5G has a speedy Mediatek Dimensity 920 engine, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has a 6.67-inch full HD display, a 108MP rear camera, and a 16 MP front camera. It is powered by a 5160 mAh battery. You can avail of this product at Rs. 22,750.

  • Operating system : Android 11
  • Cellular technology : 5G
  • Colour : Purple Mist
  • Display : 6.67 inches Full HD display
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Memory Storage : 128GB
ProsCons
Full HD AMOLED displayOld android version
6GB RAM with 128GB in-built storageLow to average camera quality
Supports dual 5G standby mode 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24% off 22,650 29,999
Buy now

2. MI Poco M2

The MI Poco M2 has a 6.53inch HD Display, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. A 5000 mAh lithium battery powers the phone. The phone also has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor with efficient graphics, enabling nonstop processing for an entire day. Purchase this efficient smartphone at Rs. 11,099.

  • Operating system : Android 10
  • Cellular technology : 4G, 2G
  • Colour : Brick Red
  • Display : 6.53 inch Full HD Display
  • RAM : 6GB
  • Memory Storage : 64GB
ProsCons
Fast charging with 5000 mAH lithium batteryDoes not support 5G
MediaTek helio G80 ProcessorOld android version
1-year warranty 
  
cellpic
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 10,549 12,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is one of the most efficient and fast-processing smartphones, offering an AMOLE HD 6.55inch screen display. Furthermore, it provides a 64megapixel rear camera and a 20MP front camera. You can buy this excellent device for just Rs. 26,990.

  • Operating system : MIUI 12.5 (Android 11)
  • Cellular technology : 5G
  • Colour : Tuscany Coral
  • Display : 6.55 inch full HD display
  • RAM : 8GB
  • Memory Storage :128GB
ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon with 670 octa-core processorTroubled skin sensor
Slimmest and Lightest 
One-year warranty 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Tuscany Coral 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
21% off 26,999 33,999
Buy now

4. MI Redmi 9i Sport

The Mi Redmi 9i Sport has a 6.53-inch HD display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. In addition, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP front camera. Avail of this efficient smartphone for just Rs. 8,990.

  • Operating system : Android 10
  • Cellular technology : 4G
  • Colour : Carbon Black
  • Display : 6.5 inches full HD display
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Memory Storage :64GB
ProsCons
Provides memory card slotOld android version
6.53 inch HD IPS displayPoor camera quality
Robust battery backup 
  
cellpic
MI REDMI 9i Sport (Carbon Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

5. MI 10

The Mi 10 impresses us with its flawless 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 12 GB RAM, and enormous 256 GB storage. The phone supports 5G, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and includes a 4780 mAH lithium-polymer battery. Buy this efficient and fast-processing smartphone at Rs. 54,999.

  • Operating system : Android 10
  • Cellular technology : 5G
  • Colour : Coral Green
  • Display : 6.67 inches full HD display
  • RAM : 8GB
  • Memory Storage :256GB

ProsCons
4780 mAH lithium batteryLags at times
One-year warrantyCamera instability
Fast and efficient performance 
  
cellpic
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
8% off 54,999 59,999
Buy now

6. MI Poco M2 Pro

The MI Poco M2 Pro is an amazing option for those searching for a reasonable pricing phone. The incredible phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. You can purchase this affordable and efficient smartphone for Rs. 13,795.

  • Operating system : Android
  • Cellular technology : 4G
  • Colour : Out of the blue
  • Display : 6.67inch HD display
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Memory Storage :64GB
ProsCons
5000 mAH lithium batteryDoes not support 5G
Expandable memory up to 512 GBLack of efficient proximity sensor
Excellent camera quality 
  
cellpic
MI Poco M2 Pro (Out of The Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 13,795 16,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and an effective Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The phone also includes 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and a 5000 mAh battery. Purchase this efficient smartphone at 13,499.

  • Operating system : MIUI 13
  • Cellular technology : LTE
  • Colour : Horizon Blue
  • Display : 6.43inch full HD Display
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Memory Storage :64GB
ProsCons
Latest MIUI technologyDoes not support 5G
680 Octa-core processor providing fast processingNo android 12 present
1-year warranty 
  
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off 13,499 17,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

The Xiaomi 11T Pro's 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and 5000 mAh battery are sure to impress. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and has a 6.67" AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Add this to your card and check this model out at Rs. 37,999.

