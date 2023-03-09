Amazon’s Valentine’s Day collection: Top 10 digital, analog watches for him

Valentine's Day: Smartwatches, digital or analog watches are amazing as gifts.

The Cupid Season is fast approaching with its 7 days of love before Valentine's Day! Although you may know what to get for the first week, have you considered what to gift your boyfriend for Valentine's Day? To help you with this, we propose that watches will be an ideal gift for your boo on this special day. The significance of getting a watch as a gift can hold many meanings. Since a watch lasts for a long time, it can be passed down to generations or considered a token of memory. But when gifted to your partner, you're reminding them of the time you have spent together and embracing the potential of future milestones you will cross together. Expressing your love through words and actions is a memory he'll cherish, but presenting a watch as a personalised gift with your thoughtfulness and emotions into it will give him a way to be reminded of your sweet gestures every time he looks at it! So, to save you the hassle of browsing through a vast range of products, we have curated a list of the 10 modish watches for you to select the perfect watch for him. Product Details 1. Lacoste 12.12 Analog Black Dial Men's Watch A new collection to the iconic watch family is Lacoste 12.12. Allure your boyfriend with the Japanese quartz function of this watch, which oscillates at a high frequency and is known to provide accurate time. With a water resistance depth of 50 meters, this watch is safe to wear during swimming, athletic sports or in shallow waters with no worry of getting spoilt. The minimalistic black dial of the watch creates a very professional look with its engravement of the Lacoste symbol on the face as well as the clasp, which distinguishes the uniqueness of this watch. Although it has a 44 mm case diameter, this watch is incredibly light so it won't feel heavy on your boyfriend's wrist, and the soft silicon material ensures a good fit without discomfort. Specifications Brand: Lacoste Band Material: Silicon Band Width: 21 mm Band Colour: Black Dial Colour: Black Clasp: Buckle Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 59 g

2. L LAVAREDO Digital Men's Watch If you think your boo is more inclined to digital watches, then L LAVAREDO's watches never fail to impress. This is a man's perfect guide to a digital watch as it has multiple functions such as digital display, LED backlight, date, alarm, and shock resistance which can act as a smartwatch. The best part of this watch is that the LED lights can glow in the dark to show the time, even when in a pitch-black area. Its sporty dial makes it user-friendly, so your man doesn't have to stumble around buttons to get the time, date or day as it is conveniently shown at the same spot. This brand promises an extended service to its product, so you can rest assured that your man will have this in its crisp condition for a long time. Specifications Brand: L LAVAREDO Band Material: Silicon Band Width: 20 mm Band Colour: Black Dial Colour: Black Clasp: Buckle Display Type: Digital Item Weight: 64 g

3. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen This tech-based smartwatch has all the smart features that a watch could offer. So, if you wish to get your boyfriend the best smartwatch this Valentine's Day, then Fossil delivers the best product on sale for you on this special day. With the Wear OS technology, this watch can be synced with iPhones or Androids. The new smart battery mode can charge up to 80% in under an hour, enabling your man to use it more frequently and conveniently. Since the technologies are rapidly rising as usual, this watch lets your partner have all the basic amenities with a built-in speaker for phone calls, Google Assistant, sp02, GPS, NFC, wellness trackers and notification updates from the phone. Specifications Brand: Fossil Band Material: Stainless Steel Band Width: 22 mm Band Colour: Black Dial Colour: Black Clasp: Deployant Display Type: Digital Item Weight: 120 g

4. Fastrack Reflex VOX You could never go wrong with a Fastrack smartwatch. This multi-functional watch offers many features for your boyfriend to stay organised. Powered by Alexa built-in, the wearer can now set a schedule with the convenience of commanding the watch to set reminders, call contacts and add lists. This watch would make a thoughtful gift with its 24x7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level tracker, and tracker to check the wearer's stress levels and sleep health to ensure that your partner is healthy. With multiple watch faces that Fastrack offers for this watch, you can get a new watch look every day, and the straps can be changed to match your style. Specifications Brand: Fastrack Band Material: Silicon Band Width: 20 mm Band Colour: Black Dial Colour: Black Clasp: Buckle Display Type: Smartwatch Item Weight: 90 g

