Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best noise-cancelling headphones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 19:28 IST

Summary:

You will find a detailed overview of the best headphones that help in cancelling noise to offer you a great listening experience.

Noise-cancelling headphones allow one to enjoy the audio experience by eliminating background sounds.

Whether it's about listening to music or attending office meetings, you need good quality earphones to get an excellent experience. Having the best quality earplugs is particularly important for professionals who work from their homes. The reason behind this is that any sound distortion can create a huge communication gap, which can lower the whole team's work efficiency. However, buying a quality assured headphones costs a fortune.

If you have been restricting yourself or your loved ones, from gifting noise cancelling earphones because of affordability issues then Amazon Republic Day sale is here for you. We have made a list of top 10 earphone models to look for in the sale so you can save time searching and reading technical specifications of various brands.

Product List

SONY WF-1000XM3

This Republic Day Sale the Sony WF-1000XM3, the company's last-generation flagship TWS model, will be marked down dramatically in price. In addition, you get multiple features like wear detection, quick attention mode, voice assistant functionality, headphones connect app support, and many other features with these headphones.

All the attributes make these wireless earbuds still among India's top Active Noise Cancelling TWS. Additionally, it offers excellent sound quality and provides a battery life of up to 24 hours. So, you don’t need to worry about charging it repeatedly.

Specifications

Brand: Sony

Model: WF-1000XM3

Colour: Silver

Connector type: Bluetooth

Form factor: In Ear

ProsCons
Good battery backup.Sound volume goes up to a particular level but doesn't provide an extremely loud sound.
(Renewed) Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Headphones with Mic (Silver)
3.1 (2,589)
44% off
11,265 19,989
Buy now

BOSE QUIET COMFORT 35

This reputed brand offers a fantastic pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. It's also among the comfiest wireless headphones you can buy. The headphones' estimated battery life is a strong 20 hours. The headphones' audio features a neutral sound profile that music lovers and purists will appreciate, and they support the AAC and SBC codecs.

For calls and recordings, the headphones have two noise-cancelling microphones. These wireless headphones are a good pair overall; you can get them during this offer for less money.

Specifications

Brand: Bose

Model: Quiet Comfort 35

Colour: Rose gold

Connector type: Wireless

Form factor: Headset

ProsCons
Over 20hours of battery lifeLow bass sound
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphone (Rose Gold)
4.4 (66,922)
Get Price

INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 120

This pair of noise cancelling earphones comes with a comfy, "Flexsoft" neckband and premium-looking metal housings are included with the earphones. The brand claims that the earphones' battery life lasts up to 7 hours, which is extremely remarkable if you are among the people who do not have the time to charge.

Additionally, you get two equaliser modes with presets for regular and deep bass. You don't need to be concerned about perspiration or water splashes damaging the earbuds because they are rated IPX5.

Specifications

Brand: JBL

Model: Glide

Colour: Black and yellow

Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0

Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Voice assistance integration for Siri and AlexaDoes not support 3D sound
Excellent battery life 
Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, 12mm Drivers, Premium Metal Earbuds, Comfortable Flex Neckband, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 Sweatproof (Black & Yellow)
3.9 (61,551)
73% off
799 2,999
Buy now

ONEPLUS BUDS PRO

The OnePlus Buds Pro is a fantastic set of fully wireless earbuds featuring Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology which performs amazingly to reduce most background noise. One of the fascinating functions is the OnePlus Audio ID, which customises audio depending on a hearing test for each user.

Additionally, the earphones have a fantastic battery life of 38 hours overall. Furthermore, users can now benefit from Warp Charge, which enables a staggering ten hours of wireless playing with just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications

Brand: OnePlus

Model: Buds pro

Colour: matt black

Connector type: Wireless

Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Innovative Noise Cancellation FeatureBuds can't be repaired after the warranty
38hours battery life for hassle free handling 
OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Warp Charge, Upto 38 Hours Battery, Zen Mode, Bluetooth 5.2v (Matte Black)
4.3 (13,508)
25% off
8,990 11,990
Buy now

JBL TUNE 700BT

This is a fantastic option to consider if you're searching for a dependable, efficient pair of wireless headsets with a bit of a bass bump during the sale. They include a tonne of features, like foldable design, voice assistant compatibility, multi-point connectivity, and nearly 27 hours of battery back-up.

