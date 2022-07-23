Amazon Prime Sale: Perfect laptops for studies and soft gaming

Summary:
Since the invention of the first laptop in 1981, they have continued to become more powerful and smaller. This laptop had limited capabilities compared to today's laptops. In today's article, we bring you ten affordable laptops you could buy for gaming and studying.
1. The LG Gram Core-i7 16-inch Ultra-light laptop
The LG gram is an outstanding laptop with a 16-inch display screen. The computer uses a Windows 11 operating system, the latest OS today. The laptop only weighs 1.19 kgs making it a convenient travel laptop.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It is a relatively fast notebook with 16 GB RAM.
|The laptop does not come with MS Office like others in its price range.
|It has a powerful battery.
|Storage is a little less for such a laptop.
|It is a lightweight laptop.
2. Lenovo Think Book Thin 15.6” FDH Core i5 Laptop
The Lenovo Think book is an intelligent student laptop. It is thin and light for you to hold comfortably on your lap.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a fast processor.
|It only supports 40 GB DDR RAM.
|The display has antiglare technology.
|It has versatile ports.
3. Hp 14s, 14 Inch 5th Gen Laptop
The Hp 14S 5th Gen laptop has a 14-inch full HD IPS micro-edge display. Fast charge capabilities make it a very reliable travelling notebook.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a powerful Ryzen 3 processor.
|The adapter heats up while charging.
|It has a CPU speed of 3.8 GHz.
|It has fast charging capabilities.
4. ASUS Vivo book Intel-core Evo i5-12500H 15.6” Laptop
The ASUS Vivo book is generally a lightweight notebook weighing only 1.8 kg. It comes with Office 2021, making it a suitable student laptop.
Product Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with quality Iris Xe graphics.
|The refresh rate is a little low for its price value.
|It has a relatively fast processor.
|It has up to 10 hours of battery life
5. Fujitsu CH 13.3” FHD 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 Thin And Light Laptop
Fujitsu CH is a lightweight laptop you can easily carry around your house. The computer has a relatively fast processor with 16 GB RAM.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It has quality Iris Xe graphics.
|The laptop overheats due to the poor cooling system.
|It is a fast laptop with 16 GB RAM.
|It comes with Preinstalled Microsoft Office.
6. MSI Gaming GF63, 16 Inch FHD 11th Gen i5-11400H Laptop
The MSI gaming laptop comes with a fast 11th Gen i5-11400H processor. The Windows 10 OS can handle complex data, making the MSI a suitable gaming laptop.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Windows 10 Operating System
|Low battery life
|Refresh Rate of 60 Hz
|Relatively fast processor
7. Hp 15S 15.6” FDH 11th Gen Core i5 antiglare Laptop
The Hp 15S is a well-designed laptop that you can use for studying and even coding. The computer has an 11th-Generation Core i5 processor that is fast enough to handle all your data without lagging.
Product Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a powerful CPU.
|It has a poor cooling system.
|It comes with a micro-edge display, which is super cool.
|It is a lightweight laptop.
8. Acer Aspire 3 15.6FHD AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Windows 11 Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 comes with a 15.6-inch Full High Definition display and a Windows 11 operating system. The laptop weighs 1.9 kg, which is very convenient when carrying it around the house or workplace.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a fast processor.
|It has a low sound quality.
|It has quality AMD graphics.
|It is thin and lightweight.
9. Dell New Vostro 3400 14 inch Laptop
The Dell New Vostro 3400 laptop is a thin, light notebook weighing 1.59 kg. It uses a Core i5 processor with a processing speed of 2.4 GHz. The laptop also comes with a cool backlit keyboard.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It is a very lightweight laptop.
|It has no type C ports.
|It has a fast processing speed of 2.4 GHz.
|It has versatile USB ports.
10. Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 Inch FHD Intel Core i5 10th Gen IPS Laptop
Lenovo Legion is designed explicitly for gaming. The computer can handle intense gaming activities. This laptop has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 15.6-inch display.
