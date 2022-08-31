Sign out
Amazon sale on OnePlus 5G smartphones: Stand a chance to get up to 21% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 19:14 IST

Summary:

You can now get a OnePlus 5G smartphone at slashed down price. Read on to know which all mobile phones have discount available on them.

OnePlus 5G smartphones are known for their superior processors and solid battery life.

OnePlus smartphones are one of the most sought after brands in the mobile industry. Owning one is indeed a status symbol. The mobile phones of this brand come with amazing features that one can actually boast about. Whether it is a camera that can click upload-worthy pictures on social media, a fast processor that makes working on these phones a smooth experience, a powerful battery life, fast charging feature or stunning display with a decent pixel resolution, the reasons for the hype surrounding OnePlus phones are legit. Now, what if we tell you that these phones are available at slashed down prices? Is your heart swooning already? We can understand the excitement.

Grab this opportunity and get up to 21% off on these smartphones. For quick selection, we have rounded up OnePlus 5G smartphones that are available at discounted prices. Scroll down through the list below to take a look at options.

OnePlus 10R 5G

This smartphone is an extraordinarily sleek and stylish phone. The back of this mobile phone looks elegant and one would feel nice holding this one. It has a display screen of 6.7 inches and a memory storage capacity of 256 GB. The camera features are also stunning and you will be able to capture decent photos even in low light settings. There is a discount of 9% available on this phone.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 150W SuperVOOC)
9% off
39,999 43,999
Buy now

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

This OnePlus 5G smartphone offers a 6.7 display screen, decent front and selfie camera, a good pixel resolution and superior processor with fast speed. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor available in this mobile phone. Currently available at 7% off, this one will make for a worthy investment. It runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12 and has a powerful battery of 4800 mAh that supports fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
66,999
Buy now

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Grab this stunning-looking OnePlus smartphone at 21% off. Available in Pine green colour, this 5G smartphone comes with stunning specifications. It has a large display screen of 6.7 inches, an amazing camera that can click stunning Instagram-worthy photos, a fast processor and a long-lasting battery of 4500 mAh. The memory storage capacity is 256 GB and RAM is available in 8 GB and 12 GB variants.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
21% off
54,999 69,999
Buy now

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

This 5G smartphone from OnePlus is available in two stunning colours black dusk and blue. This is a phone that one can't complain about, for it comes with stellar features. With a display screen of 6.59 inches, a superior processor and powerful battery life, you will be missing out on a good opportunity if you miss the 5% discount on this one.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
18,999 19,999
Buy now

Price of OnePlus 5G smartphones at a glance:

OnePlus 5G smartphones Price
 OnePlus 10R 5G  43,999.00
 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G   66,999.00
 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G   69,999.00
 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G   19,999.00


