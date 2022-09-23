Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Sale on Sony TV and Mobiles

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 17:54 IST

Summary:

Summary In this article, you will find the best sony mobiles and televisions on sale at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Compare all the products, features, and specifications, and make a wise purchase

The "Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022," Amazon's largest yearly sale, is almost around the corner. Customers may obtain fantastic discounts on the most extensive range of TVs, Mobiles, and various other products from renowned manufacturers starting from September 23rd for Non-Prime members. These products vary from smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more items

More than 2,000 new product launches from leading manufacturers, including Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Eureka Forbes, Ajanta, Wipro, Bosch, and Black+Decker, would be featured at the Great Indian Festival for tech enthusiasts. These top-notch brands offer their products during this festive season.

The Great Indian Festival Sale hosted by Amazon offers customers massive discounts and deals on different products. In addition, Amazon sellers participate in sales and promotions, providing quality and authentic products at affordable prices.

Amazon provides a wide range of products during their Great Indian Festival Sale. These products also include TV sets and Smart TV from various top-notch brands. Check out these amazing deals from SONY you can avail of during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

1. Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K

The Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV offers a 43 inches LED screen display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Furthermore, it provides a wide range of features, including voice search, Apple HomeKit, Google Play, and Alexa, to enhance the user experience.

Specifications:

  • Smart TV: Google TV
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet
  • Sound: 20W Stereo Speaker
  • Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

       Pros Cons
 Dolby audio support USB Drive not visible
 X1 4K processor 
 Complete parental control 

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia Ultra HD Google TV offers a 55-inches LED screen display with a 4k resolution. It has efficient features such as Motion Flow tech, increasing frame rate, and upgrading video quality.

Specifications:

  • Smart TV Features: Google TV
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet
  • Sound: 20W Output
  • Refresh Rate:60Hz
  • Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

ProsCons
4K HDR displayDoes not support multi-point connection
Supports BluetoothOnly supports HDMI 2.0

3. Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K

The Sony Bravia 164cm Smart Google TV offers a variety of features to its users. It offers a screen display of 65 inches, providing a 4K Ultra smart LED screen resolution. Furthermore, it also offers motion flow XR 100, providing high-quality viewing.

Specifications:

  • Smart TV Features: Google TV
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet
  • Sound: 20W Output
  • Refresh Rate:60Hz
  • Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

ProsCons
4K HDR displayDoes not support multi-point connection
65-inches Smart LED screen displayLimited HDMI support

4. Sony Bravia 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32W6100

The Sony Bravia HD LED TV is bundled with spectacular features and proves to be one of the best-value-for-money Sony TVs. It provides a 720p screen resolution, with a sound of 20W. Furthermore, it offers customers access to Netflix, Amazon prime, and many more streaming apps.

Specifications:

  • Smart TV Feature: LINUX-based OS (Smart TV)
  • Resolution: 720p
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI,
  • Sound: 20W Output
  • Refresh Rate:60Hz
  • Graphics Coprocessor: X-Reality Pro

ProsCons
Motionflow XR 100HzDoes not support Android
Comes with X Protection ProDoes not have in-built Bluetooth support
A refresh rate of 60HzDoes not support Alexa

5. Sony Bravia 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K

The all-new Sony Bravia 126cm Google LED TV is the dream TV for many customers. It offers 4K resolution, with a viewing angle of about 178 degrees. Moreover, it offers open baffle speakers and Bluetooth connectivity for the convenience of users.

Specifications:

  • Smart TV Features: Google TV
  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, HDMI
  • Sound: 20W Output
  • Refresh Rate:60Hz
  • Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

ProsCons
Offers 4k resolution, providing high-quality picture and video framesEasy customization not provided in UI
Comes with a 20W speaker outputThick bezzle
Motionflow XR 200 

6. Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G

The Sony Xperia 1 III is an efficient 5G smartphone that offers a high-quality 108MM camera set-up. Furthermore, it also offers a variety of features, including a 6.5-inch super OLED display, 256 GB internal storage, and wireless display features that will leave you spellbound.

Specifications:

  • Operating System: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Colour: Frosted Gray
  • Display: 6.5 inches
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Memory Storage: 256GB

ProsCons
Offers OLED+ 120Hz displayPoor user experience
Provides 21:9 CineWide DisplayInefficient Internet stability
12GB RAM with 256 GB Expandable memory 

7. Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual

The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD screen display, providing a dynamic refresh rate. Furthermore, it provides a 23MP primary focus camera that lets you capture every moment that matters.

Specifications:

  • Operating System: Android 5.1
  • Cellular Technology: 2G
  • Colour: Chrome
  • Display: 5.5 inches
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Memory Storage: 32GB

ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processorDoes not have a noise cancellation feature
1-year manufacturer warrantyNot waterproof
Expandable memory up to 200GBDoes not provide a removable battery

8. Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72 5G

The Sony Xperia 10 is an efficient and high-quality smartphone provided by Sony. It offers a variety of features, especially the resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a full HD display. Furthermore, it comes with a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED screen display, featuring a high screen resolution for its users.