Product Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is efficient for gaming.
|Short battery life of only 5 hours.
|It has an antiglare screen display.
|It comes with a built-in microphone and a backlit keyboard.
|Product
|Price
|The LG Gram Core-i7 16-inch Ultra-light laptop
|₹80,990
|Lenovo Think Book Thin 15.6” FDH Core i5 Laptop
|₹60,990
|Hp 14s, 14 Inch 5th gen Laptop
|₹38,990
|ASUS Vivo book Intel-core Evo i5-12500H 15.6” Laptop
|₹74,990
|Fujitsu CH 13.3” FHD 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 Thin And Light Laptop
|₹67,990
|MSI Gaming GF63, 16 Inch FHD 11th Gen i5-11400H Laptop
|₹67,990
|Hp 15S 15.6” FDH 11th Gen Core i5 antiglare Laptop
|₹50,990
|Acer Aspire 3 15.6FHD AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Windows 11 Laptop
|₹41,450
|Dell New Vostro 3400 14inch Laptop
|₹59,500
|Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 Inch FHD Intel Core i5 10th Gen IPS Laptop
|₹59,990
Best Three Features of Each Product
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|The LG Gram Core-i7 16-inch Ultra-light laptop
|Iris graphics processor
|Thin and lightweight
|Fast-Core i7 processor
|Lenovo Think Book Thin 15.6” FDH Core i5 Laptop
|Fingerprint reader
|Antiglare screen
|Thin and lightweight
|Hp 14s, 14 Inch 5th gen Laptop
|Micro edge display
|Fast CPU speed
|Lightweight
|ASUS Vivo book Intel-core Evo i5-12500H 15.6” Laptop
|FHD OLED 16:9 display
|Fingerprint recognition
|Backlit chiclet keyboard
|Fujitsu CH 13.3” FHD 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 Thin And Light Laptop
|Thin and lightweight
|16 GB RAM
|Fast, 4.2 GHz CPU
|MSI Gaming GF63, 16 Inch FHD 11th Gen i5-11400H Laptop
|Lightweight
|Backlit keyboard
|Built-in microphone
|Hp 15S 15.6” FDH 11th Gen Core i5 antiglare Laptop
|Micro edge display
|Full-size keyboard
|LED display
|Acer Aspire 3 15.6FHD AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Windows 11 Laptop
|Quality AMD graphic
|Thin and portable
|Lightweight
|Dell New Vostro 3400 14inch Laptop
|Backlit Keyboard
|16 GB RAM
|Versatile ports
|Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 Inch FHD Intel Core i5 10th Gen IPS Laptop
|Antiglare screen
|Fast refresh rate
|Built-in microphone
Best value for money
The laptop with the best value for money is the ASUS Vivobook Intel Core Evo i5. It comes with fingerprint recognition ensuring maximum security. You also get a 16:9 excellent aspect ratio.
Best overall product
The best overall laptop is the LG Gram 16-inch laptop. This laptop has the latest Core i7 processor. It has quality graphics and is very light as well.
How to find the perfect amazon laptop
When looking for the perfect amazon laptop, you should look for:
FAQs
How much RAM is enough?
Depending on your needs, 4 GB RAM is enough for basic computing requirements. However, look for a bigger RAM, at least 8 GB, for heavy data management, like programming, gaming, etc.
What makes a laptop fast?
Three components are responsible for your laptop speed. They include a good ROM, RAM, and processor.
Which Windows are best for a laptop?
The best Windows for a laptop today is Windows 10. This Widows is primarily fast and can support gaming activities on many laptops.
How long do laptops last?
According to experts, laptops have a lifespan of around 3 to 5 years.
Is it safe to use your laptop in bed?
No, it is not safe to use your laptop in bed. It may lead to overheating of the inside components, which may also cause permanent damage to your laptop.
