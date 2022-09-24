Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon great indian festival 2022 sale: Your top picks for mobiles under 40000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 24, 2022 16:46 IST

Summary:

This article drives you in the variety of deals you can expect during the Amazon great indian festival 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000 and helps you determine which devices to purchase.

Amazon great indian festival 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000

The amazon great indian festival is a blessing for tech enthusiasts. The amazon great indian festival sale 2022 is expected to launch on 23 September and will continue for a month. The sale will bring in heavy discount deals for the upcoming festive season. This sale offers you the best deals on mobiles under 40,000! This annual sale will be epic for anyone who likes saving money. India's largest festival of deals, amazon great indian festival sale on mobile phones under 40000, will be bigger than ever before.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G brings you a powerful new phone experience at an affordable price, featuring a 6.43-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and a gorgeous full-screen design.

Specifications:

• Brand: OnePlus

• Model name: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G, LTE

• OS: Oxygen OS

• Colour: Jade Fog

ProsCons
Great download speedAn in-built DAC could be better
Turbo charging 
Great camera quality 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, which is 6.1% faster than the previous generation. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and is expandable up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs the Android 11.0 operating system. There are three rear cameras on this phone. The main camera boasts a 30X zoom and night mode, while the front has a punch-hole camera that makes videos more personal.

Specifications:

• Brand: Samsung

• Model name: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 11 and Android 11.0

• Colour: Cloud Navy

ProsCons
Great display No HDR support
Smooth functioningNo headphone Jack
Great rear camera 

iQOO 9 5G

The IQOO 9 5G is designed with the latest display technology, a built-in intelligent chip for high frame rate and optimised colours. It comes with a 120W battery capacity to allow a longer playing time. With fast charging that fully charges at 6 minutes, you can enjoy more fun.

Specifications:

• Brand: IQOO

• Model name: IQOO 9 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 12

• Colour: Legend

ProsCons
Good battery lifeThe sound quality could be better
Good build qualitySoftware issues
No overheating issues 

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

Designed on a 5nm fab process, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is packed with built-in power efficiency. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and LPDDR5 RAM, this device provides a seamless multitasking experience. With support for UFS 3.1 storage, you can store enough data for your use.

Specifications:

• Brand: Xiaomi

• Model name: 11T Pro

• Cellular Technology:5G, 4G LTE

• OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

• Colour: Celestial Magic

ProsCons
Great camera qualitySome touch issues
Smooth performance 
Good speaker quality 

OPPO F21s Pro

The Oppo F21s Pro is further proof that there’s no limit to the size or power of your smartphone, regardless of its size. With impressive specs, a premium retro look and a vivid screen, this device will keep you happy with its smooth performance and energy efficiency.

Specifications:

• Brand: Oppo

• Model name: F21s Pro

• Cellular Technology: LTE

• OS: Android 11

• Colour: Dawnlight Gold

ProsCons
Support Volte callingNo 5G support
Good camera quality 
Good storage 

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is powered by a 67W in-box turbocharger, which can charge the massive 5080mAh battery. It also comes with a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, which brings out premium sound quality with super crisp highs, rich & deep bass, and accurate mids.

Specifications:

• Brand: Redmi

• Model name: K50i 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: MIUI 13

• Colour: Phantom Blue

ProsCons
Great camera qualityUI could be better
Good call quality 
Excellent battery life 

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was designed from the ground up with power in mind but also offered you more ways to charge it up. With triple card slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a lightweight design, you get the power of a true flagship at an affordable price. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with two years worth of Android updates and three years' worth of security patches via OTA on a platform like OxygenOS 11 seamlessly synced with Google services.

Specifications:

• Brand: OnePlus

• Model name: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: Oxygen OS

• Colour: Gray mirror

ProsCons
Fast chargingNo Android 12
Good camera quality 
Good battery life 

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The XIAOMI 11 Lite is designed to be a great everyday phone for making calls, chatting with friends or streaming videos. It also offers up to 6 hours of battery life with the new, longer-lasting 5G connection. The high-resolution AMOLED display also lets you enjoy vivid videos and graphics while playing games or navigating web pages. It has three rear cameras - a 64MP triple camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP super macro lens for clear and crisp images.