5. Titan Karishma Analog Black Dial Men's Watch Titan is well-reputed and a brand that gives you no compromise on its quality. Being one of the fifth largest watch manufacturing companies, Titan offers the best for you. The Titan Karishma Analog Watch gives you a chic gift idea if your boyfriend is a fan of Titan watches. The case is fitted with a crown that lets you adjust the time for the watch. The studded markings at five-minute intervals enable the wearer to read the time and give a classy look to formal outfits! There will not be any time inefficiencies as there is little to no chance that the time will be fast or slow and reads the correct time. This watch is also suitable for daily use and can be adjusted accordingly. Specifications Brand: Titan Band Material: Stainless Steel Band Width: 20 mm Band Colour: Silver Dial Colour: Colour Clasp: Tang buckle Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 45 g

6. Timex Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch With a tale as old as time, the Timex watch manufacturing company was founded in 1854 and had evolved and updated its watches to the contemporary style. With its unique feature being the chronograph style, the Timex Analog Brown Dial watch is an excellent option to consider if your boyfriend is picky, as it combines a stopwatch and a display watch. With the quartz movement offered by this watch, you won't have to worry about the time being wrong as it uses a precise frequency. The design, durability and performance are its key reasons for being known as the "undaunted innovation". The durable case of the glass keeps it resistant to scratches and lets you rest easy knowing that this watch will not tick off the clock. Specifications Brand: Timex Band Material: Leather Band Width: 22 mm Band Colour: Brown Dial Colour: Brown Clasp: Tang Buckle Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 68 g

7. Vibez by Lifelong Bold Smartwatch for Men Vibez hi-tech touch watch is a good gift option owing to its multi-functional purpose. This watch provides plenty of features, making it an ideal Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend. Though this watch is slim and light, it packs a great deal of innovative hallmarks in the watch. It has an endurance of 7 days from a single full charge and an always-on displace, which won't drain the battery. With a selection of 24 in-built watch faces, it allows you to match your outfit and the occasion, with the best part being that you can effortlessly view the watch's screen even under bright light without any hassle owing to its HD screen display. It also comes with smart features such as heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen tracking, which can be viewed in detail on the app to keep a tab on your boyfriend's physical state. It also comes with the Bluetooth feature, which allows for attending calls and controlling the music in the synced device. Specifications Brand: Vibez Band Material: Silicon Band Colour: Black Clasp: Strap Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 67 g

8. Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men's Watch An urban design inspired by the youth's street culture is the Armani Exchange Analog watch. With a seamless blend of form and function, this brand promises you premium quality, which makes it a trendy watch to gift your boyfriend. With its waterproof materials and water-resistant dial, the wearer can delve into water activities without the worry of spoiling the watch. The bold statement of this watch gives clarity and makes it look classy, which tinges on a professional look. The workmanship of the watch details the structure of the watch, and it is made to be resistant to scratches. Specifications Brand: Armani Exchange Band Material: Stainless Steel Band Width: 22 mm Band Colour: Silver Dial Colour: Black Clasp: Zipper Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 249 g

9. Tommy Hilfiger Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch Renowned for their quality and craftsmanship, the Tommy Hilfiger watches present a preppy design to give as a Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend. This iconic watch will provide you with an idea of the current trend in timepieces. It can be worn for almost any occasion, casual, formal or dressy. The lavish product provides a 2-year warranty for any manufacturing defects, which makes it a reliable option in case you face difficulties in the future. This sporty watch has a water resistance of 30 m, making it partially sustainable to water in rain or splashes. Style up your boyfriend's game with the stylish Tommy Hilfiger watch, which can be accessorised even with plain tees or funky jerseys! Specifications Brand: Tommy Hilfiger Band Material: Stainless Steel Band Width: 20 mm Band Colour: Silver Dial Colour: Blue Clasp: Push button deployment Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 150 g

10. Michael Kors Dylan Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch The unidirectional bezel function of this watch comes in handy to help measure the diving time, which guarantees that the watch only ticks in the counter-clockwise direction. It enables the wearer to track time and has a water resistance depth of 100 m, which makes it suitable to dive even in the deeper lengths of the waterbody. This will create a perfect Valentine's Day gift for your boyfriend if he is particularly inclined to participate in water sports and activities. Since it won't cause any damage to the watch, you can be assured that this watch is durable and can last in the long term as well. Michael Kors promises a structured detail and glamour, sophisticated design and a blend of luxury and modernism- all in one watch. Specifications Brand: Michael Kors Band Material: Leather Band Width: 28 mm Band Colour: Blue Dial Colour: Blue Clasp: Buckle Display Type: Analog Item Weight: 143 g