Amazon great indian festival 2022 sale: Your top picks for mobiles under 40000

The amazon great indian festival is a blessing for tech enthusiasts. The amazon great indian festival sale 2022 is expected to launch on 23 September and will continue for a month. The sale will bring in heavy discount deals for the upcoming festive season. This sale offers you the best deals on mobiles under ₹40,000! This annual sale will be epic for anyone who likes saving money. India's largest festival of deals, amazon great indian festival sale on mobile phones under 40000, will be bigger than ever before. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G brings you a powerful new phone experience at an affordable price, featuring a 6.43-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and a gorgeous full-screen design. Specifications: • Brand: OnePlus • Model name: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G, LTE • OS: Oxygen OS • Colour: Jade Fog

Pros Cons Great download speed An in-built DAC could be better Turbo charging Great camera quality

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, which is 6.1% faster than the previous generation. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and is expandable up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs the Android 11.0 operating system. There are three rear cameras on this phone. The main camera boasts a 30X zoom and night mode, while the front has a punch-hole camera that makes videos more personal. Specifications: • Brand: Samsung • Model name: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Android 11 and Android 11.0 • Colour: Cloud Navy

Pros Cons Great display No HDR support Smooth functioning No headphone Jack Great rear camera

iQOO 9 5G The IQOO 9 5G is designed with the latest display technology, a built-in intelligent chip for high frame rate and optimised colours. It comes with a 120W battery capacity to allow a longer playing time. With fast charging that fully charges at 6 minutes, you can enjoy more fun. Specifications: • Brand: IQOO • Model name: IQOO 9 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Android 12 • Colour: Legend

Pros Cons Good battery life The sound quality could be better Good build quality Software issues No overheating issues

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Designed on a 5nm fab process, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is packed with built-in power efficiency. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and LPDDR5 RAM, this device provides a seamless multitasking experience. With support for UFS 3.1 storage, you can store enough data for your use. Specifications: • Brand: Xiaomi • Model name: 11T Pro • Cellular Technology:5G, 4G LTE • OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5 • Colour: Celestial Magic

Pros Cons Great camera quality Some touch issues Smooth performance Good speaker quality

OPPO F21s Pro The Oppo F21s Pro is further proof that there’s no limit to the size or power of your smartphone, regardless of its size. With impressive specs, a premium retro look and a vivid screen, this device will keep you happy with its smooth performance and energy efficiency. Specifications: • Brand: Oppo • Model name: F21s Pro • Cellular Technology: LTE • OS: Android 11 • Colour: Dawnlight Gold

Pros Cons Support Volte calling No 5G support Good camera quality Good storage

Redmi K50i 5G The Redmi K50i 5G is powered by a 67W in-box turbocharger, which can charge the massive 5080mAh battery. It also comes with a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos, which brings out premium sound quality with super crisp highs, rich & deep bass, and accurate mids. Specifications: • Brand: Redmi • Model name: K50i 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: MIUI 13 • Colour: Phantom Blue

Pros Cons Great camera quality UI could be better Good call quality Excellent battery life

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was designed from the ground up with power in mind but also offered you more ways to charge it up. With triple card slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a lightweight design, you get the power of a true flagship at an affordable price. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with two years worth of Android updates and three years' worth of security patches via OTA on a platform like OxygenOS 11 seamlessly synced with Google services. Specifications: • Brand: OnePlus • Model name: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Oxygen OS • Colour: Gray mirror

Pros Cons Fast charging No Android 12 Good camera quality Good battery life

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G The XIAOMI 11 Lite is designed to be a great everyday phone for making calls, chatting with friends or streaming videos. It also offers up to 6 hours of battery life with the new, longer-lasting 5G connection. The high-resolution AMOLED display also lets you enjoy vivid videos and graphics while playing games or navigating web pages. It has three rear cameras - a 64MP triple camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP super macro lens for clear and crisp images. Specifications: • Brand: Xiaomi • Model name: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5 • Colour: Jazz

Pros Cons Light weight phone Black crush issue Excellent AMOLED panel Good design

iQOO 9 SE 5G The IQOO 9 SE 5G provides a seamless screen experience while capturing fantastic scenery in detail. A triple rear camera system with OIS helps you seize the chance to catch your favourite moments. This device has features like HDR10+, 1300nits Peak Brightness, SGS Seamless Certificate & much more. Specifications: • Brand: IQOO • Model name: IQOO 9 SE 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Android 12 • Colour: Sunset Sierra

Pros Cons Fast charging Battery life could be better Great sound quality A bit heavy in weight Good display quality

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Take a fantastic photo with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The large-capacity battery’s support for fast-charge means you can recharge in no time, so you always have sufficient power on hand. Capture photos and videos in excellent detail with its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display and D900 Octa Core processor, giving you fluid video playback and fast switching between apps. Specifications: • Brand: Samsung • Model name: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Android 12.0 • Colour: Deep Ocean Blue

Pros Cons Good call quality Hang issues Good performance No headphone Jack Best UI

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Great download speed Gorilla glass Fingerprint scanner Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G OneUI4.0 is best Smooth functioning Triple rear camera iQOO 9 5G Good build quality No overheating issues Good camera quality Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Great camera quality Smooth performance Amazing display colours OPPO F21s Pro Support Volte calling Good camera quality Good storage Redmi K50i 5G Excellent battery life Good display quality Good camera quality OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Fast charging Good camera quality Good build quality Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 64 MP Triple Rear camera Light weight phone Excellent AMOLED panel great sound quality Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Good UI Good call quality Good AMOLED display

Best value for money OnePlus Nord 2T 5Gis one of the best value for money phones overall in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000. OnePlus has always been about offering incredible parts at great prices. And with the OnePlus 2T, you're getting an extensive set of features and capabilities that offers easy access to some of the essential camera features available today. This device has a fast and powerful combination of Lithium polymer battery and 128GB File Storage, allowing you to enjoy prolonged battery life, better performance, enhanced web surfing and gaming experience. Best overall The brand new iQOO 9 5G phone is one of the best phones overall in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000. It is designed with the latest display technology and optimised colours. It comes with fast charging, powerful cameras, and 120W battery capacity to allow you to enjoy more fun games. According to users and their reviews and expert research, it is the best phone till now under Rs. 40000 because of its latest features and specifications. How to find the perfect mobile phone under ₹40,000 The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival, 2022 sale on mobiles under 40000, will start on 23 September, so it is the best time to buy your favourite mobile phone with the benefit of the enormous discounts. When selecting a new mobile phone, consider the features you want and how much you're willing to spend on your purchase. When looking for a new mobile phone, it's essential to begin by creating a list of your criteria. Once you've done this step, you can start researching several available options—Amazon offers vast choices of different brands and models. Amazon is an excellent place to begin your search when shopping for a new phone. After determining your needs, compare prices between models and look for deals on the ones that best complete your requirements. Products Price List

S.No Mobiles under Rs. 40000 Price 1 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 28999 2 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 29999 3 iQOO 9 5G 34990 4 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone 34999 5 OPPO F21s Pro 22999 6 Redmi K50i 5G 24999 7 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 23998 8 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 25999 9 iQOO 9 SE 5G 29990 10 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 21999

