Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best 7 security cameras to buy, up to 62% off By Nivedita Mishra

Published on Jan 20, 2023 18:20 IST





Summary: Looking for the best security cameras? Here are the top discounts for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale on the most popular security cameras.

Security cameras are a must in every home today.

Customers will get the chance to start saving significantly on camera purchases during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023, which is the reason for the celebration for Amazon customers. The Great Republic Day Sale is live on Amazon.com. You must have a security camera because there are so many fantastic offers and deals on a wide range of goods. To protect yourself and your property from obtrusive intrusions or thefts, security cameras and CCTVs have grown to be quite popular in recent years. Security cameras are utilised to relay signals from a particular location to a remote display and are primarily made to watch over the things you love the most.So, in this blog, you will look at the top discounts available on popular security cameras during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. 1. CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera The CP Plus IP Camera is ideal for monitoring your home or place of business. The 2-megapixel camera's wide-angle vision provides the nighttime 360° coverage of your home or office. The camera may function as a reliable security guard around-the-clock with high-quality video streaming and cloud video storage. With two-way communication and an advanced motion sensor, this smart CCTV camera can immediately respond to any unexpected behavior in your neighborhood. Additionally, this smart security camera for home has infrared LEDs for improved night vision, which facilitates recording in dim lighting. Specifications Brand: CP PLUS

CP PLUS Power source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Connector type : Wireless

: Wireless Connectivity : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Compatible Devices: Laptop

Pros Cons Simple to install Average mic quality WiFi connectivity Good picture quality

2. MI 360° Home Security Wireless Camera 2K Pro Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro has 3 million newly enhanced pixels, with a resolution of up to 2304 1296, for clarity in every frame. The lens may be blocked using the Mi Home App if you don't want the camera to watch you or the area around the house and it is thebest security camera.To preserve your privacy, the camera lens will rotate downward inside the case once it is turned on. The color video with a high-sensitivity image sensor's low-light display brings out every detail and gives you a clearer glimpse of your loved ones. Specifications Brand : MI

: MI Connector Type : Wireless

: Wireless Compatible Devices : Laptop

: Laptop Power Source: Power adaptor, 5V2A

Power adaptor, 5V2A Controller Type: Android

Pros Cons Supports dual-band wi-fi connections at 2.4 and 5 ghz Privacy Reduces interference from signals Increases transmission efficiency

3. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i When it comes to documenting events inside or outside of a business, thislatest security camera is a great choice. It features a 360° pan-tilt-zoom panoramic vision for all-around surveillance without blind spots, and AI human identification effectively filters out false alarms and warns you appropriately. By connecting the camera to Alexa or Google Assistant, you can use the camera hands-free. Specifications Brand : MI

: MI Connector Type : Wireless

: Wireless Compatible Devices : Laptop

: Laptop Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Connectivity Protocol : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth Controller Type: Android

Pros Cons 3+ days' worth of recordings can fit on one SD card. Sometimes motion detection is ineffective.

4. CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera This sophisticated CCTV camera can recognize and locate moving people with accuracy. Get prompt alerts for important notifications on your smartphone so you can keep track of them without getting annoying false alarms. You have improved night vision thanks to infrared LEDs incorporated into your device, allowing you to capture crisp photographs and videos at night. For easy access, all of your recordings are kept in the cloud and it is the best security camera. Specifications Brand : CP PLUS

: CP PLUS Connector Type : Wireless

: Wireless Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Smartphone Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Connectivity Protocol : HomePlug

: HomePlug Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons Full HD video cameras with a 3MP resolution offer better information in both live and recorded video. Camera picture quality

5. CP PLUS 4MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Indoor Security Camera With its 355° Pan and 85° Tilt panoramic camera bulb, thissecurity camera for home lets you see more of the scene in detail. You receive full surveillance coverage of your home or place of business to keep an eye out for any odd activities. You can access the live feed on the cloud from anywhere. You can monitor and keep track of all the little details in your home or office thanks to its 4MP resolution and crisp, clear pictures and videos. Specifications Brand : CP PLUS

: CP PLUS Connector Type : Wireless

: Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Usage : Indoor

: Indoor Compatible Devices : Smartphone

: Smartphone Power Source : AC

: AC Connectivity Protocol : HomePlug

: HomePlug Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons FHD picture technology is included in this modern home security camera. It might be precarious

6. CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera With its 1080p Full HD Plug & Play Wi-Fi camera and 355° Pan and 75° Tilt panoramic camera bulb, you can view everything in greater detail. All of your recordings are kept in the cloud to make it easier to retrieve and record videos continuously on memory cards. The point of reference for future thought, surveillance, which is also suitable for homes, may easily keep track of how situations grow and how accidents or unanticipated events may unfold. Specifications Brand : CP PLUS

: CP PLUS Connector Type: Wireless

Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Usage : Indoor

: Indoor Compatible Devices : Smartphone

: Smartphone Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Connectivity Protocol : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Controller Type: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons On your phone, you may see live video feeds from your house or place of business anytime, anywhere. Clairty of the sound is not good

7. CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera This advanced CCTV camera can recognise and locate moving people with accuracy. You get prompt alerts for crucial notifications on your smartphone so you can keep track of them without getting irritating false alarms. For easy access, all of your recordings are kept in the cloud. On a memory card, video is continuously recorded. You have improved night vision thanks to infrared LEDs incorporated into your device, allowing you to capture crisp photographs and videos at night. You can watch live video or stop the video stream using a clever voice control mechanism that makes the camera compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Specifications Brand : CP PLUS

: CP PLUS Connector Type : Wireless

: Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Usage : Indoor

: Indoor Compatible Devices : Smartphone

: Smartphone Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Connectivity Protocol : HomePlug

: HomePlug Controller Type: Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons The camera can be connected to a local wi-fi network; but, if there is internet access, the camera will automatically connect to the cloud and deliver views from anywhere in the globe. Two-way communication is ineffective.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 360° pan & tilt view Intelligent motion sensor and cloud monitoring Two-way talk and advanced night vision MI 360° Home Security Wireless Camera 2K Pro Dual Band Wifi Physical Lens shield 2K Resolution image quality MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i Infrared Night Vision 360° Panorama 7 day free rolling cloud storage CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera Wifi Cloud camera Motion detect & tracking Full hd resolution CP PLUS 4MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Indoor Security Camera H.265 High Profile Video Compression 4 MP Video Camera with 360 degree Coverage 128Gb SD Card Support, CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 360° Pan and 85° Tilt offered by this EzyKam Works with Alexa & Ok Google so you can go hands-free 1080p full HD Plug & Play Wi-Fi PT camera CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 3MP provides Full HD Video Camera The SD card slot on the camera is used to capture videos. Camera has inbuilt mic and speaker



Best overall product The overall best product is the CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera. This cutting-edge CCTV camera can detect and track moving objects. Receive timely notifications for important notifications on your smartphone to avoid annoying false alarms. All your recordings are saved in the cloud for easy access, and video is recorded continuously to a memory card. You have better night vision and can take clear pictures and movies at night due to the infraread LEDs built into your device. You can watch live video or pause the video stream using a sophisticated voice control system that makes the camera compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Best value for money CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera is the greatest security camera for the budget and is costs only Rs. 3700. You can see everything more clearly because of its 355° Pan and 75° Tilt panoramic camera bulb and 1080p Full HD Plug & Play Wi-Fi camera. All of your recordings are stored in the cloud to make it simpler to access and continually record films on memory cards. The foundation for future planning, and surveillance, which is equally appropriate for houses, may easily track how conditions develop and how accidents or unforeseen events may occur. How to find the perfect budget security camera? A security camera primarily serves as a video surveillance system that manages and monitors a specific region. Security camera video monitoring systems are currently practically necessary for both business and residential purposes. Many organizations now have access to new options and more affordable surveillance cameras to boost their security and competitiveness as a result of technological advancement. There are several factors to consider when choosing the ideal security camera, whether you want to install a surveillance system at your house or place of business. A few crucial considerations must be made before selecting the cameras that best match your needs, including lens, sensor, and output resolution. Price of security cameras at a glance:

Product Price (Rs) CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 4700 MI 360° Home Security Wireless Camera 2K Pro 5999 MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 4499 CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 4900 CP PLUS 4MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Indoor Security Camera 5400 CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 3700 CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-fi CCTV Security Camera 4900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.