Amazon sale: Get up to 47% off on mobile phones under 30,000

Investing in a smartphone with good specifications always comes in handy. A mobile phone under ₹30,000 is always a good option, for it comes with a decent camera, a good battery life, a superior and fast processor, enough internal storage capacity and more. And when users get decent features in a mobile phone, then they are less tempted to replace it with a new one. Amazon has a surprise for you. You can now get the smartphones under ₹30,000 at discounted prices. A great opportunity that you just can't afford to miss. As much as 47% off. Stellar, right?
We have bunched together a few devices in the list below. All come at good slashed down prices and a string of good features. Check out the options below from the likes of Vivo, Oppo, Samsung and realme. Scroll down to take a closer look at all the options.
Vivo Y33T
This mobile phone from Vivo comes in Mirror Black colour. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 11). You can click stunning, Insta-worthy pictures and make videos on this device, as the camera specifications are stellar. Its battery life is also good and is 5000 mAh. You can get this device at 22% off.
OPPO A74 5G
This 5G smartphone from OPPO has a display screen of size 6.49 inches and is available at 29% off. It comes with a good processor with a decent speed and decent 5000 mAh battery. Saving huge chunks of data is possible on this device, thanks to its 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. Besides, this device runs on Color OS 11.1 based on Android v11.0 operating system.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
This Samsung 5G smartphone runs on Android 12.0 operating system. It has a display screen of 6.6 inches and good camera quality too. The massive battery of 6000 mAh ensures you can work uninterruptedly on your phone for long hours. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. You can get this one at 38% off.
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
This Realme 5G smartphone runs on Android 12. It comes equipped with a powerful gaming processor and has a decent battery of 5000 mAh. You can be on top of your selfie game, thanks to its 16 MP front camera and also capture decent photos from its rear camera. The internal storage capacity is also pretty decent and is 128 GB which is further expandable up to 256 GB. Get 23% off on it.
Tecno POVA 5G
This 5G Tecno smartphone has an ultra-efficient processor that promises great performance. It has 11 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB. The display screen is of size 6.9 inches and it comes with 180 Hz touch sampling rate for smoother touch response. It has a 6000 mAh battery and decent camera specifications. Get it at 47% off.
|Mobile phones
|Price
|Vivo Y33T
|₹22,990.00
|OPPO A74 5G
|₹20,990.00
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|₹25,999.00
|realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
|₹25,999.00
|Tecno POVA 5G
|₹28,999.00