Specifications:

  • Operating System: Android 12
  • Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G, LTE
  • Colour: Lavender
  • Display: 6.6 inches Full HD display
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Memory Storage: 128GB

ProsCons
120Hz 10-but AMOLED displayNot entirely waterproof
60Hz Refresh ratePoor sound quality
Tripe Quad camera 

9. Sony Xperia M5 Dual 16 GB

The Sony Xperia M5 is a fast and efficient smartphone offered by Sony. This particular smartphone in the Xperia series offers its users a 21.5MP Rear camera. It features a display screen of 5 inches, with MediaTek Helio X 10 64-bit octa-core processor. Grab this efficient, high-quality smartphone during the Great Indian festival sale and get a flat 10% off on SBI cards.

Specifications:

  • Operating System:Android
  • Cellular Technology: 3G, 2G
  • Colour: Gold
  • Display: 5 inches Fluid OLED display
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Memory Storage: 128G

ProsCons
Offers 13MP Front cameraNot waterproof
Lithium batteries includedDoes not provide IR Blasters
MediaTek Helio X10 64-bit octa-core processorDoes not support NFC

10. Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363

The Sony Xperia C4t offers users a wide range of features, such as 8GB RAM with expandable memory of up to 128 GB, and the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen display provides a practical and high-quality resolution.

Specifications:

  • Operating System:Android
  • Cellular Technology: 2G
  • Colour: Black
  • Display: 5.5 inches HD display
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Memory Storage: 128GB

ProsCons
Voice-guided selfie sensorDoes not support E-Sim
2600mAH battery5G is not supported
Up to 128GB RAM expansionNot Water-proof

Best Three Features of Sony Television

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia 108 cm, 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K Dolby Audio SupportX1 4K ProcessorComplete parental control
Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HDGoogle TV3840 x 216020W Output
Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Google TV3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)20W Output
Sony Bravia 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32W6100Motionflow XR 100HzComes with X Protection ProA refresh rate of 60Hz

Sony Bravia 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K

Offers 4k resolution, providing high-quality picture and video framesComes with a 20W speaker outputMotionflow XR 200

Best Three Features of Sony Mobile Phones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5GOffers OLED+ 120Hz displayProvides 21:9 Cine   Wide display12GB RAM with 256 GB expandable memory
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium DualQualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor1-year manufacturer warrantyExpandable memory up to 200GB
Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72 5G120Hz 10-but AMOLED display60Hz refresh rateTripe Quad camera
Sony Xperia M5 Dual 16GBOffers a 13MP front cameraLithium batteries includedMediaTek Helio X10 64-bit octa-core processor
Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363Voice-guided selfie sensor2600mAH batteryUp to 128GB RAM expansion

Price List For Sony Television and Mobile Phones

ProductPrice
Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 45,990
Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD 65,990
Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD  86,990
Sony Bravia 80cm HD LED TV 26,250
Sony Bravia 126 cm 4K Ultra HD 57,940
Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G 84,990
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium 57,500
Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72  47,999
Sony Xperia M5 Dual 27,590
Sony Xperia C4 Dual  23,499

Best Value for Money

When purchasing a TV, the Sony Bravia 126cm 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is the best value for money. It is one of the most affordable and efficient smart TVs on the list. This smart TV has a variety of features, such as 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports to connect the set up box, 4 K processor, and Motion Flow XR 200 that ensures the viewers enjoy a seamless watching experience

Best Over all Product

Amazon offers exciting deals and a wide range of products during the Great Indian Festival Sale. However, the best overall product for Sony TV sets is the Sony Bravia 164cm Ultra HD Google TV. The TV set costs 86,990, offering a wide range of Smart TV features and 4K screen resolution. Moreover, with its X1 4X processor, this smart TV operates smoothly and has an in-built Google Playstore that allows you to download and supports applications.

On the other hand, the best overall product when it comes to Sony Mobile phones during the Great Indian festival sale is the Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72. The smartphone costs 42,999 and offers quality features and a fast processor. It offers a 6.7-inch full AMOLED screen display, thereby offering higher resolutions regarding picture and video quality.

How to Find the Best Electronics During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

When finding the best electronics during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, check out the different offers the Amazon sellers provide.

Before choosing your electronic device, compare your shortlisted products with the other items available during the sale. Furthermore, ensure that your chosen product consists of all the features and meets your requirements.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

What are the offers that PRIME members can avail of during the Great Indian Festival sale?

For PRIME members, discounts include up to 55% off electronics, a 60% discount on home and kitchen items, a 60% discount on daily necessities, and apparel priced under 600 is available.

Are there discounts available for customers who are not PRIME members?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers a wide range of offers and discounts for all its customers. Huge discounts and exciting offers are available for different products, including electronics, daily essentials, clothing, and more.

When does the Great Indian Festival Sale begin?

For PRIME members, customers can avail of the sale from 22nd September 2022. For non-prime customers, the sale starts on 23rd September 2022.

