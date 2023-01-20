Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 picks in Echo Dot and other devices, up to 43% off

An Echo Dot truly enhances the experience of listening to music.

The Amazon Republic Day Sale which started from 15th January, will end on 20th January. So if you have missed out on shopping big, here are your last few hours to pick up your favourite items at great discounts. As part of this sale, you can get your Echo Dot and other top 10 products at the best prices! From speakers to virtual assistants, find out what an Echo Dot can do for you and why it is one of the top picks of the sale. Product List 1. Echo 4th Gen B085FY9NK8 The all-new Echo (4th Gen) is our most powerful speaker yet. It delivers premium sound with Dolby processing and Alexa-enabled hands-free voice control. You can use your voice to control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, water motors and more. The built-in Zigbee hub lets you connect and control many smart home devices. Plus, with new features like multi-room music and support for Amazon Music HD, Prime Music, and Spotify Connect, you can enjoy your music like never before. Specifications WiFi connectivity: Dual-antenna WiFi Audio: 76.2 mm woofer and 20 mm tweeters What’s in the box: Echo (4th Gen), 30W power adapter, and Quick Start Guide

Pros Cons Light ring Less warmth in the mids Zigbee built-in

2. Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb B096S59V67 The all-new Echo (4th Gen) is a powerful speaker that delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound. With its built-in Zigbee hub, you can easily control your Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb with your voice. Plus, you can use your voice to set alarms, timers, and music alarms. The Echo Dot is also equipped with Amazon's Alexa Voice Service, so you can ask it questions, play music, check the weather, and more. Specifications WiFi connectivity: Dual-antenna WiFi Audio: 76.2 mm woofer and 20 mm tweeters What’s in the box: Echo (4th Gen), 30W power adapter, Quick Start Guide and the Wipro LED light.

Pros Cons Color change with voice Bulb pairing may be a hassle Music sync

3. All-new Echo combo with Wipro 9W Easy Set-up smart color bulb B08PLR1FLZ About the All-new Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro 9W Easy Set-up smart color bulb: The all-new Echo comes with a Wipro 9W easy set-up smart color bulb. You can schedule the light for on and off, change color through the echo, and this combo is value for money. The all-new Echo has an improved speaker for better sound quality. It is also equipped with new features like Amazon Sidewalk, multi-room music, and expressions. You can also use your voice to control smart home devices like lights, switches, plugs, and more. Specifications WiFi connectivity: Dual-antenna WiFi Audio: 76.2 mm woofer and 20 mm tweeters What’s in the box: Echo (4th Gen), 30W power adapter, Quick Start Guide and the 9W Easy setup Wipro LED light.

Pros Cons Color change with voice Bulb pairing may take long Music sync

4. Echo Studio With Dolby Atmos and spatial audio processing technology B07NQH4Q45 The Echo Studio is Amazon's newest and most advanced smart speaker. It features Dolby Atmos and spatial audio processing technology for an immersive listening experience. The built-in smart home hub lets you control your compatible devices with your voice. The Echo Studio adapts to any room, making it a great choice for any home. Specifications Amplifier: Peak output 330W What’s in the box: Echo Studio, power cable, Quick Start Guide Weight: 3.5 kg

Pros Cons Loud sound Need an Amazon Music HD to listen to 3D Ultra HD music Good value for power and size

5. Amazon Smart Plug B07V39T8F2 If you want an affordable way to add some smart features to your home, the Amazon Smart Plug is a great option. This little device can be set up in minutes and allows you to control any connected appliance with your voice via Amazon's Alexa assistant. Best of all, no additional app is required - everything is controlled through the existing Alexa app. So, if you're looking for a quick and easy way to make your home a little more intelligent, the Amazon Smart Plug is definitely worth considering. Specifications Size: 46 mm x 71.3 mm x 37 mm Weight: 104 grams Network Connectivity: 2.4 GHz only What’s in the box: Amazon single-socket 3-prong WiFi plug, Quick Start Guide

Pros Cons Easy to install No energy reporting Affordable Does not work with Homekit or Google

6. All-new Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Syska 12W LED smart color bulb B09X7LYC3M If you want an affordable way to start building a smart home, then you can't go wrong with the all-new Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Syska 12W LED smart color bulb. This combo comes with the Syska 12W LED smart color bulb, which offers 16 million color shades and 1050 lumens of brightness. With the Alexa app, you can control the bulb's colors and brightness with your voice. Plus, you can use the Alexa app to set timers, create routines, and even control other compatible devices in your home. Specifications Size: 100 x 100 x 89 mm Weight: 341.3 g Audio: 3.5 mm stereo audio output What’s in the box: Echo Dot, power adapter (15W), and Quick Start Guide

Pros Cons Easy to install and control Low brightness level Good app support

7. Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart Bulb B0977MZ4LY The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. The Black Echo dot gift twin pack comes with two Echo Dots and one Wipro 9W LED smart bulbs. This combo is one of the best-selling smart speaker sets on Amazon. It's simple to make your home smart with this combo - just ask Alexa to turn on the light, set a timer, or play music. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has an improved speaker for clearer sound and can also be used to make calls or send messages. With seven microphones and beamforming technology, Echo Dot hears you from any direction. Plus, connecting your Dot to other Bluetooth-enabled devices is easier than ever. Specifications Size: 99x 99 x 43 mm Weight: 300 g Audio: 3.5 mm stereo audio output What’s in the box: Echo Dot, power adaptor (15W), Quick Start Guide, and a Wipro bulb

Pros Cons Color change with voice Bulb pairing may be a hassle App support

8. All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, White) with clock gift twin pack with Wipro 9W smart color bulb The all-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, White) with clock gift twin pack with Wipro 9W smart color bulb is the perfect combo for your home. The two echo dots work together to provide you with the best sound quality, and the smart bulb adds a touch of style to your home. The LED display on the front of the echo dot shows the time so that you can keep track of your day. The combo includes 2 echo dots and a smart bulb, so you can save money and get the most out of your purchase. Specifications WiFi connectivity: Dual-antenna WiFi Audio: 76.2 mm woofer and 20 mm tweeters What’s in the box: Echo (4th Gen), 30W power adapter, and Quick Start Guide

Pros Cons Alexa app support Less warmth in the mids Display on speaker

9. All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Mi LED smart color bulb B09HC4C84L The All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Mi LED smart color bulb, it is a smart speaker with 5.5” screen and Alexa. has a built-in camera remotely to securely monitor your home. It can also act as a control center for all of your smart home devices. The Echo Show 5 has a sleek design that will look great in any room, and the LED display ensures that you always have the time and temperature at a glance. Plus, with the built-in camera, you can use Drop In to check in on loved ones or keep an eye on your home while you're away. The LED bulb which comes in this combo can be conveniently used with the smart speaker. Specifications Display: 5.5” with 960 x 480 resolution Camera: 2 MP Speaker size: 1 x 1.7“

Pros Cons Touch screen Cannot customizwe snooze times Great sound quality

10. All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) B08KGVYX6F The All-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) is a smart display with a 5.5” screen that you can use to see and control your smart home devices, make video calls, listen to music, follow recipes, and more. The built-in camera can be used remotely to securely monitor your home using the Alexa app. You can also use the Echo Show 5 to control other smart devices in your home, such as lights, thermostats, and security cameras. Specifications Display: 5.5” with 960 x 480 resolution Camera: 2 MP Speaker size: 1 x 1.7“

Pros Cons Touch screen Cannot customizwe snooze times Great sound quality

Price of echo dot at a glance:

Product Price Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 8,499 Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro bulb Rs. 9,134 Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro 9W Easy Set-up smart color bulb Rs. 9,312 Echo Studio Rs. 19,999 Amazon Smart Plug Rs. 1,899 Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Syska 12W LED smart color bulb Rs. 8,699 Echo dot gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart bulbs Rs. 6,498 Echo Dot (4th Gen, White) with clock gift twin pack with Wipro 9W smart color bulb Rs. 9,498 Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Mi LED smart color bulb Rs. 5,149 Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Rs. 4,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Echo (4th Gen) Smart home control Alexa Light ring Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro bulb Color changing bulb Live camera feed App control Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro 9W Easy Set-up smart color bulb Smart home control Color changing bulb Smart home control Echo Studio Sound quality Bass Alexa Amazon Smart Plug Convert any electrical appliance Smart home control App control Echo (4th Gen, Black) combo with Syska 12W LED smart color bulb Color changing bulb Alexa Echo dot gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart bulbs Color changing bulb Smart home control Number display Echo Dot (4th Gen, White) with clock gift twin pack with Wipro 9W smart color bulb Number display Color changing bulb Light ring Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, Black) Combo with Mi LED smart color bulb Smart home controlSmart home control Display Color changing bulb Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Display Alexa Live camera feed

Best overall product If you are looking to start your smart home journey, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart Bulb is the best overall product. This combo includes two echo dots and one smart bulb. The echo dots are voice-controlled and can connect to Alexa to play music, control smart devices, make calls, set alarms, and more. The Wipro 9W LED smart bulb is compatible with Amazon's Echo and Google Home, and can be controlled with voice commands. This product is a great value for the price and is sure to get you started on your smart home journey. Best value for money The Amazon Smart Plug is the best value for money product available on the Amazon Republic Day Sale. You can convert any electrical appliance in your home to a smart device like geysers, kettles and more. The Amazon Smart Plug is easy to set up and use and is compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home. How to find the perfect Echo product for your smart home? When looking for the perfect Echo product for your smart home, there are a few things to consider: Purpose: Think about what you will be using the device for and choose the one that best suits your needs. For example, if you want to use it for music, the Echo Dot or Echo Studio might be the best option. Size: Consider the size of the device and where you plan to put it in your home. Some Echo devices are smaller and more compact, while others are larger and have better sound quality. Features: Look at the different features of each device and decide which ones are important to you. For example, some Echo devices have built-in screens, while others do not. Compatibility: Make sure the device is compatible with other smart devices in your home and the other brands you are using. Price: Consider the price of the device and compare it to other options on the market.