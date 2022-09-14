Amazon sale on Redmi smartphones: Hurry, get up to 24 % off

Summary:
We spend a good percentage of our day’s time on our smartphones. Whether we want entertainment, be up to speed with the goings-on in the world, keep tabs on our social media accounts, do online shopping or talk to our loved ones - all of this happens on our phones. In view of all this, we believe it is always wise to invest in a smartphone that has a good battery life, has decent RAM, good storage capacity and on top of it all - it should also be budget-friendly. Frankly speaking, we all like to replace our mobile phones with new ones every two to three years. Hence, Redmi smartphones make for a decent choice. They fit the aforementioned requirements and are best for those who are looking for price sensitive options.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Get this sleek and lightweight Redmi smartphone at 18% off. It is a 5G device and has a screen size of 6.5 inches. You can click stunning pictures with this smartphone, thanks to its stellar camera specifications. There is ample space of 64 GB to save a huge chunk of data. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast wired charging as well.
Redmi 10A
This Redmi smartphone comes in Charcoal Black colour. It has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera. The display screen is 6.53 inches and the processor speed is also decent. A long-lasting battery of 5000 mAh will ensure that you can enjoy working on it for long hours sans any interruption. There is 21% off on this one.
Redmi Note 11
This Redmi smartphone comes with a display screen of 6.43 inches. The stunning camera specifications allow one to take insta-worthy photos and videos. It has a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 33W Pro fast charger. It runs on 6GB RAM and has a storage space of 64 GB RAM. Available in three colour variants - Space Black, Stardust White and Horizon Blue - this smartphone makes for an attractive option. Get 24% off on this one.
Redmi Note 11 Pro +
This 5G Redmi smartphone will make you ready for the future. It comes with a superior Snapdragon 695 processor and a decent screen size of 6.67 inches. It has a powerful battery of 5000 mAh and great cameras - both front and back. You can grab this amazing-looking device at 16% off. It comes in three colours also - Stealth Black, Phantom White and Mirage Blue.
Redmi 10 Prime
This Redmi smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor with a decent speed. Its 6000 mAh battery comes with 18W fast charging support. The display screen is 6.5 inches. There are two variants available in this device - one with 4GB RAM and 64 GB memory storage and the other one with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory storage. Grab 18% off on this one.
|Redmi smartphones
|Price
|Redmi Note 10T 5G
|₹16,999.00
|Redmi 10A
|₹11,999.00
|Redmi Note 11
|₹18,999.00
|Redmi Note 11 Pro +
|₹24,999.00
|Redmi 10 Prime
|₹14,999.00