Specifications:

• Brand: Xiaomi

• Model name: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

• Colour: Jazz

ProsCons
Light weight phoneBlack crush issue
Excellent AMOLED panel 
Good design 

iQOO 9 SE 5G

The IQOO 9 SE 5G provides a seamless screen experience while capturing fantastic scenery in detail. A triple rear camera system with OIS helps you seize the chance to catch your favourite moments. This device has features like HDR10+, 1300nits Peak Brightness, SGS Seamless Certificate & much more.

Specifications:

• Brand: IQOO

• Model name: IQOO 9 SE 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 12

• Colour: Sunset Sierra

ProsCons
Fast chargingBattery life could be better
Great sound qualityA bit heavy in weight
Good display quality 

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Take a fantastic photo with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The large-capacity battery’s support for fast-charge means you can recharge in no time, so you always have sufficient power on hand. Capture photos and videos in excellent detail with its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display and D900 Octa Core processor, giving you fluid video playback and fast switching between apps.

Specifications:

• Brand: Samsung

• Model name: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

• Cellular Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 12.0

• Colour: Deep Ocean Blue

ProsCons
Good call qualityHang issues
Good performanceNo headphone Jack
Best UI 

Best 3 Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Great download speedGorilla glassFingerprint scanner
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GOneUI4.0 is bestSmooth functioningTriple rear camera
iQOO 9 5GGood build qualityNo overheating issuesGood camera quality
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperphoneGreat camera qualitySmooth performanceAmazing display colours
OPPO F21s ProSupport Volte callingGood camera qualityGood storage
Redmi K50i 5GExcellent battery lifeGood display qualityGood camera quality
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GFast chargingGood camera qualityGood build quality
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G64 MP Triple Rear cameraLight weight phoneExcellent AMOLED panel great sound quality
Samsung Galaxy M53 5GGood UIGood call qualityGood AMOLED display

Best value for money

OnePlus Nord 2T 5Gis one of the best value for money phones overall in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000. OnePlus has always been about offering incredible parts at great prices. And with the OnePlus 2T, you're getting an extensive set of features and capabilities that offers easy access to some of the essential camera features available today. This device has a fast and powerful combination of Lithium polymer battery and 128GB File Storage, allowing you to enjoy prolonged battery life, better performance, enhanced web surfing and gaming experience.

Best overall

The brand new iQOO 9 5G phone is one of the best phones overall in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000. It is designed with the latest display technology and optimised colours. It comes with fast charging, powerful cameras, and 120W battery capacity to allow you to enjoy more fun games. According to users and their reviews and expert research, it is the best phone till now under Rs. 40000 because of its latest features and specifications.

How to find the perfect mobile phone under 40,000

The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival, 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000, will start on 23 September, so it is the best time to buy your favourite mobile phone with the benefit of the enormous discounts.

When selecting a new mobile phone, consider the features you want and how much you're willing to spend on your purchase. When looking for a new mobile phone, it's essential to begin by creating a list of your criteria. Once you've done this step, you can start researching several available options—Amazon offers vast choices of different brands and models.

Amazon is an excellent place to begin your search when shopping for a new phone. After determining your needs, compare prices between models and look for deals on the ones that best complete your requirements.

Products Price List

S.NoMobiles under Rs. 40000Price
1OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 28999
2Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G29999
3iQOO 9 5G34990
4Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone34999
5OPPO F21s Pro22999
6Redmi K50i 5G24999
7OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G23998
8Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G25999
9iQOO 9 SE 5G29990
10Samsung Galaxy M53 5G21999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on mobiles under 10,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on handbags: Fetch up to 76% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on laptops under 40,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's western wear: Get up to 76% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 on hair care items: Get up to 47% off

Amazon great indian festival 2022 sale: Your top picks for mobiles under 40000

On which day does the Amazon Great Indian Festival start?

Amazon is expected to begin selling the product on September 23, starting a day early for Prime members. This will allow you to save money while shopping for your essentials.

Which is the biggest sale on Amazon?

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is the biggest sale launched by Amazon, which offers discounts on various electronic gadgets and appliances, including over 80% off on TVs, computers, tablets and more.

What is meant by Amazon Promo Code?

Amazon promo codes can set a discount on your product, encouraging customers to make purchases. They can be redeemed automatically or manually on the “Select Payment” page in a customer's cart, much like gift cards.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS