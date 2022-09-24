Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Oppo mobiles

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 16:52 IST

Summary:

Get your favourite Oppo Mobile at a discounted price today. This sale won't last long, so hurry up and get the best deals before they run out!

Oppo mobiles are a perfect device for people who love taking pictures and videos. With an Oppo smartphone, you can capture amazing photos with ease! Plus, these phones come with powerful processors that make multitasking a breeze. So, what are you waiting for? Shop now and get ready to experience the best of Oppo smartphones.

Here is a list:

1. OPPO A31 (Mystery Black)

The OPPO A31 is a great smartphone for those looking for a quality device within a budget. It has a sleek yet powerful design that won't disappoint.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 9.0
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • RAM : ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions : 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎4G

ProsCons
High performanceBattery life could be better
Great cameraThe phone doesn't come with a lot of storage space

2. OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver)

The OPPO A15s is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers complete value for money. It has a lot of things that would want you to buy this phone, such as a large display, a powerful MediaTek Helio processor, and triple rear cameras.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 10.0
  • RAM : ‎4 GB
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Product dimensions : 7.5 x 0.8 x 16.4 cm
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎4G

ProsCons
Has a face recognition featureDoesn’t have a full HD display
Quite affordableAverage battery life

3. OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple)

The OPPO A74 5G is a mid-range smartphone that offers great value for money. It has a large 6.4-inch display and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions : 16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎WiFi Bluetooth

ProsCons
It supports 5G connectivityDoesn’t have a high-resolution display
It has a triple camera setupThe phone doesn't come with a smart charger

4. Oppo A54 (Starry Blue)

The Oppo A54 is a great phone for those who want a good all-rounder phone that won't break the bank. It has a large 6.5-inch display, four cameras (three on the back), a fast processor, and a large battery.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 10.0
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 192 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required. (included)
  • Connectivity technologies : WiFi Bluetooth

ProsCons
Large battery lifeThe camera isn't great
Fast processorThe phone doesn't have a headphone jack

5. OPPO F21s Pro 5G (Dawnlight Gold)

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G is a great phone with amazing features like great storage space, a triple camera setup and much more at such reasonable pricing.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 11
  • RAM : ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi, USB
  • Special features : ‎Dual SIM, Fingerprint Sensor
  • Colour : ‎Dawnlight Gold

ProsCons
Supports 5G connectivityMicrolens camera is not available
Excellent display qualityRelatively expensive

6. OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue)

This eye-catchy, modern-designed phone is lightweight with an elegant yet stylish design. It is a great phone with plenty of features. It comes with 8 GB RAM, and a 128 GB ROM i.e. expandable up to 1 TB.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 12
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎0.8 x 7.51 x 16.38 cm; 5 Grams
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Colour : ‎Ocean Blue

ProsCons
The display is bright and clear, with good colour reproductionThe base storage is low, which might not be enough for some users
The fingerprint sensor is fast and accurate.There's no headphone jack

7. OPPO A16e (White)

This smartphone from Oppo is available in two different shades- white and black colours. The phone has a large bright display along with many other features such as a 4230mAh long-lasting Battery plus a super-power saving mode and much more.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 11
  • RAM : ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi, USB
  • Special feature : ‎Dual SIM, Fingerprint Sensor
  • Colour : ‎White

ProsCons
A large display that is perfect for watching videos and moviesThe phone has low memory storage
Budget-friendly priceThe phone does not have wireless charging capabilities

8. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue)

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is a great phone with some excellent features like great memory space and16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Full HD+ AMOLED Display.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Product dimensions : 15.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 180 Grams
  • Special features : ‎Front Camera
  • Other display features : ‎Wireless
  • Colour : Starlight Black

ProsCons
An impressive display that is perfect for watching moviesA high price tag
An incredibly vibrant colour screenBattery life isn’t that great

9. OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver)

Oppo Space Silver is one of the most popular choices for smartphones. It has a classic colour and looks great when carrying it. This amazing phone comes with a powerful 2.4 GHz Octa-core processor, supports LPDDR4X memory and offers the latest UFS 2.1 storage.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 11.0
  • RAM : ‎8 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 173 Grams
  • Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
  • Wireless communication technologies : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi

ProsCons
Offers a 5G connectivityUsers have reported issues with the phone getting heated fast
Great camera qualityA bit expensive