  • Operating system : MIUI 12.5 (Android 11)
  • Cellular technology : 5G, 4G, LTE
  • Colour : Celestial Magic
  • Display : 6.67inch full HD display
  • RAM : 8GB
  • Memory Storage :128GB
ProsCons
Snapdragon 888-chipsetDoes not include a memory card slot
Screen protected by corning gorilla glassDoes not provide a headphone jack
1-year warranty 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Celestial Magic,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Additional Exchange Offer|Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 37,999 49,999
Buy now

9. Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has a 6.088-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a 4030 mAH lithium-ion battery. Furthermore, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core- Qualcomm snapdragon 665 processor. Buy this efficient device for Rs. 13,999.

  • Operating system : Android 9
  • Cellular technology : 4G
  • Colour : More than White
  • Display : 6.08inch Full HD display
  • RAM : 4GB
  • Memory Storage :64GB

ProsCons
Provides gorilla glassDoes not support 5G
Expandable memory up to 256 GBMissing auto brightness
1-year warranty 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi A3 (More Than White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
7% off 13,999 14,999
Buy now

10. Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and an outstanding rear camera setup. Furthermore, the phone has a 6.73" AMOLED display, a powerful and fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 4600 mAh battery. You can purchase this efficient device for Rs. 66,999.

  • Operating system : MIUI 13 (Android 12)
  • Cellular technology : 5G,4G,3G,2G
  • Colour : Couture Blue
  • Display : 6.73inch full HD display
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Memory Storage :256 GB
ProsCons
Latest android updateNot water-proof
One-year warrantyThe camera lacks autofocus
Fast processing 
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
21% off 66,999 84,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 11i 5GFull HD AMOLED display6GB RAM with 128GB in-built storageSupports Dual 5G standby mode
MI Poco M2Fast charging with 5000 mAH lithium batteryMediaTek Helio G80 processor1-year warranty
Xiaomi 11Lite NE 5GQualcomm Snapdragon with 670 octa-core processorSlimmest and LightestOne-year warranty
MI Redmi 9i SportProvides memory card slot6.53 inch HD IPS display5000 mAH battery
MI 104780 mAH lithium batteryOne-year warrantyFast and efficient performance
MI Poco M2 Pro5000 mAH lithium batteryExpandable memory up to 512 GBExcellent camera quality
Redmi Note 11Latest MIUI technology680 Octa-core processor providing fast processing1-year warranty
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperphoneSnapdragon 888-chipsetScreen protected by corning gorilla glass1-year warranty
Xiaomi Mi A3Provides gorilla glassExpandable memory up to 256 GB1-year warranty
Xiaomi 12 ProLatest android updateOne-year warrantyFast processing

Best value for money

If you are looking for the best value for your money, grab the Redmi Note 11, at just Rs. 13,499. It has amazing features, providing the latest android version. Furthermore, it offers a 6.43 AMOLED HD screen display, providing 4GB RAM. Some of the best features that lure you into buying the phone include the latest MIUI technology, a 680 Octa-core processor providing fast processing, and a 1-year warranty.

The Redmi Note 11 is one of the most affordable and efficient smartphones offered by Xiaomi. It has different features that keep you entertained, as well as, updated. With an expandable memory of up to 512GB, this smartphone has much to offer its users.

Best overall product

The best overall product you can buy is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which costs Rs. 66,999. This fantastic smartphone offers a variety of features and is one of the most efficient devices. Its features include the latest Android update, a one-year warranty, and fast processing.

Xiaomi 12 Pro has an excellent camera quality of 50MP, enabling you to convert it into an ultra-wide angle for a more cinematic experience. This smartphone has a quad stereo speaker, providing its users with a rich audio experience.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi HD mobile phone?

You can look online at various options to get the best Xiaomi smartphone. However, before you choose your phone, you should consider a few essential factors.

Firstly, select a list of devices that meet your requirements. Then, look for a compatibility database online. It helps you compare your selected products with other similar smartphones.

Lastly, inquire with the manufacturer or check the features online offered by Xiaomi smartphones. Therefore, before choosing your Xiaomi product, always check on your needs and requirements. It helps you narrow down your search for the perfect and most efficient device you must opt for.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon sale of perfumes for women: Get up to 46% off
Best Vivo mobile phones under 10,000
Amazon sale of hair serums: Grab up to 28% off
Buying guide: Best 2 GHz processor mobile phones
UCB shirts for men: The soothing colours they come in will sure charm you
electronics FOR LESS