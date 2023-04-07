Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Avail as much as 31% off on best water coolers

Summary:
Summer months are awful in India. Some parts of the country experience extreme climate conditions. Some parts of the northern part and central part of the country experience extremely hot summer months. Temperatures can rise up to 50-degrees in some regions of the country. Air conditioners are not affordable for everyone, and people rely on water coolers for quick relief during the summer season. The hot summers in India can lead to multiple health complications. It is best to invest in a water cooler and keep the environment in your area cool.
The Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is live now, and you can avail attractive discounts on water coolers. Water coolers come with multiple features and functionalities that make them stand apart from the competition. We have listed the best water coolers to consider before the approaching summer season. You can go through the article, and see what product suits your needs and house the best.
Novamax Rambo
The Novamax Rambo is a high-performing water cooler with a 100L water tank. The powerful air throw of the water cooler makes it a good option for large rooms and settings. The honeycomb cooling pads are able to retain the water for long, ensuring cool air. The 4-ways powerful air deflection technology makes sure that every part of the room receives cool air. You can avail a discount of 31% on the water cooler.
Strella Castor
The Strella Castor is a modern water cooler with features like smart touch control. The water cooler performs exceptionally in well ventilated areas due to its 70L water tank. The Strella Castor comes with a 4 trolley wheel that makes it easy to move around the house, and have it in your desired position based on your mood. The remote controlled operations are also a highlight of the cooler. You can avail a 24% discount on this water cooler.
Strella Polux
The Strella Polux comes with a 85L water tank. The operations of the cooler are very simple, and everyone in the family can get familiarized to it easily. The traditional manual control makes the powerful air flow of the water cooler easier to manage. The durable cooling performance makes the Strella Polux a good choice for bachelors. You can move this water cooler around with ease. Get a 23% discount on this Strella water cooler.
Crompton Zelus
The Crompton Zelus is a small looking water cooler packing high power. The Everlast pump on the water cooler makes it more durable and expands the life of the appliance. The ice chamber allows you to put ice into the water cooler and have cooler air on the hottest summer days. This Crompton cooler requires only 105W of power. This makes it inverter compatible, making it a good option for cooling during power outages. You get 22% off on this water cooler.
Symphony Storm 70i
The Symphony Storm 70i is a smart looking water cooler. This cooler comes with a powerful blower, making sure that the entire room is cooled evenly. The multi-stage purification ensured by the i-Pure technology makes sure that you are breathing fresh and clean air. The water cooler is remote controlled. This makes it a convenient home appliance. You also get a discount of 9% on this water cooler.
