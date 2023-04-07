Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 44% off on air coolers this summer

Air cooler are the most common solution to the raging heat of the summer months. Air cooler have seen some massive design change along with addition of numerous features in the recent time. So if you have been planning on buying a new cooler, this will be a good time. On the brink of the summer season, the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is offering great deals on home appliances. You can get good deals on air coolers during this sale.

There are multiple air cooler options in the market, and this article will list the best options of air coolers for you to consider during this sale. The air coolers listed in this article come with different features, designs, and utility. The comprehensive list will help you make a better decision among the overwhelming options during this sale. Let's take a closer look at the products and see which one fits you.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Ozone desert air cooler comes with a massive 75L water tank. This gives it enough capacity to run through the night. The 4-way air deflection technology makes sure that every corner of the room receives cool air. The autofill technology of the cooler takes away the hassle of filling the cooler every time the tank gets empty. You can avail a 42% discount on this air cooler.