Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Amazon sale on Redmi smartphones: Hurry, get up to 24 % off

  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 19:49 IST
Summary:

Redmi smartphones weigh light and are user-friendly. Read on to see which ones are available at slashed down prices.

Redmi smartphones pack in many features and come at budget-friendly prices.

We spend a good percentage of our day’s time on our smartphones. Whether we want entertainment, be up to speed with the goings-on in the world, keep tabs on our social media accounts, do online shopping or talk to our loved ones - all of this happens on our phones. In view of all this, we believe it is always wise to invest in a smartphone that has a good battery life, has decent RAM, good storage capacity and on top of it all - it should also be budget-friendly. Frankly speaking, we all like to replace our mobile phones with new ones every two to three years. Hence, Redmi smartphones make for a decent choice. They fit the aforementioned requirements and are best for those who are looking for price sensitive options.

The good news is they are available at discounted prices on Amazon. So, cash in on the opportunity right away. Scroll down to take a look at the picks.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Get this sleek and lightweight Redmi smartphone at 18% off. It is a 5G device and has a screen size of 6.5 inches. You can click stunning pictures with this smartphone, thanks to its stellar camera specifications. There is ample space of 64 GB to save a huge chunk of data. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast wired charging as well.

Redmi Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

Redmi 10A

This Redmi smartphone comes in Charcoal Black colour. It has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera. The display screen is 6.53 inches and the processor speed is also decent. A long-lasting battery of 5000 mAh will ensure that you can enjoy working on it for long hours sans any interruption. There is 21% off on this one.

Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 | 5000 mAh Battery | Finger Print Sensor | Upto 5GB RAM with RAM Booster
21% off 9,499 11,999
Buy now

Redmi Note 11

This Redmi smartphone comes with a display screen of 6.43 inches. The stunning camera specifications allow one to take insta-worthy photos and videos. It has a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 33W Pro fast charger. It runs on 6GB RAM and has a storage space of 64 GB RAM. Available in three colour variants - Space Black, Stardust White and Horizon Blue - this smartphone makes for an attractive option. Get 24% off on this one.

Redmi Note 11 (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 14,499 18,999
Buy now

Redmi Note 11 Pro +

This 5G Redmi smartphone will make you ready for the future. It comes with a superior Snapdragon 695 processor and a decent screen size of 6.67 inches. It has a powerful battery of 5000 mAh and great cameras - both front and back. You can grab this amazing-looking device at 16% off. It comes in three colours also - Stealth Black, Phantom White and Mirage Blue.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off 20,999 24,999
Buy now

Redmi 10 Prime

This Redmi smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor with a decent speed. Its 6000 mAh battery comes with 18W fast charging support. The display screen is 6.5 inches. There are two variants available in this device - one with 4GB RAM and 64 GB memory storage and the other one with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory storage. Grab 18% off on this one.

Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
27% off 10,999 14,999
Buy now

Price of Redmi smartphones at a glance:

Redmi smartphonesPrice
Redmi Note 10T 5G 16,999.00
Redmi 10A 11,999.00
Redmi Note 11 18,999.00
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 24,999.00
Redmi 10 Prime 14,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