10. OPPO A77 (Sky Blue)

The OPPO A77 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers good value for money. It has a sleek and stylish design, a decent camera, and a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

  • OS : ‎Android 12
  • Connectivity technologies : ‎Bluetooth, WiFi, USB
  • RAM : ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions : ‎16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 187 Grams
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

ProsCons
The aluminium body on this phone looks sleek and stylishNot a good HD resolution
Affordable priceFalls slow sometimes

Best 3 featues for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO A31 (Mystery black)RAM: ‎6 GBBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries requiredProduct Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver)RAM: ‎4 GBProduct Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.8 x 16.4 cm; 120 GramsBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple)RAM: ‎6 GBBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required(included)Product Dimensions: 16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 188 Grams
Oppo A54 (Starry Blue)Product Dimensions: ‎35.9 x 23.7 x 2 cm; 1.65 KilogramsBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required(included)Flash Memory Installed Size: ‎512 GB
OPPO F21s Pro 5G (Dawnlight Gold)

OS: ‎Android 11

Product Dimensions: ‎16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cmRAM: ‎8 GB
OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue)

OS: ‎Android 12

Product Dimensions: ‎0.8 x 7.51 x 16.38 cm; 5 GramsRAM: ‎8 GB
OPPO A16e (White)RAM: ‎4 GBConnectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, WiFi, USBProduct Dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 175 Grams
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue)RAM: ‎12 GBSpecial features: ‎Front CameraProduct Dimensions: 15.1 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 180 Grams
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver)

OS: ‎Android 11

Product Dimensions: ‎16 x 7.3 x 0.8 cm; 173 GramsRAM: ‎8 GB
OPPO A77 (Sky Blue)

OS: ‎Android 12

Product Dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 187 GramsRAM: ‎4 GB

Best value for money on Oppo mobiles

The OPPO A74 5G is the latest smartphone from Oppo with many features and specifications. The device is powered by a powerful processor and a bright display. It also has a quad rear camera setup and a powerful battery.

The mobile is also reasonably priced at 14,990 at the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. The mobile has a 5G connection, which is great for staying connected in any environment. It's also one of the most affordable options on this list if you want to get your hands on an Oppo phone!

Best overall Oppo mobiles

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G is the best overall Oppo mobile phone. The incredibly powerful processor and a large display with a high-quality resolution that supports 5G connectivity will let you download movies in seconds. The smartphone also has a great memory storage capacity, enough to download movies and play games. You'll also find a large battery life that will easily last you a full day of use.

If you're looking for an Oppo mobile phone with it all, the OPPO F21s Pro 5G is the one to get. Overall, it is a great all-around device that will serve you well for work and play.

How to find the perfect Oppo mobile?

Oppo phones are known for their high-quality sound, show, and battery life. Find one with all of these factors to get the most out of your Oppo experience!

For purchasing the phone, you first need to decide what size phone will work for your needs. The standard size is the best option if you want a phone that fits easily in your pocket.

Oppo offers a wide range of features on their phones, so it's important to look at what each phone offers. The camera is another essential component to look for if you love clicking pictures or taking videos. Oppo phones have some of the best cameras on the market, so you will have numerous options.

If you plan on storing any music or videos on your phone, you'll want to ensure that the phone you choose has enough storage space to accommodate your needs.

Finally, you'll want to take a look at the price of the model. Oppo mobiles are affordable, but there are still a few things you need to consider when choosing the right one for you.

There are so many options out there for every budget and need, but if you're looking to save some money on your next phone, then an Oppo might be a perfect choice. No matter what type of device you want or need, they have something just right for everyone. So, start shopping around today and see what Oppo has to offer!

Price list of the Oppo mobiles (September 2022)

ProductPrice
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black) 11,990
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver) 9,990
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple) 14,990
Oppo A54 (Starry Blue) 10,990
OPPO F21s Pro 5G (Dawnlight Gold) 25,999
OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue) 18,250
OPPO A16e (White) 9,999
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue) 32,690
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver) 19,494
OPPO A77 (Sky Blue) 15,490

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

1. When does the Great Indian Festival start?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on September 23rd, 2022.

2. Which phone is better, Oppo or Vivo?

If you want a smartphone with the best camera, build quality, and design, look no further than this Oppo phone. If you want a better performance and battery life, Vivo can be considered.

3. What is the reason behind a phone being fast?

The clock speed of your phone is an important factor in determining how fast you can expect the device to run.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS