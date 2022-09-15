Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon sale: Get headphones, mouse, keyboard and more at up to 56% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 19:19 IST

Summary:

Computer accessories like pen drive, mouse, keyboard, headphones can now be availed at discounted prices. Read on to know more about the options.

It's time to get computer accessories from Amazon at slashed down prices.

Electronic accessories like headphones, mouse, keyboard are devices without which one's everyday work can get hampered. They are devices of utility and this is the reason why one must have an extra pair with them always. If you have been wanting to replace your computer and electronic accessories for some time now, then this is the time when you should invest in them. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon is offering these accessories at slashed down prices. Imagine getting them at up to 56% off. Wonderful, isn't it?

We have shortlisted some of the items in our list below. They include a pen drive with a good memory storage, an ergonomic mouse, a keyboard with a good battery life, nice pair of headphones and a super effective cooling pad. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.

Deepcool N80 RGB Gaming Notebook/Laptop Cooler
This device is made from metal and is compatible with 17.3 inches notebooks and below. If you have a gaming laptop, then this laptop cooler will come in handy a great deal. It comes with two 140mm fans and a pure metal panel that aids in boosting cooling due to even heat distribution. You can get it at 35% off.

DEEPCOOL N80 RGB Gaming Notebook/Laptop Cooler with RGB LED Lighting | Compatible with 17.3 inches notebooks and Below - DP-N222-N80RGB
35% off
2,599 3,999
Buy now

Transcend 64GB JetFlash 790 Super Speed USB 3.0 Pen Drive
This pen drive has a storage capacity of 64 GB. Its reading speed is 90 megabytes per second. It doesn't need a battery and is neither powered by power. One can connect it with devices by inserting it into the USB port. Available in black colour, it will help users in transferring data at a great speed. There is 28% off on it.

Transcend 64GB JetFlash 790 Super Speed USB 3.0 Pen Drive, Black
28% off
2,789 3,899
Buy now

boAt Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones
These over the ear headphones from boAt will enhance the sound experience. It works effectively to cancel the background noise and has a good battery life. Picture this: After just 10 minutes of charge, a user can use it for a good 10 hours. It has an ergonomic design, is comfortable to wear for long hours and available at 56% off.

boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones With Mic, with Up to 65H Playtime,ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound,Carry Pouch(Gunmetal Grey)
56% off
3,499 7,990
Buy now

Perixx Wired Ergonomic Vertical USB Mouse
This mouse has an ergonomic design and comes with a trackball. It has six buttons and is recommended for use if you’re heavily into gaming. It is wireless and comes with a glossy coating. It has a unique design that offers comfortable grip over the mouse. There's 50% off on this one. It will enhance the experience of using a computer or laptop.

Perixx [Hardware Update] PERIMICE-513N, Wired Ergonomic Vertical USB Mouse - 1000/1500/2000 DPI - Natural Ergonomic Vertical Design - Recommended with RSI User
50% off
1,499 2,990
Buy now

HP 235 Wireless Optical 1600 DPI Mouse and Keyboard Combo
This combo of mouse and keyboard from the HP brand is a must buy. You can get it at 50% off. Both devices do not require power to operate and neither come fitted with any battery. Typing on this keyboard will be possible with the least amount of noise. Besides, the battery life of both devices is very good. It is a must buy.

HP 235 Wireless Optical 1600 DPI Mouse and Full-Size Layout Keyboard Combo with Longer Battery Life
47% off
1,899 3,565
Buy now

Price of electronic accessories at a glance:

Electronic accessoriesPrice
 Deepcool N80 RGB Gaming Notebook/Laptop Cooler  3,999.00
 Transcend 64GB JetFlash 790 Super Speed USB 3.0 Pen Drive  3,899.00
 boAt Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones  7,990.00
 Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse  2,990.00
 HP 235 Wireless Optical 1600 DPI Mouse and Keyboard Combo  3,565.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best plant protein powders: Expect more nutrients, less calories
Samsung mobile phones under 8000: A buying guide
Top 10 43-inch smart TVs: A complete buyer’s guide
Raymond formal pants for men are known for their impeccable fits, great style
Perfume for women: Find the signature scent that best defines you
electronics FOR LESS