The headphones include the JBL Signature Sound, which has a good bass thud and sounds fantastic with genres like pop, hip hop, rap, EDM, and Bollywood. Additionally, quick charging is supported, giving 2 hours of playing after only 5 minutes of charging.

Specifications

Brand: OnePlus

Model: TUNE 700BT

Colour: Black

Connector type: Wireless

Form factor: over ear

ProsCons
27 hour battery lifeWearing it for long hours causes discomfort
5 minutes charging gives 2 hours backup 
JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
3.9 (2,815)
18% off
4,499 5,499
Buy now

SENNHEISER CX 400BT

The Amazon Republic Day sale is a great chance to get Sennheiser CX 400BT truly wireless earbuds at an extremely affordable price. The brand itself is known to provide earphones that produce excellent sound with distinct lows and Mids. Moreover, this model comes with the Sennheiser app that offers customizable controls and EQ settings.

Additionally, the earbuds fit snugly and are incredibly comfortable to wear, even for extended periods of time. With 7 hours on the earphones and 13 hours using the charging case, the battery backup is certified for 20 hours overall.

Specifications

Brand: Senmheiser

Model: XT 400BT

Colour: Black

Connector type: Wireless

Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Comfortable fitIt is not waterproof
Full control of better sound quality 
Excellent battery performance 
Sennheiser CX 400BT Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
4 (2,891)
32% off
11,590 16,990
Buy now

OPPO ENCO M32

The Oppo Enco M32, the newest wireless neckband headset from Oppo, is the replacement for the highly demanded Oppo Enco M31. Additionally, during the sale you get these head phones at a discounted price. The most upgraded features include a bigger driver and IP55 with water and dust resistance.

The earphones' "bass-first" ethos will appeal to bass enthusiasts. You can listen to music wirelessly for 28 hours, and quick charging is supported. The dual-device switch on the earphones allows you to rapidly switch between dual paired gadgets with the touch of a button.

Specifications

Brand: OPPO

Model: ENCO M32

Colour: Black

Connector type: Wireless

Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Superfast charging within 2 minutesActive noise cancelling could be better
Excellent bass sound like concerts 
Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic,10 Mins Charge - 20Hrs Music Fast Charge, 28Hrs Battery Life,10mm Driver, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black)
4.2 (18,436)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

JABRA ELITE 75T

Even after a few years since their first release, these are still among the best-built fully wireless headphones. The earbuds offer a secure fit and an IP57 classification for dust and water protection, making it easy to wear them when working out, running, or doing other sports.

An impressive 24 hours battery performance are provided by the Elite 75t (with ANC turned on). Additionally, you conveniently access the Jabra Sound+ app, which enables users to modify settings, EQ, and other features.

Specifications

Brand: JABRA

Model: ELITE 75T

Colour: Navy

Connector type: Wireless

Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Comfortable and secure fit.No touch control on era buds.
Excellent sound quality. 
Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds - Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Sports Earbuds with Long Battery Life - in Ear True Wireless Sports Earphones for Calls and Music - Navy
3.9 (2,052)
Get Price

REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2 NEO

These are one of the most cost-effective neckband-style wireless earphones available in India. Additionally, they are available in green, yellow, orange, blue, and black hues apart from the regular yellow and black combination of Realme Bluetooth earbuds.

Moreover, the earbuds have a variety of features, including IPX4 certification, an 88ms latency game mode, support for the Realme Link app with a tonne of customization options, and more. Additionally, the battery life of these earphones is 17 hours.

