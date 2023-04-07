Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Get up to 44% off on air coolers this summer

Summary:
Air cooler are the most common solution to the raging heat of the summer months. Air cooler have seen some massive design change along with addition of numerous features in the recent time. So if you have been planning on buying a new cooler, this will be a good time. On the brink of the summer season, the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is offering great deals on home appliances. You can get good deals on air coolers during this sale.
There are multiple air cooler options in the market, and this article will list the best options of air coolers for you to consider during this sale. The air coolers listed in this article come with different features, designs, and utility. The comprehensive list will help you make a better decision among the overwhelming options during this sale. Let's take a closer look at the products and see which one fits you.
Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler
The Crompton Ozone desert air cooler comes with a massive 75L water tank. This gives it enough capacity to run through the night. The 4-way air deflection technology makes sure that every corner of the room receives cool air. The autofill technology of the cooler takes away the hassle of filling the cooler every time the tank gets empty. You can avail a 42% discount on this air cooler.
Symphony Diet 3D 30i
The Symphony Diet 3D 30i is a great option if you are in the market for a portable air cooler. This stylish looking air cooler comes with a pop-up digital touchscreen display, making it easy to control. The i-Pure technology gets rid of all pollutants from the air and water, ensuring fresh and healthy air. The 30L tank is efficient in cooling any room fast. You can get a 5% discount on this air cooler.
Crompton Optimus
The Crompton Optimus is a high capacity cooler built for bigger rooms and settings. The air cooler comes with a 100L tank with high water retention. This means that it will be able to cool any room superfast, and maintain the temperature for long. The wide angle air throw of the cooler manages to cool every part of the room. Irrespective of the size, the Crompton Optimus air cooler is inverter compatible. Hence, it will run during power outages. You also get a 44% discount on this air cooler.
Symphony Diet 12T
The Symphony Diet 12T is a personal air cooler. Personal coolers come with low tank capacity, and are good for bachelors and small families. The tower cooler is compact and does not take a lot of space. The powerful blower can cool areas up to 12 square meters. The 12L water tank might sound less, but the water retention of this cooler is high. You can get a 19% off on the air cooler.
Orient Electric Ultimo
The Orient Electric Ultimo comes with an ice chamber that ensures cooler air throw. The high air delivery utilizes the ice chamber optimally. The fully collapsible louvres keep away any insects or mosquitoes. The 50L water tank can give you all-night cooling. The inverter compatibility makes sure you get uninterrupted cool air. You also get a 33% discount.
|Product
|Price
|Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal
|₹ 10,850
|Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Automatic Pop-Up Touchscreen, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (30L, White & Black)
|₹ 10,391
|Crompton Optimus 100-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler with Wide Angle Air Throw (White)
|₹ 13,699
|Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)
|₹ 6,291
|Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb pads, Ice chamber & High Air Delivery | Desert Cooler for home (Grey and Orange)
|₹ 13,999