Specifications

Brand: REALME

Model:

Colour: Black and yellow

Connector type: Bluetooth

Form factor: In ear

ProsCons
Compatible with multiple devicesRequire careful handling
Good sound quality 
realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 17Hrs Playtime (Black)
4.1 (46,565)
48% off
1,299 2,499
Buy now

BOAT ROCKERZ 550

The boAt Rockerz 550 are a wonderful choice if you're searching for a pair of Bluetooth headphones with strong bass on a tight budget. You can select a pair of headphones based on your preferences and style from a selection of 5 colourful colours. During the sale, the headphones are available for 1,399.

They have 50mm powerful drivers and Bluetooth v5.0 as their power source. The headsets can be used wirelessly for 20 hours and can be charged up in 2.5 hours. If the headphone's battery runs out, you can conveniently connect these headphones via an AUX connection.

Specifications

Brand: boAt

Model: ROKERZ 550

Colour: Black

Connector type: Bluetooth 5.0

Form factor: over ear

ProsCons
Attractive look.Some people may feel discomfort if they wear it for a longer time.
Dual connectivity for convenience. 
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation with Mic (Black Symphony)
4.1 (55,563)
68% off
1,579 4,999
Buy now

Three best features for customers

HeadphonesFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SONY WF-1000XM3Looks new after multiple usageFull sound controlTouch pad at left earbud
BOSE QUIET COMFORT 35World-class noise cancellation20 Hour Battery LifeRemote connection to Alexa
INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 120Premium quality metallic earbudsDual sound equaliser for better clarity7 hours battery back-up
ONEPLUS BUDS PROFull charging within 10 minutesSupports high bass sound38 hours batter performance
JBL TUNE 700BTFast chargingHand-free callingExcellent sound quality
SENNHEISER CX 400BTDynamic 7 mm driversCompletely adaptable control for making calls or listening to musicOptimal comfort with excellent fit
OPPO ENCO M32Super fast chargingExcellent bass soundInnovative 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity
JABRA ELITE 75T24 hours battery lifeExcellent sound with active noise cancellationFirm and secure fit
REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2 NEOFast chargingHand-free connectivityProper fit
BOAT ROCKERZ 550dual connectivity with Bluetooth and AUXport50mm dynamic driver500mAh battery for superior playback 

Best overall product

Bose Quiet Comfort is the best overall product as it offers the most advanced technologies. However, if you are looking forward to buying an earphone that is efficient enough for calling or listening to music to extreme clarity, you must go for it.

Best value for money

If you want the best product in exchange for your money, you must go for OPPO ENCO M32. This supports 5.0 Bluetooth connection and charges extremely fast to offer extended battery life. In addition, the sound quality is extremely good and it gives a feel of listening to music in a concert. The earbuds fit is also good and it doesn’t feel uncomfortable even after wearing them for long hours. You get all these at an affordable price.

How to find the perfect wireless headphone

To buy the perfect headset, you first need to determine your requirements. This can be either listening to music, making official calls, or gaming. Further it is crucial to make an online search for the best products available on e-commerce websites like Amazon. Here, apart from looking for the specifications and product description you must also read the customer’s feedback and then select an earbud or headphone that matches your budget.

Price of best noise-cancelling headphones at a glance:

HeadphonesPrice (in Rs.)
SONY WF-1000XM313,029
BOSE QUIET COMFORT 3519,990
INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 1202,999
ONEPLUS BUDS PRO11,999
JBL TUNE 700BT5,499
SENNHEISER CX 400BT16,990
OPPO ENCO M322,999
JABRA ELITE 75T16,999
REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2 NEO2,499
BOAT ROCKERZ 5504,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Q1. What features should I look for in Bluetooth earbuds?

To buy the best earbuds you must look for the following:

Fast charging

Secure fit

Touch pads

Noise cancellation

Q2. Which brand offers water resistant earbuds?

Good brands like INFINITY (JBL) GLIDE 120 offer water resistant earbuds.

Q3. What are the benefits of noise cancellation earphones?

With noise cancellation earphones you get the best experience of listening to music or making a call as it prevents any interruption or distortion.

